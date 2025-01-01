文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_GANNFAN 

OBJ_GANNFAN

江恩扇形线。

ObjGannFan

注意

对于江恩扇形线，可以指定 ENUM_GANN_DIRECTION 枚举的趋势类型。通过调整比例值 (OBJPROP_SCALE)，可以改变扇形线的倾斜角。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的江恩扇形线。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Gann Fan\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window size."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="GannFan";         // 扇形线名称
input int             InpDate1=15;               // 第1个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice1=25;              // 第1个点的价格，%
input int             InpDate2=85;               // 第2个点的日期，%
input double          InpScale=2.0;              // 比例
input bool            InpDirection=false;        // 趋势方向 
input color           InpColor=clrRed;           // 扇形线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT// 扇形线的风格
input int             InpWidth=1;                // 扇形线的宽度
input bool            InpBack=false;             // 背景扇形线
input bool            InpSelection=true;         // 突出移动
input bool            InpHidden=true;            // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;               // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建江恩扇形线                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                   const string          name="GannFan",    // 扇形线的名称
                   const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数
                   datetime              time1=0,           // 第一个点的时间
                   double                price1=0,          //第一个点的价格
                   datetime              time2=0,           // 第二个点的时间
                   const double          scale=1.0,         // 比例
                   const bool            direction=true,    // 趋势方向
                   const color           clr=clrRed,        // 扇形线颜色
                   const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 扇形线的风格
                   const int             width=1,           // 扇形线的宽度
                   const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                   const bool            selection=true,    // 突出移动
                   const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                   const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeGannFanEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 通过已给的坐标创建江恩扇形线
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_GANNFAN,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create \"Gann Fan\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 改变比例 (每柱的点数)
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SCALE,scale);
//--- 改变江恩扇形线趋势方向（true - 下降，false - 上升）
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction);
//--- 设置扇形线颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置扇形线的显示风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置扇形线的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出扇形线移动的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动江恩扇形线定位点                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanPointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                        const string name="GannFan"// 扇形线的名称
                        const int    point_index=0,  // 定位点指数
                        datetime     time=0,         // 定位点时间坐标
                        double       price=0)        // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动扇形线的定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变江恩扇形线的比例                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanScaleChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                        const string name="GannFan"// 扇形线的名称
                        const double scale=1.0)      // scale
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变比例 (每柱的点数)
   if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SCALE,scale))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the scale! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变江恩扇形线的趋势方向                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanDirectionChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                            const string name="GannFan"// 扇形线的名称
                            const bool   direction=true// 趋势方向
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变江恩扇形线的趋势方向
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change trend direction! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 这个函数移除图表的江恩扇形线                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GannFanDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                   const string name="GannFan"// 扇形线的名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除江恩扇形线
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete \"Gann Fan\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查江恩扇形线定位点的值和为空点设置                                  |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeGannFanEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,datetime &time2)
  {
//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time2)
      time2=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它则位于第二点左侧的9个柱
   if(!time1)
     {
      //--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组
      datetime temp[10];
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time2,10,temp);
      //--- 在第二点左侧9柱设置第一点
      time1=temp[0];
     }
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变扇形线的定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制江恩扇形线的点
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建江恩扇形线 
   if(!GannFanCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],InpScale,InpDirection,
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动扇形线的定位点
//--- 循环计数器
   int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- 垂直移动第一个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p1<accuracy-1)
         p1+=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!GannFanPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 改变扇形线的趋势方向降一级
   GannFanDirectionChange(0,InpName,true);
//--- 重画图表
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表扇形线
   GannFanDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }