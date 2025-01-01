|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates a bitmap in the chart window."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpFile="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // 位图文件名称
input int InpWidth=24; // 可见范围 X 坐标
input int InpHeight=24; // 可见范围 Y 坐标
input int InpXOffset=4; // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动
input int InpYOffset=4; // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 高亮显示时的线条风格
input int InpPointWidth=1; // 移动点大小
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象
input bool InpSelection=false; // 突出移动
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在图表窗口创建位图 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
datetime time=0, // 定位点时间
double price=0, // 定位点价格
const string file="", // 位图文件名称
const int width=10, // 可见范围 X 坐标
const int height=10, // 可见范围 Y 坐标
const int x_offset=0, // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动
const int y_offset=0, // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动
const color clr=clrRed, // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 高亮显示时的线条风格
const int point_width=1, // 移动点大小
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=false, // 突出移动
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 创建位图
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP,sub_window,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create a bitmap in the chart window! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置图像文件路径
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置图形的可见范围；如果有宽度或高度的值
//--- 分别超出源图像的宽度和高度，
//--- 则不绘制；相反，
//--- 只有对应这些值的部分才可绘制
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 设置将会显示在可见范围内的图像部分
//--- 默认显示图像的左上区域；该值允许
//--- 执行从该区域移动显示图像的另一个区域
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 为位图设置新图形 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称
const string file="") // 文件路径
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 设置图像文件路径
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在图表窗口移动位图 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称
datetime time=0, // 定位点时间
double price=0) // 定位点价格
{
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变可见范围（位图）大小 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称
const int width=0, // 位图宽度
const int height=0) // 位图高度
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变位图大小
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the bitmap width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the bitmap height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变可见范围左上角的坐标 |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Bitmap", // 位图名称
const int x_offset=0, // 可见范围 X 坐标
const int y_offset=0) // 可见范围 Y坐标<
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变位图可见范围的坐标
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除位图 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="Bitmap") // 位图名称
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 删除标签
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete a bitmap! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置 |
//| 默认的值 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
{
//--- 如果点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
if(!time)
time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
if(!price)
price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
datetime date[]; // 存储可见柱日期的数组
double close[]; // 存储收盘价的数组
//--- 位图文件名称
string file="\\Images\\dollar.bmp";
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 内存分配
ArrayResize(date,bars);
ArrayResize(close,bars);
//--- 填写日期数组
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 填写收盘价的数组
if(CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,close)==-1)
{
Print("Failed to copy the values of Close prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 定义图像显示的频率
int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
//--- 定义步骤
int step=1;
switch(scale)
{
case 0:
step=27;
break;
case 1:
step=14;
break;
case 2:
step=7;
break;
case 3:
step=4;
break;
case 4:
step=2;
break;
}
//--- 创建最高和最低柱的值的位图（间隔）。
for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
{
//--- 创建位图
if(!BitmapCreate(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i,0,date[i],close[i],InpFile,InpWidth,InpHeight,InpXOffset,
InpYOffset,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 秒延迟
Sleep(50);
}
//--- 半秒延迟
Sleep(500);
//--- 删除卖出符号
for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
{
if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))
return;
if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
// 0.05 秒延迟
Sleep(50);
}
//---
}