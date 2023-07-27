ManHedger MT4

5

THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT.

Manual & Test Version

Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING and watching my video about it.

Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version!

MT5 Version

I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA.

With this Expert Advisor, you can:

  • Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets.
  • Create Grid trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets.
  • Place orders easily and clearly.
  • Display your trades/strategies on the chart.
  • Display your Take Profits/Stop Losses as a percentage.
  • Display volume in monetary amount.
  • Use Trailing StopLoss and Riskreward ratios.
  • Manage your open trades & pending orders
  • Limit your Drawdown & Profits
  • Create Hedging Strategies
  • Open trades with partial takeprofits
  • Open trades with automatic breakeven

This tool has helped me solve many of my own problems, and now I'm trying to help others as well. It can function as both a trade manager and a trading bot at the same time.

The trading strategy I use this utility for is based on the following idea: Most people lose trading forex. Betting against the sentiment with grid strategies seemed to be a profitable strategy for me. Zone Recovery strategies excel at trending market conditions. This is a huge advantage, because predicting direction is much harder than predicting high volatility. Initialising Zone Recovery strategies before news events is another key element of my personal trading strategy.

My advice for using the product:
  • When interpreting zone recovery or grid strategies, it is advisable to set a risk much higher than the gain, with a recommended Risk-Reward ratio of at least 15:1.
  • When changing the gain or risk of a running strategy, it is not recommended to set a much higher gain or a much lower risk, as it may have negative effects on the well-calculated strategies.
  • I do not recommend running zone recovery and grid strategies at the same time on the same security.
  • Setting the EA for the same securities multiple times with the same magic numbers may result in unexpected errors. (The EA distinguishes other EAs with the help of symbols and magic numbers).
  • I do not recommend using the grid strategy with an Orderstep or Density set too high, as the starting order may be too small.
  • I recommend using the EA for securities which have the account currency as either the base or margin currency.
  • With price changing the size of a lot in your base currency may change, re-enter the volume if you are calculating in monetary amount.
  • Don't remove Expert/close chart/close MetaTrader, when a strategy is running.
  • If the Balance is 0 the Expert won't work.

If you encounter any issues or have any feedback, recommendations, or questions regarding the program, please do not hesitate to contact me. I am committed to addressing any concerns and fulfilling your requirements to ensure the best possible experience with the product.


I'm constantly trying to improve this product and new versions can be expected.

I hope I could be of assistance, and that you will find this utility useful.

#Tags: Grid Tool Manual Grid Grid Manual Hedge Tool Hedge Manual Manual Hedge Hedging tool Strategy Builder grid strategy creator hedge strategy trade manager order manager visual display order display trade management trailing stop trailing sl riskreward tool prop firm challenge prop challenge trade assistant order grid management grid trading equity protector protect equity risk manager risk tool drawdown protect drawdown limiter  close all sl breakeven
评分 6
Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2024.03.23 08:22 
 

A promising utility. I really like it; all my respect to the writer. Very well thought out and developed. Keep it up. Thank you very much.

推荐产品
HFT Fast Scalping EA
Sami George Saba Zeidan
实用工具
HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
实用工具
AdvCopyTraders PRO is a powerful and ultra-fast trade copier designed for traders who manage multiple MT4 accounts. It duplicates all trades from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts instantly — including entries, exits, modifications, SL/TP updates, and partial closes. Whether you're a signal provider, fund manager, or using multiple brokers, this copier guarantees perfect synchronization and zero execution delay on the same PC/VPS. Key Features Instant Copying (0–1ms) Lightning-f
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Order and Risk Management MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於自動訂單和風險管理的實用程序。讓您從利潤中獲得最大收益並限制您的損失。由執業交易員為交易員創建。該實用程序易於使用，適用於交易者手動打開的任何市場訂單或在顧問的幫助下。可以按幻數過濾交易。該實用程序可以同時處理任意數量的訂單。 具有以下功能： 1. 設置止損和止盈水平； 2. 通過追踪止損位平倉； 3. 設定盈虧平衡水平。 該實用程序可以： 1. 分別處理每個訂單（為每個訂單單獨設置級別） 2. 處理一籃子單向訂單（所有訂單的水平設置相同，買入和賣出分開） 3. 處理一籃子多向訂單（所有訂單的級別都設置為通用的，BUY 和 SELL 一起） 選項： STOPLOSS - 如果不使用 =-1，則以點為單位止損； TAKEPROFIT - 以點為單位獲利，不與 -1 一起使用； TRAILING_STOP - 價格變動的點數，如果不使用 =-1； TRAILING_STEP - 每一步利潤將增加的點數； BREAKEVEN_STOP - 將訂單轉移到盈虧平衡點的點數，如果不使用 =-1； BREAKEVEN_STEP - 關閉訂單時的利潤點數；
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
实用工具
Virtual Collider Manual   is a trading assistant with a built-in panel for manual trading. It automatically moves a position opened by a trader in profit using innovative adaptive grid algorithm of averaging and adaptive pyramiding Know-how of the grid algorithm of averaging and pyramiding of the   Virtual Collider Manual   trading robot is based on fully automatic adaptation of all characteristics of dynamically build order grid and pyramid with actual price movement with no need for adjusting
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
实用工具
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Account Protector Metatrader 4
Emmanuel Lovski Ijeawele Maduagwuna
实用工具
Account Protector Meta Trader 4 This utility prevents risk of ruin per trading cycle.  Retail forex trading accounts are designed with   stop out levels   that make it impossible to quickly restore lost trading capital   (to initial levels)   in the event of a human or algorithm trader  " blowing"   an account. This hampers the efforts of a trader who after growing an account investment to a multiple of its initial value, suddenly suffers irreparable loss because of several trade entry mishaps.
Trade Hub MT4
Oleksii Romanov
实用工具
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
指标
MT5版本  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   是一個完整的交易系統，包含   Bill Williams   的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels   交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag   表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
专家
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
MyVolume Profile Scalper
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
购买之前，请使用模拟帐户 MyVolume Profile FV（免费版本） 进行几个月的前向测试。了解它，并找到最适合您的设置。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA 是一种先进的 自动化   程序，旨在使用交易量配置文件，该程序 获取 指定时间段内特定价格水平的总交易量，并将总交易量划分为上涨交易量（使价格上涨的交易） ) 或下跌成交量（导致价格下跌的交易），然后开仓或 下 单。 该 EA 的核心引擎使用 Volume、Heiken Ashi 和 ADX 指标。 使用可定制的移动平均线的附加过滤器来确保并遵循移动平均线指标给出的趋势。 此过滤器是可选的，默认情况下为 TRUE（使用此过滤器）。 MyVolume Profile Scalper EA  按降序（从大到小时间范围）扫描所有时间范围（D1、H4、H1、M30、M15、M5、M1），并在条件匹配时下订单，您可以跟踪该交易量的交易量概况用于订单的时间范围。 扫描的时间范围是    可定制的。 特征： 批次模式：固定批次 如果您不需要鞅，请将鞅乘数设置为 1 来启用/禁用鞅 使用网格策略。 根据定义的距离（
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
专家
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
专家
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
指标
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
K Trade Lib Pro 4
Kaijun Wang
程序库
MT4/5通用交易库(  一份代码通用4和5 ) #ifdef __MQL5__      #define KOD_TICKET ulong      #define KOD_MAGIC   long #else        #define KOD_TICKET long      #define KOD_MAGIC   int #endif class ODLIST; #import "K Trade Lib Pro 4.ex4"       //祝有个美好开始,运行首行加入    void StartGood() ;    //简单开单    long OrderOpen( int type, double volume, int magic, string symbol= "" , string comment= "" , double opprice= 0 , double sl= 0 , double tp= 0 , int expiration= 0 , bool slsetmode= false , bool tpsetmode= false );    //复杂开单
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
专家
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
专家
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
专家
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — 多功能交易助手 拥有超过66项功能的全能交易工具，为专业交易者打造高效与精确的执行体验。 该助手集 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、行情分析 于一体。 帮助您在外汇、指数、黄金、股票及加密货币市场中快速反应、精确下单， 实现更稳定的交易策略执行。 界面清晰、反应迅速，兼容所有MT4平台版本，适合各级交易者使用。 主要功能 一键下单与快速订单管理 自动手数计算 与风险控制，保护账户资金安全 智能挂单（网格、OCO、隐藏订单、虚拟止损/止盈） 部分平仓、移动止损、盈亏平衡与时间控制 内置市场波动率、货币强度与交易时段分析 使用指南 阅读完整指南 试用版 下载试用版 (MT4) 联系开发者 如有问题、改进建议或发现错误，请随时： 联系开发者
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
实用工具
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
指标
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
EnkiSoft Trade Clone
Ritter Jozsef
实用工具
Trade Clone MT4 EA User description in MQL5 blog New version 1.57 Read updates MT5  version download here With  Trade Clone EA  you can trade on multiple  MetaTrader 4  and  MetaTrader 5  accounts simultaneously, clone the trades of any trading robot from server account to your friends and family accounts.  Note: All MetaTrader 4 and    MetaTrader 5  must run in same computer, or you need copy the trade file to the Client computer. You can run multiple Trade Clone EA as server, and you can
该产品的买家也购买
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
实用工具
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
面板 FFx 隐藏管理 轻松帮助您在图表上直接管理您的订单。下面描述所有特征: 止盈, 止损和尾随停止均隐藏 每笔交易在图表上都有自己的指示线 可按您的需要拖拽任何线来改变止盈/止损 当止盈 #1 到达，自动将止损位移到盈亏平衡位置的选项 选择止盈/止损类型的选项 (通过点数或价格) 选择尾随停止类型的选项 (通过点数, MA, 分形, PSAR 或 ATR) 定义哪些订单您希望在当前图表上进行管理 (所有订单或特定单号) 最大化 / 最小化面板按钮 在图表上将面板拖拽到任意位置 显示交易信息的选项 如何使用它？ (参看以下截图) 选择您希望管理的订单 (所有或特定的) 设置您的目标, 止损和尾随停止 … 之后点击 “放置”。它们都独立工作，这样您就只需设置一次。 如果您希望删除一个止盈, 止损或尾随停止, 选择正确的订单 … 然后点击 “删除” 当您选择设置 “所有当前符号”, 则 “当前设置”显示在面板里。这些设置将自动用于所有新开订单。若要重置/删除这些设置, 点击 “重置所有”。 如果 “显示交易信息”被选中, 一个新的小表格显示在面板之下, 包括每笔订单及其当前的目标和尾随停
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
实用工具
新闻操盘手专业版 是一个独特的机器人，让您使用您预先定义的策略进行消息交易。它从几个流行的外汇网站加载的每条消息的片断。您可以选择任何消息和预设的策略进行交易，之后新闻操盘手专业版根据选定的策略，在新闻来临时自动进行交易。 新闻发布给出了赚点数的机会，因为在那个时刻，价格通常有大动作。现在，利用这款工具，新闻交易变得比以往任何时候更容易，更灵活，更令人兴奋。不要等待，不要错失，不要再迷惑了。每周只需针对重要新闻设置一次，这个工具将完全按照您的计划进行精准交易。 演示版: 由于这不是一个自动交易机器人 (它是半自动), 您需要下载单独的演示版本: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5931 参考: 如果您只需要加载新闻 (无需交易), 您可以购买新闻加载机专业版: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5463 功能 包括所有 新闻加载机专业版 的功能 (查看详情)。 针对每条新闻构建您自己的策略，具有非常灵活的参数。 支持五种高级策略，带有大量控制参数 (止损, 止盈, 尾随, 网格间隔, 手数缩放,
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
实用工具
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
Elliott Wave Counter 是一个面板，用于快速和用户友好地手动标记 Elliott 波浪。可以选择一种颜色和一个级别的标记。还有用于删除最后一个标记和工具制作的整个标记的功能。一键制作标记。点击五次 - 有五波！艾略特波浪计数器对于艾略特波浪的初学者和专业分析师来说都是一个很好的工具。 艾略特波浪计数器安装和输入指南 如果你想得到   关于 EA 添加 URL (   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 终端的 通知 （见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 一般输入： 波形类型按钮： 此按钮允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波形类型。可用的选项包括推动波、调整波和其他自定义波模式。 波级按钮： 这个按钮   允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波形级别。可用的选项包括初级、中级和次级波级别。 波浪颜色： 这个   按钮   允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波浪图
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
实用工具
Telegram Publisher Agent 是一个附加组件，允许交易者实时向他们的 Telegram 频道和群组发送信号。通过可定制的消息、图表截图和其他功能，该工具可以帮助交易者与他们的追随者分享他们的交易见解和策略。该工具还具有亮暗主题切换的精美设计，为用户提供美观和功能性的交易体验。 Telegram Publisher Agent 旨在将您的所有交易作为信号发布在您的频道和群组中。您所要做的就是提供交易，然后 Telegram 发布商代理将为您完成所有繁重的工作，只需单击一个按钮即可将交易信号发送到您的交易渠道或群组。 电报发布代理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获得有关 EA 添加 URL ( http://autofxhub.com ) MT4/MT5 终端的通知（见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18985 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23946 主要特点： 信号发送 - 将信号发送到用户的 Telegram 频道和组，带有可自定义的
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
实用工具
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
实用工具
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
实用工具
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
实用工具
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
