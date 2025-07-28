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MQL5 中的 SQLite 功能示例：按交易品种及 Magic 编码展示交易统计信息的仪表盘

MQL5 中的 SQLite 功能示例：按交易品种及 Magic 编码展示交易统计信息的仪表盘

MetaTrader 5示例 |
787 5
Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

内容



引言

MQL5.com 是一个资源平台，为用户提供算法交易领域丰富的参考和教育资料。尽管资料库庞大、功能全面，部分用户仍难以找到具体解决方案或把示例同自身需求匹配起来。为此，平台通过社区向用户提供互动场景，用户可在此获得有用建议，甚至得到现成方案。

本文旨在演示并解决一个典型任务——创建一个信息面板，用于展示账户的交易历史与统计数据。我们将完全依赖mql5.com现有材料开发该面板；这不仅是一份实际方案，也是培训与参考资料在真实场景中应用的范例。


分解目标任务

需创建一块信息面板，按需求显示：账户交易历史以及按交易品种及 Magic 编码（EA在该账户上的交易）细分的交易统计。它还将展示账户完整的交易统计信息。交易记录根据交易执行时间排序。交易对象和magic编码的统计信息按净利润排序。

程序类型是指标。我们不会向缓冲区输出任何数据。即这是一款无缓冲区的指标，其主工作区为图形面板。面板将分为左右两个可视区域：左侧列出账户所有交易过的品种及其对应的 Magic编码；右侧则以列表形式展示按品种或按Magic编码统计的交易表，或显示所选品种、Magic编码乃至整个账户的最终交易统计。我们将通过面板上的按钮，或点击右侧统计表中某一行品种/Magic编码信息，来控制对应列表的显示与切换。

在文章《在指标和EA中创建一个仪表盘来显示数据》中，我们将使用一个信息面板。
文章《SQLIite：在 MQL5 中原生操作 SQL 数据库》将帮助我们按交易品种和 Magic 编码（交易策略）获取账户统计信息。



信息面板

自第一篇关于创建仪表盘的文章发布以来，其代码已经历了一些修改和改进。本文并不打算详细描述代码所做出的所有变更。因此，我们仅对这些改动进行快速回顾。您可以通过下载该文章中提到的第一版面板，并将其与本文附件中的代码进行对比，来确切地看到哪些内容被修改了，以及它们是如何被修改的。

在切换图表时面板定位与显示的某些bug已经被我修复。现在我们可以将子仪表盘附加到主主仪表盘上。特别是，我们可以将它们折叠成按钮，仅保留其标题作为按钮使用。移除了表格在面板内定位的限制。最初，表格只能在可见区域内绘制，无法超出面板范围。在某些情况下，面板上的表格需要被放置在面板的可见区域之外。这对于滚动那些长度或宽度超出仪表盘尺寸的长列表或宽表格是必需的。因此，如果我们允许表格的初始坐标位于仪表盘之外，就可以实现表格的滚动。这正是我们今天要做的事情。但我们不会修改仪表盘及其表格的类（尽管从后续使用修改后面板类的角度来看，这样做更为正确），以便清晰地展示：即使使用功能上并不完全匹配的示例，只要方法得当，经过调整也终将得到预期结果。

让我们快速了解一下表格和仪表盘类代码中已修改的内容。

表格单元类现已新增用于存储单元格文本的变量提供了操作该变量的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Table cell class                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTableCell : public CObject
  {
private:
   int               m_row;                     // Row
   int               m_col;                     // Column
   int               m_x;                       // X coordinate
   int               m_y;                       // Y coordinate
   string            m_text;                    // Text in the cell
public:
//--- Methods of setting values
   void              SetRow(const uint row)     { this.m_row=(int)row;  }
   void              SetColumn(const uint col)  { this.m_col=(int)col;  }
   void              SetX(const uint x)         { this.m_x=(int)x;      }
   void              SetY(const uint y)         { this.m_y=(int)y;      }
   void              SetXY(const uint x,const uint y)
                       {
                        this.m_x=(int)x;
                        this.m_y=(int)y;
                       }
   void              SetText(const string text) { this.m_text=text;     }
//--- Methods of obtaining values
   int               Row(void)            const { return this.m_row;    }
   int               Column(void)         const { return this.m_col;    }
   int               X(void)              const { return this.m_x;      }
   int               Y(void)              const { return this.m_y;      }
   string            Text(void)           const { return this.m_text;   }
//--- Virtual method for comparing two objects
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CTableCell *compared=node;
                        return(this.Column()>compared.Column() ? 1 : this.Column()<compared.Column() ? -1 : 0);
                       }
//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CTableCell(const int row,const int column) : m_row(row),m_col(column){}
                    ~CTableCell(void){}
  };

在表格数据类中，ID 现在允许为负值，就像表格坐标可以为负一样新增了设置表格 ID 的方法

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Table data class                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CTableData : public CObject
  {
private:
   CArrayObj         m_list_rows;               // List of rows
   int               m_id;                      // Table ID
   int               m_x1;                      // X1 coordinate
   int               m_y1;                      // Y1 coordinate
   int               m_x2;                      // X2 coordinate
   int               m_y2;                      // Y2 coordinate
   int               m_w;                       // Width
   int               m_h;                       // Height
   string            m_name;                    // Table name
public:
//--- Set table (1) ID and (2) name
   void              SetID(const int id)        { this.m_id=id;                  }
   void              SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name;              }
//--- Return table (1) ID and (2) name
   int               ID(void)             const { return this.m_id;              }
   string            Name(void)           const { return this.m_name;            }
   
//--- Set coordinate (1) X1, (2) X2
   void              SetX1(const int x1)        { this.m_x1=x1;                  }
   void              SetX2(const int x2)        { this.m_x2=x2;                  }
//--- Set coordinate (1) Y1, (2) Y2
   void              SetY1(const int y1)        { this.m_y1=y1;                  }
   void              SetY2(const int y2)        { this.m_y2=y2;                  }
//--- Set table coordinates
   void              SetCoords(const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
                       {
                        this.SetX1(x1);
                        this.SetY1(y1);
                        this.SetX2(x2);
                        this.SetY2(y2);
                       }

添加默认构造函数

//--- Constructor/destructor
                     CTableData(void) : m_id(-1)               { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name="";  }
                     CTableData(const uint id) : m_id((int)id) { this.m_list_rows.Clear(); this.m_name="";  }
                    ~CTableData(void)                          { this.m_list_rows.Clear();                  }

默认构造函数允许你在不使用new运算符的情况下声明类对象，而int坐标让我们能够把表的初始坐标设置在仪表盘窗口之外。

在面板对象类中新声明了变量

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Dashboard class                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CDashboard : public CObject
  {
private:
   CTableData        m_table_tmp;               // Table object for search
   CCanvas           m_canvas;                  // Canvas
   CCanvas           m_workspace;               // Work space
   CArrayObj         m_list_table;              // List of tables
   CArrayObj         m_list_obj;                // List of linked panels
   ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE m_program_type;            // Program type
   ENUM_MOUSE_STATE  m_mouse_state;             // Mouse button status
   uint              m_id;                      // Object ID
   long              m_chart_id;                // ChartID
   int               m_chart_w;                 // Chart width
   int               m_chart_h;                 // Chart height
   int               m_x;                       // X coordinate
   int               m_y;                       // Y coordinate
   int               m_w;                       // Width
   int               m_h;                       // Height
   int               m_x_dock;                  // X coordinate of the pinned collapsed panel
   int               m_y_dock;                  // Y coordinate of the pinned collapsed panel
   int               m_diff_x;                  // Offset of local X coordinate relative to parent
   int               m_diff_y;                  // Offset of local Y coordinate relative to parent
   
   bool              m_header;                  // Header presence flag
   bool              m_butt_close;              // Close button presence flag
   bool              m_butt_minimize;           // Collapse/expand button presence flag
   bool              m_butt_pin;                // Pin button presence flag
   bool              m_wider_wnd;               // Flag for exceeding the horizontal size of the window width panel
   bool              m_higher_wnd;              // Flag for exceeding the vertical size of the window height panel
   bool              m_movable;                 // Panel movability flag 
   int               m_header_h;                // Header height
   int               m_wnd;                     // Chart subwindow index
   int               m_title_x_shift;           // Horizontal offset of the header text
   int               m_title_y_shift;           // Vertical offset of the header text
   
   uchar             m_header_alpha;            // Header transparency
   uchar             m_header_alpha_c;          // Current header transparency
   color             m_header_back_color;       // Header background color
   color             m_header_back_color_c;     // Current header background color
   color             m_header_fore_color;       // Header text color
   color             m_header_fore_color_c;     // Current header text color
   color             m_header_border_color;     // Header border color
   color             m_header_border_color_c;   // Current header border color
   
   color             m_butt_close_back_color;   // Close button background color
   color             m_butt_close_back_color_c; // Current close button background color
   color             m_butt_close_fore_color;   // Close button icon color
   color             m_butt_close_fore_color_c; // Current close button color
   
   color             m_butt_min_back_color;     // Expand/collapse button background color
   color             m_butt_min_back_color_c;   // Current expand/collapse button background color
   color             m_butt_min_fore_color;     // Expand/collapse button icon color
   color             m_butt_min_fore_color_c;   // Current expand/collapse button icon color
   
   color             m_butt_pin_back_color;     // Pin button background color
   color             m_butt_pin_back_color_c;   // Current pin button background color
   color             m_butt_pin_fore_color;     // Pin button icon color
   color             m_butt_pin_fore_color_c;   // Current pin button icon color
   
   uchar             m_alpha;                   // Panel transparency
   uchar             m_alpha_c;                 // Current panel transparency
   uchar             m_fore_alpha;              // Text transparency
   uchar             m_fore_alpha_c;            // Current text transparency
   color             m_back_color;              // Background color 

   color             m_back_color_c;            // Current background color 

   color             m_fore_color;              // Text color
   color             m_fore_color_c;            // Current text color
   color             m_border_color;            // Border color
   color             m_border_color_c;          // Current border color
   
   string            m_title;                   // Title text
   string            m_title_font;              // Title font
   int               m_title_font_size;         // Title font size
   string            m_font;                    // Font
   int               m_font_size;               // Font size
   
   bool              m_minimized;               // Collapsed panel window flag 
   string            m_program_name;            // Program name
   string            m_name_gv_x;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the X coordinate 
   string            m_name_gv_y;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the Y coordinate
   string            m_name_gv_m;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the collapsed panel flag 

   string            m_name_gv_u;               // Name of the global terminal variable storing the flag of the pinned panel 
   string            m_filename_bg;             // File name to save background pixels 
   string            m_filename_ws;             // File name for saving work space pixels
   
   uint              m_array_wpx[];             // Array of pixels to save/restore the workspace 
   uint              m_array_ppx[];             // Array of pixels to save/restore the panel background 

   int               m_mouse_diff_x;            // Offset the cursor relative to the X anchor angle
   int               m_mouse_diff_y;            // Offset the cursor relative to the Y anchor angle
   bool              m_slave;                   // Flag of a linked (dependent) dashboard
   string            m_name;                    // Dashboard name
  

既然我们现在可以将子面板绑定到父面板，一些处理面板的方法已经从受保护部分移动到了公共部分。因为这些方法需要从外部被访问。同时，添加了新的方法

public:
//--- Return (1) chart ID and (2) subwindow index
   long              ChartID(void)        const { return this.m_chart_id;              }
   int               SubWindow(void)      const { return this.m_wnd;                   }
//--- (1) Collapse and (2) expand the panel
   void              Collapse(void);
   void              Expand(void);
//--- (1) Hide, (2) show and (3) bring the panel to the foreground
   void              Hide(const bool redraw=false);
   void              Show(const bool redraw=false);
   void              BringToTop(void);
//--- Return the hidden object flag
   bool              IsHidden(void);
//--- Set new header colors
   void              SetHeaderNewColors(const color new_bg_color=clrNONE, const color title_new_color=clrNONE,
                                        const ushort new_alpha=USHORT_MAX)
                       {
                        this.m_header_back_color=(new_bg_color==clrNONE ? this.m_header_back_color : new_bg_color);
                        this.m_header_back_color_c=this.m_header_back_color;
                        this.m_header_fore_color=(title_new_color==clrNONE ? this.m_header_fore_color : title_new_color);
                        this.m_header_fore_color_c=this.m_header_fore_color;
                        this.m_header_alpha=uchar(new_alpha==USHORT_MAX ? this.m_header_alpha : (new_alpha>255 ? 255 : new_alpha));
                        this.m_header_alpha_c=this.m_header_alpha;
                       }
//--- Set new header properties
   void              SetHeaderNewParams(const string title,const color new_bg_color, const color title_new_color,
                                        const ushort new_alpha=USHORT_MAX,
                                        const int title_x_shift=0,const int title_y_shift=0,
                                        const string font_name="Calibri",const int font_size=8,const uint font_flags=0)
                       {
                        this.SetHeaderFontParams(font_name, font_size, font_flags);
                        this.SetTitleShift(title_x_shift,title_y_shift);
                        this.SetHeaderNewColors(new_bg_color,title_new_color,new_alpha);
                        this.RedrawHeaderArea(new_bg_color, title, title_new_color, new_alpha);
                       }
//--- Set the panel (1) width and (2) height
   bool              SetWidth(const int width,const bool redraw=false);
   bool              SetHeight(const int height,const bool redraw=false);


//--- Display the panel
   void              View(const string title)   { this.Draw(title);                    }
//--- Return the (1) CCanvas object, (2) working space, (3) object ID
   CCanvas          *Canvas(void)               { return &this.m_canvas;               }
   CCanvas          *Workspace(void)            { return &this.m_workspace;            }
   uint              ID(void)             const { return this.m_id;                    }
   
//--- Return the panel (1) X and (2) Y coordinates
   int               CoordX(void)         const { return this.m_x;                     }
   int               CoordY(void)         const { return this.m_y;                     }
//--- Return the panel (1) width and (2) height
   int               Width(void)          const { return this.m_w;                     }
   int               Height(void)         const { return this.m_h;                     }

//--- Returns the offset of the dashboard (1) X and (2) Y local coordinate
   int               CoordDiffX(void)     const { return this.m_diff_x;                }
   int               CoordDiffY(void)     const { return this.m_diff_y;                }
//--- Set the offset of the dashboard (1) X and (2) Y local coordinate
   void              SetCoordDiffX(const int diff_x)  { this.m_diff_x=diff_x;          }
   void              SetCoordDiffY(const int diff_y)  { this.m_diff_y=diff_y;          }

//--- Set the offsets of the header text (1) horizontally, (2) vertically, (3) both
   void              SetTitleXShift(const int shift)  { this.m_title_x_shift=shift;    }   
   void              SetTitleYShift(const int shift)  { this.m_title_y_shift=shift;    }   
   void              SetTitleShift(const int x_shift, const int y_shift)
                       {
                        if(this.m_title_x_shift!=x_shift)
                           this.m_title_x_shift=x_shift;
                        if(this.m_title_y_shift!=y_shift)
                           this.m_title_y_shift=y_shift;
                       }
                       
//--- Return the (1) width, (2) height and (3) size of the specified text
   int               TextWidth(const string text)
                       { return this.m_workspace.TextWidth(text);                      }
   int               TextHeight(const string text)
                       { return this.m_workspace.TextHeight(text);                     }
   void              TextSize(const string text,int &width,int &height)
                       { this.m_workspace.TextSize(text,width,height);                 }
   
//--- Set the panel header (1) presence or (2) absence flag
   void              SetPanelHeaderOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetPanelHeaderOff(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Set the close button (1) presence, (2) absence flag
   void              SetButtonCloseOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetButtonCloseOff(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Set the collapse/expand button (1) presence, (2) absence flag
   void              SetButtonMinimizeOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetButtonMinimizeOff(const bool redraw=false);
//--- Sets the flag (1) of presence, (2) absence of the pin/unpin button
   void              SetButtonPinOn(const bool redraw=false);
   void              SetButtonPinOff(const bool redraw=false);
   
//--- Set the panel coordinates
   bool              SetCoords(const int x,const int y);
//--- Set the panel size
   bool              SetSizes(const int w,const int h,const bool update=false);
//--- Set panel coordinates and size
   bool              SetParams(const int x,const int y,const int w,const int h,const bool update=false);

//--- Set the transparency of the panel (1) header and (2) working space
   void              SetHeaderTransparency(const uchar value);
   void              SetTransparency(const uchar value);
//--- Sets the default font parameters (1) of the dashboard, (2) of the header
   void              SetFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0);
   void              SetHeaderFontParams(const string name,const int size,const uint flags=0,const uint angle=0);
//--- Return the set font parameters (1) of the dashboard, (2) of the header
   string            FontParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle);
   string            FontHeaderParams(int &size,uint &flags,uint &angle);
//--- Return the specified panel (1) font, (2) size and font flags
   string            FontName(void)          const { return this.m_workspace.FontNameGet();  }
   int               FontSize(void)          const { return this.m_workspace.FontSizeGet();  }
   uint              FontFlags(void)         const { return this.m_workspace.FontFlagsGet(); }
//--- Return the set (1) font, (2) size, (3) flags of the header font
   string            FontHeaderName(void)    const { return this.m_canvas.FontNameGet();     }
   int               FontHeaderSize(void)    const { return this.m_canvas.FontSizeGet();     }
   uint              FontHeaderFlags(void)   const { return this.m_canvas.FontFlagsGet();    }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the color of the text of the dashboard work area
   void              SetForeColor(const color clr) { this.m_fore_color=clr;                  }
   color             ForeColor(void)         const { return this.m_fore_color;               }
//--- Display (2) a text message, (2) a filled rectangle at the specified coordinates
   void              DrawText(const string text,const int x,const int y,const color clr=clrNONE,const int width=WRONG_VALUE,const int height=WRONG_VALUE);
   void              DrawRectangleFill(const int x,const int y,const int width,const int height,const color clr,const uchar alpha);
//--- Create a new table
   bool              CreateNewTable(const int id=WRONG_VALUE);
//--- Return the tabular data object by (1) ID, (2) name and the (3) number of tables in the list
   CTableData       *GetTable(const uint id);
   CTableData       *GetTable(const string name);
   int               TableTotal(void)        const { return this.m_list_table.Total();       }
//--- Return the flag of the presence of a table in the list by (1) ID and (2) name
   bool              TableIsExist(const uint id);
   bool              TableIsExist(const string name);
//--- Draw a (1) background grid (2) with automatic cell size
   void              DrawGrid(const uint table_id,const int x,const int y,const uint rows,const uint columns,const uint row_size,const uint col_size,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true);
   void              DrawGridAutoFill(const uint table_id,const uint border,const uint rows,const uint columns,const color line_color=clrNONE,bool alternating_color=true);
//--- Erases everything drawn on the dashboard and restores the original appearance
   void              Clear(void)
                       {
                        this.m_canvas.Erase(::ColorToARGB(this.m_back_color,this.m_alpha));
                        this.DrawFrame();
                        this.m_workspace.Erase(0x00FFFFFF);
                       }
//--- Print grid data (line intersection coordinates)
   void              GridPrint(const uint table_id,const uint tabulation=0)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return;
                          }
                        table.Print(tabulation);
                       }
//--- Write the X and Y coordinate values of the specified table cell to variables
   void              CellXY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column, int &x, int &y)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return;
                          }
                        table.CellXY(row,column,x,y);
                       }
//--- Return the (1) X and (2) Y coordinate of the specified table cell
   int               CellX(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        return table.CellX(row,column);
                       }
   int               CellY(const uint table_id,const uint row,const uint column)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                          {
                           ::PrintFormat("%s: Error. Failed to get table object with id %lu",__FUNCTION__,table_id);
                           return WRONG_VALUE;
                          }
                        return table.CellY(row,column);
                       }
//--- Write X1 and Y1, X2 and Y2 coordinate values of the specified table to the variables
   void              TableCoords(const uint table_id,int &x1,int &y1,int &x2,int &y2)
                       {
                        x1=y1=x2=y2=WRONG_VALUE;
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        if(table==NULL)
                           return;
                        x1=table.X1();
                        y1=table.Y1();
                        x2=table.X2();
                        y2=table.Y2();
                       }

//--- Return the (1) X1, (2) Y1, (3) X2 and (4) Y2 coordinate of the specified table
   int               TableX1(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.X1() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   int               TableY1(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.Y1() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   int               TableX2(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.X2() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
   int               TableY2(const uint table_id)
                       {
                        CTableData *table=this.GetTable(table_id);
                        return(table!=NULL ? table.Y2() : WRONG_VALUE);
                       }

//--- Compare two objects by ID
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const
                       {
                        const CDashboard *obj=node;
                        return(this.ID()>obj.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<obj.ID() ? -1 : 0);
                       }

//--- Create and bind a new dashboard
   CDashboard       *InsertNewPanel(const uint id, const int x, const int y, const int w, const int h)
                       {
                        CDashboard *obj=new CDashboard(id, this.CoordX()+x, this.CoordY()+y, w, (h>20 ? h : 21));
                        if(obj==NULL)
                           return NULL;
                        int diff_x=obj.CoordX()-this.CoordX();
                        int diff_y=obj.CoordY()-this.CoordY();
                        this.m_list_obj.Sort();
                        if(this.m_list_obj.Search(obj)==0 || !this.m_list_obj.Add(obj))
                          {
                           delete obj;
                           return NULL;
                          }
                        obj.SetCoordDiffX(diff_x);
                        obj.SetCoordDiffY(diff_y);
                        obj.SetAsSlave();
                        return obj;
                       }
//--- Return a pointer to a panel by (1) ID and (2) name
   CDashboard       *GetPanel(const uint id)
                       {
                        for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_obj.Total();i++)
                          {
                           CDashboard *obj=this.m_list_obj.At(i);
                           if(obj!=NULL && obj.ID()==id)
                              return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
   CDashboard       *GetPanel(const string name)
                       {
                        for(int i=0;i<this.m_list_obj.Total();i++)
                          {
                           CDashboard *obj=this.m_list_obj.At(i);
                           if(obj!=NULL && obj.Name()==name)
                              return obj;
                          }
                        return NULL;
                       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the dependent object flag
   void              SetAsSlave(void)
                       {
                        this.m_slave=true;
                        this.m_movable=false;
                       }
   bool              IsSlave(void)     const { return this.m_slave;  }
//--- Return a flag that the object with the specified name belongs to the dashboard (e.g. created by the dashboard object)
   bool              IsOwnObject(const string object_name) const
                       {
                        string bmp=::ObjectGetString(this.m_chart_id,object_name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE);
                        return(::StringFind(bmp,this.m_program_name+".ex5::")>WRONG_VALUE);
                       }
//--- (1) Set and (2) return the panel name
   void              SetName(const string name) { this.m_name=name;  }
   string            Name(void)        const { return this.m_name;   }
   
//--- Return the panel header text
   string            HeaderTitle(void) const { return this.m_title;  }
   
//--- Event handler

所有新增的方法与改进使我们能将子面板附加到父仪表盘上，并将它们作为独立对象使用，同时仍依赖于其父对象。当表格尺寸大于仪表盘自身尺寸时，就可以创建可滚动的表格了。此前，表格只能小于仪表盘尺寸。仪表盘类本身并不包含表格滚动功能——我们将在主程序中直接实现这一功能。如有需要，后续再将此功能集成到面板类及其表格中。但目前暂无此需求。

自然，这里我们只讨论了仪表盘类及其表格所做更改的一小部分——仅涉及已声明的方法。自首次发布以来，代码的大部分区域都已逐步改进。您随时可以从这篇文章中下载我们仪表盘的第一个版本，并与本文呈现的版本进行对比。仪表盘的程序文件应位于项目目录：\MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy\Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh。



数据库函数

我在数据库方面的经验并不丰富。过去曾参与一个 C# 游戏行业的联合项目，当时由另一位同事负责数据库，而我仅使用他提供的连接器将数据库接入项目。因此，我必须借助 mql5.com 上的参考资料和文章。在学习文章《SQLIite：在 MQL5 中原生操作 SQL 数据库》时，我立即注意到文中的DatabasePrepare()函数。该函数包含一个创建成交（deals）表示例，而成交表又被用于创建交易（trades）表。这正是我们所需要的！让我们带着耐心，一起研究这个示例及其函数。

首先，我们看到两个用于存储成交与交易数据的结构：

//--- structure to store the deal
struct Deal
  {
   ulong             ticket;           // DEAL_TICKET
   long              order_ticket;     // DEAL_ORDER
   long              position_ticket;  // DEAL_POSITION_ID
   datetime          time;             // DEAL_TIME
   char              type;             // DEAL_TYPE
   char              entry;            // DEAL_ENTRY
   string            symbol;           // DEAL_SYMBOL
   double            volume;           // DEAL_VOLUME
   double            price;            // DEAL_PRICE
   double            profit;           // DEAL_PROFIT
   double            swap;             // DEAL_SWAP
   double            commission;       // DEAL_COMMISSION
   long              magic;            // DEAL_MAGIC
   char              reason;           // DEAL_REASON
  };
//--- structure to store the trade: the order of members corresponds to the position in the terminal
struct Trade
  {
   datetime          time_in;          // login time
   ulong             ticket;           // position ID
   char              type;             // buy or sell
   double            volume;           // volume
    pair            symbol;           // symbol
   double            price_in;         // entry price
   datetime          time_out;         // exit time
   double            price_out;        // exit price
   double            commission;       // entry and exit fees
   double            swap;             // swap
   double            profit;           // profit or loss
  };

接着，我们分析代码逻辑：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create the file name
   string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_trades.sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- create the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- request the entire trading history
   datetime from_date=0;
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
   HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
   int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();
   PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", deals_total);
//--- add deals to the table
   if(!InsertDeals(db))
      return;
//--- show the first 10 deals
   Deal deals[], deal;
   ArrayResize(deals, 10);
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM DEALS");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   int i;
   for(i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, deal); i++)
     {
      if(i>=10)
         break;
      deals[i].ticket=deal.ticket;
      deals[i].order_ticket=deal.order_ticket;
      deals[i].position_ticket=deal.position_ticket;
      deals[i].time=deal.time;
      deals[i].type=deal.type;
      deals[i].entry=deal.entry;
      deals[i].symbol=deal.symbol;
      deals[i].volume=deal.volume;
      deals[i].price=deal.price;
      deals[i].profit=deal.profit;
      deals[i].swap=deal.swap;
      deals[i].commission=deal.commission;
      deals[i].magic=deal.magic;
      deals[i].reason=deal.reason;
     }
//--- print the deals
   if(i>0)
     {
      ArrayResize(deals, i);
      PrintFormat("The first %d deals:", i);
      ArrayPrint(deals);
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
   ulong start=GetMicrosecondCount();
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))
      //--- fill in the TRADES table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                          "SELECT "
                          "   d1.time as time_in,"
                          "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                          "   d1.type as type,"
                          "   d1.volume as volume,"
                          "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                          "   d1.price as price_in,"
                          "   d2.time as time_out,"
                          "   d2.price as price_out,"
                          "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                          "   d2.swap as swap,"
                          "   d2.profit as profit "
                          "FROM DEALS d1 "
                          "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                          "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1"))
        {
         Print("DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return;
        }
   ulong transaction_time=GetMicrosecondCount()-start;
   
//--- show the first 10 deals
   Trade trades[], trade;
   ArrayResize(trades, 10);
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT * FROM TRADES");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   for(i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, trade); i++)
     {
      if(i>=10)
         break;
      trades[i].time_in=trade.time_in;
      trades[i].ticket=trade.ticket;
      trades[i].type=trade.type;
      trades[i].volume=trade.volume;
      trades[i].symbol=trade.symbol;
      trades[i].price_in=trade.price_in;
      trades[i].time_out=trade.time_out;
      trades[i].price_out=trade.price_out;
      trades[i].commission=trade.commission;
      trades[i].swap=trade.swap;
      trades[i].profit=trade.profit;
     }
//--- print trades
   if(i>0)
     {
      ArrayResize(trades, i);
      PrintFormat("\r\nThe first %d trades:", i);
      ArrayPrint(trades);
      PrintFormat("Filling the TRADES table took %.2f milliseconds",double(transaction_time)/1000);
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- close the database
   DatabaseClose(db);
  }
  1. 创建一个数据库，
  2. 在数据库中创建一个成交表，
  3. 拉取成交历史并将成交记录写入已创建的表中，
  4. 检查账户类型。必须为 Hedge（锁仓）模式；对于 Netting（净额）模式，仅凭成交记录无法还原完整的交易历史。
  5. 基于成交表创建交易表，并根据成交表的数据将交易信息写入交易表。

示例脚本还会打印所建表中前 10 条成交和前 10 条交易记录。我们不需要这一步。

根据示例脚本的逻辑，我们需要基于其中展示的函数及代码片段，创建若干自定义函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create DEALS table                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      return(false);
     }
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "REASON      INT );"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the DEALS table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a table with the specified name from the database         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
  {
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add deals to the database table                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- auxiliary variables
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
   long     order_ticket;        // a ticket of an order a deal was executed by
   long     position_ticket;     // ID of a position a deal belongs to
   datetime time;                // deal execution time
   long     type ;               // deal type
   long     entry ;              // deal direction
   string   symbol;              // a symbol a deal was executed for
   double   volume;              // operation volume
   double   price;               // price
   double   profit;              // financial result
   double   swap;                // swap
   double   commission;          // commission
   long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
   long     reason;              // deal execution reason or source
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
      //--- add each deal to the table using the following query
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"
                                       "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d)",
                                       deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create TRADES table                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the TRADES table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

除了示例中已给出的结构和表字段外，我们还需要额外增加一个“账户索引”字段，用于生成该账户的完整交易统计表。也就是说，我们要的是全量交易统计。

如何制作统计表？请阅读本文！这恰恰正是我们需要的：

按策略进行组合分析

上例DatabasePrepare脚本的运行结果清楚地表明，交易涉及多个货币对。此外，[magic] 列的取值从 100 到 600。意味着该账户由多条策略共同管理，每条策略使用各自的 Magic 编码来标识其成交。

借助一条 SQL 查询，我们就能按magic编码对交易进行分析：

//--- get trading statistics for Expert Advisors by Magic Number
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                           "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                           "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                           "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                           "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM DEALS "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY MAGIC"
                           "   ) as r");

结果：

Trade statistics by Magic Number
    [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0]     100      242     2584.80000  -2110.00000          -33.36000    -93.53000      474.80000    347.91000          143            99           1.96198      59.09091       40.90909         18.07552      -21.31313         1.22502
[1]     200      254     3021.92000  -2834.50000          -29.45000    -98.22000      187.42000     59.75000          140           114           0.73787      55.11811       44.88189         21.58514      -24.86404         1.06612
[2]     300      250     2489.08000  -2381.57000          -34.37000    -96.58000      107.51000    -23.44000          134           116           0.43004      53.60000       46.40000         18.57522      -20.53078         1.04514
[3]     400      224     1272.50000  -1283.00000          -24.43000    -64.80000      -10.50000    -99.73000          131            93          -0.04687      58.48214       41.51786          9.71374      -13.79570         0.99182
[4]     500      198     1141.23000  -1051.91000          -27.66000    -63.36000       89.32000     -1.70000          116            82           0.45111      58.58586       41.41414          9.83819      -12.82817         1.08491
[5]     600      214     1317.10000  -1396.03000          -34.12000    -68.48000      -78.93000   -181.53000          116            98          -0.36883      54.20561       45.79439         11.35431      -14.24520         0.94346

6个策略中有4个是盈利的。我们获得了每条策略的统计数据：

  • 交易数（trades） — 策略执行的交易次数，
  • 毛利润（gross_profit） — 按策略计算的总利润（所有正profit值的总和），
  • 总亏损（gross_loss） — 按策略计算的总亏损（所有负profit值的总和），
  • 总佣金（total_commission） — 按策略交易计算的所有佣金的总和，
  • 总掉期（total_swap） — 按策略交易计算的所有掉期的总和，
  • 总利润（total_profit） — gross_profit  gross_loss 的总和，
  • 净利润（net_profit） — gross_profit  + gross_loss + total_commission + total_swap的累计值，
  • 盈利交易（win_trades） —profit>0的交易次数，
  • 亏损交易（loss_trades） — profit<0的交易次数，
  • 预期收益（expected_payoff） — 排除掉期和佣金后的每笔交易预期收益 = net_profit/trades
  • 盈利百分比（win_percent） — 盈利交易所占的百分比，
  • 亏损百分比（loss_percent）— 亏损交易所占的百分比，
  • 平均利润（average_profit） — 平均盈利 = gross_profit/win_trades
  • 平均亏损（average_loss） — 平均亏损 = gross_loss /loss_trades，
  • 利润因子（profit_factor） — 利润因子 = gross_profit/gross_loss

