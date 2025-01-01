文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_ARROWED_LINE 

OBJ_ARROWED_LINE

箭头线。

ObjArrowedLine

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的箭头线。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Arrowed line\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of"
#property description "the chart window size."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="ArrowedLine"// 线的名称
input int             InpDate1=35;           // 第1个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice1=60;          // 第1个点的价格，%
input int             InpDate2=65;           // 第2个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice2=40;          // 第2个点的价格，%
input color           InpColor=clrRed;       // 线的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASH;   // 线的风格
input int             InpWidth=2;            // 线的宽度
input bool            InpBack=false;         // 背景线
input bool            InpSelection=true;     // 突出移动
input bool            InpHidden=true;        // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;           // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 通过已给的坐标创建箭头线                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowedLineCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,         // 图表 ID
                       const string          name="ArrowedLine"// 线的名称
                       const int             sub_window=0,       // 子窗口指数
                       datetime              time1=0,            // 第一个点的时间
                       double                price1=0,           // 第一个点的价格
                       datetime              time2=0,            // 第二个点的时间
                       double                price2=0,           // 第二个点的价格
                       const color           clr=clrRed,         // 线的颜色
                       const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID,  // 线的风格
                       const int             width=1,            // 线的宽度
                       const bool            back=false,         // 在背景中
                       const bool            selection=true,     // 突出移动
                       const bool            hidden=true,        // 隐藏在对象列表
                       const long            z_order=0)          // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeArrowedLineEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 通过已给的坐标创建箭头线
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROWED_LINE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create an arrowed line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置线的颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置线的显示风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置线的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动线的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动箭头线的定位点                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowedLinePointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,         // 图表 ID
                            const string name="ArrowedLine"// 线的名称
                            const int    point_index=0,      // 定位点指数
                            datetime     time=0,             // 定位点时间坐标
                            double       price=0)            // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动线的定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 这个函数移除图表的箭头线                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowedLineDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,         // 图表 ID
                       const string name="ArrowedLine"// 线的名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除箭头线
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create an arrowed line! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置                                           |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowedLineEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
                                  datetime &time2,double &price2)
  {
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time1)
      time1=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它则位于第二点左侧的9个柱
   if(!time2)
     {
      //--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组
      datetime temp[10];
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,temp);
      //--- 在第一点左侧9柱设置第二点
      time2=temp[0];
     }
//--- 如果第二点的价格没有设置，则它与第一点的价格相等
   if(!price2)
      price2=price1;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变线定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义画线的点
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建箭头线
   if(!ArrowedLineCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动线的定位点
//--- 循环计数器
   int v_steps=accuracy/5;
//--- 垂直移动第二个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p2<accuracy-1)
         p2+=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!ArrowedLinePointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 垂直移动第一个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p1>1)
         p1-=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!ArrowedLinePointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 半秒延迟
   Sleep(500);
//--- 循环计数器
   int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- 同时水平移动两个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(d1<bars-1)
         d1+=1;
      if(d2>1)
         d2-=1;
      //--- 切换点
      if(!ArrowedLinePointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      if(!ArrowedLinePointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.03 秒延迟
      Sleep(30);
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除箭头线
   ArrowedLineDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }