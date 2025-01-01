//--- 描述

#property description "Script creates the right price label on the chart."

#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"

#property description "percentage of the chart window size."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="RightPrice"; // 价格标签名称

input int InpDate=0; // 定位点日期在%

input int InpPrice=90; // 定位点价格在 %

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 价格标签颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 边界线条风格

input int InpWidth=2; // 价格标签大小

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景标签

input bool InpSelection=true; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏对象列表中

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建向右价格标签 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowRightPriceCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RightPrice", // 价格标签名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间

double price=0, // 定位点价格

const color clr=clrRed, // 价格标签颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 边界线条风格

const int width=1, // 价格标签大小

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=true, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标

ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建价格标签

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,sub_window,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create the right price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置标签颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置边界线条风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置标签大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式

//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能

//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数

//--- true 可以突出移动对象

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动定位点 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowRightPriceMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RightPrice", // 标签名称

datetime time=0, // 定位点时间坐标

double price=0) // 定位点价格坐标

{

//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动定位点

if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 从图表删除向右价格标签 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool ArrowRightPriceDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="RightPrice") // 标签名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除标签

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete the right price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置 |

//| 默认的值 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)

{

//--- 如果点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱

if(!time)

time=TimeCurrent();

//--- 如果点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值

if(!price)

price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 检查输入参数的正确性

if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)

{

Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");

return;

}

//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量

int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);

//--- 价格数组大小

int accuracy=1000;

//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组

//--- 用于设置和改变标签定位点坐标

datetime date[];

double price[];

//--- 内存分配

ArrayResize(date,bars);

ArrayResize(price,accuracy);

//--- 填写日期数组

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)

{

Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 填写价格数组

//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值

double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);

//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组

double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;

for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)

price[i]=min_price+i*step;

//--- 定义绘制标签的点

int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;

int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;

//--- 在图表上创建向右价格标签

if(!ArrowRightPriceCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpColor,

InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重画图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 现在，移动定位点

//--- 循环计数器

int v_steps=accuracy*4/5;

//--- 移动定位点

for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)

{

//--- 使用下面的值

if(p>1)

p-=1;

//--- 移动点

if(!ArrowRightPriceMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 从图表删除标签

ArrowRightPriceDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//---

}