计算利润和亏损的统计数据不考虑持仓产生的掉期和佣金。这可以让你看到实际成本。可能会出现策略盈利很少，但由于掉期和佣金而总体上是不盈利的情况。


按交易品种分析交易

我们可以按交易品种分析交易。为此，请执行以下查询：

//--- get trading statistics per symbols
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL"
                               "   ) as r");

结果：

Trade statistics by Symbol
      [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0] "AUDUSD"      112      503.20000   -568.00000           -8.83000    -24.64000      -64.80000    -98.27000           70            42          -0.57857      62.50000       37.50000          7.18857      -13.52381         0.88592
[1] "EURCHF"      125      607.71000   -956.85000          -11.77000    -45.02000     -349.14000   -405.93000           54            71          -2.79312      43.20000       56.80000         11.25389      -13.47676         0.63512
[2] "EURJPY"      127     1078.49000  -1057.83000          -10.61000    -45.76000       20.66000    -35.71000           64            63           0.16268      50.39370       49.60630         16.85141      -16.79095         1.01953
[3] "EURUSD"      233     1685.60000  -1386.80000          -41.00000    -83.76000      298.80000    174.04000          127           106           1.28240      54.50644       45.49356         13.27244      -13.08302         1.21546
[4] "GBPCHF"      125     1881.37000  -1424.72000          -22.60000    -51.56000      456.65000    382.49000           80            45           3.65320      64.00000       36.00000         23.51712      -31.66044         1.32052
[5] "GBPJPY"      127     1943.43000  -1776.67000          -18.84000    -52.46000      166.76000     95.46000           76            51           1.31307      59.84252       40.15748         25.57145      -34.83667         1.09386
[6] "GBPUSD"      121     1668.50000  -1438.20000           -7.96000    -49.93000      230.30000    172.41000           77            44           1.90331      63.63636       36.36364         21.66883      -32.68636         1.16013
[7] "USDCAD"       99      405.28000   -475.47000           -8.68000    -31.68000      -70.19000   -110.55000           51            48          -0.70899      51.51515       48.48485          7.94667       -9.90563         0.85238
[8] "USDCHF"      206     1588.32000  -1241.83000          -17.98000    -65.92000      346.49000    262.59000          131            75           1.68199      63.59223       36.40777         12.12458      -16.55773         1.27902
[9] "USDJPY"      107      464.73000   -730.64000          -35.12000    -34.24000     -265.91000   -335.27000           50            57          -2.48514      46.72897       53.27103          9.29460      -12.81825         0.63606

统计数据表明，在10个交易品种中，有5个品种实现了净利润（net_profit>0），而在10个品种中有6个品种的利润因子为正（profit_factor>1）。这正是掉期和佣金使EURJPY策略变得无利可图的情况。

让我们继续阅读这篇文章：

您可以在DatabaseExecute()函数的示例中找到包含这三种查询类型的完整源代码。

太棒了！点击链接查看帮助文档，并获取该函数示例的完整代码：

//--- symbol statistics
struct Symbol_Stats
  {
   string            name;             // symbol name
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
 
//--- Magic Number statistics
struct Magic_Stats
  {
   long              magic;            // EA's Magic Number
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
 
//--- statistics by entry hour
struct Hour_Stats
  {
   char              hour_in;          // market entry hour
   int               trades;           // number of trades in this entry hour
   double            volume;           // volume of trades in this entry hour
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit in this entry hour
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss in this entry hour
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
 
int ExtDealsTotal=0;;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create the file name
   string filename=IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN))+"_stats.sqlite";
//--- open/create the database in the common terminal folder
   int db=DatabaseOpen(filename, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE | DATABASE_OPEN_COMMON);
   if(db==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " open failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- create the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableDeals(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   PrintFormat("Deals in the trading history: %d ", ExtDealsTotal);
 
//--- get trading statistics per symbols
   int request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Symbol_Stats stats[], symbol_stats;
   ArrayResize(stats, ExtDealsTotal);
   int i=0;
//--- get entries from request results
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)
     {
      stats[i].name=symbol_stats.name;
      stats[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;
      stats[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;
      stats[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;
      stats[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;
      stats[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;
      stats[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;
      stats[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;
      stats[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;
      stats[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;
      stats[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;
      stats[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;
      stats[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;
      stats[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;
      stats[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;
      stats[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(stats, i);
   Print("Trade statistics by Symbol");
   ArrayPrint(stats);
   Print("");
//--- delete the query
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 

//--- get trading statistics for Expert Advisors by Magic Number
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                           "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                           "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                           "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                           "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM DEALS "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY MAGIC"
                           "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Magic_Stats EA_stats[], magic_stats;
   ArrayResize(EA_stats, ExtDealsTotal);
   i=0;
//--- display entries
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)
     {
      EA_stats[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;
      EA_stats[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;
      EA_stats[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;
      EA_stats[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;
      EA_stats[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;
      EA_stats[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;
      EA_stats[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;
      EA_stats[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;
      EA_stats[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;
      EA_stats[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;
      EA_stats[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;
      EA_stats[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;
      EA_stats[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;
      EA_stats[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;
      EA_stats[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;
      EA_stats[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(EA_stats, i);
   Print("Trade statistics by Magic Number");
   ArrayPrint(EA_stats);
   Print("");
//--- delete the query
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore complete operation
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
 
//--- now create the TRADES table based on the DEALS table
   if(!CreateTableTrades(db))
     {
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
//--- fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
   if(DatabaseTableExists(db, "DEALS"))
      //--- fill in the TRADES table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(db, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,HOUR_IN,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                          "SELECT "
                          "   d1.time as time_in,"
                          "   d1.hour as hour_in,"
                          "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                          "   d1.type as type,"
                          "   d1.volume as volume,"
                          "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                          "   d1.price as price_in,"
                          "   d2.time as time_out,"
                          "   d2.price as price_out,"
                          "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                          "   d2.swap as swap,"
                          "   d2.profit as profit "
                          "FROM DEALS d1 "
                          "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                          "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1     "))
        {
         Print("DB: fillng the table TRADES failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return;
        }
 
//--- get trading statistics by market entry hours
   request=DatabasePrepare(db, "SELECT r.*,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                           "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                           "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                           "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                           "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor "
                           "FROM "
                           "   ("
                           "   SELECT HOUR_IN,"
                           "   count() as trades,"
                           "   sum(volume) as volume,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                           "   sum(profit) as net_profit,"
                           "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                           "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades "
                           "   FROM TRADES "
                           "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                           "   GROUP BY HOUR_IN"
                           "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", filename, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(db);
      return;
     }
   Hour_Stats hours_stats[], h_stats;
   ArrayResize(hours_stats, ExtDealsTotal);
   i=0;
//--- display entries
   for(; DatabaseReadBind(request, h_stats) ; i++)
     {
      hours_stats[i].hour_in=h_stats.hour_in;
      hours_stats[i].trades=h_stats.trades;
      hours_stats[i].volume=h_stats.volume;
      hours_stats[i].gross_profit=h_stats.gross_profit;
      hours_stats[i].gross_loss=h_stats.gross_loss;
      hours_stats[i].net_profit=h_stats.net_profit;
      hours_stats[i].win_trades=h_stats.win_trades;
      hours_stats[i].loss_trades=h_stats.loss_trades;
      hours_stats[i].expected_payoff=h_stats.expected_payoff;
      hours_stats[i].win_percent=h_stats.win_percent;
      hours_stats[i].loss_percent=h_stats.loss_percent;
      hours_stats[i].average_profit=h_stats.average_profit;
      hours_stats[i].average_loss=h_stats.average_loss;
      hours_stats[i].profit_factor=h_stats.profit_factor;
     }
   ArrayResize(hours_stats, i);
   Print("Trade statistics by entry hour");
   ArrayPrint(hours_stats);
   Print("");
//--- delete the query
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
 
//--- close the database
   DatabaseClose(db);
   return;
  }
/*
Deals in the trading history: 2771 
Trade statistics by Symbol
      [name] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0] "AUDUSD"      112      503.20000   -568.00000           -8.83000    -24.64000      -64.80000    -98.27000           70            42          -0.57857      62.50000       37.50000          7.18857      -13.52381         0.88592
[1] "EURCHF"      125      607.71000   -956.85000          -11.77000    -45.02000     -349.14000   -405.93000           54            71          -2.79312      43.20000       56.80000         11.25389      -13.47676         0.63512
[2] "EURJPY"      127     1078.49000  -1057.83000          -10.61000    -45.76000       20.66000    -35.71000           64            63           0.16268      50.39370       49.60630         16.85141      -16.79095         1.01953
[3] "EURUSD"      233     1685.60000  -1386.80000          -41.00000    -83.76000      298.80000    174.04000          127           106           1.28240      54.50644       45.49356         13.27244      -13.08302         1.21546
[4] "GBPCHF"      125     1881.37000  -1424.72000          -22.60000    -51.56000      456.65000    382.49000           80            45           3.65320      64.00000       36.00000         23.51712      -31.66044         1.32052
[5] "GBPJPY"      127     1943.43000  -1776.67000          -18.84000    -52.46000      166.76000     95.46000           76            51           1.31307      59.84252       40.15748         25.57145      -34.83667         1.09386
[6] "GBPUSD"      121     1668.50000  -1438.20000           -7.96000    -49.93000      230.30000    172.41000           77            44           1.90331      63.63636       36.36364         21.66883      -32.68636         1.16013
[7] "USDCAD"       99      405.28000   -475.47000           -8.68000    -31.68000      -70.19000   -110.55000           51            48          -0.70899      51.51515       48.48485          7.94667       -9.90563         0.85238
[8] "USDCHF"      206     1588.32000  -1241.83000          -17.98000    -65.92000      346.49000    262.59000          131            75           1.68199      63.59223       36.40777         12.12458      -16.55773         1.27902
[9] "USDJPY"      107      464.73000   -730.64000          -35.12000    -34.24000     -265.91000   -335.27000           50            57          -2.48514      46.72897       53.27103          9.29460      -12.81825         0.63606
 
Trade statistics by Magic Number
    [magic] [trades] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [total_commission] [total_swap] [total_profit] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[0]     100      242     2584.80000  -2110.00000          -33.36000    -93.53000      474.80000    347.91000          143            99           1.96198      59.09091       40.90909         18.07552      -21.31313         1.22502
[1]     200      254     3021.92000  -2834.50000          -29.45000    -98.22000      187.42000     59.75000          140           114           0.73787      55.11811       44.88189         21.58514      -24.86404         1.06612
[2]     300      250     2489.08000  -2381.57000          -34.37000    -96.58000      107.51000    -23.44000          134           116           0.43004      53.60000       46.40000         18.57522      -20.53078         1.04514
[3]     400      224     1272.50000  -1283.00000          -24.43000    -64.80000      -10.50000    -99.73000          131            93          -0.04687      58.48214       41.51786          9.71374      -13.79570         0.99182
[4]     500      198     1141.23000  -1051.91000          -27.66000    -63.36000       89.32000     -1.70000          116            82           0.45111      58.58586       41.41414          9.83819      -12.82817         1.08491
[5]     600      214     1317.10000  -1396.03000          -34.12000    -68.48000      -78.93000   -181.53000          116            98          -0.36883      54.20561       45.79439         11.35431      -14.24520         0.94346
 
Trade statistics by entry hour
     [hour_in] [trades] [volume] [gross_profit] [gross_loss] [net_profit] [win_trades] [loss_trades] [expected_payoff] [win_percent] [loss_percent] [average_profit] [average_loss] [profit_factor]
[ 0]         0       50  5.00000      336.51000   -747.47000   -410.96000           21            29          -8.21920      42.00000       58.00000         16.02429      -25.77483         0.45020
[ 1]         1       20  2.00000      102.56000    -57.20000     45.36000           12             8           2.26800      60.00000       40.00000          8.54667       -7.15000         1.79301
[ 2]         2        6  0.60000       38.55000    -14.60000     23.95000            5             1           3.99167      83.33333       16.66667          7.71000      -14.60000         2.64041
[ 3]         3       38  3.80000      173.84000   -200.15000    -26.31000           22            16          -0.69237      57.89474       42.10526          7.90182      -12.50938         0.86855
[ 4]         4       60  6.00000      361.44000   -389.40000    -27.96000           27            33          -0.46600      45.00000       55.00000         13.38667      -11.80000         0.92820
[ 5]         5       32  3.20000      157.43000   -179.89000    -22.46000           20            12          -0.70187      62.50000       37.50000          7.87150      -14.99083         0.87515
[ 6]         6       18  1.80000       95.59000   -162.33000    -66.74000           11             7          -3.70778      61.11111       38.88889          8.69000      -23.19000         0.58886
[ 7]         7       14  1.40000       38.48000   -134.30000    -95.82000            9             5          -6.84429      64.28571       35.71429          4.27556      -26.86000         0.28652
[ 8]         8       42  4.20000      368.48000   -322.30000     46.18000           24            18           1.09952      57.14286       42.85714         15.35333      -17.90556         1.14328
[ 9]         9      118 11.80000     1121.62000   -875.21000    246.41000           72            46           2.08822      61.01695       38.98305         15.57806      -19.02630         1.28154
[10]        10      206 20.60000     2280.59000  -2021.80000    258.79000          115            91           1.25626      55.82524       44.17476         19.83122      -22.21758         1.12800
[11]        11      138 13.80000     1377.02000   -994.18000    382.84000           84            54           2.77420      60.86957       39.13043         16.39310      -18.41074         1.38508
[12]        12      152 15.20000     1247.56000  -1463.80000   -216.24000           84            68          -1.42263      55.26316       44.73684         14.85190      -21.52647         0.85227
[13]        13       64  6.40000      778.27000   -516.22000    262.05000           36            28           4.09453      56.25000       43.75000         21.61861      -18.43643         1.50763
[14]        14       62  6.20000      536.93000   -427.47000    109.46000           38            24           1.76548      61.29032       38.70968         14.12974      -17.81125         1.25606
[15]        15       50  5.00000      699.92000   -413.00000    286.92000           28            22           5.73840      56.00000       44.00000         24.99714      -18.77273         1.69472
[16]        16       88  8.80000      778.55000   -514.00000    264.55000           51            37           3.00625      57.95455       42.04545         15.26569      -13.89189         1.51469
[17]        17       76  7.60000      533.92000  -1019.46000   -485.54000           44            32          -6.38868      57.89474       42.10526         12.13455      -31.85813         0.52373
[18]        18       52  5.20000      237.17000   -246.78000     -9.61000           24            28          -0.18481      46.15385       53.84615          9.88208       -8.81357         0.96106
[19]        19       52  5.20000      407.67000   -150.36000    257.31000           30            22           4.94827      57.69231       42.30769         13.58900       -6.83455         2.71129
[20]        20       18  1.80000       65.92000    -89.09000    -23.17000            9             9          -1.28722      50.00000       50.00000          7.32444       -9.89889         0.73993
[21]        21       10  1.00000       41.86000    -32.38000      9.48000            7             3           0.94800      70.00000       30.00000          5.98000      -10.79333         1.29277
[22]        22       14  1.40000       45.55000    -83.72000    -38.17000            6             8          -2.72643      42.85714       57.14286          7.59167      -10.46500         0.54408
[23]        23        2  0.20000        1.20000     -1.90000     -0.70000            1             1          -0.35000      50.00000       50.00000          1.20000       -1.90000         0.63158
*/  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create DEALS table                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      return(false);
     }
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "HOUR        INT,"
                          "REASON      INT);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the DEALS table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//---  request the entire trading history
   datetime from_date=0;
   datetime to_date=TimeCurrent();
//--- request the history of deals in the specified interval
   HistorySelect(from_date, to_date);
   ExtDealsTotal=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- add deals to the table
   if(!InsertDeals(database))
      return(false);
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a table with the specified name from the database         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
  {
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add deals to the database table                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- auxiliary variables
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
   long     order_ticket;        // a ticket of an order a deal was executed by
   long     position_ticket;     // ID of a position a deal belongs to
   datetime time;                // deal execution time
   long     type ;               // deal type
   long     entry ;              // deal direction
   string   symbol;              // a symbol a deal was executed for
   double   volume;              // operation volume
   double   price;               // price
   double   profit;              // financial result
   double   swap;                // swap
   double   commission;          // commission
   long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
   long     reason;              // deal execution reason or source
   char     hour;                // deal execution hour
   MqlDateTime time_strusture;
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
      TimeToStruct(time, time_strusture);
      hour= (char)time_strusture.hour;
      //--- add each deal to the table using the following query
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"
                                       "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",
                                       deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code ", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create TRADES table                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "HOUR_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

您可以将代码复制到编辑器中，进行编译和运行，然后在日志中查看其工作结果。

现在我们有了使用数据库获取所需结果的示例。这只需要对帮助文档中展示的代码进行少量修改。例如，我们需要将数据按某个字段排序，或者从表中获取唯一的值。为此，我们可以查阅关于 SQL 的参考信息。基于我们获得的知识和示例，我们将能够完成项目中的相关任务。

在 \MQL5\Indicators 终端文件夹中，创建 StaticticsBy 文件夹。该文件夹将包含项目的所有文件。
在创建的文件夹中，创建新文件 SQLiteFunc.mqh 并开始在其中编写处理数据库的函数。

首先，让我们编写必要的结构体：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   SQLiteFunc.mqh |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing the deal                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SDeal
  {
   long              account;          // ACCOUNT
   ulong             ticket;           // DEAL_TICKET
   long              order_ticket;     // DEAL_ORDER
   long              position_ticket;  // DEAL_POSITION_ID
   datetime          time;             // DEAL_TIME
   char              type;             // DEAL_TYPE
   char              entry;            // DEAL_ENTRY
   string            symbol;           // DEAL_SYMBOL
   double            volume;           // DEAL_VOLUME
   double            price;            // DEAL_PRICE
   double            profit;           // DEAL_PROFIT
   double            swap;             // DEAL_SWAP
   double            commission;       // DEAL_COMMISSION
   long              magic;            // DEAL_MAGIC
   char              reason;           // DEAL_REASON
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure to store the date:                                     |
//| the order of members corresponds to the position in the terminal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct STrade
  {
   long              account;          // account index
   datetime          time_in;          // login time
   ulong             ticket;           // position ID
   char              type;             // buy or sell
   double            volume;           // volume
    pair            symbol;           // symbol
   double            price_in;         // entry price
   datetime          time_out;         // exit time
   double            price_out;        // exit price
   double            commission;       // entry and exit fees
   double            swap;             // swap
   double            profit;           // profit or loss
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing statistics on a symbol                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SSymbolStats
  {
   string            name;             // symbol name
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   long              long_trades;      // long trades
   long              short_trades;     // short trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing statistics on Magic Number                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SMagicStats
  {
   long              magic;            // EA's Magic Number
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   long              long_trades;      // long trades
   long              short_trades;     // short trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Structure for storing statistics on an account                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
struct SAccountStats
  {
   long              account;          // account index
   int               trades;           // number of trades for the symbol
   double            gross_profit;     // total profit for the symbol
   double            gross_loss;       // total loss for the symbol
   double            total_commission; // total commission for the symbol
   double            total_swap;       // total swaps for the symbol
   double            total_profit;     // total profit excluding swaps and commissions
   double            net_profit;       // net profit taking into account swaps and commissions
   int               win_trades;       // number of profitable trades
   int               loss_trades;      // number of losing trades
   long              long_trades;      // long trades
   long              short_trades;     // short trades
   double            expected_payoff;  // expected payoff for the trade excluding swaps and commissions
   double            win_percent;      // percentage of winning trades
   double            loss_percent;     // percentage of losing trades
   double            average_profit;   // average profit
   double            average_loss;     // average loss
   double            profit_factor;    // profit factor
  };

这些结构体是从文档中上面展示的示例中复制的，但它们被赋予了不同的名称。此外，我们还添加了包含账户索引的字段，以及短线和长线头寸的数量，通过这些字段可以从数据库中进行筛选。

我们需要交易历史来在数据库中创建交易表。因此，我们将在同一个文件中编写获取交易历史的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Request the deal history for the specified period                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetHistoryDeals(const datetime from_date, const datetime to_date)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(HistorySelect(from_date, to_date))
      return true;
   Print("HistorySelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
   return false;
  }

此处我们还将创建一个函数，用于从数据库中删除指定名称的表。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Delete a table with the specified name from the database         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteTable(int database, string table_name)
  {
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "DROP TABLE IF EXISTS "+table_name))
     {
      Print("Failed to drop the DEALS table with code ", GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- the table has been successfully deleted
   return(true);
  }

让我们编写交易表函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create DEALS table                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableDeals(int database)
  {
//--- if the DEALS table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "DEALS"))
      return(false);

//--- check if the table exists
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE DEALS("
                          "ID          INT KEY NOT NULL,"
                          "ACCOUNT     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ORDER_ID    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "POSITION_ID INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "ENTRY       INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "PRICE       REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "MAGIC       INT,"
                          "REASON      INT );"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the DEALS table failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }

代码从帮助文档中拷贝而来。不过，我添加了一个账户索引字段

同样地，我们也为交易表函数增加账户索引字段

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create TRADES table                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateTableTrades(int database)
  {
//--- if the TRADES table already exists, delete it
   if(!DeleteTable(database, "TRADES"))
      return(false);
//--- check if the table exists
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
      //--- create a table
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "CREATE TABLE TRADES("
                          "ACCOUNT     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TIME_IN     INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TICKET      INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "TYPE        INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "VOLUME      REAL,"
                          "SYMBOL      CHAR(10),"
                          "PRICE_IN    REAL,"
                          "TIME_OUT    INT     NOT NULL,"
                          "PRICE_OUT   REAL,"
                          "COMMISSION  REAL,"
                          "SWAP        REAL,"
                          "PROFIT      REAL);"))
        {
         Print("DB: create the TRADES table  failed with code ", GetLastError());
         return(false);
        }
//--- the table has been successfully created
   return(true);
  }

编写将成交数据写入数据库表的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Add deals to the database table                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool InsertDeals(int database)
  {
//--- auxiliary variables
   long     account_login=AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);   // account index
   ulong    deal_ticket;         // deal ticket
   long     order_ticket;        // a ticket of an order a deal was executed by
   long     position_ticket;     // ID of a position a deal belongs to
   datetime time;                // deal execution time
   long     type ;               // deal type
   long     entry ;              // deal direction
   string   symbol;              // a symbol a deal was executed for
   double   volume;              // operation volume
   double   price;               // price
   double   profit;              // financial result
   double   swap;                // swap
   double   commission;          // commission
   long     magic;               // Magic number (Expert Advisor ID)
   long     reason;              // deal execution reason or source
//--- go through all deals and add them to the database
   bool failed=false;
   int deals=HistoryDealsTotal();
// --- lock the database before executing transactions
   DatabaseTransactionBegin(database);
   ResetLastError();
   for(int i=0; i<deals; i++)
     {
      deal_ticket=    HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
      order_ticket=   HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ORDER);
      position_ticket=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID);
      time= (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME);
      type=           HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_TYPE);
      entry=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_ENTRY);
      symbol=         HistoryDealGetString(deal_ticket, DEAL_SYMBOL);
      volume=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_VOLUME);
      price=          HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PRICE);
      profit=         HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_PROFIT);
      swap=           HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_SWAP);
      commission=     HistoryDealGetDouble(deal_ticket, DEAL_COMMISSION);
      magic=          HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_MAGIC);
      reason=         HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket, DEAL_REASON);
      //--- add each deal to the table using the following query
      string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ACCOUNT,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON)"
                                       "VALUES (%I64d, %I64d, %I64d, %I64d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %I64d, %d)",
                                       deal_ticket, account_login, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason);
      if(!DatabaseExecute(database, request_text))
        {
         PrintFormat("%s: failed to insert deal #%d with code %d", __FUNCTION__, deal_ticket, GetLastError());
         PrintFormat("i=%d: deal #%d  %s", i, deal_ticket, symbol);
         failed=true;
         break;
        }
     }
//--- check for transaction execution errors
   if(failed)
     {
      //--- roll back all transactions and unlock the database
      DatabaseTransactionRollback(database);
      PrintFormat("%s: DatabaseExecute() failed with code %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- all transactions have been performed successfully - record changes and unlock the database
   DatabaseTransactionCommit(database);
   return(true);
  }

函数代码取自帮助文档中 DatabaseExecute() 的示例。我新增了一个用于对账户索引进行排序的额外变量 ，并修正了请求文本，因为帮助中可能存在错误，在构建查询字符串时，int类型被错误地指定给了long类型的数据。

//--- add each deal to the table using the following query
string request_text=StringFormat("INSERT INTO DEALS (ID,ORDER_ID,POSITION_ID,TIME,TYPE,ENTRY,SYMBOL,VOLUME,PRICE,PROFIT,SWAP,COMMISSION,MAGIC,REASON,HOUR)"
                                 "VALUES (%d, %d, %d, %d, %d, %d, '%s', %G, %G, %G, %G, %G, %d, %d,%d)",
                                 deal_ticket, order_ticket, position_ticket, time, type, entry, symbol, volume, price, profit, swap, commission, magic, reason, hour);

我们通过添加账户索引并移除成交入场时间字段的方式修复了这个问题。

接下来编写基于成交表填充交易表的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the TRADES table based on DEALS table                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable(int database)
  {
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error. DEALS table is missing in the database", __FUNCTION__);
      return false;
     }
//--- fill in the TRADES table
   if(!DatabaseExecute(database, "INSERT INTO TRADES(TIME_IN,ACCOUNT,TICKET,TYPE,VOLUME,SYMBOL,PRICE_IN,TIME_OUT,PRICE_OUT,COMMISSION,SWAP,PROFIT) "
                       "SELECT "
                       "   d1.time as time_in,"
                       "   d1.account as account,"
                       "   d1.position_id as ticket,"
                       "   d1.type as type,"
                       "   d1.volume as volume,"
                       "   d1.symbol as symbol,"
                       "   d1.price as price_in,"
                       "   d2.time as time_out,"
                       "   d2.price as price_out,"
                       "   d1.commission+d2.commission as commission,"
                       "   d2.swap as swap,"
                       "   d2.profit as profit "
                       "FROM DEALS d1 "
                       "INNER JOIN DEALS d2 ON d1.position_id=d2.position_id "
                       "WHERE d1.entry=0 AND d2.entry=1"))
     {
      Print("DB: fillng the TRADES table failed with code ", GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }

如上述函数所示，添加了账户索引

让我们写一个函数，从数据库中填充所有交易列表。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the list of all trades from the database                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillsListTradesFromDB(int database, string db_name, STrade &array[])
  {
   STrade trade;
   ResetLastError();
   //--- Request a list of trades from the DB sorted by descending market entry time
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT * FROM TRADES ORDER BY time_in DESC");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
   //--- Read the data of the created trade table into the array of structures
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, trade); i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].account=trade.account;
      array[i].time_in=trade.time_in;
      array[i].ticket=trade.ticket;
      array[i].type=trade.type;
      array[i].volume=trade.volume;
      array[i].symbol=trade.symbol;
      array[i].price_in=trade.price_in;
      array[i].time_out=trade.time_out;
      array[i].price_out=trade.price_out;
      array[i].commission=trade.commission;
      array[i].swap=trade.swap;
      array[i].profit=trade.profit;
     }
   //--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

我们按入场时间倒序排列交易列表。如果不这样做，最新交易会排在末尾，在面板的表格里就会出现在最底部。这很不方便。倒序后，最新交易直接移到表头，在仪表盘最上方一眼可见，无需滚动就能查看。

接下来编写从数据库填充所有已交易品种列表的函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the list of all symbols from the database                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillsListSymbolsFromDB(int database, string db_name, string &array[])
  {
//--- Check the presence of the created trade table in the database
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "TRADES"))
     {
      //--- If the table has not been created yet, inform on how to create it
      if(GetLastError()==5126)
         Alert("First you need to get the trade history.\nClick the \"Get trade history\" button.");
      else
         Print("DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
     
//--- request the list of all symbols trading was carried out on from the database. The list is sorted alphabetically
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT DISTINCT symbol FROM TRADES ORDER BY symbol ASC");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
   
//--- Read the data of the created symbol table into the array
   for(int i=0; DatabaseRead(request); i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      DatabaseColumnText(request, 0, array[i]);
     }
   //--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

使用 DISTINCT获取仅包含唯一、不重复品种名称的列表。并按字母顺序排列

同样地，实现从数据库按升序填充所有 Magic 编码列表的函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the list of all magic numbers from the database             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillsListMagicsFromDB(int database, string db_name, long &array[])
  {
//--- Check the presence of the created trade table in the database
   ResetLastError();
   if(!DatabaseTableExists(database, "DEALS"))
     {
      //--- If the table has not been created yet, inform on how to create it
      if(GetLastError()==5126)
         Alert("First you need to get the trade history.\nClick the \"Get trade history\" button.");
      else
         Print("DatabaseTableExists() failed. Error ",GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
     
//--- request the list of all magic numbers trading was carried out on from the database. The list is sorted in ascending order.
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT DISTINCT magic FROM DEALS ORDER BY magic ASC");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
   
//--- Read the data of the created table of magic numbers into the array
   for(int i=0; DatabaseRead(request); i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      DatabaseColumnLong(request, 0, array[i]);
     }
   //--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

创建函数，从数据库获取基于交易品种的交易统计并保存到数组中：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get symbol-based trading statistics from the database and save it to the array|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradingStatsBySymbols(int database, string db_name, SSymbolStats &array[])
  {
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, "
                               "   r.long_trades as long_trades,"
                               "   r.short_trades as short_trades "                               
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT SYMBOL,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY SYMBOL ORDER BY net_profit DESC"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
     
//--- get entries from request results
   SSymbolStats symbol_stats;
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, symbol_stats) ; i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].name=symbol_stats.name;
      array[i].trades=symbol_stats.trades;
      array[i].long_trades=symbol_stats.long_trades;
      array[i].short_trades=symbol_stats.short_trades;            
      array[i].gross_profit=symbol_stats.gross_profit;
      array[i].gross_loss=symbol_stats.gross_loss;
      array[i].total_commission=symbol_stats.total_commission;
      array[i].total_swap=symbol_stats.total_swap;
      array[i].total_profit=symbol_stats.total_profit;
      array[i].net_profit=symbol_stats.net_profit;
      array[i].win_trades=symbol_stats.win_trades;
      array[i].loss_trades=symbol_stats.loss_trades;
      array[i].expected_payoff=symbol_stats.expected_payoff;
      array[i].win_percent=symbol_stats.win_percent;
      array[i].loss_percent=symbol_stats.loss_percent;
      array[i].average_profit=symbol_stats.average_profit;
      array[i].average_loss=symbol_stats.average_loss;
      array[i].profit_factor=symbol_stats.profit_factor;
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

我在这段代码里区分了多头与空头持仓并按净利润降序排序，让盈利最高的品种排在表格最前面。

接下来编写按magic编码获取交易统计并保存到数组的函数。

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Get magic number-based trading statistics from the database and save it to the array|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradingStatsByMagics(int database, string db_name, SMagicStats &array[])
  {
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, "
                               "   r.long_trades as long_trades,"
                               "   r.short_trades as short_trades "                               
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT MAGIC,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY MAGIC ORDER BY net_profit DESC"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
     
//--- get entries from request results
   SMagicStats magic_stats;
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, magic_stats) ; i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].magic=magic_stats.magic;
      array[i].trades=magic_stats.trades;
      array[i].long_trades=magic_stats.long_trades;
      array[i].short_trades=magic_stats.short_trades;            
      array[i].gross_profit=magic_stats.gross_profit;
      array[i].gross_loss=magic_stats.gross_loss;
      array[i].total_commission=magic_stats.total_commission;
      array[i].total_swap=magic_stats.total_swap;
      array[i].total_profit=magic_stats.total_profit;
      array[i].net_profit=magic_stats.net_profit;
      array[i].win_trades=magic_stats.win_trades;
      array[i].loss_trades=magic_stats.loss_trades;
      array[i].expected_payoff=magic_stats.expected_payoff;
      array[i].win_percent=magic_stats.win_percent;
      array[i].loss_percent=magic_stats.loss_percent;
      array[i].average_profit=magic_stats.average_profit;
      array[i].average_loss=magic_stats.average_loss;
      array[i].profit_factor=magic_stats.profit_factor;
     }

//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true; 
  }

最后，我们编写一个类似的基于账户的交易统计函数：

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get account-based trading statistics from the database and save it to the array |
//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTradingStatsByAccount(int database, string db_name, SAccountStats &array[])
  {
   int request=DatabasePrepare(database, "SELECT r.*,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then (r.gross_profit+r.gross_loss)/r.trades else 0 end) as expected_payoff,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.win_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as win_percent,"
                               "   (case when r.trades != 0 then r.loss_trades*100.0/r.trades else 0 end) as loss_percent,"
                               "   r.gross_profit/r.win_trades as average_profit,"
                               "   r.gross_loss/r.loss_trades as average_loss,"
                               "   (case when r.gross_loss!=0.0 then r.gross_profit/(-r.gross_loss) else 0 end) as profit_factor, "
                               "   r.long_trades as long_trades,"
                               "   r.short_trades as short_trades "                               
                               "FROM "
                               "   ("
                               "   SELECT ACCOUNT,"
                               "   sum(case when entry =1 then 1 else 0 end) as trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then profit else 0 end) as gross_loss,"
                               "   sum(swap) as total_swap,"
                               "   sum(commission) as total_commission,"
                               "   sum(profit) as total_profit,"
                               "   sum(profit+swap+commission) as net_profit,"
                               "   sum(case when profit > 0 then 1 else 0 end) as win_trades,"
                               "   sum(case when profit < 0 then 1 else 0 end) as loss_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 0 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as long_trades, "
                               "   sum(case when type = 1 AND entry = 0 then 1 else 0 end) as short_trades "
                               "   FROM DEALS "
                               "   WHERE SYMBOL <> '' and SYMBOL is not NULL "
                               "   GROUP BY ACCOUNT ORDER BY net_profit DESC"
                               "   ) as r");
   if(request==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DB: ", db_name, " request failed with code ", GetLastError());
      DatabaseClose(database);
      return false;
     }
     
//--- get entries from request results
   SAccountStats account_stats;
   for(int i=0; DatabaseReadBind(request, account_stats) ; i++)
     {
      ArrayResize(array, i+1);
      array[i].account=account_stats.account;
      array[i].trades=account_stats.trades;
      array[i].long_trades=account_stats.long_trades;
      array[i].short_trades=account_stats.short_trades;            
      array[i].gross_profit=account_stats.gross_profit;
      array[i].gross_loss=account_stats.gross_loss;
      array[i].total_commission=account_stats.total_commission;
      array[i].total_swap=account_stats.total_swap;
      array[i].total_profit=account_stats.total_profit;
      array[i].net_profit=account_stats.net_profit;
      array[i].win_trades=account_stats.win_trades;
      array[i].loss_trades=account_stats.loss_trades;
      array[i].expected_payoff=account_stats.expected_payoff;
      array[i].win_percent=account_stats.win_percent;
      array[i].loss_percent=account_stats.loss_percent;
      array[i].average_profit=account_stats.average_profit;
      array[i].average_loss=account_stats.average_loss;
      array[i].profit_factor=account_stats.profit_factor;
     }
//--- remove the query after use
   DatabaseFinalize(request);
   return true;
  }

我们已经为创建项目准备好了基本要素。具体来说，我们已经选择了仪表盘，并根据文档信息创建了处理数据库的函数。接下来我们只需要创建仪表盘及其表格与数据库交互的逻辑，利用已实现的函数即可。考虑到仪表盘上的表格列表可能相当庞大，表格尺寸可能会超出仪表盘的显示范围。在这种情况下，我们需要实现表格的垂直和水平滚动功能。我们将直接在正在创建的指标中实现这一功能——通过鼠标滚轮实现表格的垂直滚动，通过按住Shift键的同时使用鼠标滚轮实现水平滚动。

当点击所需品种或magic编码的统计行时，将显示所选交易品种或magic编码的统计数据。为此，我们将跟踪鼠标在表格行上的位置，并监听行点击事件。将此类功能添加到仪表盘类中是合理的，这样它就可以在其他项目中复用。但在这里，我们将展示如何在不修改仪表盘类的情况下实现相同的功能。



组装仪表盘

在先前创建的 \MQL5\IndicatorsStatisticsBy 文件夹中，创建一个名为 StatisticsBy.mq5 的新指标文件。

包含表格和仪表盘类的文件，以及处理数据库的函数文件，并声明该指标没有缓冲区

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 StatisticsBy.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers   0
#property indicator_plots     0

#include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh"
#include "SQLiteFunc.mqh"

接下来，添加宏替换统计表格列的位置数组输入参数全局变量

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers   0
#property indicator_plots     0

#include "Dashboard\Dashboard.mqh"
#include "SQLiteFunc.mqh"

#define  PROGRAM_NAME      (MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME))   // Program name
#define  DB_NAME           (PROGRAM_NAME+"_DB.sqlite")         // Database name
#define  DATE_FROM         0                                   // Start date of deal history
#define  DATE_TO           (TimeCurrent())                     // End date of deal history

//--- Table cell width
#define  CELL_W_TRADES     94                                  // Width of trading history table cells
#define  CELL_W_SYMBOLS    62                                  // Width of used symbol table cells
#define  CELL_W_MAGICS     62                                  // Width of used magic number table cells
#define  CELL_H            16                                  // Table cell height
//--- Dimensions of the final statistics table
#define  TABLE_STAT_ROWS   9                                   // Number of rows in the final statistics table
#define  TABLE_STAT_COLS   4                                   // Number of columns in the final statistics table
//--- Tables
#define  TABLE_TRADES      1                                   // Trade history table ID
#define  TABLE_SYMBOLS     2                                   // ID  of the table of symbols used in trading
#define  TABLE_MAGICS      3                                   // ID of the table of magic numbers used in trading
#define  TABLE_ACCOUNT     4                                   // Account statistics table ID
#define  TABLE_STATS       5                                   // ID of the final statistics table of the selected symbol or magic number

//--- Table headers (full/short)
#define  H_TRADES          "Trades"
#define  H_TRADES_S        "Trades"

#define  H_LONG            "Long"
#define  H_LONG_S          "Long"

#define  H_SHORT           "Short"
#define  H_SHORT_S         "Short"

#define  H_GROSS_PROFIT    "Gross Profit"
#define  H_GROSS_PROFIT_S  "Gross Profit"

#define  H_GROSS_LOSS      "Gross Loss"
#define  H_GROSS_LOSS_S    "Gross Loss"

#define  H_COMMISSIONS     "Commission total"
#define  H_COMMISSIONS_S   "Fees"

#define  H_SWAPS           "Swap total"
#define  H_SWAPS_S         "Swaps"

#define  H_PROFITS         "Profit Loss"
#define  H_PROFITS_S       "P/L"

#define  H_NET_PROFIT      "Net Profit"
#define  H_NET_PROFIT_S    "Net Profit"

#define  H_WINS            "Win trades"
#define  H_WINS_S          "Win"

#define  H_LOST            "Loss trades"
#define  H_LOST_S          "Lost"

#define  H_EXP_PAYOFF      "Expected Payoff"
#define  H_EXP_PAYOFF_S    "Avg $"

#define  H_WIN_PRC         "Win percent"
#define  H_WIN_PRC_S       "Win %"

#define  H_LOSS_PRC        "Loss percent"
#define  H_LOSS_PRC_S      "Loss %"

#define  H_AVG_PROFIT      "Average Profit"
#define  H_AVG_PROFIT_S    "Avg Profit"

#define  H_AVG_LOSS        "Average Loss"
#define  H_AVG_LOSS_S      "Avg Loss"

#define  H_PRF_FACTOR      "Profit factor"
#define  H_PRF_FACTOR_S    "PF"

//--- Array of the location of the statistics table columns from left to right
string ArrayDataName[18]=
  {
   "HEADER",
   H_NET_PROFIT_S,
   H_TRADES_S,
   H_GROSS_PROFIT_S,
   H_GROSS_LOSS_S,
   H_COMMISSIONS_S,
   H_SWAPS_S,
   H_PROFITS_S,
   H_LONG_S,
   H_SHORT_S,
   H_WINS_S,
   H_LOST_S,
   H_EXP_PAYOFF_S,
   H_WIN_PRC_S,
   H_LOSS_PRC_S,
   H_AVG_PROFIT_S,
   H_AVG_LOSS_S,
   H_PRF_FACTOR_S,
  };

//--- input parameters
input int                  InpPanelX   =  20;                  /* Dashboard X */ // Panel X coordinate
input int                  InpPanelY   =  20;                  /* Dashboard Y */ // Panel Y coordinate
input int                  InpUniqID   =  0;                   /* Unique ID   */ // Unique ID for the panel object

//--- global variables
int                        DBHandle;                           // Database handle
int                        LPanelTable;                        // Active panel in the left field
int                        RPanelTable;                        // Active panel in the right field
long                       ArrayMagics[];                      // Array of magic numbers
string                     ArraySymbols[];                     // Array of symbols
STrade                     ArrayTrades[];                      // Array of trades
SSymbolStats               ArraySymbolStats[];                 // Array of statistics by symbols
SMagicStats                ArrayMagicStats[];                  // Array of statistics by magic numbers
SAccountStats              ArrayAccountStats[];                // Array of statistics by account
CDashboard                *dashboard=NULL;                     // Pointer to the dashboard instance

为了指定统计表格中的列数，以及确定表格中数据的数量和位置，使用一个包含表头名称常量以及相应表头下数据的数组会比较方便。如果需要更改表格中不同数据的顺序，只需更改它们在此数组中的声明顺序并重新编译指标即可。我们还可以通过在此数组中注释掉不需要的数据来移除它们，或者添加新的数据。但在添加新数据时，我们需要将其添加到数据库函数中，以及其他计算和显示表格数据的函数中。

让我们来看一下指标的处理程序OnInit()，在这里创建数据库和带有其图形内容的仪表盘：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Make sure that hedging system for open position management is used on the account
   if((ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)!=ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING)
     {
      //--- In case of a netting account, deals cannot be transformed to trades using a simple method through transactions, therefore we complete the operation
      Print("For a Netting account, there is no way to convert deals into trades in a simple way.");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }         
  
//--- Specify the path and create the database (\MQL5\Files\StatisticsBy\Database\)
   string path=PROGRAM_NAME+"\\Database\\";
   DBHandle=DatabaseOpen(path+DB_NAME,DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE);
   if(DBHandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("DatabaseOpen() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   PrintFormat("Database \"%s\" successfully created at MQL5\\Files\\%s", DB_NAME, path);
   
//--- Create the program window panel
   dashboard = new CDashboard(InpUniqID, InpPanelX, InpPanelY, 601, 300);
   if(dashboard==NULL)
     {
      Print("Error. Failed to create dashboard object");
      return INIT_FAILED;
     }
     
//--- Display the dashboard with the program name text in the window header
   dashboard.SetFontParams("Calibri",8);
   dashboard.SetName("Main");
   dashboard.View(PROGRAM_NAME);
   
//--- Draw the workspace
//--- Button for selecting symbols
   CDashboard *panel1=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+1, 3, 20, 49, 21);
   if(panel1!=NULL)
     {
      panel1.SetName("SymbolButton");
      panel1.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel1.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel1.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel1.View("");
      panel1.Collapse();
      panel1.SetHeaderNewParams("Symbol",clrLightGray,clrBlack,USHORT_MAX,5,-1);
     }
     
//--- Button for selecting magic numbers
   CDashboard *panel2=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+2, 54, 20, 48, 21);
   if(panel2!=NULL)
     {
      panel2.SetName("MagicButton");
      panel2.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel2.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel2.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel2.View("");
      panel2.Collapse();
      panel2.SetHeaderNewParams("Magic",clrLightGray,clrBlack,USHORT_MAX,8,-1);
     }
     
//--- Button for creating a list of trades
   CDashboard *panel3=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+3, 105, 20, 106, 21);
   if(panel3!=NULL)
     {
      panel3.SetName("TradesButton");
      panel3.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel3.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel3.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel3.View("");
      panel3.Collapse();
      panel3.SetHeaderNewParams("Get trade history",clrLightGray,clrBlack,USHORT_MAX,10,-1);
     }
     
//--- Left panel for displaying the table of symbols/magic numbers
   CDashboard *panel4=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+4, 2, 38, 101, dashboard.Height()-38-2);
   if(panel4!=NULL)
     {
      panel4.SetName("FieldL");
      panel4.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel4.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel4.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel4.View("");
      panel4.SetPanelHeaderOff(true);
      panel4.SetFontParams("Calibri",8);
     }
     
//--- Panel on the right for displaying statistics headers for the list of trades and the selected symbol/magic number
   CDashboard *panel5=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+5, 104, 38, dashboard.Width()-104-2, 20);
   if(panel5!=NULL)
     {
      panel5.SetName("FieldH");
      panel5.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel5.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel5.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel5.View("");
      panel5.SetPanelHeaderOff(true);
      panel5.SetFontParams("Calibri",8,FW_EXTRABOLD);
     }
     
//--- Panel on the right for displaying statistics for the list of trades and the selected symbol/magic number
   CDashboard *panel6=dashboard.InsertNewPanel(dashboard.ID()+6, 104, 38+20, dashboard.Width()-104-2, dashboard.Height()-38-20-2);
   if(panel5!=NULL)
     {
      panel6.SetName("FieldR");
      panel6.SetButtonCloseOff();
      panel6.SetButtonMinimizeOff();
      panel6.SetButtonPinOff();
      panel6.View("");
      panel6.SetPanelHeaderOff(true);
      panel6.SetFontParams("Calibri",8);
     }
     
//--- All tables on the left and right panels are initially inactive
   LPanelTable=WRONG_VALUE;
   RPanelTable=WRONG_VALUE;

//--- All is successful
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

本质上，这里首先检查持仓核算类型，如果是净额核算，则指标停止工作，因为对于这种持仓核算方式，无法简单创建交易表格（仅适用于开仓-平仓交易）。

接下来，在终端数据文件夹（TERMINAL_DATA_PATH + \MQL5\Files\）中，在程序名称的文件夹内的 Database 子目录（\StatisticsBy\Database\）中创建数据库。成功创建数据库后，将创建仪表盘并填充内容——控制按钮和显示表格的仪表盘：

有趣的是，我们并没有使用按钮，而是使用了附加到主窗口的折叠形式子仪表盘——只能看到仪表盘的标题。它们有自己的鼠标光标交互处理程序，因此我们使用常规仪表盘创建了按钮，这些按钮与用户交互并将鼠标交互事件发送到主程序。

OnDeinit() 处理程序中关闭数据库和仪表盘：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Close the database
   DatabaseClose(DBHandle);
   if(GetLastError()==ERR_DATABASE_INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print("Error. An invalid database handle was passed to the DatabaseClose() function");

//--- If the panel object exists, delete it
   if(dashboard!=NULL)
     {
      delete dashboard;
      ChartRedraw();
     }
  }

OnCalculate()处理函数为空（指标不做任何计算）：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for the next call
   return(rates_total);
  }

仪表盘与用户的交互工作全部在指标的事件处理程序中完成。

让我们完整地看一下 OnChartEvent()事件处理程序。其代码已经做了详尽的注释。如果我们仔细研究事件处理程序的注释，仪表盘与用户交互的整个逻辑就会变得清晰起来：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
//--- Active dashboard ID
   int table_id=WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Call the dashboard event handler, which in turn sends its events here
   dashboard.OnChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);

//--- If we received a user event from the program dashboard window
   if(id>CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM)
     {
      //--- Dashboard close button clicked
      if(id==1001)
        {
         //--- Here we can implement handling a click on the close button
        }
      //--- Clicking buttons for working with DB - the ID is always 1002, while clarification is done by the lparam value
      if(id==1002)
        {
         //--- get deal history from the server and trade history from the DB ("Get trade history" is clicked)
         if(lparam==3)
           {
            //--- If the deal history is not received, leave
            if(!GetHistoryDeals(DATE_FROM, DATE_TO))
               return;
            //--- If there are no deals in history, inform of that and leave
            int deals_total=HistoryDealsTotal();
            if(deals_total==0)
              {
               Print("No deals in history");
               return;
              }
            //--- create DEALS table in the database
            if(!CreateTableDeals(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- enter deals to the created table
            if(!InsertDeals(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- Create TRADES table based on DEALS table
            if(!CreateTableTrades(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- Fill in the TRADES table using an SQL query based on DEALS table data
            if(!FillTRADEStableBasedOnDEALStable(DBHandle))
               return;
            //--- Request a list of all trades from the DB
            if(!FillsListTradesFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayTrades))
               return;
            //--- Display the number of deals and trades in history on the dashboard
            dashboard.DrawText(" ",2,2,clrNONE,0,0);  // erase previous displayed data
            dashboard.DrawText("Total deals in history: "+(string)deals_total+", trades: "+(string)ArrayTrades.Size(),216,3);


            //--- Get the pointer to the header panel
            CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
            if(panel_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check the presence and get or create the table object for displaying the trade table header
            CTableData *table_h=NULL;
            if(!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the trade header table object
            table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES);
            if(table_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the table header panel and display the header table on it
            panel_h.Clear();
            panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES,2,2,1,11,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES,C'200,200,200',false);
            //--- Fill in the trade header table
            FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h);

            //--- Get the pointer to the right panel
            CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
            if(panel_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying trades
            if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_TRADES) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_TRADES))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the trade table object
            CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_TRADES);
            if(table_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and display the trade table on it
            panel_r.Clear();
            panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_TRADES,2,2,ArrayTrades.Size(),11,CELL_H,CELL_W_TRADES,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with trade data and specify TABLE_TRADES table is active to the right
            FillsTradeTable(panel_r,table_r);
            RPanelTable=TABLE_TRADES;
           }
         
         //--- If the display symbol button is pressed
         if(lparam==1)
           {
            //--- request the list of all symbols trading was carried out on from the database and fill in the symbol array
            if(!FillsListSymbolsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbols))
               return;
            //--- Increase the symbol array by 1 to set "All symbols" (ALL) to it
            int size=(int)ArraySymbols.Size();
            if(ArrayResize(ArraySymbols, size+1)==size+1)
               ArraySymbols[size]="ALL";
            //--- Get the pointer to the left panel
            CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
            if(panel==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying the list of symbols
            CTableData *table=NULL;
            if(!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the table object
            table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
            if(table==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and draw a symbol table on it
            panel.Clear();
            panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS,2,2,ArraySymbols.Size(),1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with symbol names and indicate that the TABLE_SYMBOLS table is active on the left panel
            FillsSymbolTable(panel,table);
            LPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS;
            
            //--- get trading statistics by symbols
            if(!GetTradingStatsBySymbols(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArraySymbolStats))
               return;

            //--- Display the number of symbols used in trading
            dashboard.DrawText(" ",2,2,clrNONE,0,0);  // Erase all dashboard contents
            dashboard.DrawText("Total number of symbols used in trade: "+(string)ArraySymbols.Size(),216,3);
            
            //--- Get the pointer to the header panel
            CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
            if(panel_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for presence and get or create a table object to display the symbol statistics table header
            CTableData *table_h=NULL;
            if(!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the symbol statistics header table object
            table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
            if(table_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the table header panel and display the table on it
            RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS;
            panel_h.Clear();
            panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS,2,2,1,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS,C'200,200,200',false);
            //--- Fill the symbol statistics header table
            FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h);

            //--- Get the pointer to the right panel
            CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
            if(panel_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying the symbol statistics
            if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_SYMBOLS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the symbol statistics table object
            CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
            if(table_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and display the symbol statistics table on it
            panel_r.Clear();
            panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_SYMBOLS,2,2,ArraySymbolStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_SYMBOLS,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with symbol statistics data and indicate that the TABLE_SYMBOLS table is active on the right
            FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel_r,table_r);
            RPanelTable=TABLE_SYMBOLS;
           }

         //--- If the button to display magic numbers is clicked
         if(lparam==2)
           {
            //--- Request the list of all magic numbers trading was performed on from the DB and fill in the array of magic numbers
            if(!FillsListMagicsFromDB(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagics))
               return;
            //--- Increase the array of magic numbers by 1 to set "All magic numbers" to it (LONG_MAX value notifies of that)
            int size=(int)ArrayMagics.Size();
            if(ArrayResize(ArrayMagics, size+1)==size+1)
               ArrayMagics[size]=LONG_MAX;
            //--- Get the pointer to the left panel
            CDashboard *panel=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
            if(panel==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying magic numbers
            CTableData *table=NULL;
            if(!panel.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the table object
            table=panel.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
            if(table==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and draw a table of magic numbers on it
            panel.Clear();
            panel.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS,2,2,ArrayMagics.Size(),1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with magic number values and indicate that TABLE_MAGICS table is active on the left panel
            FillsMagicTable(panel,table);
            LPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS;
            
            //--- Get trading statistics in the context of magic numbers
            if(!GetTradingStatsByMagics(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayMagicStats))
               return;

            //--- Display the number of magic numbers used in trading
            dashboard.DrawText(" ",2,2,clrNONE,0,0);
            dashboard.DrawText("Total number of magics used in trade: "+(string)ArrayMagics.Size(),216,3);            
            
            //--- Get the pointer to the header panel
            CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
            if(panel_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for presence and get or create a table object to display the magic number statistics table header
            CTableData *table_h=NULL;
            if(!panel_h.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_h.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the magic number statistics header table object
            table_h=panel_h.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
            if(table_h==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the table header panel and display the table on it
            panel_h.Clear();
            panel_h.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS,2,2,1,ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS,C'200,200,200',false);
            //--- Fill the symbol statistics header table
            FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h);

            //--- Get the pointer to the right panel
            CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
            if(panel_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying the magic number statistics
            if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_MAGICS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_MAGICS))
               return;
            //--- Get the pointer to the magic number statistics table object
            CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
            if(table_r==NULL)
               return;
            //--- Clear the panel and display the magic number statistics table on it
            panel_r.Clear();
            panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_MAGICS,2,2,ArrayMagicStats.Size(),ArrayDataName.Size(),CELL_H,CELL_W_MAGICS,C'220,220,220');
            //--- Fill the table with magic number statistics and indicate that TABLE_MAGICS table is active
            FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel_r,table_r);
            RPanelTable=TABLE_MAGICS;
           }
        }
     }
     
//--- If we received a mouse wheel scroll event
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL)
     {
      static int index_l_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the left panel
      static int index_r_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the right panel
      
       //--- consider the state of mouse buttons and wheel for this event  
      int flg_keys = (int)(lparam>>32);          // the flag of states of the Ctrl and Shift keys, and mouse buttons 
      int x_cursor = (int)(short)lparam;         // X coordinate where the mouse wheel event occurred 
      int y_cursor = (int)(short)(lparam>>16);   // Y coordinate where the mouse wheel event occurred 
      int delta    = (int)dparam;                // total value of mouse scroll, triggers when +120 or -120 is reached 
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the left panel and call the mouse wheel scroll handler for it
      int index_l=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
      if(panel_l!=NULL)
         index_l=TableMouseWhellHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys&0x0004)!=0),delta,panel_l,LPanelTable);
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the right panel and call the mouse wheel scroll handler for it
      int index_r=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
      if(panel_r!=NULL)
         index_r=TableMouseWhellHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,((flg_keys&0x0004)!=0),delta,panel_r,RPanelTable);
      
      //--- If necessary, we can handle the table row, over which the cursor is located.
      //--- The line number is set in index_l for the left panel and in index_r for the right one
      
      //--- Update the chart after all changes that occurred in the mouse wheel scroll handlers
      if(index_l_p!=index_l)
        {
         index_l_p=index_l;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
      if(index_r_p!=index_r)
        {
         index_r_p=index_r;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
     
//--- In case the mouse movement event received
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE)
     {
      static int index_l_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the left panel
      static int index_r_p=WRONG_VALUE;            // Previous index of the row under the cursor in the table on the right panel
      
      int x_cursor = (int)lparam;                  // Mouse cursor X coordinate
      int y_cursor = (int)dparam;                  // Mouse cursor Y coordinate
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the left panel and call the mouse movement handler for it
      int index_l=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
      if(panel_l!=NULL)
         index_l=TableMouseMoveHandlerL(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable);
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the right panel and call the mouse movement handler for it
      int index_r=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
      
      if(panel_r!=NULL)
         index_r=TableMouseMoveHandlerR(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable);
      
      //--- If necessary, we can handle the table row, over which the cursor is located.
      //--- The line number is set in index_l for the left panel and in index_r for the right one
      
      //--- Update the chart after all changes that occurred in the mouse movement handlers
      if(index_l_p!=index_l)
        {
         index_l_p=index_l;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
      if(index_r_p!=index_r)
        {
         index_r_p=index_r;
         ChartRedraw();
        }
     }
     
//--- In case the mouse click event received
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK)
     {
      int x_cursor = (int)lparam;                  // Mouse cursor X coordinate
      int y_cursor = (int)dparam;                  // Mouse cursor Y coordinate
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the left panel and call the mouse click handler
      int index_l=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_l=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldL");
      if(panel_l!=NULL)
         index_l=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_l,LPanelTable);
      
      //--- Get the pointer to the right panel and call the mouse click handler
      int index_r=WRONG_VALUE;
      CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
      if(panel_r!=NULL)
         index_r=TableMouseClickHandler(x_cursor,y_cursor,panel_r,RPanelTable);

      
      //--- Handle the clicked table row
      //--- If there was a click on a symbol from the list in the left panel
      if(LPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_l>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the symbol table from the left panel
         CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the only table cell with the index_l row
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- If the last item (ALL) is clicked
         if(index_l==ArraySymbols.Size()-1)
           {
            //--- get and display account trading statistics and specify that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
            if(!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats))
               return;
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,(string)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
         //--- Click on the symbol name - display statistics for the symbol and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
         else
           {
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text()))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
        }
      
      //--- If there was a click on a magic number from the list in the left panel
      if(LPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_l>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the magic number table from the left panel
         CTableData *table=panel_l.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the only table cell with the index_l row
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_l,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- If the last item (ALL) is clicked
         if(index_l==ArrayMagics.Size()-1)
           {
            //--- get and display account trading statistics and specify that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
            if(!GetTradingStatsByAccount(DBHandle, DB_NAME, ArrayAccountStats))
               return;
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_ACCOUNT,(string)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN)))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
         //--- Click on the magic number value - display the magic number statistics and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel is active on the right
         else
           {
            if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text()))
               RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
           }
        }

      //--- If there was a click on a symbol from the list in the right panel
      if(RPanelTable==TABLE_SYMBOLS && index_r>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the table of symbol statistics from the right panel
         CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_SYMBOLS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the zero cell of the table with the index_r row index
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Display the summary statistics for the symbol and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel on the right is active
         if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_SYMBOLS,cell.Text()))
            RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
        }
      
      //--- If there was a click on a magic number from the list in the right panel 
      if(RPanelTable==TABLE_MAGICS && index_r>WRONG_VALUE)
        {
         //--- Get the table of magic number statistics from the right panel
         CTableData *table=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_MAGICS);
         if(table==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Get the zero cell of the table with the index_r row index
         CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(index_r,0);
         if(cell==NULL)
            return;
         //--- Display the summary statistics for the magic number and indicate that TABLE_STATS panel on the right is active
         if(ViewStatistic(TABLE_MAGICS,cell.Text()))
            RPanelTable=TABLE_STATS;
        }
     }
  }

现在我们来考虑事件处理程序中调用的其他函数。每个函数的代码都做了详尽的注释，应该不会引起任何误解。

根据光标坐标返回表格行索引的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the index of the table row by the cursor coordinates      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableSelectRowByMouse(const int x_cursor, const int y_cursor, const int cell_h, CDashboard *panel, CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
   int index=WRONG_VALUE;  // Index of the table row located under the cursor
   
//--- In the loop by table rows
   int total=table.RowsTotal();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next zero cell of the table in the row with the loop index
      CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i,0);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- Calculate the upper and lower coordinates of the table row location based on the cell Y coordinate
      int y1=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()+1;
      int y2=y1+cell_h;
      
      //--- If the cursor is vertically inside the calculated coordinates of the table row
      if(y_cursor>y1 && y_cursor<y2)
        {
         //--- Write the row index, draw a rectangular area across the entire width of the table (selecting the row under the cursor) and return the row index
         index=cell.Row();
         panel.DrawRectangleFill(2,cell.Y()+1,panel.Width()-4,y2-y1-1,C'220,220,220',240);
         return index;
        }
     }
//--- Nothing found
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

该函数同时执行两项任务：(1) 返回鼠标光标所在的表格行号，以及 (2) 用背景色突出显示该行。

左侧面板表格内的鼠标滚轮滚动处理函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mouse wheel scroll handler inside the left panel table           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseWhellHandlerL(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,const bool shift_flag,const int delta,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Calculate the table offset by half the height of the table row
   int shift=CELL_H/2*(delta<0 ? -1 : 1);
   
//--- Calculate the coordinates within which the table is shifted
   int y=table.Y1()+shift;
   if(y>2)
      y=2;
   if(y+table.Height()<panel.Height()-2)
      y=panel.Height()-2-table.Height();
   if(table.Height()<panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   int total=int(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size());
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,2,y,total,1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   if(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS)
      FillsSymbolTable(panel,table);
   else
      FillsMagicTable(panel,table);
   
//--- Get the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

当滚动鼠标滚轮时，如果光标位于面板上的表格上方，并且表格的大小超过了面板的大小，那么表格也应该随之滚动。这正是这个处理函数所做的——它沿着指定的初始坐标移动表格。此外，使用 TableSelectRowByMouse() 函数来突出显示光标下的行，并返回该函数发送的光标下行的索引。左侧面板显示的是交易品种和magic编码的小列表，因此这里实现了简化的滚动——我们立即将表格移动到计算出的坐标。至于右侧面板，情况则稍微复杂一些。

左侧面板表格内鼠标光标偏移的处理函数： 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler for the mouse cursor offset inside the left panel table  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseMoveHandlerL(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
//--- If the cursor is outside the panel, draw the active table and return -1 (to remove the selection of the row, over which the cursor was located)
   int total=int(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? ArraySymbols.Size() : ArrayMagics.Size());
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
     {
      panel.Clear();
      panel.DrawGrid(table_id,2,table.Y1(),total,1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
      
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,2,table.Y1(),total,1,CELL_H,panel.Width()-5,C'220,220,220');
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   if(table_id==TABLE_SYMBOLS)
      FillsSymbolTable(panel,table);
   else
      FillsMagicTable(panel,table);
   
//--- Get and return the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

与前一个函数类似，这里也查找并选择了光标下的行。但表格不会滚动。

右侧面板表格内的鼠标滚轮滚动处理函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Mouse wheel scroll handler inside the right panel table          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseWhellHandlerR(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,const bool shift_flag,const int delta,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the right panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
//--- Calculate the table vertical offset by half the height of the table row
   int shift_y=CELL_H/2*(delta<0 ? -1 : 1);
   
//--- Calculate the table horizontal offset by the height of the table row
   int shift_x=(shift_flag ? CELL_H*(delta<0 ? -1 : 1) : 0);
   
//--- Calculate the coordinates within which the table is shifted by Y
   int y=table.Y1()+shift_y;
   if(y>2)
      y=2;
   if(y+table.Height()<panel.Height()-2)
      y=panel.Height()-2-table.Height();
   
//--- Calculate the coordinates within which the table is shifted by X
   int x=0;
   if(shift_flag)
     {
      x=table.X1()+shift_x;
      if(x>2)
         x=2;
      if(x+table.Width()<panel.Width()-2)
         x=panel.Width()-2-table.Width();
     }
   
//--- If the entire table fits into the panel dimensions, there is no need to scroll anything, return -1
   if(table.Height()<panel.Height() && table.Width()<panel.Width())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//---  Define the table size
   int total=0;         // number of rows
   int columns=0;       // number of columns
   int cell_w=0;        // table cell (column) width
   int cell_h=CELL_H;   // table cell (row) height
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :
        total=(int)ArrayTrades.Size();
        columns=11;
        cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES;
        break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:
        total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS;
        break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS;
        break;
      case TABLE_STATS :
        total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS;
        columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_w=(panel.Width()-4)/TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_h=(panel.Height()-4)/total;
        break;
      default  :
        break;
     }
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,
                  (shift_flag ? x : table.X1()),
                  (!shift_flag && table.Height()>panel.Height() ? y : table.Y1()),
                  total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,
                  (table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230'),
                  (table_id!=TABLE_STATS));
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :  FillsTradeTable(panel,table);                   break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table);   break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table);    break;
      default           :  break;
     }
   
//--- Get the pointer to the header panel
   CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
   if(panel_h==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
//--- Get the pointer to the header table
   CTableData *table_h=panel_h.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table_h==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;   
   //--- Clear the table header panel and display the table on it
   panel_h.Clear();
   panel_h.DrawGrid(table_id,(shift_flag ? x : table_h.X1()),2,1,columns,cell_h,cell_w,C'200,200,200',false);
   //--- Fill the header table
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :  FillsHeaderTradeTable(panel_h,table_h);         break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(panel_h,table_h);  break;
      default           :  break;
     }
   
//--- For the summary statistics table, there is no need to search for the row number under the cursor
   if(table.ID()==TABLE_STATS)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Get the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

这里，在一个函数中处理了三个表格及其各自的表头。这完全取决于传递给该函数的表格类型。在滚动大型表格时，它们不仅需要垂直滚动，还需要水平滚动。负责宽度滚动的标志是 shift_flag —— 这是在旋转鼠标滚轮时按住 Shift 键的标志。当滚动表格本身时，位于另一个面板上的表头也会随之滚动。

右侧面板表格内鼠标光标偏移的处理函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler for mouse cursor offset inside the right panel table     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseMoveHandlerR(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//---  Define the table size
   int total=0;         // number of rows
   int columns=0;       // number of columns
   int cell_w=0;        // table cell (column) width
   int cell_h=CELL_H;   // table cell (row) height
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :
        total=(int)ArrayTrades.Size();
        columns=11;
        cell_w=CELL_W_TRADES;
        break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:
        total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_SYMBOLS;
        break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
        columns=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
        cell_w=CELL_W_MAGICS;
        break;
      case TABLE_STATS :
        total=TABLE_STAT_ROWS;
        columns=TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_w=(panel.Width()-4)/TABLE_STAT_COLS;
        cell_h=(panel.Height()-4)/total;
        break;
      default  :
        break;
     }
   
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
//--- If the cursor is outside the panel, draw the active table and return -1 (to remove the selection of the row, over which the cursor was located)
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
     {
      panel.Clear();
      panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230'),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS));
      return WRONG_VALUE;
     }
      
//--- Clear the panel and display the active table on it
   panel.Clear();
   panel.DrawGrid(table_id,table.X1(),table.Y1(),total,columns,cell_h,cell_w,(table_id!=TABLE_STATS ? C'220,220,220' : C'230,230,230'),(table_id!=TABLE_STATS));
   
//--- Fill the table with values
   switch(table_id)
     {
      case TABLE_TRADES :  FillsTradeTable(panel,table);                   break;
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(panel,table);   break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(panel,table);    break;
      default           :  break;
     }

//--- For the summary statistics table, there is no need to search for the row number under the cursor
   if(table.ID()==TABLE_STATS)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Get the row index of the table, over which the cursor is located
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,cell_h,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

总的来说，在这里（以及上面讨论的函数中），我们只需要找到光标所在的表格行号即可。其他所有操作都只是为了处理“视觉效果”，即突出显示光标下的行，而这最终会导致 CPU 资源的消耗增加。毕竟，我们必须不断地重绘表格的整个可见部分，而仪表盘和其上的表格越大，我们需要绘制的区域就越大。当然，实际绘制的区域会受到仪表盘尺寸的限制，但这仍然不是最优的方案。如果我们是在仪表盘类中执行这样的行选择操作，情况就会完全不同——我们只会重绘光标附近的表格行，记住高亮前后的背景色，然后再恢复它。但在这里，为了简单起见，我们直接在程序函数中完成所有操作。

仪表盘表格内处理鼠标点击的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Handler for mouse click inside the dashboard table               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TableMouseClickHandler(const int x_cursor,const int y_cursor,CDashboard *panel,const int table_id)
  {
//--- Check the pointer to the left panel
   if(panel==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Check the cursor location inside the panel
   if(x_cursor<panel.CoordX()+2 || x_cursor>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width() ||
      y_cursor<panel.CoordY()+4 || y_cursor>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Check if the table is present on the panel
   if(!panel.TableIsExist(table_id))
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Get the pointer to the active table on the panel
   CTableData *table=panel.GetTable(table_id);
   if(table==NULL)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- For the summary statistics table, there is no need to search for the row number under the cursor
   if(table.ID()==TABLE_STATS)
      return WRONG_VALUE;
      
//--- Get the index of the clicked table row
   int index=TableSelectRowByMouse(x_cursor,y_cursor,CELL_H,panel,table);
   return index;
  }

当点击表格行时，我们需要找到并返回点击发生的行索引，以便进一步处理。这一点已经在 OnChartEvent() 中的用户事件处理程序中展示过了。

向表格填充交易品种名称的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the table with symbol names                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsSymbolTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
      
//--- Fill the table with values from the array starting with the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<(int)ArraySymbols.Size();i++)
     {
      CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i,0);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;

      //--- display data from the array to the table cells
      cell.SetText(ArraySymbols[i]);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+2,cell.Y()+1);
     }
  }

在这里，除了不绘制超出面板的表格区域外，我们还限制了循环的起始点，使其从表格顶部第一个可见行开始。当表格向上滚动时，第一行可能会远远超出面板的顶部。为了避免再次“空转”循环，以及避免尝试绘制那些无论如何都不会被绘制的超出面板的表格行，我们需要计算从顶部可见的第一个表格行的索引，并从该索引开始循环。对于相当大的表格来说，这种方法能产生显著的效果，可以消除在滚动包含数百行的表格时出现的严重卡顿。

该函数用magic编码填充表格：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the table with magic number values                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsMagicTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
      
//--- Fill the table with values from the array starting with the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<(int)ArrayMagics.Size();i++)
     {
      CTableCell *cell=table.GetCell(i,0);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;

      //--- display data from the array to the table cells
      string text=(i<(int)ArrayMagics.Size()-1 ? (string)ArrayMagics[i] : "ALL");
      cell.SetText(text);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+2,cell.Y()+1);
     }
  }

该函数用于填充交易表头：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the trade header table                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsHeaderTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
//--- Fill the table with values
   int total=11;                    // 11 table columns
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- Get the i-th table cell from the zeroth (and only) table row
      cell=table.GetCell(0,i);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;
         
      //--- Write the names of the headers depending on the loop index
      string cell_text="";
      switch(i)
        {
         case 0   :  cell_text="Time Entry In";    break;   // login time
         case 1   :  cell_text="Position ID";      break;   // position ID
         case 2   :  cell_text="Position Type";    break;   // buy or sell
         case 3   :  cell_text="Volume";           break;   // volume
         case 4   :  cell_text="Symbol";           break;   // symbol
         case 5   :  cell_text="Price Entry In";   break;   // entry price
         case 6   :  cell_text="Time Entry Out";   break;   // exit time
         case 7   :  cell_text="Price Entry Out";  break;   // exit price
         case 8   :  cell_text="Commission";       break;   // entry and exit fees
         case 9   :  cell_text="Swap";             break;   // swap
         case 10  :  cell_text="Profit";           break;   // profit or loss
         default  :  break;
        }
      //--- display entries to cell tables
      cell.SetText(cell_text);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+2);
     }
  }

该函数用于填充交易表：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill in the trade table                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsTradeTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill in the table with values from the array
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   int total=(int)ArrayTrades.Size();
   if(total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error: Trades array is empty",__FUNCTION__);
      return;
     }
     
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
   
//--- In a loop by the number of rows (size of the trades array), starting from the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- in a loop by the number of columns (11 for this table)
      for(int j=0;j<11;j++)
        {
         //--- get the next table cell
         cell=table.GetCell(i,j);
         if(cell==NULL)
            continue;
         
         //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
         if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
            continue;
         if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
            break;
         
         //--- Get table data from the trades array
         string cell_text="";
         int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(ArrayTrades[i].symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
         switch(j)
           {
            case 0   :  cell_text=TimeToString(ArrayTrades[i].time_in);             break;   // login time
            case 1   :  cell_text=IntegerToString(ArrayTrades[i].ticket);           break;   // position ID
            case 2   :  cell_text=(ArrayTrades[i].type==0 ? "Buy" : "Sell");        break;   // buy or sell
            case 3   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].volume,2);          break;   // volume
            case 4   :  cell_text=ArrayTrades[i].symbol;                            break;   // symbol
            case 5   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].price_in,digits);   break;   // entry price
            case 6   :  cell_text=TimeToString(ArrayTrades[i].time_out);            break;   // exit time
            case 7   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].price_out,digits);  break;   // exit price
            case 8   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].commission,2);      break;   // entry and exit fees
            case 9   :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].swap,2);            break;   // swap
            case 10  :  cell_text=DoubleToString(ArrayTrades[i].profit,2);          break;   // profit or loss
            default  :  break;
           }
         //--- display entries to cell tables
         cell.SetText(cell_text);
         panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+1);
        }
     }
  }

这两个函数本质上绘制的是同一个表格。一个函数绘制带有列标题的表格表头，列标题根据列索引来命名；而另一个函数则在表头下方绘制表格主体，填充与列标题相对应的值。总的来说，这两个函数是成对工作的。

填充交易统计表头的函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill the trading statistics header table                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsHeaderTradingStatsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill the table with values in a loop by the number of columns (by the size of the data in ArrayDataName)
   int total=(int)ArrayDataName.Size();
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- get the next table cell
      cell=table.GetCell(0,i);
      if(cell==NULL)
         continue;
      
      //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
      if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
         continue;
      if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
         break;
         
      //--- Write the names of the headers depending on the loop index
      string cell_text=(i>0 ? ArrayDataName[i] : table.ID()==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "Symbol" : "Magic");
      //--- display entries to cell tables
      cell.SetText(cell_text);
      panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+2);
     }
  }

在按交易品种或magic编码显示统计表格时，需要绘制统计表格的表头。但我们有两个统计数据表格：一个用于交易品种，另一个用于magic编码。这些表格的表头仅在第一列有所不同，其余列都相同。这里会检查表格ID，并根据ID，用符号或魔术数字来标记第一列的表头。

填充交易品种交易统计表格的函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill in the symbol trading statistics table                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsTradingStatsBySymbolsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill in the table with values from the array
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   int total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
   if(total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by symbols is empty",__FUNCTION__);
      return;
     }
     
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
   
//--- In a loop by the number of rows (size of the symbol statistics array), starting from the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- in a loop by the number of statistics columns (array of the location of the statistics table columns from left to right)
      for(int j=0;j<(int)ArrayDataName.Size();j++)
        {
         //--- get the next table cell
         cell=table.GetCell(i,j);
         if(cell==NULL)
            continue;
         
         //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
         if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
            continue;
         if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
            break;
            
         //--- Get table data from the array of structures
         string cell_text="";
         
         cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_SYMBOLS, ArrayDataName[j],i);
         //--- display entries to cell tables
         cell.SetText(cell_text);
         panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+1);
        }
     }
  }

填充magic编码交易统计表格的函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fill in the magic number trading statistics table                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillsTradingStatsByMagicsTable(CDashboard *panel,CTableData *table)
  {
//--- Check the pointers to the panel and table
   if(panel==NULL || table==NULL)
      return;
      
//--- Fill in the table with values from the array
   CTableCell *cell=NULL;
   int total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
   if(total==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error: The array of trading statistics by magics is empty",__FUNCTION__);
      return;
     }
     
//--- Calculate the index of the row, from which we need to start filling the table
   cell=table.GetCell(0,0);
   if(cell==NULL)
      return;
   int y=panel.CoordY()+cell.Y()-2;
   int diff=panel.CoordY()-y;
   int index=diff/CELL_H;
   
//--- In the loop by the number of rows (size of the magic number statistics array), starting from the 'index' row
   for(int i=index;i<total;i++)
     {
      //--- in a loop by the number of statistics columns (array of the location of the statistics table columns from left to right)
      for(int j=0;j<(int)ArrayDataName.Size();j++)
        {
         //--- get the next table cell
         cell=table.GetCell(i,j);
         if(cell==NULL)
            continue;
         
         //--- do not draw invisible areas of the table
         if(cell.X()>panel.CoordX()+panel.Width())
            continue;
         if(cell.Y()>panel.CoordY()+panel.Height())
            break;
            
         //--- Get table data from the array of structures
         string cell_text=GetDataStatsStr(TABLE_MAGICS, ArrayDataName[j],i);
         //--- display entries to cell tables
         cell.SetText(cell_text);
         panel.DrawText(cell.Text(),cell.X()+6,cell.Y()+1);
        }
     }
  }

用于填充交易品种和magic编码统计表格的两个相似函数。

根据表头类型从结构体返回数据的函数：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return data from the structure by header type                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double GetDataStats(const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index)
  {
//--- Depending on the data type in the table, return data from the fields of the data_type structure by 'index' array index
   switch(table_type)
     {
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS :
        return
          (
            data_type==H_TRADES_S         ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].trades             :
            data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S   ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit       :
            data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss         :
            data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S    ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission   :
            data_type==H_SWAPS_S          ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap         :
            data_type==H_PROFITS_S        ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit       :
            data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit         :
            data_type==H_WINS_S           ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades         :
            data_type==H_LOST_S           ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades        :
            data_type==H_LONG_S           ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades        :
            data_type==H_SHORT_S          ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades       :
            data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff    :
            data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S        ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent        :
            data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S       ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent       :
            data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit     :
            data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S       ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss       :
            data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S     ?  ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor      :
            0
          );
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        return
          (
            data_type==H_TRADES_S         ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].trades              :
            data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S   ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit        :
            data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss          : 
            data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S    ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission    :
            data_type==H_SWAPS_S          ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap          :
            data_type==H_PROFITS_S        ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit        :
            data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit          :
            data_type==H_WINS_S           ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades          :
            data_type==H_LOST_S           ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades         :
            data_type==H_LONG_S           ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades         :
            data_type==H_SHORT_S          ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades        :
            data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff     :
            data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S        ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent         :
            data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S       ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent        :
            data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit      :
            data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S       ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss        :
            data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S     ?  ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor       :
            0
          );
      case TABLE_ACCOUNT   :
        return
          (
            data_type==H_TRADES_S         ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].trades            :
            data_type==H_GROSS_PROFIT_S   ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit      :
            data_type==H_GROSS_LOSS_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss        : 
            data_type==H_COMMISSIONS_S    ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission  :
            data_type==H_SWAPS_S          ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap        :
            data_type==H_PROFITS_S        ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit      :
            data_type==H_NET_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit        :
            data_type==H_WINS_S           ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades        :
            data_type==H_LOST_S           ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades       :
            data_type==H_LONG_S           ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades       :
            data_type==H_SHORT_S          ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades      :
            data_type==H_EXP_PAYOFF_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff   :
            data_type==H_WIN_PRC_S        ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent       :
            data_type==H_LOSS_PRC_S       ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent      :
            data_type==H_AVG_PROFIT_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit    :
            data_type==H_AVG_LOSS_S       ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss      :
            data_type==H_PRF_FACTOR_S     ?  ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor     :
            0
          );
      default  : return 0;
     }
  }

该函数接收统计表格类型（品种/magic编码/账户）、数据类型（列头值）以及结构体数组中的数据索引。根据传递给函数的数据，返回来自相应结构体数组中的一个值。为了简化，该值始终以double类型返回，即使它在结构体中是整数。在接下来的函数中，这个值会被作为字符串返回，并带有所需的十进制位数。

