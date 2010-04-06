Becktester Telegram Signals

Becktester Telegram Signals — Turn Telegram Signals into Real Backtests

Automatically read signals from real Telegram channels, parse them (Buy/Sell/Entry/SL/TP), and backtest in MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester. Verify parsing first with Live Parsing Test Mode.

Important Information

After purchasing the product, please leave a comment on the product page, and I will send you the Telegram Signal History Parser file. This file is not publicly available at the moment and is provided only to verified buyers. You can see a video demonstration of how it works in the product description.

There is no reason to download the demo version — it will not work in the Strategy Tester. This limitation exists because the main purpose of this product is to test Telegram signals directly inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. If demo testing were allowed, it would completely eliminate the need to purchase the full version.

Instructions

Key Benefits

  • Telegram Login (personal account) — connect to public/private channels.
  • Auto parsing — extracts Buy/Sell, Entry, SL, multi-TP levels.
  • True backtesting in MT4 — objective stats before you risk real funds.
  • Live Parsing Test Mode — paste a message link or raw text and preview the parsed structure. 
  • Flexible mapping — e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD, NAS100 → USTEC.
  • Pro management — custom SL/TP, breakeven, trailing (inside EA).

How It Works

  1. Python Parser logs in to Telegram, reads channel messages, parses signals, exports signals.csv .
  2. MT4 EA loads signals.csv and runs the backtest (visualization + full statistics).

Test Mode (Live Parsing)

  • Choose input type: By Link (e.g. https://t.me/test_signals/1234 ) or By Text.
  • Click PreTest to preview the parsed structure and optionally save test_signal.csv .

Backtest Mode

  • Select date range and channel; parser builds signals.csv .
  • Run EA in MT4 Strategy Tester (single symbol per MT4 limitations).

Example Signal

BUY GOLD @2385 SL 2375 | TP1 2390 | TP2 2395 | TP3 2400

Parsed as: Symbol: XAUUSD, Type: BUY, Entry: 2385, SL: 2375, TP1–TP3 detected.

Statistics & Reports

  • Total Trades, Winrate %, Net Profit/Loss
  • Max Drawdown, Profit Factor, Average R:R, Avg Trade Duration
  • CSV export: results.csv

Demo Version Limitation

The Market demo runs with restricted backtesting (few sample trades only) and shows an on-chart prompt: “For full backtesting of Telegram channels, please purchase the full version.”

Notes

  • MT4 Strategy Tester processes one symbol at a time. Multi-symbol backtests are planned for MT5.
  • CSV files ( signals.csv , test_signal.csv ) should be placed in MQL4/Files, placement occurs automatically.
  • Проверка сигналов по ссылке с защитой от копирования доступна только для публичных каналов, для приватных вам нужно самостоятельно переписать текст сигнала и вставить в окно проверки. 
Verify any Telegram channel with real numbers — not promises. Test it now with Becktester Telegram Signals.

推荐产品
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
实用工具
Custom Alerts：监控多个市场，绝不错过关键交易信号 概述 Custom Alerts 是一款动态工具，专为希望集中监控多个交易品种潜在机会的交易者设计。通过整合我们旗舰工具（如 FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power）提供的数据， Custom Alerts 可自动通知您关键的市场变化，无需频繁切换图表，也不会错过交易良机。现在，它支持您的经纪商提供的所有资产类别，只需在设置中选择相应的资产类别即可，无需手动输入任何品种名称。 1. 为什么 Custom Alerts 对交易者非常有帮助 一体化市场监控 • Custom Alerts 收集并整合来自外汇、贵金属、加密货币、指数，甚至（若经纪商支持）股票市场的信号。 • 无需频繁切换图表，一切通知集中呈现。 根据策略定制提醒 • 精准设置提醒条件。无论是追踪成交量激增、强度突破，还是极端价格波动， Custom Alerts 都能确保您不会错过任何关键信号。 • 可与 Stein Investments 工具无缝集成，助您更深入分析与优化交易决策。 节省时
Mega Dashboard MT4
Paul Anscombe
4.71 (7)
指标
The Ultimate Dashboard New Year Sale - save $20 (normal price $79) Indicators are useful for traders, but when you put them into a dashboard that can scan 28 symbols at once they become even better, and when you can also combine different indicators and timeframes to give you synchronized alerts, then they become awesome. This easy to use dashboard provides you with 23 leading indicators, use them individually or together, to create powerful combination alerts. So when you want to know that RS
TradeSizeCalculator
Wartono
指标
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
HF TraderMaster
Wong Sze Wai
实用工具
This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.  Input Parameter Section: 1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width; 2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style; 3) Select different panel mode 3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders; 3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan; 3.c) Advanced Mode, includ
Forex Graphical Interface v01
Lorenzo Coletta
实用工具
Hello Guys! I want to share with you a very useful tools. Anyone of us who has used MT4 for some time knows how impractical this platform can be for discretionary trading. That's why I created this graphical interface!  Interface is very simple, all the info that you need are in the video and in the screenshot. NB: Before to run the EA Interface, remember to copy the file in the comment in your MT4 folder "Controls". PATH: .../MQL4/INCLUDE/CONTROLS NB: unfortunately the interface can't be test
Clever RSI
Carlos Forero
指标
Description Better version of RSI indicator which offer a complete visual trading strategy and realize an auto-optimization Support:   We create great tools for the entire trading community. Most of them are free. If you believe in what we do  Support Us Here.   KEY LINKS:   How to Install  –  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? NEVER repaints. Detect best parameters of RSI indicator, based on profit factor during the specified period. This indicator can be used as
My Point MT4
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4 (1)
指标
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
指标
This is a professional Trend Sim indicator. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Sim indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every f
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Hubbles Correlator
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The correlation coefficient reflects the relationship between two values. It shows the dependence of changes in one value on changes in another. For example, from changes in the price of EURUSD and EURNZD. The correlation coefficient in trade, currency relations is constantly changing. Special indicators of correlation help to define it, trace changes, draw correct conclusions. One of them is the Hubbles Correlator indicator. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display several other char
Fix M15 mod
Alexey Minych
专家
Fix M15 mod is a fully automated short-term trading robot. The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid, arbitrage etc. Fix M15 mod opens a trade during the Asian session in a narrow channel defined by several last M15 bars. The EA opens only one trade in one direction that can be closed by a certain TP, SL or after a certain time (if the function is enabled in the settings). Basic EA settings are configured for trading USDCHF М15. The EA also shows positive dynamics on EURCHF, USDC
OrderManagerV200
Michele Calise
实用工具
Automate Your Trading with Intelligence and Control Introducing "OrderManagerV200" , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 designed to transform your trading approach. Say goodbye to stressful manual trading and rushed decisions. With OrderManagerV200, you can leverage a fully automated and intelligent order management system combined with unprecedented manual control. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this tool provides the precision and reliability needed to navi
FIBO Price Calculator
Rui Zhao
实用工具
FIBO Price Calculator 功能简介 1. 自动绘制斐波那契回调线 本指标可自动在MT4图表上绘制斐波那契回调线，助您快速识别潜在支撑和阻力位。 2. 自定义斐波那契数列 用户可自定义斐波那契数列的数值，指标会根据当前市场价格自动换算成相应价格水平。 3. 灵活调整指标窗位置 指标窗可放置在图表的四个角中的任意位置，方便用户根据个人喜好和交易习惯调整布局。 综上所述，本指标不仅能够帮助交易者自动绘制斐波那契回调线，还提供了自定义输入斐波那契黄金数列换算成价格以及自定义指标窗位置的功能，为交易者提供了更便捷、更灵活的技术分析工具。无论是初学者还是经验丰富的交易者，都能够通过本指标更好地把握市场趋势，提高交易成功率。
Trend and Lines
Oliver Hinrichs
指标
This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
StatsBar
Maksim Kalachev
实用工具
StatBar 1.6 Indicator showing balance, earnings for today, yesterday and the day before yesterday. The indicator also shows: - Server; - GMT; - Server time; - Shoulder; - Spread. Description of variables: extern int Magic = "-1"; // Magic for statistics -1 = all 0 = manual extern string Symboll = "-1"; // Symbol for statistics -1 = all 0 = current EURUSD = for EURUSD
FREE
Find Levels
Yuriy Vins
实用工具
The Find Levels utility scans the range of prices and bars indicated by you on the chart, finds the levels most often related to High and Low prices and provides a full report. The color of the level line depends on the number of touches and changes in the program settings. The level is drawn in the event that if the shadow of the High or Low candle was at least two touches during the period specified in the parameters. The characteristics of the candle, namely, what should be its parameters for
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
指标
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
专家
CANADIAN TAIGA是一个专业的投资组合EA，使用趋势跟踪交易系统，基于波动率突破和突破支撑/阻力位的原则。它适用于所有加拿大元货币对。CANADIAN TAIGA的核心原则是利用复杂的对冲模块，在所有加元货币对上捕捉交易机会。 下载CANADIAN TAIGA并按照建议在所有加元货币对上进行测试，如果它没有达到描述的预期效果，请不要购买它。不要太担心高的建模质量，因为它主要在最低的时间框架（M5）上工作。 非常重要的是，强烈建议您在图表上启动EA，同时禁用自动交易按钮，并在初始化后重新启用自动交易，或者您可以在市场时间以外的图表上激活它，最好是在周末，因为EA可能而且很可能在初始化时执行一次快速的单一交易（立即开仓和平仓），以进行快速执行质量测试。然而，该交易将以最小的手数0.01执行，因此用户将花费几分钱作为佣金。 请记住，任何交易系统的性能都受到经纪商条件的高度限制 - 甚至不要想在随机的经纪商上尝试 - 只在知名的真正的ECN经纪商上尝试，他们的点差小，佣金低。        推荐的时间框架。 M5.        支持所有加元对（USDCAD, CADJPY,
PerfectLine
Sergio D. Rocha
5 (2)
实用工具
When drawing a trend line or other objects, there is a natural deviation when you place the object from a higher time frame, and then go to watch it in a lower time frame. PerfectLine is a technical indicator that solves this problem. Once you touch a line after drawing it, Perfect Line will find the exact spot in the lower time frame available for it's position and then rectifies where it should be. Perfect Line uses a five pixels pre-established tolerance, if a difference between the line's no
Pivot levels Auto V1
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
指标
What Is a Pivot Point? A pivot point is a technical analysis indicator, or calculations, used to determine the overall trend of the market over different time frames. The pivot point itself is simply the average of the intraday high and low, and the closing price from the previous trading day. On the subsequent day, trading above the pivot point is thought to indicate ongoing bullish sentiment, while trading below the pivot point indicates bearish sentimen How to Use Pivot Points The very ess
Envelopes Trailing Stop
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
实用工具
The Envelopes Trailing Stop is a tool that implements trailing of the stop loss order after the price based on the Envelopes trend indicator. The utility provides all the necessary parameters for customization, which allows to select the optimal configuration for any user. The EA allows to choose the trailing line depending on the type of the trade. For example, buy trades can be trailed based on the lower line of the indicator, and sell trades can be trailed based on the upper line. The Magic p
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
指标
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
AI Powered Price Clustering
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
UPDATED VERSION INCORPERATES FIBONACCI FOR BETTER LEVELS AI Powered Price Clustering" is a custom indicator that integrates k means and Fibonacci. This powerful tool provides traders with valuable insights into price clustering patterns, facilitating more informed trading decisions. How it works: With "AI Powered Price Clustering," traders gain access to: A K means algorithm for precise analysis of price clustering patterns. Identification of key Fibonacci levels and centroids for enhanced tech
Super Scalping Trading System XL
Qun Ying Fu
实用工具
In a trend trading system, find the right entry and exit points. In forex trading, a trading strategy is a fixed plan designed to make a decent return by going long or short the market. The main reason a properly researched trading strategy is helpful is because it is verifiable, quantifiable, consistent, and objective. For each trading strategy, you need to define the assets to be traded, the entry/exit points, and money management rules.
BBMA Telegram Informer
Dmitrii Leshchev
实用工具
Советник  представляет собой многофункциональную торговую систему BBMA Oma Ally с интеграцией Telegram для удаленного управления и получения уведомлений. Основная специализация - анализ паттернов ценового действия и автоматическое оповещение о торговых возможностях. Основные функции 1. Система оповещений через Telegram Управление командами: Отслеживание и выполнение команд из Telegram Уведомления: Мгновенные оповещения о торговых сигналах Удаленное управление: Возможность управления советнико
Signals By Levels
Viktor Glovluk
指标
The indicator sends messages to e-mail and mobile terminal when the price approaches the horizontal levels and trend lines that are drawn using the handy panel! The levels and trend lines are deleted and placed to the chart using one click on the panel, and they can be dragged on the chart by mouse! It is possible to set the interval between messages in the settings, the interval is applied to each object separately! Indicator Settings ===*** Main settings ***=== - below is the list of the main
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
指标
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
指标
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
ClickDrag Drawing and moving objects
Sajiro Yoshizaki
5 (1)
实用工具
ClickDrag可以轻松地在图表上画线和移动对象。 点击，然后拖动，开始绘制趋势线。 水平移动鼠标可以画出价格线。 垂直移动鼠标可画出日期线。 现有的线和对象可以通过点击和拖动来移动。 显示开始点到结束点之间的价格和时间差。 开始后点击&拖动。 左右摇动来改变颜色。 向上和向下摇动可以删除。 - 什么是Click & Drag ? 1. 按下鼠标左键（按）。 2. 松开鼠标左键（释放） 3. 按下鼠标左键(按住) 4.保持按住并移动鼠标（拖动） 这个动作允许你画趋势线，移动对象，改变颜色和擦除。 箭头、价格对象、斐波那契、吉安线、周期线和形状也可以移动。 如果你不小心画了一条线，请移动到图表外，然后释放按钮。这条线就会消失。 比中间点击更容易。比中间点击的可见性更好。 但它不能用于不可选择的对象。 外汇的PIPS和差价合约的货币。
FREE
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
指标
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
实用工具
交易面板是一个多功能的交易助手。该应用程序包含超过 50 个用于手动交易的交易功能，并允许您自动化大多数交易操作。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。购买之前，您可以在模拟帐户上测试演示版本。演示版 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易。 让您一键执行交易操作： 通过自动风险计算打开挂单和仓位。 一键打开多个订单和仓位。 打开订单网格。 按组关闭挂单和持仓。 头寸反转（关闭买入并打开卖出或关闭卖出并打开买入）。 锁定头寸（开立额外头寸，以平衡买入和卖出头寸的交易量）。 一键部分平仓所有仓位。 为同一价格水平的所有头寸设置止盈和止损。 将所有头寸的止损设置为该头寸的盈亏平衡水平。 开单建仓时，您可以应用以下功能： 计算交易量的多个订单或仓位之间的分布（一键开仓多个订单或仓位时）。 图表上未来订单交易水平的可视化。 设置开仓时允许的最大点差大小。 止盈和止损之间的自动比率。 虚拟止损和止盈。 根据当前点差的大小自动增加止损和止盈的大小。 根据 ATR 指标的读数计算止盈和止损。 设置挂单的到期日期。 挂单设置为“追踪”（挂单自动跟随当前价格移动指定距离）。 管理通过移动终端（手机）开立
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (复制猫MT4) 不仅仅是一个简单的本地交易复制工具；它是一个为当今交易挑战而设计的完整风险管理与执行框架。从 prop firm 挑战到个人账户管理，它都能通过强大的执行力、资本保护、灵活配置以及先进的交易处理来适应各种情况。 该复制器同时支持 Master（发送端） 和 Slave（接收端） 模式，能够实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及 Close By 操作。它兼容模拟账户与真实账户，支持交易或投资者密码，并通过持久交易记忆系统（Persistent Trade Memory）确保即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启后也能恢复。可同时管理多个 Master 与 Slave，并通过前缀/后缀自动调整或自定义符号映射来处理跨平台或跨经纪商差异。 使用手册/设置: Copy Cat Trading Copier 使用手册 Copy Cat More MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139088 加入频道: https://www.mql5.com/en/cha
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
实用工具
跟单->方便快捷的界面交互,用户上手即用       ->>>> 推荐在windows电脑,或者VPS Windows上使用 特色功能: 多样化个性跟单设置: 1.对不同的信号源可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的信号源分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 多样化个性跟单设置2: 1.对不同的品种可以设置不同的手数模式 2.不同的品种分别设置正向反向跟单 3.信号分别设置注释 4.是否根据合约手数校准手数 注释过滤,MAGIC过滤，信号手数过滤，本地品种过滤 净持仓模式（该模式下手数计算仅支持倍率） 工作时间设置 反向同步接收端的平仓 订单绑定功能：任意订单可以绑定到设置信号源订单上 （双击表格更改） 账户风险控制  基本功能: 跟单正常交互速度0.5s以下 自动检测信号源,并显示信号源账号列表 自动匹配品种,不同平台常用交易品种(后缀不同等特殊情况)95%自动匹配,基本无需手动设置,品种映射表可随意双击更改对应品种.(映射表具有快速搜索品种功能) 4种手数计算模式(1.倍率 2.固定手数 3.自适应资金风险 4.源账户资金比例风险) 特殊手数模式
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了 The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和止盈
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
实用工具
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
实用工具
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
实用工具
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
实用工具
立即在一張圖表上查看按日和按週的已平倉交易歷史記錄、當前未平倉交易以及外匯風險敞口！使用熱圖來識別有利可圖的交易以及您交易組合中的當前虧損情況。 快速關閉按鈕 使用快速關閉按鈕可以關閉單一符號的每筆交易、全部關閉單筆交易，或點擊按鈕以取得部分利潤或損失。不再需要在清單中尋找交易並研究如何關閉部分交易。儀表板還會顯示您在交易外匯對時目前對每種貨幣符號的風險敞口，這可以幫助您識別重大新聞事件發生前可能過度暴露的領域。您可以使用按鈕在新聞發布前立即快速降低您的風險，或者如果新聞已經發生並為您帶來利潤，只需單擊即可快速獲得該利潤！ 開放交易熱圖 交易熱圖是一種視覺化工具，專為使用頭寸交易或波段交易策略的交易者設計，使用美元成本平均法來擴大和縮小交易規模。您可以快速識別您的投資組合中可以存入的單一交易，以及您可以部分平倉的虧損交易。只需使用全部或部分關閉按鈕即可立即賺錢並降低風險。 快速識別控制回撤的機會 虧損控制切換「D 按鈕」將突出顯示您的投資組合中所有虧損高於每個交易符號平均價格的交易。這是透過在所有符號的單一交易周圍添加一個矩形來實現的，這樣您就可以看到首先要關注哪些交易。 這使
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
实用工具
Trade Copier Pro 是一个强大的工具，多账户之间进行远程复制的贸易超过互联网不同的位置。这是一个信号提供商的理想解决方案，谁想要与全球范围内对自己规则的人分享他的贸易。一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以得到贸易额从多供应商也是如此。 供应商和接收器可与供电内置的数据库管理系统来管理他的合作伙伴名单。 这个工具允许全局配置模式（copy过来互联网）和本地模式（在同一台PC/服务器内复制）之间进行选择。 要求： MetaTrader4的4.00版构建670或以上。 参考： 如果你只需要在本地复制与更低的价格，你可以检查Auto Trade Copier在： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/4676 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商的交易可以复制到多接收器和一个接收器可以从多个供应商收到交易。     供应/接收器可通过供电数据库管理系统，而无需额外的工具管理自己的接收器/供应商名单（添加，删除，编辑，启用/禁用）。     全球模式（copy过来互联网）和本
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
实用工具
将信号从您所属的任何渠道（包括私人和受限渠道）直接复制到您的 MT4。 该工具在设计时充分考虑了用户的需求，同时提供了管理和监控交易所需的许多功能。 该产品采用易于使用且具有视觉吸引力的图形界面。 自定义您的设置并在几分钟内开始使用该产品！ 用户指南 + 演示  |     MT5版本  |     不和谐版本 如果您想尝试演示，请参阅用户指南。 Telegram To MT4 接收器在策略测试器中不起作用！ Telegram 至 MT4 功能 一次复制多个通道的信号 从私人和受限频道复制信号 不需要机器人令牌或聊天 ID（如果出于某种原因需要，您仍然可以使用这些） 使用风险百分比或固定手数进行交易 排除特定符号 选择复制所有信号或自定义要复制的信号 配置单词和短语以识别所有信号（默认值应适用于 99% 的信号提供商） 配置时间和日期设置以仅在需要时复制信号 设置一次打开的最大交易量 交易和头寸管理 使用信号或自动设置的管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止过度
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
实用工具
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
实用工具
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
实用工具
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
实用工具
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
作者的更多信息
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
Coppy Master MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT5 是一种在 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端之间复制交易的工具。支持双向复制： 从 MT5 到 MT4，从 MT4 到 MT5，以及同类型的账户之间。 为了正确操作，所有终端必须在一台计算机或 VPS 上启动。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  要复制到 MetaTrader 4，需要单独版本的产品 -   Coppy Master MT4   。 主要功能： 连接类型 主模式和接收器模式。可以灵活配置发送和接收订单的逻辑。 订单管理 复制市场和挂单。同步平仓，支持部分平仓、交易逆转、止损/获利修改。 使用符号 支持前缀和后缀。排除/包含个别字符。能够为资产分配自定义名称。 限制和风险控制 限制每天的交易数量、每天的最大亏损、停止复制的余额水平。 音量设置 使用固定手数、百分比风险、乘数。复制之前检查 SL 和 TP。 检查信号 控制重复订单、限制一个交易符号的交易数量、按订单类型进行过滤。 时间过滤器 能够设置复制交易的可接受时间段。 通知 终端通知、推送消息和电子邮件提醒。 优点： 终端
Ice Cube Scalper for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.5 (6)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -       它是一个日内剥头皮交易者 ，每天进行大量交易，每笔交易获取几个点。 EA 的策略是利用 RSI 指标顺势交易。 EA 使用乘数手数的平均值，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但该策略在回溯测试和实时交易中都表现良好。 购买之前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 控制风险   为了控制专家顾问中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作原理，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作原理及其潜力。 Ice Cube Scalper MT4 版本 购买后请务必联系我，         我会一直协助设置。 在线监控顾问 -           https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/batudaev?orderby=gain 输入参数 Lot _ Multiplier - 展示平均订单时的手数乘数 起始批次       -           起始批次 订单     _     斯佩特         - 介于       阿米   命令        
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
实用工具
MT5 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 顾问功能 该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
实用工具
