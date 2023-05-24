BotGPT

3.5

BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it.

    It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURUSD), find its backtest in the images below.

    -> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.


    Why use BotGPT :

    1. The EA combines price action patterns and analysis with its network to anticipate trading outcomes, ensuring increased reliability without the need for constant relearning or the fear of sudden downgrades unlike other systems.
    2. The EA does not use dangerous strategies like grids or martingales.
    3. The EA uses a stop loss on each trade for maximum account security. 
    4. Also, you have the option to add an extra layer of security through its connection to reputable news sources, it monitors and rates major events that may influence the market, to protect your account from the turmoil of current events.


    My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline

    EA is available for a few more days at the special price of  $79, then $149, then $299.

    Functioning :

    Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $250 to aim for the first expected results.

    It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) is launched only to analyze the market, the 2nd trade (Trade B) is launched only if the robot thinks the opportunity is good, this trade is profitable and it can last several days if necessary.


    Available parameters :

    • Lots
    • Trailing Stop
    • Trading Hour
    • Choice of trading days
    • Money management
    • Filters news
    • Take profit settings
    • Stop loss settings
    • Automated protection against market fluctuations


    Features :

    • Currency/index: EUR/USD
    • Minimum leverage: 1:100 (Please check with your broker if this works before purchasing)
    • Monthly profit target: 2 to 15%
    • Platform: MT4
    • Recommended deposit: $250 minimum
    • Account type: ECN/RAW preferably but it can work on a standard account. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)


    Installing the robot:

    • The robot is delivered ready to use but you have at your disposal in the robot's user manual .set files to automatically configure the EA in standard mode.
    • Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart.  (He performs an average of 5 to 15 trades per month.)


    Robot setting :

    (Trade A)  Standard : risk 0.10 
    (Trade B)  Standard : risk 12  (high risk)


    Strategy to adopt:

     It is advisable to start with caution and increase the lots over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's bets. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it is longer. If you are looking to increase gains quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher drawdown.


    Important points :

    • Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
    • Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets)
    • No need for setting file for using the EA.
    • Please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.
    • Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
    • The expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.


    Please note:

    My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

    My advice is:

    • Backtest the EA before purchasing.
    • Read the user manual carefully.
    • Limit your risk.
    • Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.


    I remain at your service if you need any help.

    I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

    Happy trading everyone.


    Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.



    İncelemeler 24
    Markus Bukowski
    442
    Markus Bukowski 2024.04.18 00:29 
     

    The Bot works good and brings profit inhouse. Thank you for your work... I want the Neuro Gold EA please. Have a nice Day!

    Cooney
    20
    Cooney 2024.01.19 03:04 
     

    it is as described exclent ea looking forward to a free ea!!!

    Oliver Muxxller
    330
    Oliver Muxxller 2023.11.07 21:20 
     

    Oliver Muxxller 2023.11.07 21:20 
     

Hello Traders, I have this EA running on a demo and with small lot size on a real account. So far it trade like predicted in the backtester. The free version is also pretty and I can recommend this, too. This BotGPT version has much more settings and after making some money I recommend to buy this. To avoid losses, witch can occure in rare cases, I run a Recovery Bot as a watchdog which hedge the order when the drawdown reach 50% of the max stoploss. It then parcially reduce the lot size but it didn't interfear with the BotGPT.

    I can recommend AW Recovery which you can test here @MQL5 or what I test now is the new version of ForexRecoveryBot 2.2 This version is special because it has a feature called positive grid mode. In strong trending markets like gold it can place counter orders within the recovery grid. This prevent the grid to end up in large drawdowns like martingale does. It also recover much faster. This software you can combine with any trading strategy. You can have a look at forexrecoverybot.com

    At the moment they have discounted prices use SAVE40 as a voucher. The price is $150 for 3 accounts.

    Please use my affiliate link, thank you !!!

    https://forexrecoverybot.com/?aff=20

    Sagittarius12
    44
    Sagittarius12 2025.06.13 04:41 
     

    DO NOT spend your money in botGPT or any EA on the market, they all work for a period of time then will stop working, they are all a scam, period!!! I purchased the BotGPT EA for MT4 and 5 a few month ago, all of a sudden the stupid EA started opening wrong trades: Sell trades instead of buy trades and vice versa. I am not mad at the creators of these EA's, they are just trying to make a few bucks because they probably did not succeed in real trading, but you are better off creating your own expert advisors if trading is your passion. Good luck to all!

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2025.06.13 11:14
    I understand your dissatisfaction and I am truly sorry. Trading is not an exact science and, as everyone says, it is a risky business. There are good times and bad times, unfortunately. Ideally, you should never put all your eggs in one basket; you have to diversify. With patience and diversity, you can move in the right direction.
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев
    607
    Жалгаскали Усенгалиев 2024.08.15 10:09 
     

    сливает

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2024.08.15 10:52
    Hi, you are the person who bought the EA less than 24 hours ago and you are leaving a one star rating without any justification. This is pointless and doesn't help anyone. If you have a problem, I can help you. Contact me via chat if you need help, thank you.
    Markus Bukowski
    442
    Markus Bukowski 2024.04.18 00:29 
     

    The Bot works good and brings profit inhouse. Thank you for your work... I want the Neuro Gold EA please. Have a nice Day!

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2024.04.18 05:48
    Hello, 🙏 thank you for your purchase and the stars. I will contact you by PM.
    Cooney
    20
    Cooney 2024.01.19 03:04 
     

    it is as described exclent ea looking forward to a free ea!!!

    Oliver Muxxller
    330
    Oliver Muxxller 2023.11.07 21:20 
     

    Oliver Muxxller 2023.11.07 21:20 
     

Hello Traders, I have this EA running on a demo and with small lot size on a real account. So far it trade like predicted in the backtester. The free version is also pretty and I can recommend this, too. This BotGPT version has much more settings and after making some money I recommend to buy this. To avoid losses, witch can occure in rare cases, I run a Recovery Bot as a watchdog which hedge the order when the drawdown reach 50% of the max stoploss. It then parcially reduce the lot size but it didn't interfear with the BotGPT.

    I can recommend AW Recovery which you can test here @MQL5 or what I test now is the new version of ForexRecoveryBot 2.2 This version is special because it has a feature called positive grid mode. In strong trending markets like gold it can place counter orders within the recovery grid. This prevent the grid to end up in large drawdowns like martingale does. It also recover much faster. This software you can combine with any trading strategy. You can have a look at forexrecoverybot.com

    At the moment they have discounted prices use SAVE40 as a voucher. The price is $150 for 3 accounts.

    Please use my affiliate link, thank you !!!

    https://forexrecoverybot.com/?aff=20

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.11.27 09:29
    🙏 Thank you Oliver.
    jacxia81
    20
    jacxia81 2023.09.27 11:25 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.09.27 11:32
    🙏 Thank you
    Mann
    43
    Mann 2023.09.21 08:42 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.09.21 08:46
    Hello Mann, thank you for your purchase. I'm listening to you in mp.
    Aymeric Laporte
    92
    Aymeric Laporte 2023.09.19 00:58 
     

    📢📣🔈🔉🔊Very important advice☢️☢️☢️: Before update 2024 Release No 5.0 , this expert was working well, but now the expert has become stupid and random and will be dangerous to your trading account. I do not recommend this expert at all now. You will lose your money due to the major reversal and Drowdown that occurs in trades, and the expert no longer distinguishes between strong and weak news, I swear that today I lost approximately $450 because of this foolish expert, and the so-called Franck Martin is nothing more than a salesman and distributor who wants to make money from customers in any way.He is a fraud, a swindler, and a thief.👎👎👎👎👎❌❌❌❌❌🚫🚫🚫🚫🚫

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2024.03.22 09:30
    Trading is not a game, you have to follow the rules dear sir. Everything is indicated on the product sheet and visible in the backtest. Yes in trading you can't win every time or it's a martingale. You suffered a DD, this is part of the game. This is what we observe in the backtest video, there are DDs and also gains. You have to know how to be patient in trading, that's the basis. The proverb is well known: it is the impatient who pay the patient. Please stop your slander and stop smearing my name.
    Geza Lorand Gabor
    148
    Geza Lorand Gabor 2023.09.12 10:01 
     

    working as described.

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.09.12 11:48
    Thanks for the stars
    Jana Mirgusova
    362
    Jana Mirgusova 2023.08.23 22:24 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.08.24 13:08
    Hi Jana, thank you for this nice comment.
    Hoze Mad
    29
    Hoze Mad 2023.08.11 18:45 
     

    Working as described. I purchased it 25 days ago and the account is increasing slowly and safely. it's an amazing bot with a cheap price compared to the result

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.08.11 19:05
    Thank you for your opinion
    Giordan Costa
    1222
    Giordan Costa 2023.07.29 11:41 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Andreas Andrianto
    856
    Andreas Andrianto 2023.06.15 09:21 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.06.15 09:56
    Thank you for your positive and caring comment. I wish you the best for you.
    RedAce45
    49
    RedAce45 2023.06.14 04:46 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.10.12 07:36
    Thank you for your very constructive opinion, the public will appreciate it.
    Marcelo Lopes de Lima
    44
    Marcelo Lopes de Lima 2023.06.13 00:51 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.06.13 10:50
    Hello, yes no problem.
    Takaharu Minagen
    207
    Takaharu Minagen 2023.06.12 10:15 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.06.13 10:51
    It is I who thank you
    mohe1377 Sadoghi
    322
    mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.06.10 22:36 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.06.11 08:23
    Thank you for your positive feedback. Wish you all the best.
    Jan Stancel
    1023
    Jan Stancel 2023.06.10 07:45 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.06.10 08:19
    Thank you for your comment, yes I understand and I'm sorry.
    Now it's paid, maybe there will be a new free version later.
    Artem Belan
    175
    Artem Belan 2023.06.08 16:10 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.10.12 07:41
    Thank you for your comment. You've probably touched some settings. News filters are available but not on the free version, sorry. I remain at your service if you have any questions.
    philippe germain
    2803
    philippe germain 2023.06.06 16:53 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Franck Martin
    170189
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Franck Martin 2023.10.12 07:45
    Thank you for your comment. I suggest you do a backtest and you will see that the rations indicated are never reached, it is simply to leave room for the robot. I remain at your service if you have any questions.
    12
    İncelemeye yanıt