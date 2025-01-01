//--- 描述

#property description "Script creates a bitmap in the chart window."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpFile="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // 位图文件名称

input int InpWidth=24; // 可见范围 X 坐标

input int InpHeight=24; // 可见范围 Y 坐标

input int InpXOffset=4; // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动

input int InpYOffset=4; // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 高亮显示时的边界颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 高亮显示时的线条风格

input int InpPointWidth=1; // 移动点大小

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=false; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在图表窗口创建位图 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间

double price=0, // 定位点价格

const string file="", // 位图文件名称

const int width=10, // 可见范围 X 坐标

const int height=10, // 可见范围 Y 坐标

const int x_offset=0, // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动

const int y_offset=0, // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动

const color clr=clrRed, // 高亮显示时的边界颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 高亮显示时的线条风格

const int point_width=1, // 移动点大小

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=false, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标

ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建位图

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create a bitmap in the chart window! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置图像文件路径

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置图形的可见范围；如果有宽度或高度的值

//--- 分别超出源图像的宽度和高度，

//--- 则不绘制；相反，

//--- 只有对应这些值的部分才可绘制

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- 设置将会显示在可见范围内的图像部分

//--- 默认显示图像的左上区域；该值允许

//--- 执行从该区域移动显示图像的另一个区域

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);

//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 为位图设置新图形 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称

const string file="") // 文件路径

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 设置图像文件路径

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 在图表窗口移动位图 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间

double price=0) // 定位点价格

{

//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动定位点

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变可见范围（位图）大小 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称

const int width=0, // 位图宽度

const int height=0) // 位图高度

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变位图大小

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the bitmap width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the bitmap height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变可见范围左上角的坐标 |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称

const int x_offset=0, // 可见范围 X 坐标

const int y_offset=0) // 可见范围 Y坐标<

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变位图可见范围的坐标

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除位图 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="Bitmap") // 位图名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除标签

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete a bitmap! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置 |

//| 默认的值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- 如果点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 如果点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

datetime date[]; // 存储可见柱日期的数组

double close[]; // 存储收盘价的数组

//--- 位图文件名称

string file="\\Images\\dollar.bmp";

//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- 内存分配

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(close,bars);

//--- 填写日期数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 填写收盘价的数组

if(CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,close)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy the values of Close prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 定义图像显示的频率

int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);

//--- 定义步骤

int step=1;

switch(scale)

{

case 0:

step=27;

break;

case 1:

step=14;

break;

case 2:

step=7;

break;

case 3:

step=4;

break;

case 4:

step=2;

break;

}

//--- 创建最高和最低柱的值的位图（间隔）。

for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)

{

//--- 创建位图

if(!BitmapCreate(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i,0,date[i],close[i],InpFile,InpWidth,InpHeight,InpXOffset,

InpYOffset,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 秒延迟

Sleep(50);

}

//--- 半秒延迟

Sleep(500);

//--- 删除卖出符号

for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)

{

if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))

return;

if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 秒延迟

Sleep(50);

}

//---

}