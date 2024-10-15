Custom Alerts MT4
- 实用工具
- Daniel Stein
- 版本: 2.25
- 更新: 19 八月 2025
- 激活: 10
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号
概述
Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据，Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。
1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助
一体化市场监控
• Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。
• 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。
根据策略定制提醒
• 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动，Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。
• 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。
节省时间，高效便捷
• 无需盯盘。Custom Alerts 会自动监控并提醒，即使您不在电脑前也能及时掌握市场动态。
2. 如何开始使用 Custom Alerts
安装与激活
• 打开 MetaTrader 平台，将 Custom Alerts 加载到任意图表。
• 我们建议将该工具运行在单独图表或 VPS 上，以便实现全天候市场监控。
• 指标会自动读取 Stein Investments 工具的数据，请确保所需组件已启用。
选择监控资产
• 无需输入任何品种代码，只需选择您希望监控的资产类别（如外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币等）。
3. Custom Alerts 的工作原理
智能数据集成
• 从 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power 中读取数据（仅需您已购买并启用的工具）。
• 将数据整合后，生成针对您所选资产类别的清晰信号提醒。
实时提醒引擎
• 实时扫描所有选定品种，一旦触发条件，即通过弹窗、声音或电子邮件提醒您。
4. 应用场景
多市场信号检测
• 在一张图表上同时监控多个市场。
• 适合追踪 EURUSD、黄金、德指或比特币等多个品种的交易者。
基于策略的提醒
• 自定义提醒逻辑：例如趋势强度、成交量动态或综合策略信号。
保持信息领先
• 即使您不在终端前，也可第一时间收到信号提醒，绝不错过交易机会。
5. 模块化架构 – 只使用您需要的功能
Custom Alerts 依赖 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power 作为数据源。
• 但您只需为实际启用的提醒逻辑购买相关指标授权。
• 例如：仅监控成交量或波动率时，只需启用 FX Volume 或 FX Dynamic。
• 灵活的授权机制可节省成本，并适应不同交易策略。
不想手动配置？
可选择 Custom Alerts AIO 版本 —— 所有所需指标已内嵌其中。
• 专为生成提醒而优化（不显示图表图形），开箱即用。
• 无需额外授权或安装其他工具，一次购买，全面监控。
6. 资源与支持
常见问题： 所有可用提醒类型及配置选项，均在 Custom Alerts FAQ 中详细说明，并配有截图。
社区支持： 加入交易者交流群，交流策略与实用经验。
技术支持： 如需协助安装、设置或优化，请随时联系我们。
准备好提升您的市场监控能力了吗？
立即安装 Custom Alerts，体验跨品种、实时、智能提醒带来的交易优势——在一张图表上实现全面掌控，按您策略量身定制。
Best regards,
Daniel & Alain
I purchased this indicator on October 16th last year, filled with anticipation for the potential it seemed to hold. After testing it for a few days, I found myself overwhelmed by the sheer volume of signals it produced—far too many to manage effectively. Consequently, I chose to exclude this indicator from my trading strategy. At the time, I was already satisfied with Daniel’s indicators, which were working well for me, so the purchase initially felt like a misstep, leaving me with a tinge of regret. However, consistent and timely updates transformed this tool, compelling me to reevaluate its capabilities. Today, I can’t imagine trading without it. Both the author of the indicator and traders within the Stein Investments Private group played a significant role in refining it into the robust tool it is now. The author stands out for his exceptional work ethic, actively considering and implementing user suggestions after assessing their viability and potential benefit for a diverse audience. This indicator now complements my trading philosophy perfectly. It delivers highly relevant signals in an optimal quantity and quality, tailored to the parameters I’ve defined. To maximize its potential, I recommend purchasing the foundational tools used to generate its signals. These tools facilitate the visual validation of each signal, simplifying the analysis process. Additionally, understanding the intricacies of these tools is crucial, and the author provides diverse information and strategies to help users unlock their full value.