//--- 描述

#property description "Script draws \"Gann Grid\" graphical object."

#property description "Anchor point coordinates of the grid are set in percentage of"

#property description "the chart window size."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="GannGrid"; // 网格名称

input int InpDate1=15; // 第1个点的日期，%

input int InpPrice1=25; // 第1个点的价格，%

input int InpDate2=35; // 第2个点的日期，%

input double InpScale=3.0; // 比例

input bool InpDirection=false; // 趋势方向

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 网格颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT; // 网格线的风格

input int InpWidth=1; // 扇形线的宽度

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景网格

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建江恩网格 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GannGridCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表ID

const string name="GannGrid", // 网格的名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

datetime time1=0, // 第一个点的时间

double price1=0, // 第一个点的价格

datetime time2=0, // 第二个点的时间

const double scale=1.0, // 比例

const bool direction=true, // 趋势方向

const color clr=clrRed, // 网格颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 网格线的风格

const int width=1, // 网格线的宽度

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=true, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标

ChangeGannGridEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 通过已给的坐标创建江恩网格

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_GANNGRID,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Gann Grid\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 改变比例 (每柱的点数)

ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SCALE,scale);

//--- 改变江恩扇形线趋势方向（true - 下降，false - 上升）

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction);

//--- 设置网格颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置网格线的显示风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置网格线的宽度

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出网格线移动的模式

//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能

//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数

//--- true 可以突出移动对象

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动江恩网格定位点 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GannGridPointChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="GannGrid", // 网格的名称

const int point_index=0, // 定位点指数

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间坐标

double price=0) // 定位点价格坐标

{

//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动网格的定位点

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变江恩网格的比例 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GannGridScaleChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="GannGrid", // 网格

const double scale=1.0) // 比例

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变比例 (每柱的点数)

if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SCALE,scale))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the scale! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变江恩网格线的趋势方向 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GannGridDirectionChange(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="GannGrid", // 网格的名称

const bool direction=true) // 趋势方向

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变江恩网格线的趋势方向

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DIRECTION,direction))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change trend direction! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 这个函数移除图表的江恩扇形线 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GannGridDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="GannGrid") // 网格的名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除江恩网格

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Gann Grid\"! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查江恩网格线定位点的值和为空点设置 |

//| 默认的值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeGannGridEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,double &price1,datetime &time2)

{

//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱

if(!time2)

time2=TimeCurrent();

//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它则位于第二点左侧的9个柱

if(!time1)

{

//--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组

datetime temp[10];

CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time2,10,temp);

//--- 在第二点左侧9柱设置第一点

time1=temp[0];

}

//--- 如果第一点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值

if(!price1)

price1=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 检查输入参数的正确性

if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || InpPrice1<0 || InpPrice1>100 ||

InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- 价格数组大小

int accuracy=1000;

//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组

//--- 设置和改变网格定位点的坐标

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- 内存分配

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- 填写日期数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 填写价格数组

//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- 定义绘制江恩网格线的点

int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;

int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;

int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- 创建江恩网格

if(!GannGridCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],InpScale,InpDirection,

InpColor,InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- now, move the grid's anchor points

//--- 循环计数器

int v_steps=accuracy/4;

//--- 垂直移动第一个定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p1<accuracy-1)

p1+=1;

if(!GannGridPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1],price[p1]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 循环计数器

int h_steps=bars/4;

//---水平移动第二个定位点

for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(d2<bars-1)

d2+=1;

if(!GannGridPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2],0))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

// 0.05 秒延迟

Sleep(50);

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 改变网格线的趋势方向降一级

GannGridDirectionChange(0,InpName,true);

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 删除图表网格

GannGridDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//---

}