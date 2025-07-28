MQL5 中的 SQLite 功能示例：按交易品种及 Magic 编码展示交易统计信息的仪表盘

内容



引言

MQL5.com 是一个资源平台，为用户提供算法交易领域丰富的参考和教育资料。尽管资料库庞大、功能全面，部分用户仍难以找到具体解决方案或把示例同自身需求匹配起来。为此，平台通过社区向用户提供互动场景，用户可在此获得有用建议，甚至得到现成方案。



本文旨在演示并解决一个典型任务——创建一个信息面板，用于展示账户的交易历史与统计数据。我们将完全依赖mql5.com现有材料开发该面板；这不仅是一份实际方案，也是培训与参考资料在真实场景中应用的范例。

分解目标任务

需创建一块信息面板，按需求显示：账户交易历史以及按交易品种及 Magic 编码（EA在该账户上的交易）细分的交易统计。它还将展示账户完整的交易统计信息。交易记录根据交易执行时间排序。交易对象和magic编码的统计信息按净利润排序。

程序类型是指标。我们不会向缓冲区输出任何数据。即这是一款无缓冲区的指标，其主工作区为图形面板。面板将分为左右两个可视区域：左侧列出账户所有交易过的品种及其对应的 Magic编码；右侧则以列表形式展示按品种或按Magic编码统计的交易表，或显示所选品种、Magic编码乃至整个账户的最终交易统计。我们将通过面板上的按钮，或点击右侧统计表中某一行品种/Magic编码信息，来控制对应列表的显示与切换。

在文章《在指标和EA中创建一个仪表盘来显示数据》中，我们将使用一个信息面板。

文章《SQLIite：在 MQL5 中原生操作 SQL 数据库》将帮助我们按交易品种和 Magic 编码（交易策略）获取账户统计信息。







信息面板

自第一篇关于创建仪表盘的文章发布以来，其代码已经历了一些修改和改进。本文并不打算详细描述代码所做出的所有变更。因此，我们仅对这些改动进行快速回顾。您可以通过下载该文章中提到的第一版面板，并将其与本文附件中的代码进行对比，来确切地看到哪些内容被修改了，以及它们是如何被修改的。

在切换图表时面板定位与显示的某些bug已经被我修复。现在我们可以将子仪表盘附加到主主仪表盘上。特别是，我们可以将它们折叠成按钮，仅保留其标题作为按钮使用。移除了表格在面板内定位的限制。最初，表格只能在可见区域内绘制，无法超出面板范围。在某些情况下，面板上的表格需要被放置在面板的可见区域之外。这对于滚动那些长度或宽度超出仪表盘尺寸的长列表或宽表格是必需的。因此，如果我们允许表格的初始坐标位于仪表盘之外，就可以实现表格的滚动。这正是我们今天要做的事情。但我们不会修改仪表盘及其表格的类（尽管从后续使用修改后面板类的角度来看，这样做更为正确），以便清晰地展示：即使使用功能上并不完全匹配的示例，只要方法得当，经过调整也终将得到预期结果。

让我们快速了解一下表格和仪表盘类代码中已修改的内容。

表格单元类现已新增用于存储单元格文本的变量并 提供了操作该变量的方法：

class CTableCell : public CObject { private : int m_row; int m_col; int m_x; int m_y; string m_text; public : void SetRow( const uint row) { this .m_row=( int )row; } void SetColumn( const uint col) { this .m_col=( int )col; } void SetX( const uint x) { this .m_x=( int )x; } void SetY( const uint y) { this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetXY( const uint x, const uint y) { this .m_x=( int )x; this .m_y=( int )y; } void SetText( const string text) { this .m_text=text; } int Row( void ) const { return this .m_row; } int Column( void ) const { return this .m_col; } int X( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int Y( void ) const { return this .m_y; } string Text( void ) const { return this .m_text; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CTableCell *compared=node; return ( this .Column()>compared.Column() ? 1 : this .Column()<compared.Column() ? - 1 : 0 ); } CTableCell( const int row, const int column) : m_row(row),m_col(column){} ~CTableCell( void ){} };

在表格数据类中，ID 现在允许为负值，就像表格坐标可以为负一样。新增了设置表格 ID 的方法：

class CTableData : public CObject { private : CArrayObj m_list_rows; int m_id; int m_x1; int m_y1; int m_x2; int m_y2; int m_w; int m_h; string m_name; public : void SetID( const int id) { this .m_id=id; } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } void SetX1( const int x1) { this .m_x1=x1; } void SetX2( const int x2) { this .m_x2=x2; } void SetY1( const int y1) { this .m_y1=y1; } void SetY2( const int y2) { this .m_y2=y2; } void SetCoords( const int x1, const int y1, const int x2, const int y2) { this .SetX1(x1); this .SetY1(y1); this .SetX2(x2); this .SetY2(y2); }

添加默认构造函数：

CTableData( void ) : m_id(- 1 ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } CTableData( const uint id) : m_id(( int )id) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); this .m_name= "" ; } ~CTableData( void ) { this .m_list_rows.Clear(); }

默认构造函数允许你在不使用new运算符的情况下声明类对象，而int坐标让我们能够把表的初始坐标设置在仪表盘窗口之外。

在面板对象类中新声明了变量：

class CDashboard : public CObject { private : CTableData m_table_tmp; CCanvas m_canvas; CCanvas m_workspace; CArrayObj m_list_table; CArrayObj m_list_obj; ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type; ENUM_MOUSE_STATE m_mouse_state; uint m_id; long m_chart_id; int m_chart_w; int m_chart_h; int m_x; int m_y; int m_w; int m_h; int m_x_dock; int m_y_dock; int m_diff_x; int m_diff_y; bool m_header; bool m_butt_close; bool m_butt_minimize; bool m_butt_pin; bool m_wider_wnd; bool m_higher_wnd; bool m_movable; int m_header_h; int m_wnd; int m_title_x_shift; int m_title_y_shift; uchar m_header_alpha; uchar m_header_alpha_c; color m_header_back_color; color m_header_back_color_c; color m_header_fore_color; color m_header_fore_color_c; color m_header_border_color; color m_header_border_color_c; color m_butt_close_back_color; color m_butt_close_back_color_c; color m_butt_close_fore_color; color m_butt_close_fore_color_c; color m_butt_min_back_color; color m_butt_min_back_color_c; color m_butt_min_fore_color; color m_butt_min_fore_color_c; color m_butt_pin_back_color; color m_butt_pin_back_color_c; color m_butt_pin_fore_color; color m_butt_pin_fore_color_c; uchar m_alpha; uchar m_alpha_c; uchar m_fore_alpha; uchar m_fore_alpha_c; color m_back_color; color m_back_color_c; color m_fore_color; color m_fore_color_c; color m_border_color; color m_border_color_c; string m_title; string m_title_font; int m_title_font_size; string m_font; int m_font_size; bool m_minimized; string m_program_name; string m_name_gv_x; string m_name_gv_y; string m_name_gv_m; string m_name_gv_u; string m_filename_bg; string m_filename_ws; uint m_array_wpx[]; uint m_array_ppx[]; int m_mouse_diff_x; int m_mouse_diff_y; bool m_slave; string m_name;

既然我们现在可以将子面板绑定到父面板，一些处理面板的方法已经从受保护部分移动到了公共部分。因为这些方法需要从外部被访问。同时，添加了新的方法：

public : long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } int SubWindow( void ) const { return this .m_wnd; } void Collapse( void ); void Expand( void ); void Hide( const bool redraw= false ); void Show( const bool redraw= false ); void BringToTop( void ); bool IsHidden( void ); void SetHeaderNewColors( const color new_bg_color= clrNONE , const color title_new_color= clrNONE , const ushort new_alpha= USHORT_MAX ) { this .m_header_back_color=(new_bg_color== clrNONE ? this .m_header_back_color : new_bg_color); this .m_header_back_color_c= this .m_header_back_color; this .m_header_fore_color=(title_new_color== clrNONE ? this .m_header_fore_color : title_new_color); this .m_header_fore_color_c= this .m_header_fore_color; this .m_header_alpha= uchar (new_alpha== USHORT_MAX ? this .m_header_alpha : (new_alpha> 255 ? 255 : new_alpha)); this .m_header_alpha_c= this .m_header_alpha; } void SetHeaderNewParams( const string title, const color new_bg_color, const color title_new_color, const ushort new_alpha= USHORT_MAX , const int title_x_shift= 0 , const int title_y_shift= 0 , const string font_name= "Calibri" , const int font_size= 8 , const uint font_flags= 0 ) { this .SetHeaderFontParams(font_name, font_size, font_flags); this .SetTitleShift(title_x_shift,title_y_shift); this .SetHeaderNewColors(new_bg_color,title_new_color,new_alpha); this .RedrawHeaderArea(new_bg_color, title, title_new_color, new_alpha); } bool SetWidth( const int width, const bool redraw= false ); bool SetHeight( const int height, const bool redraw= false ); void View( const string title) { this .Draw(title); } CCanvas *Canvas( void ) { return & this .m_canvas; } CCanvas *Workspace( void ) { return & this .m_workspace; } uint ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int CoordX( void ) const { return this .m_x; } int CoordY( void ) const { return this .m_y; } int Width( void ) const { return this .m_w; } int Height( void ) const { return this .m_h; } int CoordDiffX( void ) const { return this .m_diff_x; } int CoordDiffY( void ) const { return this .m_diff_y; } void SetCoordDiffX( const int diff_x) { this .m_diff_x=diff_x; } void SetCoordDiffY( const int diff_y) { this .m_diff_y=diff_y; } void SetTitleXShift( const int shift) { this .m_title_x_shift=shift; } void SetTitleYShift( const int shift) { this .m_title_y_shift=shift; } void SetTitleShift( const int x_shift, const int y_shift) { if ( this .m_title_x_shift!=x_shift) this .m_title_x_shift=x_shift; if ( this .m_title_y_shift!=y_shift) this .m_title_y_shift=y_shift; } int TextWidth( const string text) { return this .m_workspace.TextWidth(text); } int TextHeight( const string text) { return this .m_workspace.TextHeight(text); } void TextSize( const string text, int &width, int &height) { this .m_workspace.TextSize(text,width,height); } void SetPanelHeaderOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetPanelHeaderOff( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonCloseOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonCloseOff( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonMinimizeOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonMinimizeOff( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonPinOn( const bool redraw= false ); void SetButtonPinOff( const bool redraw= false ); bool SetCoords( const int x, const int y); bool SetSizes( const int w, const int h, const bool update= false ); bool SetParams( const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h, const bool update= false ); void SetHeaderTransparency( const uchar value); void SetTransparency( const uchar value); void SetFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); void SetHeaderFontParams( const string name, const int size, const uint flags= 0 , const uint angle= 0 ); string FontParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontHeaderParams( int &size, uint &flags, uint &angle); string FontName( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontNameGet(); } int FontSize( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontFlags( void ) const { return this .m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); } string FontHeaderName( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontNameGet(); } int FontHeaderSize( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontSizeGet(); } uint FontHeaderFlags( void ) const { return this .m_canvas.FontFlagsGet(); } void SetForeColor( const color clr) { this .m_fore_color=clr; } color ForeColor( void ) const { return this .m_fore_color; } void DrawText( const string text, const int x, const int y, const color clr= clrNONE , const int width= WRONG_VALUE , const int height= WRONG_VALUE ); void DrawRectangleFill( const int x, const int y, const int width, const int height, const color clr, const uchar alpha); bool CreateNewTable( const int id= WRONG_VALUE ); CTableData *GetTable( const uint id); CTableData *GetTable( const string name); int TableTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_table.Total(); } bool TableIsExist( const uint id); bool TableIsExist( const string name); void DrawGrid( const uint table_id, const int x, const int y, const uint rows, const uint columns, const uint row_size, const uint col_size, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void DrawGridAutoFill( const uint table_id, const uint border, const uint rows, const uint columns, const color line_color= clrNONE , bool alternating_color= true ); void Clear( void ) { this .m_canvas.Erase(:: ColorToARGB ( this .m_back_color, this .m_alpha)); this .DrawFrame(); this .m_workspace.Erase( 0x00FFFFFF ); } void GridPrint( const uint table_id, const uint tabulation= 0 ) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table. Print (tabulation); } void CellXY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column, int &x, int &y) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return ; } table.CellXY(row,column,x,y); } int CellX( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellX(row,column); } int CellY( const uint table_id, const uint row, const uint column) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) { :: PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu" , __FUNCTION__ ,table_id); return WRONG_VALUE ; } return table.CellY(row,column); } void TableCoords( const uint table_id, int &x1, int &y1, int &x2, int &y2) { x1=y1=x2=y2= WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return ; x1=table.X1(); y1=table.Y1(); x2=table.X2(); y2=table.Y2(); } int TableX1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY1( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableX2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } int TableY2( const uint table_id) { CTableData *table= this .GetTable(table_id); return (table!= NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE ); } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CDashboard *obj=node; return ( this .ID()>obj.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<obj.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } CDashboard *InsertNewPanel( const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h) { CDashboard *obj= new CDashboard(id, this .CoordX()+x, this .CoordY()+y, w, (h> 20 ? h : 21 )); if (obj== NULL ) return NULL ; int diff_x=obj.CoordX()- this .CoordX(); int diff_y=obj.CoordY()- this .CoordY(); this .m_list_obj.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_obj.Search(obj)== 0 || ! this .m_list_obj.Add(obj)) { delete obj; return NULL ; } obj.SetCoordDiffX(diff_x); obj.SetCoordDiffY(diff_y); obj.SetAsSlave(); return obj; } CDashboard *GetPanel( const uint id) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_obj.Total();i++) { CDashboard *obj= this .m_list_obj.At(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.ID()==id) return obj; } return NULL ; } CDashboard *GetPanel( const string name) { for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_list_obj.Total();i++) { CDashboard *obj= this .m_list_obj.At(i); if (obj!= NULL && obj.Name()==name) return obj; } return NULL ; } void SetAsSlave( void ) { this .m_slave= true ; this .m_movable= false ; } bool IsSlave( void ) const { return this .m_slave; } bool IsOwnObject( const string object_name) const { string bmp=:: ObjectGetString ( this .m_chart_id,object_name, OBJPROP_BMPFILE ); return (:: StringFind (bmp, this .m_program_name+ ".ex5::" )> WRONG_VALUE ); } void SetName( const string name) { this .m_name=name; } string Name( void ) const { return this .m_name; } string HeaderTitle( void ) const { return this .m_title; }

所有新增的方法与改进使我们能将子面板附加到父仪表盘上，并将它们作为独立对象使用，同时仍依赖于其父对象。当表格尺寸大于仪表盘自身尺寸时，就可以创建可滚动的表格了。此前，表格只能小于仪表盘尺寸。仪表盘类本身并不包含表格滚动功能——我们将在主程序中直接实现这一功能。如有需要，后续再将此功能集成到面板类及其表格中。但目前暂无此需求。

自然，这里我们只讨论了仪表盘类及其表格所做更改的一小部分——仅涉及已声明的方法。自首次发布以来，代码的大部分区域都已逐步改进。您随时可以从这篇文章中下载我们仪表盘的第一个版本，并与本文呈现的版本进行对比。仪表盘的程序文件应位于项目目录：\MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh。





数据库函数

我在数据库方面的经验并不丰富。过去曾参与一个 C# 游戏行业的联合项目，当时由另一位同事负责数据库，而我仅使用他提供的连接器将数据库接入项目。因此，我必须借助 mql5.com 上的参考资料和文章。在学习文章《SQLIite：在 MQL5 中原生操作 SQL 数据库》时，我立即注意到文中的DatabasePrepare()函数。该函数包含一个创建成交（deals）表示例，而成交表又被用于创建交易（trades）表。这正是我们所需要的！让我们带着耐心，一起研究这个示例及其函数。

首先，我们看到两个用于存储成交与交易数据的结构：

struct Deal { ulong ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; char type; char entry; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; char reason; }; struct Trade { datetime time_in; ulong ticket; char type; double volume; pair symbol; double price_in; datetime time_out; double price_out; double commission; double swap; double profit; };

接着，我们分析代码逻辑：

void OnStart () { string filename= IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))+ "_trades.sqlite" ; int db= DatabaseOpen (filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if (!CreateTableDeals(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } datetime from_date= 0 ; datetime to_date= TimeCurrent (); HistorySelect (from_date, to_date); int deals_total= HistoryDealsTotal (); PrintFormat ( "Deals in the trading history: %d " , deals_total); if (!InsertDeals(db)) return ; Deal deals[], deal; ArrayResize (deals, 10 ); int request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT * FROM DEALS" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } int i; for (i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, deal); i++) { if (i>= 10 ) break ; deals[i].ticket=deal.ticket; deals[i].order_ticket=deal.order_ticket; deals[i].position_ticket=deal.position_ticket; deals[i].time=deal.time; deals[i].type=deal.type; deals[i].entry=deal.entry; deals[i].symbol=deal.symbol; deals[i].volume=deal.volume; deals[i].price=deal.price; deals[i].profit=deal.profit; deals[i].swap=deal.swap; deals[i].commission=deal.commission; deals[i].magic=deal.magic; deals[i].reason=deal.reason; } if (i> 0 ) { ArrayResize (deals, i); PrintFormat ( "The first %d deals:" , i); ArrayPrint (deals); } DatabaseFinalize (request); if (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } if (!CreateTableTrades(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } ulong start= GetMicrosecondCount (); if ( DatabaseTableExists (db, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) " "SELECT " " d1.time as time_in," " d1.position_id as ticket," " d1.type as type," " d1.volume as volume," " d1.symbol as symbol," " d1.price as price_in," " d2.time as time_out," " d2.price as price_out," " d1.commission+d2.commission as commission," " d2.swap as swap," " d2.profit as profit " "FROM DEALS d1 " "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id " "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1" )) { Print ( "DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } ulong transaction_time= GetMicrosecondCount ()-start; Trade trades[], trade; ArrayResize (trades, 10 ); request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT * FROM TRADES" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } for (i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, trade); i++) { if (i>= 10 ) break ; trades[i].time_in=trade.time_in; trades[i].ticket=trade.ticket; trades[i].type=trade.type; trades[i].volume=trade.volume; trades[i].symbol=trade.symbol; trades[i].price_in=trade.price_in; trades[i].time_out=trade.time_out; trades[i].price_out=trade.price_out; trades[i].commission=trade.commission; trades[i].swap=trade.swap; trades[i].profit=trade.profit; } if (i> 0 ) { ArrayResize (trades, i); PrintFormat ( "\r

The first %d trades:" , i); ArrayPrint (trades); PrintFormat ( "Filling the TRADES table took %.2f milliseconds" , double (transaction_time)/ 1000 ); } DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); }

创建一个数据库， 在数据库中创建一个成交表， 拉取成交历史并将成交记录写入已创建的表中， 检查账户类型。必须为 Hedge（锁仓）模式；对于 Netting（净额）模式，仅凭成交记录无法还原完整的交易历史。 基于成交表创建交易表，并根据成交表的数据将交易信息写入交易表。

示例脚本还会打印所建表中前 10 条成交和前 10 条交易记录。我们不需要这一步。

根据示例脚本的逻辑，我们需要基于其中展示的函数及代码片段，创建若干自定义函数：

bool CreateTableDeals( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS" )) { return ( false ); } if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS(" "ID INT KEY NOT NULL," "ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL," "POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL," "TIME INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "ENTRY INT NOT NULL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "VOLUME REAL," "PRICE REAL," "PROFIT REAL," "SWAP REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "MAGIC INT," "REASON INT );" )) { Print ( "DB: create the DEALS table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool DeleteTable( int database, string table_name) { if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS " +table_name)) { Print ( "Failed to drop the DEALS table with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool InsertDeals( int database) { ulong deal_ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; long type ; long entry ; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; long reason; bool failed= false ; int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); DatabaseTransactionBegin (database); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals; i++) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); position_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); time= ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); type= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); entry= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); price= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); commission= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); magic= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); reason= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)" "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)" , deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, request_text)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , deal_ticket, GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "i=%d: deal #%d %s" , i, deal_ticket, symbol); failed= true ; break ; } } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (database); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (database); return ( true ); } bool CreateTableTrades( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES" )) return ( false ); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES(" "TIME_IN INT NOT NULL," "TICKET INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "VOLUME REAL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "PRICE_IN REAL," "TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL," "PRICE_OUT REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "SWAP REAL," "PROFIT REAL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

除了示例中已给出的结构和表字段外，我们还需要额外增加一个“账户索引”字段，用于生成该账户的完整交易统计表。也就是说，我们要的是全量交易统计。

如何制作统计表？请阅读本文！这恰恰正是我们需要的：

按策略进行组合分析 上例DatabasePrepare脚本的运行结果清楚地表明，交易涉及多个货币对。此外，[magic] 列的取值从 100 到 600。意味着该账户由多条策略共同管理，每条策略使用各自的 Magic 编码来标识其成交。 借助一条 SQL 查询，我们就能按magic编码对交易进行分析： request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT MAGIC ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY MAGIC " " ) as r" ); 结果： Trade statistics by Magic Number [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor] [ 0 ] 100 242 2584.80000 - 2110.00000 - 33.36000 - 93.53000 474.80000 347.91000 143 99 1.96198 59.09091 40.90909 18.07552 - 21.31313 1.22502 [ 1 ] 200 254 3021.92000 - 2834.50000 - 29.45000 - 98.22000 187.42000 59.75000 140 114 0.73787 55.11811 44.88189 21.58514 - 24.86404 1.06612 [ 2 ] 300 250 2489.08000 - 2381.57000 - 34.37000 - 96.58000 107.51000 - 23.44000 134 116 0.43004 53.60000 46.40000 18.57522 - 20.53078 1.04514 [ 3 ] 400 224 1272.50000 - 1283.00000 - 24.43000 - 64.80000 - 10.50000 - 99.73000 131 93 - 0.04687 58.48214 41.51786 9.71374 - 13.79570 0.99182 [ 4 ] 500 198 1141.23000 - 1051.91000 - 27.66000 - 63.36000 89.32000 - 1.70000 116 82 0.45111 58.58586 41.41414 9.83819 - 12.82817 1.08491 [ 5 ] 600 214 1317.10000 - 1396.03000 - 34.12000 - 68.48000 - 78.93000 - 181.53000 116 98 - 0.36883 54.20561 45.79439 11.35431 - 14.24520 0.94346 6个策略中有4个是盈利的。我们获得了每条策略的统计数据： 交易数（trades） — 策略执行的交易次数，

毛利润（gross_profit） — 按策略计算的总利润（所有正 profit 值的总和），

值的总和）， 总亏损（gross_loss） — 按策略计算的总亏损（所有负 profit 值的总和），



值的总和）， 总佣金（total_commission） — 按策略交易计算的所有佣金的总和，

总掉期（total_swap） — 按策略交易计算的所有掉期的总和，

总利润（total_profit） — gross_profit 和 gross_loss 的总和，

和 的总和， 净利润（net_profit） — gross_profit + gross_loss + total_commission + total_swap 的累计值，

+ + + 的累计值， 盈利交易（win_trades） — profit >0的交易次数，

>0的交易次数， 亏损交易（loss_trades） — profit <0的交易次数，

<0的交易次数， 预期收益（expected_payoff） — 排除掉期和佣金后的每笔交易预期收益 = net_profit / trades ，



/ ， 盈利百分比（win_percent） — 盈利交易所占的百分比，

亏损百分比（loss_percent）— 亏损交易所占的百分比，

平均利润（average_profit） — 平均盈利 = gross_profit / win_trades ，

/ ， 平均亏损（average_loss） — 平均亏损 = gross_loss /loss_trades，

利润因子（profit_factor） — 利润因子 = gross_profit/gross_loss。

计算利润和亏损的统计数据不考虑持仓产生的掉期和佣金。这可以让你看到实际成本。可能会出现策略盈利很少，但由于掉期和佣金而总体上是不盈利的情况。

按交易品种分析交易

我们可以按交易品种分析交易。为此，请执行以下查询： int request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT SYMBOL ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY SYMBOL " " ) as r" ); 结果： Trade statistics by Symbol [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor] [ 0 ] "AUDUSD" 112 503.20000 - 568.00000 - 8.83000 - 24.64000 - 64.80000 - 98.27000 70 42 - 0.57857 62.50000 37.50000 7.18857 - 13.52381 0.88592 [ 1 ] "EURCHF" 125 607.71000 - 956.85000 - 11.77000 - 45.02000 - 349.14000 - 405.93000 54 71 - 2.79312 43.20000 56.80000 11.25389 - 13.47676 0.63512 [ 2 ] "EURJPY" 127 1078.49000 - 1057.83000 - 10.61000 - 45.76000 20.66000 - 35.71000 64 63 0.16268 50.39370 49.60630 16.85141 - 16.79095 1.01953 [ 3 ] "EURUSD" 233 1685.60000 - 1386.80000 - 41.00000 - 83.76000 298.80000 174.04000 127 106 1.28240 54.50644 45.49356 13.27244 - 13.08302 1.21546 [ 4 ] "GBPCHF" 125 1881.37000 - 1424.72000 - 22.60000 - 51.56000 456.65000 382.49000 80 45 3.65320 64.00000 36.00000 23.51712 - 31.66044 1.32052 [ 5 ] "GBPJPY" 127 1943.43000 - 1776.67000 - 18.84000 - 52.46000 166.76000 95.46000 76 51 1.31307 59.84252 40.15748 25.57145 - 34.83667 1.09386 [ 6 ] "GBPUSD" 121 1668.50000 - 1438.20000 - 7.96000 - 49.93000 230.30000 172.41000 77 44 1.90331 63.63636 36.36364 21.66883 - 32.68636 1.16013 [ 7 ] "USDCAD" 99 405.28000 - 475.47000 - 8.68000 - 31.68000 - 70.19000 - 110.55000 51 48 - 0.70899 51.51515 48.48485 7.94667 - 9.90563 0.85238 [ 8 ] "USDCHF" 206 1588.32000 - 1241.83000 - 17.98000 - 65.92000 346.49000 262.59000 131 75 1.68199 63.59223 36.40777 12.12458 - 16.55773 1.27902 [ 9 ] "USDJPY" 107 464.73000 - 730.64000 - 35.12000 - 34.24000 - 265.91000 - 335.27000 50 57 - 2.48514 46.72897 53.27103 9.29460 - 12.81825 0.63606 统计数据表明，在10个交易品种中，有5个品种实现了净利润（net_profit>0），而在10个品种中有6个品种的利润因子为正（profit_factor>1）。这正是掉期和佣金使EURJPY策略变得无利可图的情况。

让我们继续阅读这篇文章：

太棒了！点击链接查看帮助文档，并获取该函数示例的完整代码：

struct Symbol_Stats { string name; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct Magic_Stats { long magic; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct Hour_Stats { char hour_in; int trades; double volume; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; int ExtDealsTotal= 0 ;; void OnStart () { string filename= IntegerToString ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))+ "_stats.sqlite" ; int db= DatabaseOpen (filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON ); if (db== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " open failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } if (!CreateTableDeals(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } PrintFormat ( "Deals in the trading history: %d " , ExtDealsTotal); int request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT SYMBOL," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY SYMBOL" " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats; ArrayResize (stats, ExtDealsTotal); int i= 0 ; for (; DatabaseReadBind (request, symbol_stats) ; i++) { stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name; stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades; stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit; stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss; stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission; stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap; stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit; stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit; stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades; stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades; stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff; stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent; stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent; stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit; stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss; stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor; } ArrayResize (stats, i); Print ( "Trade statistics by Symbol" ); ArrayPrint (stats); Print ( "" ); DatabaseFinalize (request); request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT MAGIC," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY MAGIC" " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats; ArrayResize (EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal); i= 0 ; for (; DatabaseReadBind (request, magic_stats) ; i++) { EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic; EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades; EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit; EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss; EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission; EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap; EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit; EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit; EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades; EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades; EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff; EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent; EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent; EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit; EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss; EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor; } ArrayResize (EA_stats, i); Print ( "Trade statistics by Magic Number" ); ArrayPrint (EA_stats); Print ( "" ); DatabaseFinalize (request); if (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } if (!CreateTableTrades(db)) { DatabaseClose (db); return ; } if ( DatabaseTableExists (db, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) " "SELECT " " d1.time as time_in," " d1.hour as hour_in," " d1.position_id as ticket," " d1.type as type," " d1.volume as volume," " d1.symbol as symbol," " d1.price as price_in," " d2.time as time_out," " d2.price as price_out," " d1.commission+d2.commission as commission," " d2.swap as swap," " d2.profit as profit " "FROM DEALS d1 " "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id " "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1 " )) { Print ( "DB: fillng the table TRADES failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ; } request= DatabasePrepare (db, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor " "FROM " " (" " SELECT HOUR_IN," " count() as trades," " sum(volume) as volume," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(profit) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades " " FROM TRADES " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY HOUR_IN" " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , filename, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats; ArrayResize (hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal); i= 0 ; for (; DatabaseReadBind (request, h_stats) ; i++) { hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in; hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades; hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume; hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit; hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss; hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit; hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades; hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades; hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff; hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent; hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent; hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit; hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss; hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor; } ArrayResize (hours_stats, i); Print ( "Trade statistics by entry hour" ); ArrayPrint (hours_stats); Print ( "" ); DatabaseFinalize (request); DatabaseClose (db); return ; } bool CreateTableDeals( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS" )) { return ( false ); } if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS(" "ID INT KEY NOT NULL," "ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL," "POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL," "TIME INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "ENTRY INT NOT NULL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "VOLUME REAL," "PRICE REAL," "PROFIT REAL," "SWAP REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "MAGIC INT," "HOUR INT," "REASON INT);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the DEALS table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } datetime from_date= 0 ; datetime to_date= TimeCurrent (); HistorySelect (from_date, to_date); ExtDealsTotal= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (!InsertDeals(database)) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool DeleteTable( int database, string table_name) { if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS " +table_name)) { Print ( "Failed to drop the DEALS table with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); } bool InsertDeals( int database) { ulong deal_ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; long type ; long entry ; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; long reason; char hour; MqlDateTime time_strusture; bool failed= false ; int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); DatabaseTransactionBegin (database); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals; i++) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); position_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); time= ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); type= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); entry= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); price= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); commission= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); magic= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); reason= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); TimeToStruct (time, time_strusture); hour= ( char )time_strusture.hour; string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)" "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)" , deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, request_text)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , deal_ticket, GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "i=%d: deal #%d %s" , i, deal_ticket, symbol); failed= true ; break ; } } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (database); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code " , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (database); return ( true ); } bool CreateTableTrades( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES" )) return ( false ); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES(" "TIME_IN INT NOT NULL," "HOUR_IN INT NOT NULL," "TICKET INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "VOLUME REAL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "PRICE_IN REAL," "TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL," "PRICE_OUT REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "SWAP REAL," "PROFIT REAL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

您可以将代码复制到编辑器中，进行编译和运行，然后在日志中查看其工作结果。

现在我们有了使用数据库获取所需结果的示例。这只需要对帮助文档中展示的代码进行少量修改。例如，我们需要将数据按某个字段排序，或者从表中获取唯一的值。为此，我们可以查阅关于 SQL 的参考信息。基于我们获得的知识和示例，我们将能够完成项目中的相关任务。

在 \MQL5\Indicators 终端文件夹中，创建 StaticticsBy 文件夹。该文件夹将包含项目的所有文件。

在创建的文件夹中，创建新文件 SQLiteFunc.mqh 并开始在其中编写处理数据库的函数。

首先，让我们编写必要的结构体：

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" struct SDeal { long account; ulong ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; char type; char entry; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; char reason; }; struct STrade { long account; datetime time_in; ulong ticket; char type; double volume; pair symbol; double price_in; datetime time_out; double price_out; double commission; double swap; double profit; }; struct SSymbolStats { string name; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; long long_trades; long short_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct SMagicStats { long magic; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; long long_trades; long short_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; }; struct SAccountStats { long account; int trades; double gross_profit; double gross_loss; double total_commission; double total_swap; double total_profit; double net_profit; int win_trades; int loss_trades; long long_trades; long short_trades; double expected_payoff; double win_percent; double loss_percent; double average_profit; double average_loss; double profit_factor; };

这些结构体是从文档中上面展示的示例中复制的，但它们被赋予了不同的名称。此外，我们还添加了包含账户索引的字段，以及短线和长线头寸的数量，通过这些字段可以从数据库中进行筛选。

我们需要交易历史来在数据库中创建交易表。因此，我们将在同一个文件中编写获取交易历史的函数：

bool GetHistoryDeals( const datetime from_date, const datetime to_date) { ResetLastError (); if ( HistorySelect (from_date, to_date)) return true ; Print ( "HistorySelect() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; }

此处我们还将创建一个函数，用于从数据库中删除指定名称的表。

bool DeleteTable( int database, string table_name) { ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS " +table_name)) { Print ( "Failed to drop the DEALS table with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

让我们编写交易表函数：

bool CreateTableDeals( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS" )) return ( false ); ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS(" "ID INT KEY NOT NULL," "ACCOUNT INT NOT NULL," "ORDER_ID INT NOT NULL," "POSITION_ID INT NOT NULL," "TIME INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "ENTRY INT NOT NULL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "VOLUME REAL," "PRICE REAL," "PROFIT REAL," "SWAP REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "MAGIC INT," "REASON INT );" )) { Print ( "DB: create the DEALS table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

代码从帮助文档中拷贝而来。不过，我添加了一个账户索引字段。

同样地，我们也为交易表函数增加账户索引字段：

bool CreateTableTrades( int database) { if (!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES" )) return ( false ); ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES(" "ACCOUNT INT NOT NULL," "TIME_IN INT NOT NULL," "TICKET INT NOT NULL," "TYPE INT NOT NULL," "VOLUME REAL," "SYMBOL CHAR(10)," "PRICE_IN REAL," "TIME_OUT INT NOT NULL," "PRICE_OUT REAL," "COMMISSION REAL," "SWAP REAL," "PROFIT REAL);" )) { Print ( "DB: create the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

编写将成交数据写入数据库表的函数：

bool InsertDeals( int database) { long account_login= AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); ulong deal_ticket; long order_ticket; long position_ticket; datetime time; long type ; long entry ; string symbol; double volume; double price; double profit; double swap; double commission; long magic; long reason; bool failed= false ; int deals= HistoryDealsTotal (); DatabaseTransactionBegin (database); ResetLastError (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals; i++) { deal_ticket= HistoryDealGetTicket (i); order_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER ); position_ticket= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID ); time= ( datetime ) HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); type= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE ); entry= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY ); symbol= HistoryDealGetString (deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL ); volume= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME ); price= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE ); profit= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT ); swap= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP ); commission= HistoryDealGetDouble (deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION ); magic= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC ); reason= HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON ); string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS ( ID , ACCOUNT , ORDER_ID , POSITION_ID ,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION, MAGIC ,REASON)" "VALUES ( %I64d , %I64d , %I64d , %I64d , %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %I64d , %d)" , deal_ticket , account_login , order_ticket , position_ticket , time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic , reason); if (! DatabaseExecute (database, request_text)) { PrintFormat ( "%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , deal_ticket, GetLastError ()); PrintFormat ( "i=%d: deal #%d %s" , i, deal_ticket, symbol); failed= true ; break ; } } if (failed) { DatabaseTransactionRollback (database); PrintFormat ( "%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d" , __FUNCTION__ , GetLastError ()); return ( false ); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (database); return ( true ); }

函数代码取自帮助文档中 DatabaseExecute() 的示例。我新增了一个用于对账户索引进行排序的额外变量 ，并修正了请求文本，因为帮助中可能存在错误，在构建查询字符串时，int类型被错误地指定给了long类型的数据。

string request_text= StringFormat ( "INSERT INTO DEALS ( ID , ORDER_ID , POSITION_ID ,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION, MAGIC ,REASON,HOUR)" "VALUES ( %d , %d , %d , %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d , %d,%d)" , deal_ticket , order_ticket , position_ticket , time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic , reason, hour);

我们通过添加账户索引并移除成交入场时间字段的方式修复了这个问题。

接下来编写基于成交表填充交易表的函数：

bool FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable( int database) { if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. DEALS table is missing in the database" , __FUNCTION__ ); return false ; } if (! DatabaseExecute (database, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN, ACCOUNT ,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) " "SELECT " " d1.time as time_in," " d1.account as account," " d1.position_id as ticket," " d1.type as type," " d1.volume as volume," " d1.symbol as symbol," " d1.price as price_in," " d2.time as time_out," " d2.price as price_out," " d1.commission+d2.commission as commission," " d2.swap as swap," " d2.profit as profit " "FROM DEALS d1 " "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id " "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1" )) { Print ( "DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

如上述函数所示，添加了账户索引。

让我们写一个函数，从数据库中填充所有交易列表。

bool FillsListTradesFromDB( int database, string db_name, STrade &array[]) { STrade trade; ResetLastError (); int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT * FROM TRADES ORDER BY time_in DESC " ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, trade); i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].account=trade.account; array[i].time_in=trade.time_in; array[i].ticket=trade.ticket; array[i].type=trade.type; array[i].volume=trade.volume; array[i].symbol=trade.symbol; array[i].price_in=trade.price_in; array[i].time_out=trade.time_out; array[i].price_out=trade.price_out; array[i].commission=trade.commission; array[i].swap=trade.swap; array[i].profit=trade.profit; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

我们按入场时间倒序排列交易列表。如果不这样做，最新交易会排在末尾，在面板的表格里就会出现在最底部。这很不方便。倒序后，最新交易直接移到表头，在仪表盘最上方一眼可见，无需滚动就能查看。

接下来编写从数据库填充所有已交易品种列表的函数。

bool FillsListSymbolsFromDB( int database, string db_name, string &array[]) { ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "TRADES" )) { if ( GetLastError ()== 5126 ) Alert ( "First you need to get the trade history.

Click the \"Get trade history\" button." ); else Print ( "DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT DISTINCT symbol FROM TRADES ORDER BY symbol ASC " ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); DatabaseColumnText (request, 0 , array[i]); } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

使用 DISTINCT获取仅包含唯一、不重复品种名称的列表。并按字母顺序排列。

同样地，实现从数据库按升序填充所有 Magic 编码列表的函数。

bool FillsListMagicsFromDB( int database, string db_name, long &array[]) { ResetLastError (); if (! DatabaseTableExists (database, "DEALS" )) { if ( GetLastError ()== 5126 ) Alert ( "First you need to get the trade history.

Click the \"Get trade history\" button." ); else Print ( "DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT DISTINCT magic FROM DEALS ORDER BY magic ASC " ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseRead (request); i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); DatabaseColumnLong (request, 0 , array[i]); } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

创建函数，从数据库获取基于交易品种的交易统计并保存到数组中：

bool GetTradingStatsBySymbols( int database, string db_name, SSymbolStats &array[]) { int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, " " r.long_trades as long_trades," " r.short_trades as short_trades " "FROM " " (" " SELECT SYMBOL ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, " " sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, " " sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY SYMBOL ORDER BY net_profit DESC " " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } SSymbolStats symbol_stats; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, symbol_stats) ; i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].name=symbol_stats.name; array[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades; array[i].long_trades=symbol_stats.long_trades; array[i].short_trades=symbol_stats.short_trades; array[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit; array[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss; array[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission; array[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap; array[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit; array[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit; array[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades; array[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades; array[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff; array[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent; array[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent; array[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit; array[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss; array[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

我在这段代码里区分了多头与空头持仓，并按净利润降序排序，让盈利最高的品种排在表格最前面。

接下来编写按magic编码获取交易统计并保存到数组的函数。

bool GetTradingStatsByMagics( int database, string db_name, SMagicStats &array[]) { int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, " " r.long_trades as long_trades," " r.short_trades as short_trades " "FROM " " (" " SELECT MAGIC ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, " " sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, " " sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY MAGIC ORDER BY net_profit DESC " " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } SMagicStats magic_stats; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, magic_stats) ; i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].magic=magic_stats.magic; array[i].trades=magic_stats.trades; array[i].long_trades=magic_stats.long_trades; array[i].short_trades=magic_stats.short_trades; array[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit; array[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss; array[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission; array[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap; array[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit; array[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit; array[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades; array[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades; array[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff; array[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent; array[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent; array[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit; array[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss; array[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

最后，我们编写一个类似的基于账户的交易统计函数：

bool GetTradingStatsByAccount( int database, string db_name, SAccountStats &array[]) { int request= DatabasePrepare (database, "SELECT r.*," " (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent," " (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent," " r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit," " r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss," " (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, " " r.long_trades as long_trades," " r.short_trades as short_trades " "FROM " " (" " SELECT ACCOUNT ," " sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades," " sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit," " sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss," " sum(swap) as total_swap," " sum(commission) as total_commission," " sum(profit) as total_profit," " sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit," " sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades," " sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, " " sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, " " sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades " " FROM DEALS " " WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL " " GROUP BY ACCOUNT ORDER BY net_profit DESC " " ) as r" ); if (request== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DB: " , db_name, " request failed with code " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (database); return false ; } SAccountStats account_stats; for ( int i= 0 ; DatabaseReadBind (request, account_stats) ; i++) { ArrayResize (array, i+ 1 ); array[i].account=account_stats.account; array[i].trades=account_stats.trades; array[i].long_trades=account_stats.long_trades; array[i].short_trades=account_stats.short_trades; array[i].gross_profit=account_stats.gross_profit; array[i].gross_loss=account_stats.gross_loss; array[i].total_commission=account_stats.total_commission; array[i].total_swap=account_stats.total_swap; array[i].total_profit=account_stats.total_profit; array[i].net_profit=account_stats.net_profit; array[i].win_trades=account_stats.win_trades; array[i].loss_trades=account_stats.loss_trades; array[i].expected_payoff=account_stats.expected_payoff; array[i].win_percent=account_stats.win_percent; array[i].loss_percent=account_stats.loss_percent; array[i].average_profit=account_stats.average_profit; array[i].average_loss=account_stats.average_loss; array[i].profit_factor=account_stats.profit_factor; } DatabaseFinalize (request); return true ; }

我们已经为创建项目准备好了基本要素。具体来说，我们已经选择了仪表盘，并根据文档信息创建了处理数据库的函数。接下来我们只需要创建仪表盘及其表格与数据库交互的逻辑，利用已实现的函数即可。考虑到仪表盘上的表格列表可能相当庞大，表格尺寸可能会超出仪表盘的显示范围。在这种情况下，我们需要实现表格的垂直和水平滚动功能。我们将直接在正在创建的指标中实现这一功能——通过鼠标滚轮实现表格的垂直滚动，通过按住Shift键的同时使用鼠标滚轮实现水平滚动。

当点击所需品种或magic编码的统计行时，将显示所选交易品种或magic编码的统计数据。为此，我们将跟踪鼠标在表格行上的位置，并监听行点击事件。将此类功能添加到仪表盘类中是合理的，这样它就可以在其他项目中复用。但在这里，我们将展示如何在不修改仪表盘类的情况下实现相同的功能。





组装仪表盘

在先前创建的 \MQL5\IndicatorsStatisticsBy 文件夹中，创建一个名为 StatisticsBy.mq5 的新指标文件。

包含表格和仪表盘类的文件，以及处理数据库的函数文件，并声明该指标没有缓冲区：

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh" #include "SQLiteFunc.mqh"

接下来，添加宏替换、统计表格列的位置数组、输入参数和全局变量：

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh" #include "SQLiteFunc.mqh" #define PROGRAM_NAME ( MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )) #define DB_NAME (PROGRAM_NAME+ "_DB.sqlite" ) #define DATE_FROM 0 #define DATE_TO ( TimeCurrent ()) #define CELL_W_TRADES 94 #define CELL_W_SYMBOLS 62 #define CELL_W_MAGICS 62 #define CELL_H 16 #define TABLE_STAT_ROWS 9 #define TABLE_STAT_COLS 4 #define TABLE_TRADES 1 #define TABLE_SYMBOLS 2 #define TABLE_MAGICS 3 #define TABLE_ACCOUNT 4 #define TABLE_STATS 5 #define H_TRADES "Trades" #define H_TRADES_S "Trades" #define H_LONG "Long" #define H_LONG_S "Long" #define H_SHORT "Short" #define H_SHORT_S "Short" #define H_GROSS_PROFIT "Gross Profit" #define H_GROSS_PROFIT_S "Gross Profit" #define H_GROSS_LOSS "Gross Loss" #define H_GROSS_LOSS_S "Gross Loss" #define H_COMMISSIONS "Commission total" #define H_COMMISSIONS_S "Fees" #define H_SWAPS "Swap total" #define H_SWAPS_S "Swaps" #define H_PROFITS "Profit Loss" #define H_PROFITS_S "P/L" #define H_NET_PROFIT "Net Profit" #define H_NET_PROFIT_S "Net Profit" #define H_WINS "Win trades" #define H_WINS_S "Win" #define H_LOST "Loss trades" #define H_LOST_S "Lost" #define H_EXP_PAYOFF "Expected Payoff" #define H_EXP_PAYOFF_S "Avg $" #define H_WIN_PRC "Win percent" #define H_WIN_PRC_S "Win %" #define H_LOSS_PRC "Loss percent" #define H_LOSS_PRC_S "Loss %" #define H_AVG_PROFIT "Average Profit" #define H_AVG_PROFIT_S "Avg Profit" #define H_AVG_LOSS "Average Loss" #define H_AVG_LOSS_S "Avg Loss" #define H_PRF_FACTOR "Profit factor" #define H_PRF_FACTOR_S "PF" string ArrayDataName[ 18 ]= { "HEADER" , H_NET_PROFIT_S, H_TRADES_S, H_GROSS_PROFIT_S, H_GROSS_LOSS_S, H_COMMISSIONS_S, H_SWAPS_S, H_PROFITS_S, H_LONG_S, H_SHORT_S, H_WINS_S, H_LOST_S, H_EXP_PAYOFF_S, H_WIN_PRC_S, H_LOSS_PRC_S, H_AVG_PROFIT_S, H_AVG_LOSS_S, H_PRF_FACTOR_S, }; input int InpPanelX = 20 ; input int InpPanelY = 20 ; input int InpUniqID = 0 ; int DBHandle; int LPanelTable; int RPanelTable; long ArrayMagics[]; string ArraySymbols[]; STrade ArrayTrades[]; SSymbolStats ArraySymbolStats[]; SMagicStats ArrayMagicStats[]; SAccountStats ArrayAccountStats[]; CDashboard *dashboard= NULL ;

为了指定统计表格中的列数，以及确定表格中数据的数量和位置，使用一个包含表头名称常量以及相应表头下数据的数组会比较方便。如果需要更改表格中不同数据的顺序，只需更改它们在此数组中的声明顺序并重新编译指标即可。我们还可以通过在此数组中注释掉不需要的数据来移除它们，或者添加新的数据。但在添加新数据时，我们需要将其添加到数据库函数中，以及其他计算和显示表格数据的函数中。

让我们来看一下指标的处理程序OnInit()，在这里创建数据库和带有其图形内容的仪表盘：

int OnInit () { if (( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )!= ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { Print ( "For a Netting account, there is no way to convert deals into trades in a simple way." ); return INIT_FAILED ; } string path=PROGRAM_NAME+ "\\Database\\" ; DBHandle= DatabaseOpen (path+DB_NAME, DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE ); if (DBHandle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "DatabaseOpen() failed. Error " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } PrintFormat ( "Database \"%s\" successfully created at MQL5\\Files\\%s" , DB_NAME, path); dashboard = new CDashboard(InpUniqID, InpPanelX, InpPanelY, 601 , 300 ); if (dashboard== NULL ) { Print ( "Error. Failed to create dashboard object" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } dashboard.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 ); dashboard.SetName( "Main" ); dashboard.View(PROGRAM_NAME); CDashboard *panel1=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 1 , 3 , 20 , 49 , 21 ); if (panel1!= NULL ) { panel1.SetName( "SymbolButton" ); panel1.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel1.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel1.SetButtonPinOff(); panel1.View( "" ); panel1.Collapse(); panel1.SetHeaderNewParams( "Symbol" , clrLightGray , clrBlack , USHORT_MAX , 5 ,- 1 ); } CDashboard *panel2=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 2 , 54 , 20 , 48 , 21 ); if (panel2!= NULL ) { panel2.SetName( "MagicButton" ); panel2.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel2.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel2.SetButtonPinOff(); panel2.View( "" ); panel2.Collapse(); panel2.SetHeaderNewParams( "Magic" , clrLightGray , clrBlack , USHORT_MAX , 8 ,- 1 ); } CDashboard *panel3=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 3 , 105 , 20 , 106 , 21 ); if (panel3!= NULL ) { panel3.SetName( "TradesButton" ); panel3.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel3.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel3.SetButtonPinOff(); panel3.View( "" ); panel3.Collapse(); panel3.SetHeaderNewParams( "Get trade history" , clrLightGray , clrBlack , USHORT_MAX , 10 ,- 1 ); } CDashboard *panel4=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 4 , 2 , 38 , 101 , dashboard.Height()- 38 - 2 ); if (panel4!= NULL ) { panel4.SetName( "FieldL" ); panel4.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel4.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel4.SetButtonPinOff(); panel4.View( "" ); panel4.SetPanelHeaderOff( true ); panel4.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 ); } CDashboard *panel5=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 5 , 104 , 38 , dashboard.Width()- 104 - 2 , 20 ); if (panel5!= NULL ) { panel5.SetName( "FieldH" ); panel5.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel5.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel5.SetButtonPinOff(); panel5.View( "" ); panel5.SetPanelHeaderOff( true ); panel5.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 , FW_EXTRABOLD ); } CDashboard *panel6=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+ 6 , 104 , 38 + 20 , dashboard.Width()- 104 - 2 , dashboard.Height()- 38 - 20 - 2 ); if (panel5!= NULL ) { panel6.SetName( "FieldR" ); panel6.SetButtonCloseOff(); panel6.SetButtonMinimizeOff(); panel6.SetButtonPinOff(); panel6.View( "" ); panel6.SetPanelHeaderOff( true ); panel6.SetFontParams( "Calibri" , 8 ); } LPanelTable= WRONG_VALUE ; RPanelTable= WRONG_VALUE ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

本质上，这里首先检查持仓核算类型，如果是净额核算，则指标停止工作，因为对于这种持仓核算方式，无法简单创建交易表格（仅适用于开仓-平仓交易）。

接下来，在终端数据文件夹（TERMINAL_DATA_PATH + \MQL5\Files\）中，在程序名称的文件夹内的 Database 子目录（\StatisticsBy\Database\）中创建数据库。成功创建数据库后，将创建仪表盘并填充内容——控制按钮和显示表格的仪表盘：

有趣的是，我们并没有使用按钮，而是使用了附加到主窗口的折叠形式子仪表盘——只能看到仪表盘的标题。它们有自己的鼠标光标交互处理程序，因此我们使用常规仪表盘创建了按钮，这些按钮与用户交互并将鼠标交互事件发送到主程序。

在 OnDeinit() 处理程序中关闭数据库和仪表盘：

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { DatabaseClose (DBHandle); if ( GetLastError ()== ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE ) Print ( "Error. An invalid database handle was passed to the DatabaseClose() function" ); if (dashboard!= NULL ) { delete dashboard; ChartRedraw (); } }

OnCalculate()处理函数为空（指标不做任何计算）：

int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); }

仪表盘与用户的交互工作全部在指标的事件处理程序中完成。

让我们完整地看一下 OnChartEvent()事件处理程序。其代码已经做了详尽的注释。如果我们仔细研究事件处理程序的注释，仪表盘与用户交互的整个逻辑就会变得清晰起来：

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int table_id= WRONG_VALUE ; dashboard. OnChartEvent (id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (id> CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { if (id== 1001 ) { } if (id== 1002 ) { if (lparam== 3 ) { if (!GetHistoryDeals(DATE_FROM, DATE_TO)) return ; int deals_total= HistoryDealsTotal (); if (deals_total== 0 ) { Print ( "No deals in history" ); return ; } if (!CreateTableDeals(DBHandle)) return ; if (!InsertDeals(DBHandle)) return ; if (!CreateTableTrades(DBHandle)) return ; if (!FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable(DBHandle)) return ; if (!FillsListTradesFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayTrades)) return ; dashboard.DrawText( " " , 2 , 2 , clrNONE , 0 , 0 ); dashboard.DrawText( "Total deals in history: " +( string )deals_total+ ", trades: " +( string )ArrayTrades.Size(), 216 , 3 ); CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table_h= NULL ; if (!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES)) return ; table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES); if (table_h== NULL ) return ; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES, 2 , 2 , 1 , 11 ,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES, C'200,200,200' , false ); FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r== NULL ) return ; if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES)) return ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES); if (table_r== NULL ) return ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES, 2 , 2 ,ArrayTrades.Size(), 11 ,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES, C'220,220,220' ); FillsTradeTable(panel_r,table_r); RPanelTable=TABLE_TRADES; } if (lparam== 1 ) { if (!FillsListSymbolsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbols)) return ; int size=( int )ArraySymbols.Size(); if ( ArrayResize (ArraySymbols, size+ 1 )==size+ 1 ) ArraySymbols[size]= "ALL" ; CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table= NULL ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS)) return ; table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table== NULL ) return ; panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS, 2 , 2 ,ArraySymbols.Size(), 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); FillsSymbolTable(panel,table); LPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS; if (!GetTradingStatsBySymbols(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbolStats)) return ; dashboard.DrawText( " " , 2 , 2 , clrNONE , 0 , 0 ); dashboard.DrawText( "Total number of symbols used in trade: " +( string )ArraySymbols.Size(), 216 , 3 ); CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table_h= NULL ; if (!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS)) return ; table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table_h== NULL ) return ; RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS, 2 , 2 , 1 ,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS, C'200,200,200' , false ); FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r== NULL ) return ; if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS)) return ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table_r== NULL ) return ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS, 2 , 2 ,ArraySymbolStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS, C'220,220,220' ); FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel_r,table_r); RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS; } if (lparam== 2 ) { if (!FillsListMagicsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagics)) return ; int size=( int )ArrayMagics.Size(); if ( ArrayResize (ArrayMagics, size+ 1 )==size+ 1 ) ArrayMagics[size]= LONG_MAX ; CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table= NULL ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS)) return ; table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table== NULL ) return ; panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS, 2 , 2 ,ArrayMagics.Size(), 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); FillsMagicTable(panel,table); LPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS; if (!GetTradingStatsByMagics(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagicStats)) return ; dashboard.DrawText( " " , 2 , 2 , clrNONE , 0 , 0 ); dashboard.DrawText( "Total number of magics used in trade: " +( string )ArrayMagics.Size(), 216 , 3 ); CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return ; CTableData *table_h= NULL ; if (!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS)) return ; table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table_h== NULL ) return ; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS, 2 , 2 , 1 ,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS, C'200,200,200' , false ); FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r== NULL ) return ; if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS)) return ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table_r== NULL ) return ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS, 2 , 2 ,ArrayMagicStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS, C'220,220,220' ); FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel_r,table_r); RPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS; } } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL ) { static int index_l_p= WRONG_VALUE ; static int index_r_p= WRONG_VALUE ; int flg_keys = ( int )(lparam>> 32 ); int x_cursor = ( int )( short )lparam; int y_cursor = ( int )( short )(lparam>> 16 ); int delta = ( int )dparam; int index_l= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel_l!= NULL ) index_l=TableMouseWhellHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys& 0x0004 )!= 0 ),delta,panel_l,LPanelTable); int index_r= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r!= NULL ) index_r=TableMouseWhellHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys& 0x0004 )!= 0 ),delta,panel_r,RPanelTable); if (index_l_p!=index_l) { index_l_p=index_l; ChartRedraw (); } if (index_r_p!=index_r) { index_r_p=index_r; ChartRedraw (); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { static int index_l_p= WRONG_VALUE ; static int index_r_p= WRONG_VALUE ; int x_cursor = ( int )lparam; int y_cursor = ( int )dparam; int index_l= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel_l!= NULL ) index_l=TableMouseMoveHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable); int index_r= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r!= NULL ) index_r=TableMouseMoveHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable); if (index_l_p!=index_l) { index_l_p=index_l; ChartRedraw (); } if (index_r_p!=index_r) { index_r_p=index_r; ChartRedraw (); } } if (id== CHARTEVENT_CLICK ) { int x_cursor = ( int )lparam; int y_cursor = ( int )dparam; int index_l= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldL" ); if (panel_l!= NULL ) index_l=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable); int index_r= WRONG_VALUE ; CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_r!= NULL ) index_r=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable); if (LPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_l> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (index_l==ArraySymbols.Size()- 1 ) { if (!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats)) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,( string ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } else { if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } } if (LPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_l> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (index_l==ArrayMagics.Size()- 1 ) { if (!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats)) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,( string ) AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ))) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } else { if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } } if (RPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_r> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } if (RPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_r> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS); if (table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; if (ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text())) RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS; } } }

现在我们来考虑事件处理程序中调用的其他函数。每个函数的代码都做了详尽的注释，应该不会引起任何误解。

根据光标坐标返回表格行索引的函数：

int TableSelectRowByMouse( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const int cell_h, CDashboard *panel, CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index= WRONG_VALUE ; int total=table.RowsTotal(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; int y1=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()+ 1 ; int y2=y1+cell_h; if (y_cursor>y1 && y_cursor<y2) { index=cell.Row(); panel.DrawRectangleFill( 2 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ,panel.Width()- 4 ,y2-y1- 1 , C'220,220,220' , 240 ); return index; } } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

该函数同时执行两项任务：(1) 返回鼠标光标所在的表格行号，以及 (2) 用背景色突出显示该行。

左侧面板表格内的鼠标滚轮滚动处理函数：

int TableMouseWhellHandlerL( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const bool shift_flag, const int delta,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int shift=CELL_H/ 2 *(delta< 0 ? - 1 : 1 ); int y=table.Y1()+shift; if (y> 2 ) y= 2 ; if (y+table.Height()<panel.Height()- 2 ) y=panel.Height()- 2 -table.Height(); if (table.Height()<panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= int (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size()); panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, 2 ,y,total, 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); if (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS) FillsSymbolTable(panel,table); else FillsMagicTable(panel,table); int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table); return index; }

当滚动鼠标滚轮时，如果光标位于面板上的表格上方，并且表格的大小超过了面板的大小，那么表格也应该随之滚动。这正是这个处理函数所做的——它沿着指定的初始坐标移动表格。此外，使用 TableSelectRowByMouse() 函数来突出显示光标下的行，并返回该函数发送的光标下行的索引。左侧面板显示的是交易品种和magic编码的小列表，因此这里实现了简化的滚动——我们立即将表格移动到计算出的坐标。至于右侧面板，情况则稍微复杂一些。

左侧面板表格内鼠标光标偏移的处理函数：

int TableMouseMoveHandlerL( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= int (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size()); if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) { panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, 2 ,table.Y1(),total, 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); return WRONG_VALUE ; } panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, 2 ,table.Y1(),total, 1 ,CELL_H,panel.Width()- 5 , C'220,220,220' ); if (table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS) FillsSymbolTable(panel,table); else FillsMagicTable(panel,table); int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table); return index; }

与前一个函数类似，这里也查找并选择了光标下的行。但表格不会滚动。

右侧面板表格内的鼠标滚轮滚动处理函数：

int TableMouseWhellHandlerR( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const bool shift_flag, const int delta,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int shift_y=CELL_H/ 2 *(delta< 0 ? - 1 : 1 ); int shift_x=(shift_flag ? CELL_H*(delta< 0 ? - 1 : 1 ) : 0 ); int y=table.Y1()+shift_y; if (y> 2 ) y= 2 ; if (y+table.Height()<panel.Height()- 2 ) y=panel.Height()- 2 -table.Height(); int x= 0 ; if (shift_flag) { x=table.X1()+shift_x; if (x> 2 ) x= 2 ; if (x+table.Width()<panel.Width()- 2 ) x=panel.Width()- 2 -table.Width(); } if (table.Height()<panel.Height() && table.Width()<panel.Width()) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= 0 ; int columns= 0 ; int cell_w= 0 ; int cell_h=CELL_H; switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : total=( int )ArrayTrades.Size(); columns= 11 ; cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES; break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS; break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS; break ; case TABLE_STATS : total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS; columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_w=(panel.Width()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_h=(panel.Height()- 4 )/total; break ; default : break ; } panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id, (shift_flag ? x : table.X1()), (!shift_flag && table.Height()>panel.Height() ? y : table.Y1()), total,columns,cell_h,cell_w, (table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230' ), (table_id!=TABLE_STATS)); switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : FillsTradeTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table); break ; default : break ; } CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); if (panel_h== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table_h=panel_h.GetTable(table_id); if (table_h== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.DrawGrid(table_id,(shift_flag ? x : table_h.X1()), 2 , 1 ,columns,cell_h,cell_w, C'200,200,200' , false ); switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h); break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: case TABLE_MAGICS : FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h); break ; default : break ; } if (table.ID()==TABLE_STATS) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table); return index; }

这里，在一个函数中处理了三个表格及其各自的表头。这完全取决于传递给该函数的表格类型。在滚动大型表格时，它们不仅需要垂直滚动，还需要水平滚动。负责宽度滚动的标志是 shift_flag —— 这是在旋转鼠标滚轮时按住 Shift 键的标志。当滚动表格本身时，位于另一个面板上的表头也会随之滚动。

右侧面板表格内鼠标光标偏移的处理函数：

int TableMouseMoveHandlerR( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; int total= 0 ; int columns= 0 ; int cell_w= 0 ; int cell_h=CELL_H; switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : total=( int )ArrayTrades.Size(); columns= 11 ; cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES; break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS; break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); columns=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS; break ; case TABLE_STATS : total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS; columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_w=(panel.Width()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_COLS; cell_h=(panel.Height()- 4 )/total; break ; default : break ; } if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) { panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230' ),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS)); return WRONG_VALUE ; } panel.Clear(); panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230' ),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS)); switch (table_id) { case TABLE_TRADES : FillsTradeTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_SYMBOLS: FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table); break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table); break ; default : break ; } if (table.ID()==TABLE_STATS) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table); return index; }

总的来说，在这里（以及上面讨论的函数中），我们只需要找到光标所在的表格行号即可。其他所有操作都只是为了处理“视觉效果”，即突出显示光标下的行，而这最终会导致 CPU 资源的消耗增加。毕竟，我们必须不断地重绘表格的整个可见部分，而仪表盘和其上的表格越大，我们需要绘制的区域就越大。当然，实际绘制的区域会受到仪表盘尺寸的限制，但这仍然不是最优的方案。如果我们是在仪表盘类中执行这样的行选择操作，情况就会完全不同——我们只会重绘光标附近的表格行，记住高亮前后的背景色，然后再恢复它。但在这里，为了简单起见，我们直接在程序函数中完成所有操作。

仪表盘表格内处理鼠标点击的函数：

int TableMouseClickHandler( const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel, const int table_id) { if (panel== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+ 2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() || y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+ 4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (!panel.TableIsExist(table_id)) return WRONG_VALUE ; CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id); if (table== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; if (table.ID()==TABLE_STATS) return WRONG_VALUE ; int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table); return index; }

当点击表格行时，我们需要找到并返回点击发生的行索引，以便进一步处理。这一点已经在 OnChartEvent() 中的用户事件处理程序中展示过了。

向表格填充交易品种名称的函数：

void FillsSymbolTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<( int )ArraySymbols.Size();i++) { CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; cell.SetText(ArraySymbols[i]); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 2 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } }

在这里，除了不绘制超出面板的表格区域外，我们还限制了循环的起始点，使其从表格顶部第一个可见行开始。当表格向上滚动时，第一行可能会远远超出面板的顶部。为了避免再次“空转”循环，以及避免尝试绘制那些无论如何都不会被绘制的超出面板的表格行，我们需要计算从顶部可见的第一个表格行的索引，并从该索引开始循环。对于相当大的表格来说，这种方法能产生显著的效果，可以消除在滚动包含数百行的表格时出现的严重卡顿。

该函数用magic编码来填充表格：

void FillsMagicTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<( int )ArrayMagics.Size();i++) { CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i, 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string text=(i<( int )ArrayMagics.Size()- 1 ? ( string )ArrayMagics[i] : "ALL" ); cell.SetText(text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 2 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } }

该函数用于填充交易表头：

void FillsHeaderTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; int total= 11 ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { cell=table.GetCell( 0 ,i); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text= "" ; switch (i) { case 0 : cell_text= "Time Entry In" ; break ; case 1 : cell_text= "Position ID" ; break ; case 2 : cell_text= "Position Type" ; break ; case 3 : cell_text= "Volume" ; break ; case 4 : cell_text= "Symbol" ; break ; case 5 : cell_text= "Price Entry In" ; break ; case 6 : cell_text= "Time Entry Out" ; break ; case 7 : cell_text= "Price Entry Out" ; break ; case 8 : cell_text= "Commission" ; break ; case 9 : cell_text= "Swap" ; break ; case 10 : cell_text= "Profit" ; break ; default : break ; } cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 2 ); } }

该函数用于填充交易表：

void FillsTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; int total=( int )ArrayTrades.Size(); if (total== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: Trades array is empty" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<total;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j< 11 ;j++) { cell=table.GetCell(i,j); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text= "" ; int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (ArrayTrades[i].symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); switch (j) { case 0 : cell_text= TimeToString (ArrayTrades[i].time_in); break ; case 1 : cell_text= IntegerToString (ArrayTrades[i].ticket); break ; case 2 : cell_text=(ArrayTrades[i].type== 0 ? "Buy" : "Sell" ); break ; case 3 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].volume, 2 ); break ; case 4 : cell_text=ArrayTrades[i].symbol; break ; case 5 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].price_in,digits); break ; case 6 : cell_text= TimeToString (ArrayTrades[i].time_out); break ; case 7 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].price_out,digits); break ; case 8 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].commission, 2 ); break ; case 9 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].swap, 2 ); break ; case 10 : cell_text= DoubleToString (ArrayTrades[i].profit, 2 ); break ; default : break ; } cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } } }

这两个函数本质上绘制的是同一个表格。一个函数绘制带有列标题的表格表头，列标题根据列索引来命名；而另一个函数则在表头下方绘制表格主体，填充与列标题相对应的值。总的来说，这两个函数是成对工作的。

填充交易统计表头的函数：

void FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; int total=( int )ArrayDataName.Size(); CTableCell *cell= NULL ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { cell=table.GetCell( 0 ,i); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text=(i> 0 ? ArrayDataName[i] : table.ID()==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "Symbol" : "Magic" ); cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 2 ); } }

在按交易品种或magic编码显示统计表格时，需要绘制统计表格的表头。但我们有两个统计数据表格：一个用于交易品种，另一个用于magic编码。这些表格的表头仅在第一列有所不同，其余列都相同。这里会检查表格ID，并根据ID，用符号或魔术数字来标记第一列的表头。

填充交易品种交易统计表格的函数：

void FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; int total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); if (total== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by symbols is empty" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<total;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int )ArrayDataName.Size();j++) { cell=table.GetCell(i,j); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text= "" ; cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_SYMBOLS, ArrayDataName[j],i); cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } } }

填充magic编码交易统计表格的函数：

void FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table) { if (panel== NULL || table== NULL ) return ; CTableCell *cell= NULL ; int total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); if (total== 0 ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by magics is empty" , __FUNCTION__ ); return ; } cell=table.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); if (cell== NULL ) return ; int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()- 2 ; int diff=panel.CoordY()-y; int index=diff/CELL_H; for ( int i=index;i<total;i++) { for ( int j= 0 ;j<( int )ArrayDataName.Size();j++) { cell=table.GetCell(i,j); if (cell== NULL ) continue ; if (cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width()) continue ; if (cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height()) break ; string cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_MAGICS, ArrayDataName[j],i); cell.SetText(cell_text); panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+ 6 ,cell.Y()+ 1 ); } } }

用于填充交易品种和magic编码统计表格的两个相似函数。

根据表头类型从结构体返回数据的函数：

double GetDataStats( const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index) { switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS : return ( data_type==H_TRADES_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].trades : data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit : data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss : data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission : data_type==H_SWAPS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap : data_type==H_PROFITS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit : data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit : data_type==H_WINS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades : data_type==H_LOST_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades : data_type==H_LONG_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades : data_type==H_SHORT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades : data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff : data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent : data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent : data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit : data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss : data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S ? ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor : 0 ); case TABLE_MAGICS : return ( data_type==H_TRADES_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].trades : data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit : data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss : data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission : data_type==H_SWAPS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap : data_type==H_PROFITS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit : data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit : data_type==H_WINS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades : data_type==H_LOST_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades : data_type==H_LONG_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades : data_type==H_SHORT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades : data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff : data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent : data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent : data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit : data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss : data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S ? ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor : 0 ); case TABLE_ACCOUNT : return ( data_type==H_TRADES_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].trades : data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit : data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss : data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission : data_type==H_SWAPS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap : data_type==H_PROFITS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit : data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit : data_type==H_WINS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades : data_type==H_LOST_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades : data_type==H_LONG_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades : data_type==H_SHORT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades : data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff : data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent : data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent : data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit : data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss : data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S ? ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor : 0 ); default : return 0 ; } }

该函数接收统计表格类型（品种/magic编码/账户）、数据类型（列头值）以及结构体数组中的数据索引。根据传递给函数的数据，返回来自相应结构体数组中的一个值。为了简化，该值始终以double类型返回，即使它在结构体中是整数。在接下来的函数中，这个值会被作为字符串返回，并带有所需的十进制位数。

根据表头类型从结构体返回数据（作为字符串）的函数：

string GetDataStatsStr( const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index) { int digits=(data_type==H_TRADES_S || data_type==H_WINS_S || data_type==H_LOST_S || data_type==H_LONG_S || data_type==H_SHORT_S ? 0 : 2 ); if (data_type== "HEADER" ) { switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS : return ArraySymbolStats[index].name; case TABLE_MAGICS : return ( string )ArrayMagicStats[index].magic; case TABLE_ACCOUNT : return ( string )ArrayAccountStats[index].account; default : return "Unknown:" +( string )table_type; } } return ( DoubleToString (GetDataStats(table_type, data_type, index),digits)); }

这些函数用于将统计表格中单元格的值发送到仪表盘表格中。

返回交易品种在品种统计数组中索引的函数：

int GetIndexSymbol( const string symbol) { int total=( int )ArraySymbolStats.Size(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (ArraySymbolStats[i].name==symbol) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

该函数从基于magic编码的统计数组中返回交易品种的索引：

int GetIndexMagic( const long magic) { int total=( int )ArrayMagicStats.Size(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (ArrayMagicStats[i].magic==magic) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

这两个函数都返回在相应的交易品种或magic编码统计数组中搜索到的相应索引。

显示所选交易品种、magic编码或账户的最终统计数据的函数：

bool ViewStatistic( const int table_type, const string cell_text) { CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldH" ); CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel( "FieldR" ); if (panel_h== NULL || panel_r== NULL ) return false ; string source=(table_type==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "symbol" : table_type==TABLE_MAGICS ? "magic" : "account" ); int index= WRONG_VALUE ; switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS: index=GetIndexSymbol(cell_text); break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : index=GetIndexMagic( StringToInteger (cell_text)); break ; case TABLE_ACCOUNT: index=(ArrayAccountStats.Size()== 1 ? 0 : - 1 ); break ; default : break ; } if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) { PrintFormat ( "%s: Error. Empty array of %s statistics" , __FUNCTION__ ,source); return false ; } int f_size,f_flags,f_angle; string f_name=panel_h.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle); panel_h.Clear(); panel_h.SetFontParams( "Tahoma" , 8 ,f_flags,f_angle); panel_h.DrawText( StringFormat ( "Trade statistics by %s %s" ,source,cell_text), 8 , 3 , C'150,150,150' ); panel_h.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle); if (!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_STATS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_STATS)) return false ; CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_STATS); if (table_r== NULL ) return false ; panel_r.Clear(); panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_STATS, 2 , 2 ,TABLE_STAT_ROWS,TABLE_STAT_COLS,(panel_r.Height()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_ROWS,(panel_r.Width()- 4 )/TABLE_STAT_COLS, C'230,230,230' , false ); SSymbolStats stats={}; switch (table_type) { case TABLE_SYMBOLS: stats.trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].trades; stats.gross_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit; stats.gross_loss = ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss; stats.total_commission= ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission; stats.total_swap = ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap; stats.total_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit; stats.net_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit; stats.win_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades; stats.loss_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades; stats.long_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades; stats.short_trades = ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades; stats.expected_payoff = ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff; stats.win_percent = ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent; stats.loss_percent = ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent; stats.average_profit = ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit; stats.average_loss = ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss; stats.profit_factor = ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor; break ; case TABLE_MAGICS : stats.trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].trades; stats.gross_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit; stats.gross_loss = ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss; stats.total_commission= ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission; stats.total_swap = ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap; stats.total_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit; stats.net_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit; stats.win_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades; stats.loss_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades; stats.long_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades; stats.short_trades = ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades; stats.expected_payoff = ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff; stats.win_percent = ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent; stats.loss_percent = ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent; stats.average_profit = ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit; stats.average_loss = ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss; stats.profit_factor = ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor; break ; case TABLE_ACCOUNT: stats.trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].trades; stats.gross_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit; stats.gross_loss = ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss; stats.total_commission= ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission; stats.total_swap = ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap; stats.total_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit; stats.net_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit; stats.win_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades; stats.loss_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades; stats.long_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades; stats.short_trades = ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades; stats.expected_payoff = ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff; stats.win_percent = ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent; stats.loss_percent = ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent; stats.average_profit = ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit; stats.average_loss = ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss; stats.profit_factor = ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor; break ; default : break ; } f_name=panel_r.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle); panel_r.SetFontParams( "Tahoma" , 8 , FW_BLACK ,f_angle); CTableCell *cellH= NULL , *cellV= NULL ; int cols=table_r.ColumnsInRow( 0 ); int cw=table_r.Width()/cols; int y_shift= 6 ; int x_shift= 21 ; int tw= 0 ; string text= "" ; double value= 0 ; cellH=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_TRADES+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.long_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_LONG+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.short_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_SHORT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.net_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_NET_PROFIT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.total_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_PROFITS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.gross_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_PROFIT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.gross_loss; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_LOSS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.total_commission; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_COMMISSIONS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 8 , 0 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 8 , 1 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.total_swap; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_SWAPS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 0 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.win_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_WINS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 1 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; text=( string )stats.loss_trades; tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_LOST+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 2 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.expected_payoff; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_EXP_PAYOFF+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 3 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.win_percent; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_WIN_PRC+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'86,119,204' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 4 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.loss_percent; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_LOSS_PRC+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'234,50,50' ); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 5 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.average_profit; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_PROFIT+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value> 0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 6 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.average_loss; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_LOSS+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value< 0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150' )); cellH=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 2 ); cellV=table_r.GetCell( 7 , 3 ); if (cellH== NULL || cellV== NULL ) return false ; value=stats.profit_factor; text= DoubleToString (value, 2 ); tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text); panel_r.DrawText(H_PRF_FACTOR+ ":" ,cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift, C'150,150,150' ); panel_r.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle); return true ; }

该函数用于绘制所选交易品种、magic编码或整个账户的最终统计表格。该函数接收统计表格的类型，以及交易品种的名称、magic编码的字符串值或账户号码。文本确定了交易品种、magic编码或账户在相应的统计数据结构数组中的索引。我们使用获得的索引从所需的结构体中获取所有统计数据，然后将它们根据单元格的坐标在渲染的表格中进行排列。在这种情况下，显示文本的水平偏移量是这样计算的：数据标题绑定到表格单元格的左边缘，而数据值的文本绑定到其表格单元格的右边缘。所有数据都显示在四列中，以便它们在面板上视觉上以两列的形式分组显示，即“标题 – 值”。

让我们编译这个指标，看看我们得到了什么：

我们可以看到，所有声明的功能都按预期工作。我们可以看到，当移动光标和滚动表格时，表格中的文本有轻微的“闪烁”。但这是一种次优重绘方案的结果——表格的整个可见部分都在不断重绘。可以通过更复杂的处理鼠标下表格行的逻辑来避免这种情况，但这尚不再本文考虑范围内。

表格可以通过旋转鼠标滚轮垂直滚动，按住Shift键的同时旋转滚轮可以水平滚动。如果我们仔细观察视频，我们会注意到，当显示magic编码值为0的统计数据时，多头和空头的数量显示为0。这是由从数据库查询中定义交易时的一个错误引起的。交易表是从成交表创建的。如果一个仓位是由EA（在这种情况下magic编码为600）开仓而手动平仓，那么开仓成交将有指定的magic编码，而平仓成交的magic编码则为0。这可以在成交历史记录中看到：

在这里，我们使用平仓成交来确定交易，而它的magic编码是0。无法使用magic编码0找到开仓成交。因此，对于magic编码0，既找不到多头仓位也找不到空头仓位。因此，在创建交易表时，值得考虑仓位可以由EA开仓手动平仓，反之亦然的可能性。如果我们考虑到这一点，那么这样的错误就不再应该发生了。





结论

在本文中，我们给自己设定了创建一个显示交易统计数据的仪表盘的任务，并且不得不通过参考本资源上的文章和文档示例来解决这个问题。正如我们所见，即使我们不知道某些东西，也可以很容易地利用该资源提供的庞大知识库找到问题的答案，并开发出一个功能完善的产品。

研究网站上提供的信息，阅读文章和文档，与更有经验的前辈交流，将找到的示例调整以适应您的任务，一切肯定都会成功！

本文讨论的类、函数和指标的所有文件都附在文章中。还附带了一个存档文件，可以解压到终端数据目录中。所有必要的文件都放置在 \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy 文件夹中，以便可以立即进行编译，并且可以启动指标文件。