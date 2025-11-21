AI Gold Trading MT5
- 专家
- Ho Tuan Thang
- 版本: 1.7
- 更新: 17 十二月 2025
- 激活: 10
使用真实交易账户的实时信号：
仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！
之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。
EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。
高级交易功能：
- 具备状态检测功能的复杂趋势跟踪系统
- 多时间框架动量收敛分析
- 基于趋势强度的动态仓位调整
- 波动率调整后的止损和风险参数
- 用于趋势确认的贝叶斯概率模型
...
MT4版本：即将推出
|该策略已使用2003年至2024年的数据进行了严格的回测。每个蜱虫模型都采用 Dukascopy 真实蜱虫模型（100% 蜱虫质量）。实时交易表现已在多个不同流动性条件下的经纪商处得到持续验证。
- EA配置：
|交易品种
|XAUUSD
|时间周期
|H1（推荐）
|测试起始年份
|2003
|设置
|默认优化参数
|经纪商
|任意（首选ECN）
|最低入金
|200美元/0.01手
|建议入金
|400美元/0.01手 （最大回撤10%）
|高级功能
|
- 高级趋势跟踪及状态检测
- 动态参数优化
- 基于波动率的仓位规模调整
-相关性感知交易逻辑
|安全声明：
AI Gold Trading is a very well-designed automated system that focuses on consistency, stability, and intelligent trade management. From my experience, it is clear that this EA was built by someone who truly understands both Gold market behavior and real-world trading conditions. The strategy adapts smoothly to changing market environments and does not rely on reckless risk or excessive lot scaling. Drawdowns are controlled, execution is clean, and the overall behavior of the EA feels calm and professional. What I appreciate most is that the EA performs in live trading exactly the way it is presented. No surprises, no unrealistic promises—just solid, disciplined automation. Support and communication from the developer are also excellent, which adds a lot of trust when running an EA long-term. A high-quality Gold trading system that I’m very happy to use and can recommend without hesitation.