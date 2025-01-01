文档部分
MQL5参考标准常量，列举和架构对象常量物件类型OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL 

OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL

标准偏差通道。

ObjStdDevChannel

注意

对标准偏差通道，它可以指定延续向右和/或向左展示的模式(OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT and OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT 相应的属性)。也可以设置颜色填充通道的模式。

OBJPROP_DEVIATION 属性用于改变通道偏差的值。

示例

下面的脚本创建和移动图表上的标准偏差通道。已开发的特别函数用于创建和改变图形对象的属性。您可以在您的个人应用中使用这些函数"as is" 。

 

//--- 描述
#property description "Script draws \"Standard Deviation Channel\" graphical object."
#property description "Anchor point coordinates are set in percentage of the size of"
#property description "the chart window."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string          InpName="StdDevChannel";   // 通道名称
input int             InpDate1=10;               // 第1个点的日期，%
input int             InpDate2=40;               // 第2个点的日期，%
input double          InpDeviation=1.0;          // 偏差
input color           InpColor=clrRed;           // 通道的颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_DASHDOTDOT// 通道线的风格
input int             InpWidth=2;                // 通道线的宽度
input bool            InpFill=false;             // 填充通道颜色
input bool            InpBack=false;             // 背景通道
input bool            InpSelection=true;         // 突出移动
input bool            InpRayLeft=false;          // 通道延续向左
input bool            InpRayRight=false;         // 通道延续向右
input bool            InpHidden=true;            // 隐藏在对象列表
input long            InpZOrder=0;               // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 通过已给的坐标创建标准偏差通道       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // 图表 ID
                         const string          name="Channel",    // 通道的名称
                         const int             sub_window=0,      // 子窗口指数 
                         datetime              time1=0,           // 第一个点的时间
                         datetime              time2=0,           // 第二个点的时间
                         const double          deviation=1.0,     // 偏差 
                         const color           clr=clrRed,        // 通道颜色
                         const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID// 通道线的风格
                         const int             width=1,           // 通道线的宽度
                         const bool            fill=false,        // 填充通道颜色
                         const bool            back=false,        // 在背景中
                         const bool            selection=true,    // 突出移动
                         const bool            ray_left=false,    // 通道延续向左
                         const bool            ray_right=false,   // 通道延续向右
                         const bool            hidden=true,       // 隐藏在对象列表
                         const long            z_order=0)         // 鼠标单击优先
  {
//--- 若未设置则设置定位点的坐标
   ChangeChannelEmptyPoints(time1,time2);
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 通过已给的坐标创建通道 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL,sub_window,time1,0,time2,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create standard deviation channel! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 设置影响通道宽度的偏差值
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation);
//--- 设置通道颜色
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置通道线的风格
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置通道线的宽度
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 填充通道的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 突出通道移动的模式
//--- 当使用ObjectCreate函数创建图形对象时，对象不能
//--- 默认下突出并移动。在这个方法中，默认选择参数
//--- true 可以突出移动对象
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向左显示通道的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_LEFT,ray_left);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 延续向右显示通道的模式
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT,ray_right);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动通道的定位点                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelPointChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                              const string name="Channel"// 通道的名称
                              const int    point_index=0,  // 定位点指数
                              datetime     time=0)         // 定位点时间坐标
  {
//--- 如果没有设置点的时间，将点移动到当前柱
   if(!time)
      time=TimeCurrent();
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 移动定位点
   if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,point_index,time,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 更改通道的偏差                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelDeviationChange(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                                  const string name="Channel"// 通道名称
                                  const double deviation=1.0)  // 偏差
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 改变趋势线的斜角 
   if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_DEVIATION,deviation))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to change channel deviation! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除通道                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StdDevChannelDelete(const long   chart_ID=0,     // 图表 ID
                         const string name="Channel"// 通道的名称
  {
//--- 重置错误的值
   ResetLastError();
//--- 删除通道   
   if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to delete the channel! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- 成功执行
   return(true);
  }
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查通道定位点的值和为空点设置                                              |
//| 默认的值                                                                 |
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeChannelEmptyPoints(datetime &time1,datetime &time2)
  {
//--- 如果第二点的时间没有设置，它将位于当前柱
   if(!time2)
      time2=TimeCurrent();
//--- 如果第一点的时间没有设置，它则位于第二点左侧的9个柱
   if(!time1)
     {
      //--- 接收最近10柱开盘时间的数组
      datetime temp[10];
      CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),time2,10,temp);
      //--- 在第二点左侧9柱设置第一点
      time1=temp[0];
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 检查输入参数的正确性
   if(InpDate1<0 || InpDate1>100 || 
      InpDate2<0 || InpDate2>100)
     {
      Print("Error! Incorrect values of input parameters!");
      return;
     }
//--- 图表窗口的可见柱的数量
   int bars=(int)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS);
//--- 价格数组大小
   int accuracy=1000;
//--- 存储要使用的日期和价格值的数组
//--- 设置和改变通道定位点的坐标
   datetime date[];
   double   price[];
//--- 内存分配
   ArrayResize(date,bars);
   ArrayResize(price,accuracy);
//--- 填写日期数组
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(Symbol(),Period(),0,bars,date)==-1)
     {
      Print("Failed to copy time values! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- 填写价格数组
//--- 找出图表的最高值和最低值
   double max_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double min_price=ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN);
//--- 定义变化的价格并填写该数组
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for(int i=0;i<accuracy;i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- 定义绘制通道的点
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars-1)/100;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars-1)/100;
//--- 创建标准偏差通道。
   if(!StdDevChannelCreate(0,InpName,0,date[d1],date[d2],InpDeviation,InpColor,InpStyle,
      InpWidth,InpFill,InpBack,InpSelection,InpRayLeft,InpRayRight,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 重画图表并等待1秒
   ChartRedraw();
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 现在，通道水平向右延展
//--- 循环计数器
   int h_steps=bars/2;
//--- 移动通道
   for(int i=0;i<h_steps;i++)
     {
      //--- 使用下面的值
      if(d1<bars-1)
         d1+=1;
      if(d2<bars-1)
         d2+=1;
      //--- 移动定位点
      if(!StdDevChannelPointChange(0,InpName,0,date[d1]))
         return;
      if(!StdDevChannelPointChange(0,InpName,1,date[d2]))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
      // 0.05 秒延迟
      Sleep(50);
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 循环计数器
   double v_steps=InpDeviation*2;
//--- 扩展通道
   for(double i=InpDeviation;i<v_steps;i+=10.0/accuracy)
     {
      if(!StdDevChannelDeviationChange(0,InpName,i))
         return;
      //--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
      if(IsStopped())
         return;
      //--- 重画图表
      ChartRedraw();
     }
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除图表通道
   StdDevChannelDelete(0,InpName);
   ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
   Sleep(1000);
//---
  }