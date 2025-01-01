文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_BITMAP 

OBJ_BITMAP

位图对象。

ObjBitmap

注意

对于位图对象，您可以选择图像的可视范围

示例

下面的脚本创建图表上的多个位图。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates a bitmap in the chart window."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpFile="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"// 位图文件名称
input int             InpWidth=24;                    // 可见范围 X 坐标
input int             InpHeight=24;                   // 可见范围 Y 坐标
input int             InpXOffset=4;                   // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动
input int             InpYOffset=4;                   // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动
input color           InpColor=clrRed;                // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID;           // 高亮显示时的线条风格
input int             InpPointWidth=1;                // 移动点大小
input bool            InpBack=false;                  // 背景对象
input bool            InpSelection=false;             // 突出移动
input bool            InpHidden=true;                 // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;                    // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在图表窗口创建位图                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                  const string          name="Bitmap",     // 位图名称
                  const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数
                  datetime              time=0,            // 定位点时间
                  double                price=0,           // 定位点价格
                  const string          file="",           // 位图文件名称
                  const int             width=10,          // 可见范围 X 坐标
                  const int             height=10,         // 可见范围 Y 坐标
                  const int             x_offset=0,        // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动
                  const int             y_offset=0,        // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动
                  const color           clr=clrRed,        // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
                  const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 高亮显示时的线条风格
                  const int             point_width=1,     // 移动点大小
                  const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                  const bool            selection=false,   // 突出移动
                  const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                  const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 创建位图
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a bitmap in the chart window! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置图像文件路径
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置图形的可见范围；如果有宽度或高度的值
//--- 分别超出源图像的宽度和高度，
//--- 则不绘制；相反，
//--- 只有对应这些值的部分才可绘制
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 设置将会显示在可见范围内的图像部分
//--- 默认显示图像的左上区域；该值允许
//--- 执行从该区域移动显示图像的另一个区域
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 为位图设置新图形                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapSetImage(const long   chart_ID=0,    // 图表 ID
                    const string name="Bitmap"// 位图名称
                    const string file="")       // 文件路径
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 设置图像文件路径
   if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,file))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 在图表窗口移动位图                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapMove(const long   chart_ID=0,    // 图表 ID
                const string name="Bitmap"// 位图名称
                datetime     time=0,        // 定位点时间
                double       price=0)       // 定位点价格
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变可见范围（位图）大小                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapChangeSize(const long   chart_ID=0,    // 图表 ID
                      const string name="Bitmap"// 位图名称
                      const int    width=0,       // 位图宽度
                      const int    height=0)      // 位图高度
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变位图大小
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the bitmap width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change the bitmap height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变可见范围左上角的坐标                                               |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapMoveVisibleArea(const long   chart_ID=0,    // 图表 ID
                           const string name="Bitmap"// 位图名称
                           const int    x_offset=0,    // 可见范围 X 坐标
                           const int    y_offset=0)    // 可见范围 Y坐标<
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变位图可见范围的坐标
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除位图                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,    // 图表 ID
                  const string name="Bitmap"// 位图名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除标签
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete a bitmap! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置                                           |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeBitmapEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- 如果点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   datetime date[];  // 存储可见柱日期的数组
   double   close[]; // 存储收盘价的数组
//--- 位图文件名称
   string   file="\\Images\\dollar.bmp";
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(close,bars);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写收盘价的数组
   if(CopyClose(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,close)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy the values of Close prices! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 定义图像显示的频率
   int scale=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
//--- 定义步骤
   int step=1;
   switch(scale)
     {
      case 0:
         step=27;
         break;
      case 1:
         step=14;
         break;
      case 2:
         step=7;
         break;
      case 3:
         step=4;
         break;
      case 4:
         step=2;
         break;
     }
//--- 创建最高和最低柱的值的位图（间隔）。
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
     {
      //--- 创建位图
      if(!BitmapCreate(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i,0,date[i],close[i],InpFile,InpWidth,InpHeight,InpXOffset,
         InpYOffset,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
        {
         return;
        }
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 秒延迟
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- 半秒延迟
   Sleep(500);
//--- 删除卖出符号
   for(int i=0;i<bars;i+=step)
     {
      if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))
         return;
      if(!BitmapDelete(0,"Bitmap_"+(string)i))
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 秒延迟
      Sleep(50);
     }
//---
  }