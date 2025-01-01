文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE 

OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE

向右价格标签。

ObjArrowRightPrice

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的向右价格标签。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates the right price label on the chart."
#property description "Anchor point coordinate is set in"
#property description "percentage of the chart window size."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string            InpName="RightPrice"// 价格标签名称
input int               InpDate=0;            // 定位点日期在%
input int               InpPrice=90;          // 定位点价格在 %
input color             InpColor=clrRed;      // 价格标签颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE   InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID// 边界线条风格
input int               InpWidth=2;           // 价格标签大小
input bool              InpBack=false;        // 背景标签
input bool              InpSelection=true;    // 突出移动
input bool              InpHidden=true;       // 隐藏对象列表中
input long              InpZOrder=0;          // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建向右价格标签                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowRightPriceCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                           const string          name="RightPrice"// 价格标签名称
                           const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数
                           datetime              time=0,            // 定位点时间
                           double                price=0,           // 定位点价格
                           const color           clr=clrRed,        // 价格标签颜色
                           const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 边界线条风格
                           const int             width=1,           // 价格标签大小
                           const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                           const bool            selection=true,    // 突出移动
                           const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                           const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 创建价格标签
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE,sub_window,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create the right price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置标签颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置边界线条风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置标签大小
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动定位点                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowRightPriceMove(const long   chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                         const string name="RightPrice"// 标签名称
                         datetime     time=0,            // 定位点时间坐标
                         double       price=0)           // 定位点价格坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的位置，则将其移动到当前的卖价柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 从图表删除向右价格标签                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ArrowRightPriceDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                           const string name="RightPrice"// 标签名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除标签
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete the right price label! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查定位点的值和为空点设置                                           |
//| 默认的值                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price)
  {
//--- 如果点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果点的价格没有设置，则它将用卖价值
   if(!price)
      price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate<0 || InpDate>100 || InpPrice<0 || InpPrice>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 用于设置和改变标签定位点坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制标签的点
   int d=InpDate*(bars-1)/100;
   int p=InpPrice*(accuracy-1)/100;
//--- 在图表上创建向右价格标签
   if(!ArrowRightPriceCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d],price[p],InpColor,
      InpStyle,InpWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，移动定位点
//--- 循环计数器
   int v_steps=accuracy*4/5;
//--- 移动定位点
   for(int i=0;i<v_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(p>1)
         p-=1;
      //--- 移动点
      if(!ArrowRightPriceMove(0,InpName,date[d],price[p]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 从图表删除标签
   ArrowRightPriceDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }