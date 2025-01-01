|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Elliott Motive Wave\"."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpName="ElliotWave5"; // 对象名称
input int InpDate1=10; // 第1个点的日期， %
input int InpPrice1=90; // 第1个点的价格，%
input int InpDate2=20; // 第2个点的日期，%
input int InpPrice2=40; // 第2个点的价格，%
input int InpDate3=30; // 第3个点的日期，%
input int InpPrice3=60; // 第3个点的价格，%
input int InpDate4=40; // 第4个点的日期，%
input int InpPrice4=10; // 第4个点的价格，%
input int InpDate5=60; // 第5个点的日期，%
input int InpPrice5=40; // 第5个点的价格，%
input ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE InpDegree=ELLIOTT_MINOR; // 水平
input bool InpDrawLines=true; // 显示线
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // 线的风格
input int InpWidth=2; // 线的宽度
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象
input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 通过已给的坐标创建“艾略特波浪动力” |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ElliotWave5Create(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="ElliotWave5", // 波浪名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
datetime time1=0, // 第一个点的时间
double price1=0, // 第一个点的价格
datetime time2=0, // 第二个点的时间
double price2=0, // 第二个点的价格
datetime time3=0, // 第三个点的时间
double price3=0, // 第三个点的价格
datetime time4=0, // 第四个点的时间
double price4=0, // 第四个点的价格
datetime time5=0, // 第五个点的时间
double price5=0, // 第五个点的价格
const ENUM_ELLIOT_WAVE_DEGREE degree=ELLIOTT_MINUETTE, // 度数
const bool draw_lines=true, // 显示线
const color clr=clrRed, // 对象颜色
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 线的风格
const int width=1, // 线的宽度
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=true, // 突出移动
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
ChangeElliotWave5EmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3,time4,price4,time5,price5);
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 通过已给的坐标创建“艾略特波浪动力”
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ELLIOTWAVE5,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,
price3,time4,price4,time5,price5))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Elliott Motive Wave\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置程度（波动大小）
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DEGREE,degree);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 展示线型的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DRAWLINES,draw_lines);
//--- 设置对象的颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//---设置线的风格
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出通道移动的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动艾略特波浪动力定位点 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ElliotWave5PointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="ElliotWave5", // 对象名称
const int point_index=0, // 定位点指数
datetime time=0, // 定位点时间坐标
double price=0) // 定位点价格坐标
{
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除艾略特波浪动力 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ElliotWave5Delete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="ElliotWave5") // 对象名称
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 删除对象
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Elliott Motive Wave\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查艾略特波浪动力定位点的值和 |
//| 为空点设置默认的值 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeElliotWave5EmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
datetime &time2,double &price2,
datetime &time3,double &price3,
datetime &time4,double &price4,
datetime &time5,double &price5)
{
//--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组
datetime temp[];
ArrayResize(temp,10);
//--- 接收数据
CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),TimeCurrent(),10,temp);
//--- 接收当前图表一点的值
double point=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的9个柱
if(!time1)
time1=temp[0];
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
if(!price1)
price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的7个柱
if(!time2)
time2=temp[2];
//--- 如果第二个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动300点
if(!price2)
price2=price1-300*point;
//--- 如果第三点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的5个柱
if(!time3)
time3=temp[4];
//--- 如果第三个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动250点
if(!price3)
price3=price1-250*point;
//--- 如果第四点的时间没有设置，它则位于最后柱左侧的3个柱
if(!time4)
time4=temp[6];
//--- 如果第四个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动550点
if(!price4)
price4=price1-550*point;
//--- 如果第四点的时间没有设置，它将位于最后的柱
if(!time5)
time5=temp[9];
//--- 如果第五个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动450点
if(!price5)
price5=price1-450*point;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 ||
InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100 ||
InpDate3<0 || InpDate3>100 || InpPrice3<0 || InpPrice3>100 ||
InpDate4<0 || InpDate4>100 || InpPrice4<0 || InpPrice4>100 ||
InpDate5<0 || InpDate5>100 || InpPrice5<0 || InpPrice5>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变对象定位点的坐标
datetime date[];
double price[];
//--- 内存分配
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制艾略特波浪动力的点
int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
int d3=InpDate3*(bars-1)/100;
int d4=InpDate4*(bars-1)/100;
int d5=InpDate5*(bars-1)/100;
int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;
int p3=InpPrice3*(accuracy-1)/100;
int p4=InpPrice4*(accuracy-1)/100;
int p5=InpPrice5*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建艾略特波浪动力
if(!ElliotWave5Create(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],date[d3],price[p3],
date[d4],price[p4],date[d5],price[p5],InpDegree,InpDrawLines,InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,
InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动定位点
//--- 循环计数器
int v_steps=accuracy/5;
//--- 移动第五个定位点
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- 使用下面的值
if(p5<accuracy-1)
p5+=1;
//--- 移动点
if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,4,date[d5],price[p5]))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 循环计数器
v_steps=accuracy/5;
//--- 移动第二个和第三个定位点
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- 使用下面的值
if(p2<accuracy-1)
p2+=1;
if(p3>1)
p3-=1;
//--- 切换点
if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
return;
if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,2,date[d3],price[p3]))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 循环计数器
v_steps=accuracy*4/5;
//--- 移动第一个和第四个定位点
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- 使用下面的值
if(p1>1)
p1-=1;
if(p4<accuracy-1)
p4+=1;
//--- 切换点
if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
return;
if(!ElliotWave5PointChange(0,InpName,3,date[d4],price[p4]))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表对象
ElliotWave5Delete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//---
}