实用工具
简介 Notify Telegram 是一个链接 MT4 和 Telegram 的 EA 。这个 EA 会监控您 MT4 的活动例如下单，修改盈利止损，关单等并透过 Telegram 机器人发送通知至您的 Telegram 户口/频道。这个 EA 不会在您的 MT4 户口上进行任何交易活动。这个 EA 适合用来监控其它 EA 在您的 MT4 上的交易活动又或者透过 MT4 上的交易在您的 Telegram 频道上进行喊单。 设置 Token =""; - 输入您的 Telegram 机器人 API token ChatID =0; - 输入您的 Telegram Chat ID 或者 Channel ID AlertOnTelegram =true; - 服务开/关 NotifyInitialSetup =true; - 启用初始化发送通知 NotifyOrderClosed =true; - 启用关单通知 NotifyPendingFilled =true; - 启用挂单开单通知 NotifyNewPending =true; - 启用新增挂单通知 NotifyNewOrder =
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
实用工具
斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，非常适合于利用帝纳波利点位交易法和黄金分割交易的交易者 主要功能： 1.可以直接画线多组斐波那契折返，重要折返点之间的关系一目了然 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展 3.画线的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动方便观察，有数值显示 4.图表显示非常清爽 5.可通过数字键切换周期 功能键： 1．按 [ 画折返，按需画折返，最多可画8组 2．按 ] 画扩展 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返 4．移动、删除折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5线条， 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可删除该焦点的折返。 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动折返到合适的位置 (2)点击COP的线条 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可该组折返 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动扩展到合适的位置 5．修改折返和扩展： (1)选择焦点F或反弹点数字（F或反弹点字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 (2)选择ABC三点中的某一个（字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 如何使用可以看相关视频
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Virtual Grid
Volodymyr Hrybachov
实用工具
用於半自動交易的實用程序。應用動態水平來設置經紀人不可見的止損、止損、止盈和追踪止損。適合與任何經紀人合作，包括具有 FIFO 要求的美國經紀人。 MT5 版顧問鏈接 可以使用按鈕或線條打開交易。為了讓顧問沿著這條線開倉：在圖表上畫一條線並重命名。當價格穿過它時，EA 將執行相應的命令。 OPEN_SELL - 開一個賣單 CLOSE_SELL - 關閉所有賣單 OPEN_BUY - 未結買單 CLOSE_BUY - 關閉所有買單 命令執行後，寫註釋“OK”，該行只執行一次命令。 該圖表顯示有關收到的利潤、當前未平倉頭寸（訂單數量、手數和利潤）、開倉訂單按鈕、執行速度和滑點的信息。當您單擊“i”按鈕時，會顯示交易歷史的視覺顯示。 選項： MAGIC_NUMBER - 幻數； FIX_LOT_SIZE - 固定起始手數； LOT_SIZE_MULTIPLY - 平均訂單的手數乘數； MIN_GRID_STEP - 平均訂單之間的最小步長； GRID_PRICE_STEP - 打開平均訂單前的最小步長； STOPLOSS - 一籃子訂單的止損； TAKEPROFIT -
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
实用工具
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
实用工具
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
实用工具
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
作者的更多信息
Trade Manager Interface MT5
Peter Mueller
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Trade Manager Interface is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. MT4 Version Available Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. For more advanced features check out: ManHedger This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making
FREE
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
指标
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Trade Manager Interface MT4
Peter Mueller
4.67 (12)
实用工具
The   Trade Manager Interface   is a free utility designed to simplify manual trading in MetaTrader. Please leave a review, if you like the trade manager. It allows traders to visualize trades directly on the chart, calculate position size automatically, and manage orders with advanced features such as partial take profits, automatic breakeven, and trailing stops. This tool focuses on risk control and execution precision, making trade management faster and more efficient. For the advanced trade
FREE
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
指标
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT5
Peter Mueller
4.25 (4)
指标
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert Pin:  Disabled/Enabled/Enabledw
FREE
Candlestick Patterns with Alerts MT4
Peter Mueller
指标
With this easy to set up indicator you can display and set alerts for the following candlestick formations: Bull Breakout, Bear Breakout, Hammer, Pin, Bullish Engulfing, Bearish Engulfing. I'd appreciate if you would review the indicator Input parameters: ShortArrowColor: The color of the Arrows, displaying a Bearish candle formation LongArrowColor: The color of the Arrows displaying a Bullish candle formation BullishEngulfing: Disabled/Enabled/EnabledwithAlert BearishEngulfing:   Disabled/Enab
FREE
筛选:
Jozsef Lakatos
521
Jozsef Lakatos 2024.03.23 08:22 
 

