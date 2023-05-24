It's an intraday, it trades at its own pace, programmed for (EURUSD), find its backtest in the images below.

BotGPT edition 2024 is different from what you have seen so far, it independently adapts to market conditions in real time. In 10 years, it will still be at the cutting edge and will fulfill its role flawlessly, guided by customer suggestions in order to create a perfect system, only 150 traders will be able to use it.

-> Please note that backtesting does not take into account real-time network data, so real-time results are theoretically better than backtests.

EA is available for a few more days at the special price of $79 , then $149 , then $299 .

More informations on the strategy used by BotGPT

Functioning :

Delivered ready to use, plan a minimum capital of $250 to aim for the first expected results.

It works in groups of 2 trades, the 1st trade (

) is launched only to analyze the market, the 2nd trade (

) is launched only if the robot thinks the opportunity is good, this trade is profitable and it can last several days if necessary.





Available parameters :



Lots

Trailing Stop

Trading Hour

Choice of trading days

Money management

Filters news

Take profit settings

Stop loss settings

Automated protection against market fluctuations





Features :



Currency/index: EUR/USD

Minimum leverage: 1:100 (Please check with your broker if this works before purchasing)

Monthly profit target: 2 to 15%

Platform: MT4

Recommended deposit: $250 minimum

Account type: ECN/RAW preferably but it can work on a standard account. (Backtest carried out with ICMarkets)





Installing the robot:



The robot is delivered ready to use but you have at your disposal in the robot's user manual .set files to automatically configure the EA in standard mode.

Slide the EA on the M15 (EURUSD) chart. ( He performs an average of 5 to 15 trades per month. )





Robot setting :

(Trade A) Standard : risk 0.10

(Trade B) Standard : risk 12 (high risk )







Strategy to adopt:



It is advisable to start with caution and increase the lots over time. For example, once your capital has been recovered, you can gradually increase the robot's bets. This is the best strategy to adopt, even if it is longer. If you are looking to increase gains quickly, you also increase the risk of a higher drawdown.





Important points :



Use this expert only on the symbol EURUSD periods M15.

periods M15. Preferably use a broker with a low spread. For example (ICMarkets)

No need for setting file for using the EA.

Please perform a demo backtest before your purchase to verify proper operation. MQL5 and seller do not offer refunds.

Use a VPS for 24/7 operation of the EA

The expert can be updated for improvements, all updates are free.





Please note:



My EAs are not miracle products that can win 100% of the time. They cannot predict the market; their goal is to win more than they lose. Of course, there are no guarantees, and past results cannot guarantee future outcomes. They do not use grid or martingale strategies, so the results may not look like a straight upward line. The key to success in trading is patience.

My advice is:

Backtest the EA before purchasing.

Read the user manual carefully.

Limit your risk.

Before moving to a real account, test the EA on a demo account.





I remain at your service if you need any help.

I hope that my EA will give you full satisfaction.

Happy trading everyone.





Disclaimer: Forex trading and robot use carries a high level of risk and is not suitable for everyone. You could lose part or all of your capital if market conditions change unfavorably. You should only invest money that you can afford to lose, which means losing it will not affect your basic needs or obligations.