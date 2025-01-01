//--- 描述

#property description "Script draws \"Fibonacci Retracement\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of"

#property description "the chart window size."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="FiboLevels"; // 对象名称

input int InpDate1=10; // 第1个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice1=65; // 第1个点的价格，%

input int InpDate2=90; // 第2个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice2=85; // 第2个点的价格，%

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 对象的颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // 线的风格

input int InpWidth=2; // 线的宽度

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpRayLeft=false; // 对象延续向左

input bool InpRayRight=false; // 对象延续向右

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 通过已给的坐标创建斐波纳契回调线 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboLevelsCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="FiboLevels", // 对象名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

datetime time1=0, // 第一个点的时间

double price1=0, // 第一个点的价格

datetime time2=0, // 第二个点的时间

double price2=0, // 第二个点的价格

const color clr=clrRed, // 对象颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 对象线的风格

const int width=1, // 对象线的宽度

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=true, // 突出移动

const bool ray_left=false, // 对象持续向左

const bool ray_right=false, // 对象持续向右

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标

ChangeFiboLevelsEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 用给定的坐标创建斐波纳契回调线

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_FIBO,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Fibonacci Retracement\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置线的风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置线的宽度

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出通道移动的模式

//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能

//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数

//--- true 可以突出移动对象

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向左显示对象的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向右显示对象的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 设置水平的数量和参数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboLevelsSet(int levels, // 水平线的数量

double &values[], // 水平线的值

color &colors[], // 水平线的颜色

ENUM_LINE_STYLE &styles[], // 水平线的风格

int &widths[], // 水平线的宽度

const long chart_ID=0, // 图表ID

const string name="FiboLevels") // 对象名称

{

//--- 检查数组大小

if(levels!=ArraySize(colors) || levels!=ArraySize(styles) || levels!=ArraySize(widths))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,": array length does not correspond to the number of levels, error!");

return(false);

}

//--- 设置水平数量

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELS,levels);

//--- 设置循环中水平的属性

for(int i=0;i<levels;i++)

{

//--- 水平的值

ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELVALUE,i,values[i]);

//--- 水平的颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR,i,colors[i]);

//--- 水平的风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE,i,styles[i]);

//--- 水平的宽度

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH,i,widths[i]);

//--- 水平的描述

ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT,i,DoubleToString(100*values[i],1));

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动斐波纳契回调线的定位点 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboLevelsPointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="FiboLevels", // 对象名称

const int point_index=0, // 定位点指数

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间坐标

double price=0) // 定位点价格坐标

{

//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动定位点

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除斐波纳契回调线 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FiboLevelsDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="FiboLevels") // 对象名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除对象

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Fibonacci Retracement\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查斐波纳契回调线定位点的值和为空点设置 |

//| 默认的值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeFiboLevelsEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,

datetime &time2,double &price2)

{

//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱

if(!time2)

time2=TimeCurrent();

//--- 如果第二点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值

if(!price2)

price2=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它则位于第二点左侧的9个柱

if(!time1)

{

//--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组

datetime temp[10];

CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time2,10,temp);

//--- 在第二点左侧9柱设置第一点

time1=temp[0];

}

//--- 如果第一个点的价格没有设置，则低于第二个点移动200点

if(!price1)

price1=price2-200*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 检查输入参数的正确性

if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 ||

InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- 价格数组大小

int accuracy=1000;

//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组

//--- 设置和改变斐波纳契回调线的定位点的坐标

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- 内存分配

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- 填写日期数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 填写价格数组

//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- 定义绘制斐波纳契回调线的点

int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;

int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;

int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;

int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- 创建对象

if(!FiboLevelsCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],InpColor,

InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 现在，移动定位点

//--- 循环计数器

int v_steps=accuracy*2/5;

//--- 移动第一个定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p1>1)

p1-=1;

//--- 移动点

if(!FiboLevelsPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 循环计数器

v_steps=accuracy*4/5;

//--- 移动第二个定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p2>1)

p2-=1;

//--- 移动点

if(!FiboLevelsPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 删除图表对象

FiboLevelsDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//---

}