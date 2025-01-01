文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_ELLIPSE 

OBJ_ELLIPSE

椭圆形。

ObjEllipse

注意

对于椭圆形，颜色填充模式可以使用 OBJPROP_FILL 属性来设置。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的椭圆形。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates ellipse on the chart."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set"
#property description "in percentage of the chart window size."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="Ellipse";         // 椭圆形名称
input int             InpDate1=30;               // 第1个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice1=20;              // 第1个点的价格，%
input int             InpDate2=70;               // 第2个点的日期， %
input int             InpPrice2=80;              // 第2个点的价格，%
input int             InpDate3=50;               // 第3个点的日期，%
input int             InpPrice3=60;              // 第3个点的价格，%
input color           InpColor=clrRed;           // 椭圆形颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT// 椭圆形线条风格
input int             InpWidth=2;                // 椭圆形线条的宽度
input bool            InpFill=false;             // 椭圆形填充颜色
input bool            InpBack=false;             // 背景椭圆形
input bool            InpSelection=true;         // 突出移动
input bool            InpHidden=true;            // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;               // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 由给定坐标创建椭圆形                                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EllipseCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表ID
                   const string          name="Ellipse",    // 椭圆形名称
                   const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数 
                   datetime              time1=0,           // 第一个点的时间
                   double                price1=0,          // 第一个点的价格
                   datetime              time2=0,           // 第二个点的时间
                   double                price2=0,          // 第二个点的价格
                   datetime              time3=0,           // 第三个点的时间
                   double                price3=0,          // 第三个点的价格
                   const color           clr=clrRed,        // 椭圆形颜色
                   const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 椭圆形线条风格
                   const int             width=1,           // 椭圆形线条的宽度
                   const bool            fill=false,        // 椭圆形填充颜色
                   const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                   const bool            selection=true,    // 突出移动
                   const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                   const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeEllipseEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 由给定坐标创建椭圆形 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ELLIPSE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2,time3,price3))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create an ellipse! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置椭圆形颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置椭圆形线条风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置椭圆形线条的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 填充椭圆形的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出椭圆形移动的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动椭圆形定位点                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EllipsePointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表ID
                        const string name="Ellipse"// 椭圆形名称
                        const int    point_index=0,  // 定位点指数
                        datetime     time=0,         // 定位点时间坐标
                        double       price=0)        // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除椭圆形                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool EllipseDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                   const string name="Ellipse"// 椭圆形名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除椭圆形 
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete an ellipse! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查椭圆形定位点的值和为空点设置                                      |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeEllipseEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,
                              datetime &time2,double &price2,
                              datetime &time3,double &price3)
  {
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time1)
      time1=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price1)
      price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它则位于第二点左侧的9个柱
   if(!time2)
     {
      //--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组
      datetime temp[10];
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time1,10,temp);
      //--- 在第一点左侧9柱设置第二点
      time2=temp[0];
     }
//--- 如果第二个点的价格没有设置，则低于第一个点移动300点
   if(!price2)
      price2=price1-300*SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT);
//--- 如果第三个点的时间没有设置，则它与第二个点的日期相一致
   if(!time3)
      time3=time2;
//--- 如果第三点的价格没有设置，则它与第一点的价格相等
   if(!price3)
      price3=price1;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100 || InpPrice2<0 || InpPrice2>100 || 
      InpDate3<0 || InpDate3>100 || InpPrice3<0 || InpPrice3>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//---设置和改变椭圆形定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制椭圆形的点
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
   int d3=InpDate3*(bars-1)/100;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy-1)/100;
   int p3=InpPrice3*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 创建椭圆形
   if(!EllipseCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],date[d3],price[p3],
      InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpFill,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动椭圆形定位点
//--- 循环计数器
   int v_steps=accuracy/5;
//--- 移动第一个和第二个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p1<accuracy-1)
         p1+=1;
      if(p2>1)
         p2-=1;
      //--- 切换点
      if(!EllipsePointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return;
      if(!EllipsePointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 循环计数器
   int h_steps=bars/5;
//--- 移动第三个定位点
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(d3>1)
         d3-=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!EllipsePointChange(0,InpName,2,date[d3],price[p3]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 秒延迟
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 从图表删除椭圆形
   EllipseDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }