MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE 

OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE

角度趋势线。

ObjTrendByAngle

注意

对于角度趋势线，它可以指定延续向右和/或向左展示的模式(OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHTOBJPROP_RAY_LEFT 根据属性)。

角度和第二个定位点的坐标都可以用于设置线的倾斜度。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的趋势线。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Trend Line By Angle\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="Trend";     // 线的名称
input int             InpDate1=50;         // 第1个点的日期， %
input int             InpPrice1=75;        // 第1个点的价格， %
input int             InpAngle=0;          // 线型倾斜角
input color           InpColor=clrRed;     // 线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH// 线的风格
input int             InpWidth=2;          // 线的宽度
input bool            InpBack=false;       // 背景线
input bool            InpSelection=true;   // 突出移动
input bool            InpRayLeft=false;    // 线延续向左
input bool            InpRayRight=true;    // 线延续向右
input bool            InpHidden=true;      // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;         // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建角度趋势线                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendByAngleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                        const string          name="TrendLine",  // 线的名称
                        const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数
                        datetime              time=0,            // 点的时间
                        double                price=0,           // 点的价格
                        const double          angle=45.0,        // 斜角
                        const color           clr=clrRed,        // 线的颜色
                        const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 线的风格
                        const int             width=1,           // 线的宽度
                        const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                        const bool            selection=true,    // 突出移动
                        const bool            ray_left=false,    // 线延续向左
                        const bool            ray_right=true,    // 线延续向右
                        const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                        const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 创建第二个点以便于鼠标拖拽趋势线
   datetime time2=0;
   double   price2=0;
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(time,price,time2,price2);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 使用2个点创建趋势线
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,sub_window,time,price,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 改变趋势线的斜角；改变斜角时，第二点的坐标
//--- 根据新的角度值，自动重新定义线的点
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- 设置线的颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置线的风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动线的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向左显示线的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向右显示线的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变趋势线定位点的坐标                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendPointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                      const string name="TrendLine"// 线的名称
                      datetime     time=0,           // 定位点时间坐标
                      double       price=0)          // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动趋势线定位点  
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变趋势线的斜角                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendAngleChange(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                      const string name="TrendLine"// 趋势线名称
                      const double angle=45)         // 趋势线斜角
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变趋势线的斜角 
   if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the line's slope angle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除趋势线                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,       // 图表 ID
                 const string name="TrendLine"// 线的颜色
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除趋势线
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查趋势线定位点的值和为空点设置                                     |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
                            datetime &time2,double &price2)
  {
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time1)
      time1=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 设置第二坐标，辅助点
//--- 第二个点是左侧第9个柱并且价格相同
   datetime second_point_time[10];
   CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,second_point_time);
   time2=second_point_time[0];
   price2=price1;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变线定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义画线的点
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建趋势线
   if(!TrendByAngleCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],InpAngle,InpColor,InpStyle,
      InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动和旋转线
//--- 循环计数器
   int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- 移动定位点并改变线的斜角
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p1>1)
         p1-=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!TrendPointChange(0,InpName,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      if(!TrendAngleChange(0,InpName,18*(i+1)))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 从图表删除
   TrendDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }