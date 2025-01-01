文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_EXPANSION 

OBJ_EXPANSION

斐波纳契扩展线。

ObjFiboExpansion

注意

对于"斐波纳契扩展线"，它可以指定延续向右和/或向左展示的模式 (OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHTOBJPROP_RAY_LEFT 相应的属性)。

您也可以指定线的级别数，它们的值和颜色。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的斐波纳契扩展线。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Fibonacci Expansion\"graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window size."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="FiboExpansion";   // 对象名称
input int             InpDate1=10;               // 第1个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice1=55;              // 第1个点的价格，%
input int             InpDate2=30;               // 第2个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice2=10;              // 第2个点的价格，%
input int             InpDate3=80;               // 第3个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice3=75;              // 第3个点的价格，%
input color           InpColor=clrRed;           // 对象的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT// 线的风格
input int             InpWidth=2;                // 线的宽度
input bool            InpBack=false;             // 背景对象
input bool            InpSelection=true;         // 突出移动
input bool            InpRayLeft=false;          // 对象延续向左
input bool            InpRayRight=false;         // 对象延续向右
input bool            InpHidden=true;            // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;               // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 通过已给的坐标创建斐波纳契扩展线                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,           // 图表 ID
                         const string          name="FiboExpansion"// 通道的名称
                         const int             sub_window=0,         // 子窗口指数 
                         datetime              time1=0,              // 第一个点的时间
                         double                price1=0,             // 第一个点的价格
                         datetime              time2=0,              // 第二个点的时间
                         double                price2=0,             // 第二个点的价格
                         datetime              time3=0,              // 第三个点的时间
                         double                price3=0,             // 第三个点的价格
                         const color           clr=clrRed,           // 对象颜色
                         const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID,    // 线的风格
                         const int             width=1,              // 线的宽度
                         const bool            back=false,           // 在背景中
                         const bool            selection=true,       // 突出移动
                         const bool            ray_left=false,       // 对象延续向左
                         const bool            ray_right=false,      // 对象延续向右
                         const bool            hidden=true,          // 隐藏在对象列表
                         const long            z_order=0)            // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeFiboExpansionEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 通过已给的坐标创建斐波纳契扩展线 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_EXPANSION,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Fibonacci Extension\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置对象的颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//---设置线的风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出通道移动的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向左的对象可视化的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向右的对象可视化的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 设置水平的数量和参数                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionLevelsSet(int             levels,               // 水平线的数量
                            double          &values[],            // 水平线的值
                            color           &colors[],            // 水平线的颜色
                            ENUM_LINE_STYLE &styles[],            // 水平线的风格
                            int             &widths[],            // 水平线的宽度
                            const long      chart_ID=0,           // 图表 ID
                            const string    name="FiboExpansion"// 对象名称
  {
//--- 检查数组大小
   if(levels!=ArraySize(colors) || levels!=ArraySize(styles) ||
      levels!=ArraySize(widths) || levels!=ArraySize(widths))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,": array length does not correspond to the number of levels, error!");
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置水平数量
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels);
//--- 设置循环中水平的属性
   for(int i=0;i<levels;i++)
     {
      //--- 水平的值
      ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,values[i]);
      //--- 水平的颜色
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,i,colors[i]);
      //--- 水平的风格
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,i,styles[i]);
      //--- 水平的宽度
      ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,widths[i]);
      //--- 水平的描述
      ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,"FE "+DoubleToString(100*values[i],1));
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动斐波纳契扩展线的定位点                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionPointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,           // 图表 ID
                              const string name="FiboExpansion"// 对象名称
                              const int    point_index=0,        // 定位点指数
                              datetime     time=0,               // 定位点时间坐标
                              double       price=0)              // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除斐波纳契扩展线                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FiboExpansionDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,           // 图表 ID
                         const string name="FiboExpansion"// 对象名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除对象
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Fibonacci Expansion\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查斐波纳契扩展线定位点的值和为空点设置                               |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeFiboExpansionEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,datetime &time2,
                                    double &price2,datetime &time3,double &price3)
  {
//--- 如果第三点（右侧）的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time3)
      time3=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第三点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price3)
      price3=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 如果第一点（左侧）的时间没有设置，它则位于第三点左侧的9个柱
//--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组
   datetime temp[];
   ArrayResize(temp,10);
   if(!time1)
     {
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time3,10,temp);
      //--- 在第二点左侧9柱设置第一点
      time1=temp[0];
     }
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它与第三点的价格相等
   if(!price1)
      price1=price3;
//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它则位于第三点左侧的7个柱
   if(!time2)
      time2=temp[2];
//--- 如果第二个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动250点
   if(!price2)
      price2=price1-250*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100 || 
      InpDate3<0 || InpDate3>100 || InpPrice3<0 || InpPrice3>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变对象定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制斐波纳契扩展线的点
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
   int d3=InpDate3*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p3=InpPrice3*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建斐波纳契扩展线
   if(!FiboExpansionCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],date[d3],price[p3],
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动定位点
//--- 循环计数器
   int v_steps=accuracy/10;
//--- 移动第一个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p1>1)
         p1-=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!FiboExpansionPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 循环计数器
   v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- 移动第三个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p3>1)
         p3-=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!FiboExpansionPointChange(0,InpName,2,date[d3],price[p3]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 循环计数器
   v_steps=accuracy*4/5;
//--- 移动第二个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p2<accuracy-1)
         p2+=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!FiboExpansionPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表对象
   FiboExpansionDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }