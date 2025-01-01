|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Trend Line By Angle\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpName="Trend"; // 线的名称
input int InpDate1=50; // 第1个点的日期， %
input int InpPrice1=75; // 第1个点的价格， %
input int InpAngle=0; // 线型倾斜角
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH; // 线的风格
input int InpWidth=2; // 线的宽度
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景线
input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动
input bool InpRayLeft=false; // 线延续向左
input bool InpRayRight=true; // 线延续向右
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建角度趋势线 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendByAngleCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="TrendLine", // 线的名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
datetime time=0, // 点的时间
double price=0, // 点的价格
const double angle=45.0, // 斜角
const color clr=clrRed, // 线的颜色
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 线的风格
const int width=1, // 线的宽度
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=true, // 突出移动
const bool ray_left=false, // 线延续向左
const bool ray_right=true, // 线延续向右
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 创建第二个点以便于鼠标拖拽趋势线
datetime time2=0;
double price2=0;
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(time,price,time2,price2);
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 使用2个点创建趋势线
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE,sub_window,time,price,time2,price2))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 改变趋势线的斜角；改变斜角时，第二点的坐标
//--- 根据新的角度值，自动重新定义线的点
ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- 设置线的颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置线的风格
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动线的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向左显示线的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向右显示线的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变趋势线定位点的坐标 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendPointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="TrendLine", // 线的名称
datetime time=0, // 定位点时间坐标
double price=0) // 定位点价格坐标
{
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动趋势线定位点
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变趋势线的斜角 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendAngleChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="TrendLine", // 趋势线名称
const double angle=45) // 趋势线斜角
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变趋势线的斜角
if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the line's slope angle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除趋势线 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool TrendDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="TrendLine") // 线的颜色
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 删除趋势线
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete a trend line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查趋势线定位点的值和为空点设置 |
//| 默认的值 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeTrendEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
datetime &time2,double &price2)
{
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
if(!time1)
time1=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
if(!price1)
price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 设置第二坐标，辅助点
//--- 第二个点是左侧第9个柱并且价格相同
datetime second_point_time[10];
CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,second_point_time);
time2=second_point_time[0];
price2=price1;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100)
{
Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
return;
}
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变线定位点的坐标
datetime date[];
double price[];
//--- 内存分配
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义画线的点
int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建趋势线
if(!TrendByAngleCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],InpAngle,InpColor,InpStyle,
InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动和旋转线
//--- 循环计数器
int v_steps=accuracy/2;
//--- 移动定位点并改变线的斜角
for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
{
//--- 使用下面的值
if(p1>1)
p1-=1;
//--- 移动点
if(!TrendPointChange(0,InpName,date[d1],price[p1]))
return;
if(!TrendAngleChange(0,InpName,18*(i+1)))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 从图表删除
TrendDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//---
}