平均助手——这种交易辅助工具将使用两种技术帮助您平均之前无利可图的头寸： 标准平均 对冲，随后根据趋势开仓 该实用程序能够 一次性筛选出多个不同方向的未平仓头寸，包括买入和卖出头寸。例如，您建了一个卖出仓位和一个买入仓位，但两个仓位均未盈利，或者一个仓位亏损，一个仓位盈利但盈利不足，您想对这两个仓位进行平均，以便平仓——我的“平均助手”实用程序可以帮助您。 平均助手实用程序 - 允许您自动计算下一个仓位的规模、下单价格、平均仓位和平仓的方向以及您指定的获利规模。 该实用程序还允许您使用“买入”和“卖出”按钮开仓。您只需指定所需的止盈大小和起始手数即可。实用程序本身将以最初指定的止盈价或平均价平仓，并会尝试以平均价平仓，同时考虑您为平均系列设置的止盈。 事实上，对于那些接受并理解平均线逻辑，同时又了解其风险的人来说，这款工具将是一个非常实用的助手。在 95% 的情况下，这项技术将帮助您全自动平仓并获利。 要开始工作，只需将实用程序拖到图表上，设置平均的 TP 大小并单击“开始平均”按钮，实用程序将尝试通过单个获利来关闭图表上所有未平仓交易。 使用此实用程序时，您初始开仓的交易量不应过大
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
HYT（Help Your Trading）是一款帮助您对亏损持仓进行加仓操作的工具，支持两种主要策略： 标准加仓（Martingale）； 对冲并顺势建仓。 该工具能够处理多个方向相反的订单，无论是买入还是卖出。 HYT 可自动计算下一笔订单的手数、挂单价格、加仓方向以及以设定的止盈水平平仓的逻辑。 此外，您还可以通过 Buy 和 Sell 按钮手动开仓，只需设置所需的止盈点位和初始手数。 使用方法非常简单：将工具拖入图表，设置止盈价格，点击 “Start Averaging” 按钮即可开始。 请确保初始订单手数不过大，并做好资金管理准备，因为在加仓过程中，工具会逐步增加持仓量。 HYT 同时具备自动交易功能。启用后，它将按照您设定的参数自动开平仓。 为什么选择 HYT 实用程序？ HYT 是一款专为应对亏损局面而设计的智能工具，它通过系统化策略帮助您更有效地管理订单。无论是通过加仓，还是通过对冲后顺势开单，HYT 都能自动计算下单方向、手数和价格，协助您理性出场。 该工具支持混合持仓（买单和卖单同时存在）、可通过 Buy/Sell 按钮快速开仓、可设置止盈目标，同时也支持完全自动的
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
AI Trade Analyzer 是一款以指标格式实现的智能市场分析工具。该程序在图表上可视化信号，并帮助交易者根据技术指标和新闻背景评估市场情况。 主要功能： 1.技术分析： 支持流行指标：EMA（短/长）、一目均衡表、ADX、RSI、MACD、随机指标、ATR、布林带、枢轴点、斐波那契。 识别趋势、分歧和关键水平。 2. 有新闻背景的工作经历： 根据指定的参数（时间范围、日期）接收经济事件。 考虑到宏观经济数据可能对市场产生的影响。 3.自动化和可定制性： 通过计算潜在切入点、SL 和 TP 形成分析结论。 根据既定参数解释信息的能力来评估市场状况。 4.多语言支持： 结果可以以俄语、英语、德语和印尼语显示。 5.灵活的接口： 用户可以使用控制键（键盘上的箭头）更改分析块窗口的位置和大小，以根据他们的喜好调整显示。 重要的： 为了使指标正常工作，您需要在参数中输入外部 API 的访问密钥（例如，OpenAI API 和新闻服务）。 该产品未开通交易。这是一个辅助分析工具。 所有参数和界面均为全英文。 所有计算均在终端内部进行。该 API 通过 WebRequest 使用，并经用户
GoldPro MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
专家
欢迎来到 GoldPro 创新高效的黄金交易世界 - GoldPro 是一种先进的交易机器人，专门设计用于帮助您在黄金市场取得成功。 顾问使用平均技术，您不应将其视为好或坏，而应将其视为一种在市场中有效的方法，摒弃认为一种方法好而另一种方法坏的单极信念，它存在并且可以成功应用，这是事实。 可靠性和经验：GoldPro 是我们金融和技术专家团队多年潜心研究和经验积累的成果。我们的机器人基于成熟可靠的策略，能够有效分析市场走势并做出明智的决策。 适应性强且精准：GoldPro 拥有独特的算法，能够快速适应不断变化的市场环境。该机器人能够识别潜在的交易机会，并提供精准的信号，帮助确定最佳的入场和出场时机。 自动化效率：GoldPro 提供全自动黄金交易方式，让您避免手动交易带来的情绪化决策和疲劳。机器人会自动扫描市场、进行数据分析，并根据指定参数执行交易，从而提高成功率。 易于使用：我们特别注重 GoldPro 的操作简便性，即使是新手也能轻松上手。该机器人的界面简洁直观，让您轻松上手交易，避免不必要的繁琐操作。您可以专注于您的财务目标，GoldPro 将为您打理交易。 风险管理
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
实用工具
MT4 的 Expert Advisor 风险管理器是一个非常重要的程序，我认为对每个交易者来说都是必要的程序。 使用此 EA 交易，您将能够控制您交易账户中的风险。风险和利润控制可以以货币形式和百分比形式进行。 要让智能交易系统工作，只需将其附加到货币对图表并以存款货币或当前余额的百分比设置可接受的风险值。 顾问功能 [Instruction for Risk Manager parameters]   该风险经理将帮助您控制风险： - 交易 - 每天 - 一个星期 - 一个月 你也可以控制 1) 交易时允许的最大手数 2) 每天最大订单数 3) 每天最大利润 4) 设置 Equity 的获利了结 不仅如此，如果您在设置中指定自动设置，顾问还可以为您设置默认的止损和止盈。 顾问会在每个事件中附上警报，并向您解释删除订单的原因。比如你开了，你开了第6个订单，按照你的规则你每天只允许开5个订单，顾问会立即删除6个并说明原因。 例如，您开仓的手数比您最初向自己指示的手数大，顾问将删除订单并解释原因。例如，您每天赚取 5%，根据规则，您今天不应再交易，因为您为自己设定了这
Indicator iPump for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3 (2)
指标
iPump 指标是一种多功能指标， 结合了三类指标的优点。 多个 TF 上的同时趋势检测 定义阻力和支撑区域 确定超买和超卖区域 指标功能： 定义趋势 对于希望客观评估当前市场方向并避免主观性的所有交易者来说，此功能将是必需的。在一瞬间，您将能够在最重要的时间范围内比较趋势的方向，这将变得清晰直观。 确定支撑位和阻力位 使用 iPump 指标，您将能够在几秒钟内评估资产的潜在价格障碍。 而且该指标会告诉您您面前的级别是什么类型： 测试水平（阻力/支撑） 反转水平 弱水平 未测试级别 确定超买和超卖区域 对于此任务，该指标具有非滞后和非重绘信号振荡器，显示资产的当前状态，基于此数据，您可以： 确切地知道哪些区域何时值得购买 什么时候出售资产会很有趣的区域 振荡器优势： 独特的计算算法 该算法实际上能够帮助我和我的同事以及我的同事进行交易，该算法用于 Pump and Dump Expert Advisor。 无需重绘 当超卖或超买价格高于平常时，该指标将准确显示信号。这将使您能够及时就开仓的可取性做出决定 毫不拖延 该指标每秒处理有关价格状态的报价的传入数据，这使交易者可以随时掌
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
3.67 (3)
专家
欢迎来到 GoldPro 创新高效的黄金交易世界 - GoldPro 是一种先进的交易机器人，专门设计用于帮助您在黄金市场取得成功。 顾问使用平均技术，您不应将其视为好或坏，而应将其视为一种在市场中有效的方法，摒弃认为一种方法好而另一种方法坏的单极信念，它存在并且可以成功应用，这是事实。 可靠性和经验：GoldPro 是我们金融和技术专家团队多年潜心研究和经验积累的成果。我们的机器人基于成熟可靠的策略，能够有效分析市场走势并做出明智的决策。 适应性强且精准：GoldPro 拥有独特的算法，能够快速适应不断变化的市场环境。该机器人能够识别潜在的交易机会，并提供精准的信号，帮助确定最佳的入场和出场时机。 自动化效率：GoldPro 提供全自动黄金交易方式，让您避免手动交易带来的情绪化决策和疲劳。机器人会自动扫描市场、进行数据分析，并根据指定参数执行交易，从而提高成功率。 易于使用：我们特别注重 GoldPro 的操作简便性，即使是新手也能轻松上手。该机器人的界面简洁直观，让您轻松上手交易，避免不必要的繁琐操作。您可以专注于您的财务目标，GoldPro 将为您打理交易。 风险管理
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
专家
交易顾问 Ice Cube Scalper -         这是一天的黄牛     , 每天进行大量交易，每笔交易拿几个点。 EA 的策略是使用 RSI 指标与趋势进行交易。 EA 使用乘数平均，您需要在使用 EA 之前了解这一点，但是该策略在回测和实时交易中表现良好。 购买前，请务必在策略测试器中测试顾问的工作。 为了控制 EA 交易中的风险，您可以限制平均订单的最大数量以及股权风险。 为了了解顾问的工作方式，您可以订阅免费信号，这样您就可以了解顾问的工作方式及其潜力。 购买后，请务必联系我，           我会一直帮助设置。此外，对于所有买家来说，其他顾问的形式也将获得宝贵的奖金。 顾问的在线监控 -           https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/batudaev?orderby=gain 输入参数 很多     _     乘数             -             手数乘数         参展时       平均订单 起始批次           -           起始批次 命令     _
Power Reserve MT4
Sergey Batudayev
指标
工作逻辑 该指标的重要性在于它可以让您了解“仪器上还剩下多少燃料”。想象一下这样的情况，你留在一辆半放电的汽车里，平均来说，这个能量通常足够一辆汽车行驶250公里，所以如果你愿意，你无法克服700公里的距离。因此，对于每种工具，每天都有一定的价格变动，并且作为统计观察的结果，显示资产每天通过 1 ATR 的情况有 95%，而每天通过 2 个或更多 ATR 的情况只有 5%。 例如，每日 ATR EURUSD = 682 点。您进入交易，例如突破 500 点 TP 的水平，似乎您设置了正确的 TP 大小，但您没有考虑到资产已经超过了其每日 ATR 的 90%交易开始的时间，因此，该工具很可能没有足够的能量来接收你的 TP，如果你看到该工具只剩下 10% 的电量，你很可能要么调整 TP，要么根本不参与交易。 动力储备指示器计算仪器用完惯性的百分比和点数以及剩余多少。 指示器本身以电池充电指示器的形式制成，我们习惯于在电子设备中看到它。 该指标根据改进的 ATR 计算平均价格变动（不包括异常小和异常大的价格变动），然后将所得金额与该工具目前已克服的值进行比较。 Recommende
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
实用工具
此筛选器可让您识别在选定时间段（时间范围）内超出通常超买（增长百分比）或超卖（下降百分比）的资产。 市场受法律支配，买得便宜，卖得贵，但如果没有自动扫描仪，您将很难识别比平时更超买或超卖的货币/股票，例如，在本周内，或当前小时或月份。 仪器可能有几十个或几百个，有时只是物理上可能没有时间手动分析所有东西，这些问题可以使用 Screener 轻松解决 筛选器可以做什么 扫描仪可用于任何 TF 扫描仪适用于货币、股票、加密货币、商品、指数和其他工具 识别资产的逻辑是通用的，因为它基于市场的基本规律 在筛选器的帮助下，您可以根据不同的策略进行工作，最常见的一种是 Pump 和 Dump 揭示每种工具的平均值 - SoftimoTrade Screener 不仅可以确定所选 TF 上资产的超买和超卖情况，还可以计算所选时间段内价格变化的平均值。 此外，所有当前增长率或下降率高于平常的工具都被标为红色，之后可以单独打开所选工具并进行更详细的分析。 使用筛选器的策略变体 对于超买资产↓表，我们正在寻找当前超买指数高于平常的资产，转到图表，更详细地分析资产，如果我们看到一个有趣的切入点，则沿着趋势
MT5 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (9)
实用工具
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Stop Out Line MT5
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
工作逻辑 止损实用程序是一个简单但非常方便的指标，显示离止损水平还有多少点/ 它的好处在于许多交易者为了追求利润而故意高估交易风险，最大限度地使用可用保证金，对于这种情况，了解经纪人可以在哪里强行平仓是非常重要的。 只需将指标放在图表上，根据买入或卖出的未平仓头寸，您将在图表上看到此交易价格的边界标记。 在您开仓之前，这条线在图表上是不可见的。 如果您没有在图表上看到这条线，这并不意味着该实用程序不起作用，很可能您交易的风险很小，而且存款很大，那么您需要寻找更高的止损线/ 低于交易，因为在当前风险下，您离止损还很远。 如果您有任何问题，可以在讨论部分写下来。 愉快的交易。 Recommended Robot Scalper -   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 变量 字体大小 - 标签中的字体大小 边缘缩进 - 从边缘缩进 线条颜色 - 线条颜色 文字颜色 - 文字颜色
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.5 (2)
实用工具
Coppy Master MT4     是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 和 MetaTrader 5 终端的交易复制工具。它支持双向复制： 从 MT4 到 MT5，从 MT5 到 MT4，以及同类型账户之间的 MT4 到 MT4。 为了正常工作，所有终端必须在同一台 PC 或 VPS 上运行。 [ Instruction  and Demo ]  如需复制到 MetaTrader 4，需另行购买 —       Coppy Master MT5       - 是必须的。 主要特点： 复印模式 支持主账户和接收账户角色。灵活设置发送和接收交易。 订单管理 复制市价单和挂单。支持同步平仓、部分平仓、交易逆转以及止损/获利修改。 符号处理 支持前缀和后缀。允许排除或包含特定符号，并为资产分配自定义名称。 风险控制与限额 每日交易限额、最大亏损限制以及停止复制的余额水平阈值。 批量设置 固定手数、风险百分比、手数乘数。可选择拒绝未设置止损或止盈的交易。 信号检查 检测重复交易，限制每个符号的交易数量，并验证订单类型以避免冲突。 时间过滤器 用于定义允许交易复制的时间段
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
专家
自动交易应该帮助您增加资本——而不是用无尽的设置和理论让您感到困惑。 SPARK 是一款轻量级但有效的专家顾问，旨在让初学者充满信心地开始，并注重精确性和简单性。 SPARK 为何与众不同？ 专注于欧元/美元：   EA 专门针对欧元/美元进行了优化，欧元/美元是流动性最强、最稳定的货币对之一。 基于流动性突破逻辑：   SPARK 识别并对价格可能突破的独特流动性区域做出反应，从而提供高概率交易。 无需设置： 只需将其连接到欧元/美元图表即可运行。一切都已预先配置。 自动保护：   EA 管理滑点和价差条件，以避免不良的交易入场。 一致的逻辑： 交易通过动态区域检测算法进行过滤，使输入更加智能、更及时。 真实的结果，而不是故事 历史月盈利能力：+3.98% 记录的最大风险：15.44% 每笔盈利交易的平均利润：6.75 美元 加入社区 在我们的 MQL5 小组和 Telegram 频道中与其他用户讨论您的经验和想法： MQL5 通道 Telegram Channel @AlgoTrader_Sergey 它适合谁？ 如果您是自动交易新手，或者只是想要一个开箱即用的工具，   SPAR
FREE
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
专家
EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 -
MT4 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该实用程序旨在将信号从 MT4 发送到 Discord。它具有许多独特功能，您不仅可以发送交易信号，还可以执行以下功能： 直接从终端向 Discord 发送消息 发送表情符号和自定义文本 直接从 MT4 终端向 Discord 发送文本和图像 所有这些都允许用户维护一个带有信号的通道，专注于交易和寻找高质量的信号。 Instructions for the utility 完全可定制的消息 信号消息可以完全自定义： 指定您自己的页眉和页脚 在消息底部插入链接 显示顾问或手动订单的评论 支持多种语言 该实用程序支持 14 种语言的消息： 英语 西班牙语 俄语 德语 意大利语 法语 葡萄牙语 土耳其 马来语 中国人 日本人 韩国人 阿拉伯 印地语 翻译特别涉及发送到您的频道的消息。 消息广播功能 该实用程序允许您广播有关以下内容的消息： 开单 关闭订单 订单修改 部分关闭 更改止损和止盈水平 激活挂单 发送交易报告，并可选择按天发送报告的时间表 用户友好的图形界面 该实用程序配备了图形界面，方便用户使用。它正在不断改进和完善。我们祝您使用我们的 MT4 版 Discord 信号实用程序一
MT5 for Discord Signals
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该实用程序旨在将信号从 MT5 发送到 Discord。它具有许多独特功能，您不仅可以发送交易信号，还可以执行以下功能： 直接从终端向 Discord 发送消息 发送表情符号和自定义文本 直接从 MT5 终端向 Discord 发送文本和图像 所有这些都允许用户维护一个带有信号的通道，专注于交易和寻找高质量的信号。 Instructions for the utility 完全可定制的消息 信号消息可以完全自定义： 指定您自己的页眉和页脚 在消息底部插入链接 显示顾问或手动订单的评论 支持多种语言 该实用程序支持 14 种语言的消息： 英语 西班牙语 俄语 德语 意大利语 法语 葡萄牙语 土耳其 马来语 中国人 日本人 韩国人 阿拉伯 印地语 翻译特别涉及发送到您的频道的消息。 消息广播功能 该实用程序允许您广播有关以下内容的消息： 开单 关闭订单 订单修改 部分关闭 更改止损和止盈水平 激活挂单 发送交易报告，并可选择按天发送报告的时间表 用户友好的图形界面 该实用程序配备了图形界面，方便用户使用。它正在不断改进和完善。我们祝您使用我们的 MT4 版 Discord 信号实用程序一
Fast Grid Orders
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
