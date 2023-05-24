BotGPT
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Franck Martin
- Sürüm: 5.30
- Güncellendi: 14 Ağustos 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it.
It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURUSD), find its backtest in the images below.
-> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.
Why use BotGPT :
- The EA combines price action patterns and analysis with its network to anticipate trading outcomes, ensuring increased reliability without the need for constant relearning or the fear of sudden downgrades unlike other systems.
- The EA does not use dangerous strategies like grids or martingales.
- The EA uses a stop loss on each trade for maximum account security.
- Also, you have the option to add an extra layer of security through its connection to reputable news sources, it monitors and rates major events that may influence the market, to protect your account from the turmoil of current events.
My other products with their advanced technology : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/incepline
EA is available for a few more days at the special price of $79, then $149, then $299.
More informations on the : strategy used by BotGPT
Robot's user manual (important)
Blog Post: Understanding Artificial Neural Networks
Functioning :
Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $250 to aim for the first expected results.It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (Trade A) is launched only to analyze the market, the 2nd trade (Trade B) is launched only if the robot thinks the opportunity is good, this trade is profitable and it can last several days if necessary.
Available parameters :
- Lots
- Trailing Stop
- Trading Hour
- Choice of trading days
- Money management
- Filters news
- Take profit settings
- Stop loss settings
- Automated protection against market fluctuations
Features :
- Currency/index: EUR/USD
- Minimum leverage: 1:100 (Please check with your broker if this works before purchasing)
- Monthly profit target: 2 to 15%
- Platform: MT4
- Recommended deposit: $250 minimum
- Account type: ECN/RAW preferably but it can work on a standard account. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)
Installing the robot:
- The robot is delivered ready to use but you have at your disposal in the robot's user manual .set files to automatically configure the EA in standard mode.
- Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart. (He performs an average of 5 to 15 trades per month.)
Robot setting :
| (Trade A) Standard : risk 0.10
| (Trade B) Standard : risk 12 (high risk)
Strategy to adopt:
It is advisable to start with caution and increase the lots over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's bets. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it is longer. If you are looking to increase gains quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher drawdown.
Important points :
- Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.
- Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets)
- No need for setting file for using the EA.
- Please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.
- Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA
- The expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.
Please note:
My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.
My advice is:
- Backtest the EA before purchasing.
- Read the user manual carefully.
- Limit your risk.
- Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.
I remain at your service if you need any help.
I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.
Happy trading everyone.
Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.
The Bot works good and brings profit inhouse. Thank you for your work... I want the Neuro Gold EA please. Have a nice Day!