根据表头类型从结构体返回数据（作为字符串）的函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return data from the structure by header type as a string        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetDataStatsStr(const int table_type, const string data_type, const int index)
  {
//--- Depending on the data type, we determine the number of decimal places
//--- (2 - for a real property and 0 - for an integer)
   int digits=(data_type==H_TRADES_S   ||
               data_type==H_WINS_S     ||
               data_type==H_LOST_S     ||
               data_type==H_LONG_S     ||
               data_type==H_SHORT_S ? 0 : 2);  
   
//--- If data type is "Header"
   if(data_type=="HEADER")
     {
      //--- return the name depending on the table type (symbol, magic number, account)
      switch(table_type)
        {
         case TABLE_SYMBOLS   :  return ArraySymbolStats[index].name;
         case TABLE_MAGICS    :  return (string)ArrayMagicStats[index].magic;
         case TABLE_ACCOUNT   :  return (string)ArrayAccountStats[index].account;
         default              :  return "Unknown:"+(string)table_type;
        }
     }
//--- For all other data types, return their string value with the previously defined number of decimal places
   return(DoubleToString(GetDataStats(table_type, data_type, index),digits));
  }

这些函数用于将统计表格中单元格的值发送到仪表盘表格中。

返回交易品种在品种统计数组中索引的函数

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the index of the symbol in the symbol statistics array    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetIndexSymbol(const string symbol)
  {
   int total=(int)ArraySymbolStats.Size();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      if(ArraySymbolStats[i].name==symbol)
         return i;
     }
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

该函数从基于magic编码的统计数组中返回交易品种的索引

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Return the magic number index in the statistics array by magic numbers |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int GetIndexMagic(const long magic)
  {
   int total=(int)ArrayMagicStats.Size();
   for(int i=0;i<total;i++)
     {
      if(ArrayMagicStats[i].magic==magic)
         return i;
     }
   return WRONG_VALUE;
  }

这两个函数都返回在相应的交易品种或magic编码统计数组中搜索到的相应索引。

显示所选交易品种、magic编码或账户的最终统计数据的函数：

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Display statistics for the selected symbol, magic number or account|
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool ViewStatistic(const int table_type,const string cell_text)
  {
//--- Get the pointers to the header panel and the right panel for displaying statistics
   CDashboard *panel_h=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldH");
   CDashboard *panel_r=dashboard.GetPanel("FieldR");
   if(panel_h==NULL || panel_r==NULL)
      return false;
      
//--- Determine the source of statistical data (symbol/magic number/account)
   string source=(table_type==TABLE_SYMBOLS ? "symbol" : table_type==TABLE_MAGICS ? "magic" : "account");
   int index=WRONG_VALUE;
   
//--- Depending on the text in the selected table cell (cell_text) passed to the function,
//--- get the index that contains the data in the corresponding statistics array
   switch(table_type)
     {
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:  index=GetIndexSymbol(cell_text);                   break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :  index=GetIndexMagic(StringToInteger(cell_text));   break;
      case TABLE_ACCOUNT:  index=(ArrayAccountStats.Size()==1 ? 0 : -1);      break;
      default           :  break;
     }
//--- If the index could not be obtained, we assume that the corresponding statistics array is empty
   if(index==WRONG_VALUE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: Error. Empty array of %s statistics",__FUNCTION__,source);
      return false;
     }
   
//--- Get and save the font properties set for the header bar
   int f_size,f_flags,f_angle;
   string f_name=panel_h.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
   
//--- Clear the header bar and display the description of the selected data in Tahoma font size 8
   panel_h.Clear();
   panel_h.SetFontParams("Tahoma",8,f_flags,f_angle);
   panel_h.DrawText(StringFormat("Trade statistics by %s %s",source,cell_text),8,3,C'150,150,150');
//--- Return the header bar font to its previous saved properties
   panel_h.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
   
//--- Check for availability and get or create a table object for displaying statistics on the right panel
   if(!panel_r.TableIsExist(TABLE_STATS) && !panel_r.CreateNewTable(TABLE_STATS))
      return false;
//--- Get the pointer to the created table
   CTableData *table_r=panel_r.GetTable(TABLE_STATS);
   if(table_r==NULL)
      return false;

//--- Clear the right panel and draw a table on it
   panel_r.Clear();
   panel_r.DrawGrid(TABLE_STATS,2,2,TABLE_STAT_ROWS,TABLE_STAT_COLS,(panel_r.Height()-4)/TABLE_STAT_ROWS,(panel_r.Width()-4)/TABLE_STAT_COLS,C'230,230,230',false);

//--- Declare a structure for storing statistics data
//--- (symbol/magic number/account) by previously obtained data index.
//--- All fields of the SSymbolStats, SMagicStats and SAccountStats structures are the same,
//--- except for the first field with the symbol name, magic value or account number.
//--- Since the first field is not needed here, any of the three structure types is sufficient.
//--- Fill the declared structure with data depending on the selected source
   SSymbolStats stats={};
   switch(table_type)
     {
      case TABLE_SYMBOLS:
        stats.trades          =  ArraySymbolStats[index].trades;
        stats.gross_profit    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_profit;
        stats.gross_loss      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].gross_loss;
        stats.total_commission=  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_commission;
        stats.total_swap      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_swap;
        stats.total_profit    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].total_profit;
        stats.net_profit      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].net_profit;
        stats.win_trades      =  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_trades;
        stats.loss_trades     =  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_trades;
        stats.long_trades     =  ArraySymbolStats[index].long_trades;
        stats.short_trades    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].short_trades;
        stats.expected_payoff =  ArraySymbolStats[index].expected_payoff;
        stats.win_percent     =  ArraySymbolStats[index].win_percent;
        stats.loss_percent    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].loss_percent;
        stats.average_profit  =  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_profit;
        stats.average_loss    =  ArraySymbolStats[index].average_loss;
        stats.profit_factor   =  ArraySymbolStats[index].profit_factor;
        break;
      case TABLE_MAGICS :
        stats.trades          =  ArrayMagicStats[index].trades;
        stats.gross_profit    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_profit;
        stats.gross_loss      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].gross_loss;
        stats.total_commission=  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_commission;
        stats.total_swap      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_swap;
        stats.total_profit    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].total_profit;
        stats.net_profit      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].net_profit;
        stats.win_trades      =  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_trades;
        stats.loss_trades     =  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_trades;
        stats.long_trades     =  ArrayMagicStats[index].long_trades;
        stats.short_trades    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].short_trades;
        stats.expected_payoff =  ArrayMagicStats[index].expected_payoff;
        stats.win_percent     =  ArrayMagicStats[index].win_percent;
        stats.loss_percent    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].loss_percent;
        stats.average_profit  =  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_profit;
        stats.average_loss    =  ArrayMagicStats[index].average_loss;
        stats.profit_factor   =  ArrayMagicStats[index].profit_factor;
        break;
      case TABLE_ACCOUNT:
        stats.trades          =  ArrayAccountStats[index].trades;
        stats.gross_profit    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_profit;
        stats.gross_loss      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].gross_loss;
        stats.total_commission=  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_commission;
        stats.total_swap      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_swap;
        stats.total_profit    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].total_profit;
        stats.net_profit      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].net_profit;
        stats.win_trades      =  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_trades;
        stats.loss_trades     =  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_trades;
        stats.long_trades     =  ArrayAccountStats[index].long_trades;
        stats.short_trades    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].short_trades;
        stats.expected_payoff =  ArrayAccountStats[index].expected_payoff;
        stats.win_percent     =  ArrayAccountStats[index].win_percent;
        stats.loss_percent    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].loss_percent;
        stats.average_profit  =  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_profit;
        stats.average_loss    =  ArrayAccountStats[index].average_loss;
        stats.profit_factor   =  ArrayAccountStats[index].profit_factor;
        break;
      default:
        break;
     }

//---  Get and save the font properties set for the right panel
   f_name=panel_r.FontParams(f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
//--- Set a new font Tahoma size 8 for the right panel
   panel_r.SetFontParams("Tahoma",8,FW_BLACK,f_angle);
   
//--- Variables for calculating the location of text in a table cell
   CTableCell *cellH=NULL, *cellV=NULL;
   int    cols=table_r.ColumnsInRow(0);   // number of columns in the statistics table
   int    cw=table_r.Width()/cols;        // width of one table column
   int    y_shift=6;                      // shift text height
   int    x_shift=21;                     // shift text width
   int    tw=0;                           // text width
   string text="";
   double value=0;
   
//--- Left column (data -- value)
//--- Get cells 0.0 and 0.1 of the table and send Trades and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(0,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(0,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_TRADES+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 1.0 and 1.1 of the table and send Long and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(1,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(1,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.long_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_LONG+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 2.0 and 2.1 of the table and send Short and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(2,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(2,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.short_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_SHORT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 3.0 and 3.1 of the table and send Net Profit and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(3,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(3,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.net_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_NET_PROFIT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 4.0 and 4.1 of the table and send Profit Loss and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(4,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(4,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.total_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_PROFITS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 5.0 and 5.1 of the table and send Gross Profit and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(5,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(5,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.gross_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_PROFIT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 6.0 and 6.1 of the table and send Gross Loss and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(6,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(6,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.gross_loss;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_GROSS_LOSS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 7.0 and 7.1 of the table and send Commission and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(7,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(7,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.total_commission;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_COMMISSIONS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 8.0 and 8.1 of the table and send Swap and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(8,0);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(8,1);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.total_swap;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_SWAPS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
   
//--- Right column (data -- value)
//--- Get cells 0.2 and 0.3 of the table and send Win trades and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(0,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(0,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.win_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_WINS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 1.2 and 1.3 of the table and send Loss trades and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(1,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(1,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   text=(string)stats.loss_trades;
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_LOST+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 2.2 and 2.3 of the table and send Expected Payoff and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(2,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(2,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.expected_payoff;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_EXP_PAYOFF+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Get cells 3.2 and 3.3 of the table and send Win percent and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(3,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(3,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.win_percent;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_WIN_PRC+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'86,119,204');
   
//--- Get cells 4.2 and 4.3 of the table and send Loss percent and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(4,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(4,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.loss_percent;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_LOSS_PRC+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'234,50,50');
   
//--- Get cells 5.2 and 5.3 of the table and send Average Profit and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(5,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(5,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.average_profit;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_PROFIT+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value>0 ? C'86,119,204' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 6.2 and 6.3 of the table and send Average Loss and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(6,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(6,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.average_loss;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_AVG_LOSS+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,(value<0 ? C'234,50,50' : C'150,150,150'));
   
//--- Get cells 7.2 and 7.3 of the table and send Profit factor and its value to their coordinates
   cellH=table_r.GetCell(7,2);
   cellV=table_r.GetCell(7,3);
   if(cellH==NULL || cellV==NULL)
      return false;
   value=stats.profit_factor;
   text=DoubleToString(value,2);
   tw=panel_r.TextWidth(text);
   panel_r.DrawText(H_PRF_FACTOR+":",cellH.X()+x_shift,cellH.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   panel_r.DrawText(text,cellV.X()+cw-tw-x_shift,cellV.Y()+y_shift,C'150,150,150');
   
//--- Return the right panel font to its previous saved properties
   panel_r.SetFontParams(f_name,f_size,f_flags,f_angle);
   return true;
  }

该函数用于绘制所选交易品种、magic编码或整个账户的最终统计表格。该函数接收统计表格的类型，以及交易品种的名称、magic编码的字符串值或账户号码。文本确定了交易品种、magic编码或账户在相应的统计数据结构数组中的索引。我们使用获得的索引从所需的结构体中获取所有统计数据，然后将它们根据单元格的坐标在渲染的表格中进行排列。在这种情况下，显示文本的水平偏移量是这样计算的：数据标题绑定到表格单元格的左边缘，而数据值的文本绑定到其表格单元格的右边缘。所有数据都显示在四列中，以便它们在面板上视觉上以两列的形式分组显示，即“标题 – 值”。

让我们编译这个指标，看看我们得到了什么：

我们可以看到，所有声明的功能都按预期工作。我们可以看到，当移动光标和滚动表格时，表格中的文本有轻微的“闪烁”。但这是一种次优重绘方案的结果——表格的整个可见部分都在不断重绘。可以通过更复杂的处理鼠标下表格行的逻辑来避免这种情况，但这尚不再本文考虑范围内。

表格可以通过旋转鼠标滚轮垂直滚动，按住Shift键的同时旋转滚轮可以水平滚动。如果我们仔细观察视频，我们会注意到，当显示magic编码值为0的统计数据时，多头和空头的数量显示为0。这是由从数据库查询中定义交易时的一个错误引起的。交易表是从成交表创建的。如果一个仓位是由EA（在这种情况下magic编码为600）开仓而手动平仓，那么开仓成交将有指定的magic编码，而平仓成交的magic编码则为0。这可以在成交历史记录中看到：

在这里，我们使用平仓成交来确定交易，而它的magic编码是0。无法使用magic编码0找到开仓成交。因此，对于magic编码0，既找不到多头仓位也找不到空头仓位。因此，在创建交易表时，值得考虑仓位可以由EA开仓手动平仓，反之亦然的可能性。如果我们考虑到这一点，那么这样的错误就不再应该发生了。



结论

在本文中，我们给自己设定了创建一个显示交易统计数据的仪表盘的任务，并且不得不通过参考本资源上的文章和文档示例来解决这个问题。正如我们所见，即使我们不知道某些东西，也可以很容易地利用该资源提供的庞大知识库找到问题的答案，并开发出一个功能完善的产品。

研究网站上提供的信息，阅读文章和文档，与更有经验的前辈交流，将找到的示例调整以适应您的任务，一切肯定都会成功！

本文讨论的类、函数和指标的所有文件都附在文章中。还附带了一个存档文件，可以解压到终端数据目录中。所有必要的文件都放置在 \MQL5\Indicators\StatisticsBy 文件夹中，以便可以立即进行编译，并且可以启动指标文件。

本文由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄文
原文地址： https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/16233

附加的文件 |
下载ZIP
Dashboard.mqh (256.99 KB)
SQLiteFunc.mqh (64.62 KB)
StatisticsBy.mq5 (164.58 KB)
MQL5.zip (45.47 KB)

注意: MetaQuotes Ltd.将保留所有关于这些材料的权利。全部或部分复制或者转载这些材料将被禁止。

本文由网站的一位用户撰写，反映了他们的个人观点。MetaQuotes Ltd 不对所提供信息的准确性负责，也不对因使用所述解决方案、策略或建议而产生的任何后果负责。

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin
    • Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql4 and mql5
    ------------------------------------------------
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    My nickname on Mql4.com - atrmedia70 ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70?utm_campaign=MQL4.community )
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    该作者的其他文章

    最近评论 | 前往讨论 (5)
    fxsaber
    fxsaber | 31 10月 2024 在 09:26

    目前缺乏能让您处理大量交易历史记录的工具。

    遗憾的是，这个工具包和其他许多工具包一样，在请求历史记录时就会挂掉。



    获取历史记录需要五分钟。然后就无法在窗口中进行任何操作了--CPU 负载过大。

    Artyom Trishkin
    Artyom Trishkin | 31 10月 2024 在 10:08
    fxsaber #:

    缺乏处理大量交易历史的工具。

    遗憾的是，这个工具包和其他许多工具包一样，在请求历史记录时就会挂起。



    五分钟才能获得历史记录。然后就无法在窗口中做任何事情了--CPU 负载过高。

    我可以通过私信让投资者访问该账户吗？
    fxsaber
    fxsaber | 31 10月 2024 在 12:01
    Artyom Trishkin #:
    我可以让投资者进入账户吗？

    很遗憾，没有这种可能性。但您可以自己创建这样的账户：在模拟账户上使用脚本，使用异步订单发送（asynchronous OrderSend）功能，在一小时内按不同的符号/魔法开仓/平仓所需的仓位数量。

    Konstantin Seredkin
    Konstantin Seredkin | 7 12月 2024 在 09:36

    不想在莫斯科证券交易所工作



    JRandomTrader
    JRandomTrader | 7 12月 2024 在 10:29
    Konstantin Seredkin #:

    不想在莫斯科证券交易所工作

    自然。如果一个符号上有多个机器人工作（或机器人加人工交易），那么除了总仓位外，所有与仓位有关的东西在净额结算时都是没用的。

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