The "Open grid of pending orders" script is designed to automate the process of creating buy (Buy) and sell (Sell) orders on the MT4 trading platform. It provides the user with the ability to set the distance between orders and the number of orders in this grid.       This script allows traders to quickly build a grid of orders that covers a specific price range. The main functions of the script include: Ability to select the direction of orders: Buy (purchase) or Sell (sale). Setting the distan
Smart Grid set EA
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
智能网格设置 EA 是一款灵活且用户友好的专家顾问，用于在网格中下达挂单。它支持盈亏平衡逻辑、多种追踪止损模式、手动网格设置、可自定义的交易手数以及直观的图表界面。 对于采用网格或平均策略的交易者来说，它是理想的选择。 主要特点 在可自定义的网格中放置 买入止损 和 卖出止损 订单 支持每个网格级别的单独地块大小 内置追踪止损：经典、按蜡烛高点/低点或按移动平均线 自动盈亏平衡功能 能够为电网设置自定义起始价格 通过屏幕上的按钮手动启动网格 图表上带有按钮和可编辑字段的可视化控制面板 时间框架改变后可选择重新创建订单 加入我们的社区   并在 MQL5 和 Telegram 上分享您的结果、问题和反馈： MQL5通道 电报频道@AlgoTrader_Sergey 输入参数 一般的 RecreateOrdersOnTFChange — 当时间范围改变时重新创建网格 ( true / false ) CustomBuyStartPrice — 购买网格的自定义起始价格（如果 > 0 则使用） CustomSellStartPrice — 卖出网格的自定义起始价格（如果 > 0 则使用） P
FREE
Close All Orders for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
Close All Orders for MT4 script - closes absolutely all orders, whether pending or market ones. Orders are closed at the current profit/loss indicators at the time of closing. The script is suitable for moments when you need to quickly close all orders at the current indicators. The script is very easy to use, just drag the script onto the chart and it will do its job. Add me as a friend , I have many other useful products.
Smart expert advisor
Sergey Batudayev
专家
顾问说明 Smart Expert Advisor 是一个自动网格交易顾问，可为每个交易对自动选择设置。 EA 自动为每个货币对选择设置，因此您无需为每个货币对定义参数，计算基于所交易工具的波动性。 在交易时，您可以设置入场点的方向。启用按趋势过滤。 关于战略 EA是基于捕捉回调的逻辑，当价格回滚时EA成交，如果价格向成交方向移动，则构建金字塔网格，如果价格与价格相反，顾问使用平均。 风险控制 为了设置风险控制，使用了最大 DD 设置；它设置了在进入头寸失败的情况下必须关闭网格的最大回撤百分比。 每个人都可以自行决定设置此设置。在实践中，我展示了 30% 的资本。 要在超过风险时删除所有订单，M_DD 设置后的删除订单必须为真/ 使用建议 扁平货币对，其修正运动超过 30% 的冲动，最适合 EA。 主要货币对：EURUSD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 其他货币对：EURGBP、GBPUSD、USDCAD、GBPCAD、EURCAD。 时间范围：H1 美分账户存款 100 美元起，真实账户存款 2500 美元起。 输入参数 Magic_Number- 幻数，每对使用唯一的
PercentTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
该面板具有每个初学者都可以处理的最直观的界面。 在 SLp 列中 - 您需要以点子为单位指定 SL 大小。如果该值变为灰色，同时 Bay / Sell 按钮也处于非活动状态，则您指定的 SL 值小于经纪商设置之前允许的值。 在 TP% 列中 - 您以帐户余额的百分比表示 TP。在设置中，您可以根据此指标的计算方式选择净值、余额或可用保证金。 在 R% 栏中，您可以设置交易的风险值。 插入按钮。 - 允许您立即使用设置的值打开订单，如果禁用，则您可以直接在图表上预设交易参数。 在顶部，您可以通过单击左上角的减号来最小化图表上的面板。 还可以通过调整面板名称下方的 + 和 - 按钮来增加或减少面板本身的大小。 如果您还想开挂单和转移到BU，追踪止损，保存开单的各种设置，支持各种技术的定单，那么考虑一个功能更强大的EasyTradePad面板，您可以在我的产品中找到它。
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
实用工具
EasyTradePad – MetaTrader 4 交易面板 EasyTradePad 是一款用于手动和半自动交易的工具。该面板可帮助您快速管理订单和持仓，并可一键计算风险管理参数。 面板功能： 按预设的风险比例（% 或账户货币）开仓和平仓 设置止损（SL）和止盈（TP）：以点数、百分比或金额表示 自动计算风险回报比（Risk-to-Reward Ratio） 将止损移动至无损位置（保本） 部分平仓 移动止损（Trailing Stop）：按点数或K线影线 加仓与均价操作 修改已开仓订单的参数 额外功能： 金字塔加仓 随着价格朝向预设止盈方向运行，分批加仓。每次新加仓可设置减少风险。加仓次数可灵活设置。 均价操作 在图表上手动选择加仓位置，最终按平均价格平仓。 无损转移 当价格达到设定的利润距离后，止损自动移动到开仓价。考虑点差和掉期。 移动止损 支持两种模式： 按点数（可设置启动点数、距离和步长） 按K线影线（可选时间周期） 核心设计理念： 简单易懂的下单方式 高效直观的操作界面 实盘交易中的稳定性与可靠性 您可通过产品页面提供的 演示版本 体验全部功能。 更多信息和支持
Main Trading Info
Sergey Batudayev
实用工具
MetaTrader 实用程序 MTI（主要交易信息）——显示交易者的基本交易信息，即： 平均和当前点差大小 空头和多头头寸的掉期大小 1 个交易手的 1 个点的成本 止损水平大小（放置挂单的最小距离） 当前（红色）结束的时间和下一个（灰色）交易时段开始的时间 当前交易时段结束前的时间显示为红色，下一个时段开始前的时间显示为灰色。颜色可以在指标属性中独立调整。 推荐机器人黄牛 -       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77108 显示通过以下方式执行： 欧洲交易时段（欧盟旗帜） 美国交易时段（美国国旗） 大洋洲交易时段（澳大利亚国旗） 亚洲交易时段（日本国旗） 了解交易时段的结束时间和变化非常重要，因为在交易时段结束时，许多交易者固定头寸，这可能导致趋势变化，从而导致头寸反转。 变量 开启时间     – 当前交易时段的颜色选择 休息时间     – 选择时间的颜色，直到下一个会话开始 平均点差     – 计算平均点差所涉及的最后报价的数量。 交换数字     – 显示交换大小时小数点后的位数
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
专家
EA 的策略基于波段交易，在 iPump 指标计算的急剧脉冲之后入场。 如前所述，EA 能够在自动支持下进行手动交易。 - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在价格修正上涨后进入交易，资产进入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对于上升趋势 ↑，我们在价格回调后进入交易，资产跌入超卖区域，我们顺势买入。 交易所选资产时，顾问会考虑趋势并仅根据当前趋势开仓，无利可图的交易可以通过止损和平均来关闭，第二种选择当然更有利可图但风险也更大 好处 内置电平指示器，用于分析不同 TF 的电平 能够在图表上手动选择平均水平 开多个金字塔订单，利润倍增的能力（订单数量可自行控制） 根据 iPump 指标的反向信号，设置 TP 的更多标准 使用“手”模式手动打开交易的能力 所有趋势策略都基于简单且非常正确的逻辑，即： 在当前趋势中开启交易 价格调整后开仓 考虑交易水平 在这个顾问中观察到所有三个假设。 确定 2 个时间范围的趋势，在价格超买/超卖的最有利时刻进入交易，图表上可以看到修正水平 SL 和 TP。 解释策略  - 对于下降趋势 ↓ 我们在修正价格上涨后进入交易，资产跌入超买区域，我们沿着趋势卖出。 - 对
筛选:
无评论
回复评论