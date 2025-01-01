文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_ARROW_STOP 

OBJ_ARROW_STOP

停止符号。

ObjArrowStop

注意

相对于符号的定位点位置可以从ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR 枚举选择。

在MetaEditor编写代码时，大型符号（大于5）只能通过设置适当的OBJPROP_WIDTH属性值来创建。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的停止符号。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Stop\" sign."
#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"
#property description "percentage of the chart window size."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string            InpName="ArrowStop";     // 符号名称
input int               InpDate=10;              // 定位点日期在 %
input int               InpPrice=50;             // 定位点价格在 %
input ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR InpAnchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM// 定位类型
input color             InpColor=clrRed;         // 符号颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE   InpStyle=STYLE_DOT;      // 边界线条风格
input int               InpWidth=5;              // 符号大小
input bool              InpBack=false;           // 背景符号
input bool              InpSelection=false;      // 突出移动
input bool              InpHidden=true;          // 隐藏对象列表中
input long              InpZOrder=0;             // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Stop sign                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowStopCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,           // 图表 ID
                     const string            name="ArrowStop",     // 符号名称
                     const int               sub_window=0,         // 子窗口指数
                     datetime                time=0,               // 定位点时间
                     double                  price=0,              // 定位点价格
                     const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM// 定位类型
                     const color             clr=clrRed,           // 符号颜色
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE   style=STYLE_SOLID,    // 边界线条风格
                     const int               width=3,              // 符号大小
                     const bool              back=false,           // 在背景中
                     const bool              selection=true,       // 突出移动
                     const bool              hidden=true,          // 隐藏在对象列表
                     const long              z_order=0)            // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 创建符号
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_STOP,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Stop\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置定位类型
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- 设置符号颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置边界线条风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置符号大小
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动符号的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动定位点                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowStopMove(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                   const string name="ArrowStop"// 对象名称
                   datetime     time=0,           // 定位点时间坐标
                   double       price=0)          // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变停止符号定位类型                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowStopAnchorChange(const long              chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                           const string            name="ArrowStop",  // 对象名称
                           const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP// 定位点位置
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变定位类型
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除停止符号                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowStopDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                     const string name="ArrowStop"// 标签名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除符号
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Stop\" sign! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置                                           |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- 如果点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变符号定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制符号的点
   int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
   int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 在图表上创建停止符号
   if(!ArrowStopCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpAnchor,InpColor,
      InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动定位点和改变其相对于符号的位置
//--- 循环计数器
   int h_steps=bars*2/5;
//--- 移动定位点
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(d<bars-1)
         d+=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!ArrowStopMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.025 秒延迟
      Sleep(25);
     }
//--- 改变定位点相对于符号的位置
   ArrowStopAnchorChange(0,InpName,ANCHOR_TOP);
//--- 重画图表
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 循环计数器
   h_steps=bars*2/5;
//--- 移动定位点
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(d<bars-1)
         d+=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!ArrowStopMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.025 秒延迟
      Sleep(25);
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表符号
   ArrowStopDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }