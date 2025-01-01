//--- 描述

#property description "Script draws \"Elliott Motive Wave\"."

#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"

#property description "the chart window."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="ElliotWave5"; // 对象名称

input int InpDate1=10; // 第1个点的日期， %

input int InpPrice1=90; // 第1个点的价格，%

input int InpDate2=20; // 第2个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice2=40; // 第2个点的价格，%

input int InpDate3=30; // 第3个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice3=60; // 第3个点的价格，%

input int InpDate4=40; // 第4个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice4=10; // 第4个点的价格，%

input int InpDate5=60; // 第5个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice5=40; // 第5个点的价格，%

input ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE InpDegree=ELLIOTT_MINOR; // 水平

input bool InpDrawLines=true; // 显示线

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 线的颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // 线的风格

input int InpWidth=2; // 线的宽度

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 通过已给的坐标创建“艾略特波浪动力” |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ElliotWave5Create(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="ElliotWave5", // 波浪名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

datetime time1=0, // 第一个点的时间

double price1=0, // 第一个点的价格

datetime time2=0, // 第二个点的时间

double price2=0, // 第二个点的价格

datetime time3=0, // 第三个点的时间

double price3=0, // 第三个点的价格

datetime time4=0, // 第四个点的时间

double price4=0, // 第四个点的价格

datetime time5=0, // 第五个点的时间

double price5=0, // 第五个点的价格

const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree=ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, // 度数

const bool draw_lines=true, // 显示线

const color clr=clrRed, // 对象颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 线的风格

const int width=1, // 线的宽度

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=true, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标

ChangeElliotWave5EmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 通过已给的坐标创建“艾略特波浪动力”

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,

price3,time4,price4,time5,price5))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Elliott Motive Wave\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置程度（波动大小）

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 展示线型的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,draw_lines);

//--- 设置对象的颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//---设置线的风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置线的宽度

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出通道移动的模式

//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能

//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数

//--- true 可以突出移动对象

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动艾略特波浪动力定位点 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ElliotWave5PointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="ElliotWave5", // 对象名称

const int point_index=0, // 定位点指数

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间坐标

double price=0) // 定位点价格坐标

{

//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动定位点

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除艾略特波浪动力 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ElliotWave5Delete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="ElliotWave5") // 对象名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除对象

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Elliott Motive Wave\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查艾略特波浪动力定位点的值和 |

//| 为空点设置默认的值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeElliotWave5EmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,

datetime &time2,double &price2,

datetime &time3,double &price3,

datetime &time4,double &price4,

datetime &time5,double &price5)

{

//--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组

datetime temp[];

ArrayResize(temp,10);

//--- 接收数据

CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),TimeCurrent(),10,temp);

//--- 接收当前图表一点的值

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);

//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的9个柱

if(!time1)

time1=temp[0];

//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值

if(!price1)

price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的7个柱

if(!time2)

time2=temp[2];

//--- 如果第二个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动300点

if(!price2)

price2=price1-300*point;

//--- 如果第三点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的5个柱

if(!time3)

time3=temp[4];

//--- 如果第三个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动250点

if(!price3)

price3=price1-250*point;

//--- 如果第四点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的3个柱

if(!time4)

time4=temp[6];

//--- 如果第四个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动550点

if(!price4)

price4=price1-550*point;

//--- 如果第四点的时间没有设置，它将位于最后的柱

if(!time5)

time5=temp[9];

//--- 如果第五个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动450点

if(!price5)

price5=price1-450*point;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 检查输入参数的正确性

if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 ||

InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100 ||

InpDate3<0 || InpDate3>100 || InpPrice3<0 || InpPrice3>100 ||

InpDate4<0 || InpDate4>100 || InpPrice4<0 || InpPrice4>100 ||

InpDate5<0 || InpDate5>100 || InpPrice5<0 || InpPrice5>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- 价格数组大小

int accuracy=1000;

//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组

//--- 设置和改变对象定位点的坐标

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- 内存分配

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- 填写日期数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 填写价格数组

//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- 定义绘制艾略特波浪动力的点

int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;

int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;

int d3=InpDate3*(bars-1)/100;

int d4=InpDate4*(bars-1)/100;

int d5=InpDate5*(bars-1)/100;

int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;

int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;

int p3=InpPrice3*(accuracy-1)/100;

int p4=InpPrice4*(accuracy-1)/100;

int p5=InpPrice5*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- 创建艾略特波浪动力

if(!ElliotWave5Create(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],date[d3],price[p3],

date[d4],price[p4],date[d5],price[p5],InpDegree,InpDrawLines,InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,

InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 现在，移动定位点

//--- 循环计数器

int v_steps=accuracy/5;

//--- 移动第五个定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p5<accuracy-1)

p5+=1;

//--- 移动点

if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,4,date[d5],price[p5]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 循环计数器

v_steps=accuracy/5;

//--- 移动第二个和第三个定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p2<accuracy-1)

p2+=1;

if(p3>1)

p3-=1;

//--- 切换点

if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))

return;

if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,2,date[d3],price[p3]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 循环计数器

v_steps=accuracy*4/5;

//--- 移动第一个和第四个定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p1>1)

p1-=1;

if(p4<accuracy-1)

p4+=1;

//--- 切换点

if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))

return;

if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,3,date[d4],price[p4]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 删除图表对象

ElliotWave5Delete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//---

}