A promising utility. I really like it; all my respect to the writer. Very well thought out and developed. Keep it up. Thank you very much.

V2DAY
45
V2DAY 2023.12.07 21:52 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

jgooi777
239
jgooi777 2023.11.23 07:56 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Peter Mueller
32790
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Mueller 2023.11.23 08:07
Thank you for the review, it means a lot to me!
San Takashima
115
San Takashima 2023.10.17 11:12 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Peter Mueller
32790
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Mueller 2023.11.14 20:48
I'm using the built in dialog class, which has an "x" and for some reason the built in combobox, does not enable you to change the size easily, but I'll try to make it better and more customizable (can not promise anything in this regard) I've added comments to the EA since. Sadly these GUI-s are on the heavier side they are more "complex" and require more programming than basic EA-s. What you've mentioned in your 4th point: calculating tp from volume, it is completely possible with this tool, just set your TP inMoney, volume you want to use, leave tp blank and hit calculate, that's it. Thanks for the update and the review I appreciate it
TGY53
126
TGY53 2023.09.24 08:17 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Peter Mueller
32790
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Mueller 2023.09.24 12:27
Thank you for your review!
Chris Ng
19
Chris Ng 2023.08.03 05:18 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Peter Mueller
32790
来自开发人员的回复 Peter Mueller 2023.08.08 00:17
Thanks for the review!
回复评论