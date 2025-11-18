FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO

Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time.

This product is an analysis and decision-support tool.
It does not generate trading signals, does not open trades, and does not guarantee profits.

What the Indicator Does

  • Analyzes market conditions and classifies them into:

    • Trend

    • Lateral / Range

    • Neutral

  • Displays the current market direction (Long / Short / Flat)

  • Provides a clear dashboard view of market state and volatility conditions

  • Can be used as a filter for discretionary trading, semi-automatic systems, or Expert Advisors

Analysis Logic

The dashboard combines multiple analytical components, including:

  • Bollinger Bands expansion and contraction

  • ATR relative to historical volatility

  • ADX strength evaluation

  • Short-term volatility structure

These elements are combined to provide a contextual market assessment, not trade entries.

Algorithmic & Visual Modes

Algorithmic Mode (for EA integration):
The indicator exposes logical states that can be read via iCustom , such as:

  • Trend / Lateral / Neutral state

  • Market direction

  • Trend vs range percentage

Visual Mode (for discretionary traders):
All information is displayed in a clean and readable dashboard designed for real-time analysis.

Alerts & Notifications

  • Optional on-screen alerts

  • Optional push notifications when market conditions change

Alerts are informational only and do not represent trade signals.

Practical Use Cases

Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO can be used to:

  • Filter unfavorable market conditions

  • Avoid trading during strong directional phases when using range strategies

  • Assist discretionary decision-making

  • Support semi-automatic or automated strategies as a market condition filter

Supported Markets & Timeframes

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Suitable for Forex pairs, indices, and CFDs

  • Works on all timeframes from M5 to H4

Technical Characteristics

  • No repainting

  • Real-time calculation

  • Lightweight and CPU-efficient

  • Clear, high-contrast dashboard layout

  • Compatible with multi-chart setups

  • Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5

Demo Version

A demo version is available through the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, as managed automatically by MQL5.

Disclaimer

This product is a technical analysis utility, not a trading system.
Trading involves risk, and all trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.

Support

For assistance or usage questions, you may contact the author via Telegram:
https://t.me/xhunterx86


