Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner

Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5

The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision.

Core Functionality

The scanner utilizes a sophisticated detection engine to monitor price action across any timeframe or asset. It specifically focuses on identifying multi-candle sequences where sentiment shifts are most prominent. To maintain chart clarity and high performance, the indicator features a user-defined history limit and dynamic object placement.

Key Features

  • Precision Pattern Recognition: The engine identifies a comprehensive suite of institutional-grade patterns, including Engulfing candles, Harami, Morning and Evening Stars, and Three Black Crows/White Soldiers.

  • Sequential Logic Filtering: Unlike basic scanners that repeat labels on every candle, the Neural-Link logic ensures that multi-candle patterns are only signaled once upon completion, preventing visual clutter during extended moves.

  • Dynamic Visual Offsets: The indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) calculations to place arrows and text labels. This ensures that symbols remain close to the candle wicks without overlapping price data, regardless of the asset's volatility.

  • Customizable Input Suite: Every pattern can be toggled on or off individually through the settings menu, allowing traders to tailor the scanner to their specific strategy and preference.

  • Performance Optimization: An integrated "Max Bars" history limit ensures the scanner remains fast and responsive, preventing unnecessary CPU load by focusing only on the most relevant recent data.

Included Candlestick Patterns

  • Engulfing Patterns: Detects bullish and bearish body-to-body engulfing sequences.

  • Harami: Identifies strict body containment patterns indicating potential exhaustion.

  • Three Black Crows / White Soldiers: Signals the completion of three consecutive advancing or declining candles.

  • Morning / Evening Stars: Identifies three-candle reversal clusters with specific mid-candle "star" body-ratio requirements.

  • Piercing Line / Dark Cloud Cover: Monitors for significant price penetration into the previous candle's median.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.

  • Visualization: OBJ_ARROW and OBJ_TEXT with adjustable font sizes and colors.

  • Resource Management: Automated cleanup of chart objects upon indicator removal or timeframe change.

  • Asset Support: Compatible with Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Use Case

The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is designed for price-action traders who require a disciplined approach to pattern identification. It serves as an essential validation tool for entries and exits, effectively removing the subjective guesswork from candlestick analysis and ensuring traders only act on mathematically confirmed structures.


Önerilen ürünler
Norion Candle Range Levels
Fernando Baratieri
Göstergeler
Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles. By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas. This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquid
FREE
BarX
HENRIQUE ARAUJO
Göstergeler
BarX — Belirli Mumun En Yüksek ve En Düşük Seviyesini Gösteren Göstergesi BarX , kullanıcı tarafından tanımlanan gün içindeki belirli bir mumun en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerini otomatik olarak vurgulayan teknik bir göstergedir (örneğin mum 0 , piyasa açılışından sonraki ilk mumu temsil eder). Bu araç, sabit fiyat seviyelerini destek, direnç, kırılım veya dönüş noktası olarak kullanan traderlar için özellikle faydalıdır. Bu noktaları grafikte görsel olarak işaretleyerek, BarX teknik analizi kol
FREE
XbigCandleFibo
Alex Sandro Aparecido
Göstergeler
This indicator marks the 50% mark of each candle. It will help you make profitable scalping trades. If the next candle opens above the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a BUY position, and if the next candle opens below the 50% mark of the previous candle, you should open a SELL position. This strategy is very profitable. To make the most of it, keep an eye on the candle contexts on the left. Good luck!
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Gösterge   Haven FVG   , piyasaları analiz etmek için bir araçtır ve grafikte verimsizlik alanlarını (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) tanımlamanıza olanak tanır, böylece tüccarlara fiyat analizi ve ticari kararlar almak için anahtar seviyeler sağlar. Diğer ürünler ->  BURADA Ana Özellikler: Bireysel renk ayarları: Alış FVG rengi   (Bullish FVG Color). Satış FVG rengi   (Bearish FVG Color). Esnek FVG görselleştirme: FVG aramak için maksimum mum sayısı. FVG bölgelerinin belirli bir bar sayısı kadar ek uzat
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Göstergeler
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
MultiTimeFrameTrend Bias Indicator MT5 HiddenEdge
Aitor Masa Trigo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AllTF Trend Bias Indicator   is a professional tool to visualize market bias, designed mainly for 1-minute charts. The colors are not trading signals by themselves, but a visual compass to guide your decision-making:   HiddenEdge release model All HiddenEdge tools follow the same structured release plan. Each indicator is released initially for free to collect feedback. After reaching a stable user base, it moves to a fixed paid tier. Some utilities remain permanently free as part of the Hidde
FREE
DhruvTheStar
Arvind Shah
Göstergeler
This is a Price Projection  for Current Candle from Time Frame M15 To Weekly, It's shows Market Trends Teji (Bullish) Or Mandi (Berries). It's Show Teji High & Low for Bullish Market and Mandi High & Low for Berries Market. We can Plan Our Trade in Well Advance for our Current Open Trade. It's Generate New Data for Every New Candle. You are requested to Please Test it with demo Ac before Use in Real Trade. Please Save it to your Mql\Indicator folder and attache to your chart. if any quay Please
FREE
Price Action Free
Bogdan Kupinsky
Göstergeler
This indicator looks for 3 rather strong patterns: Spinning Top pattern Hammer or Hanging Man Inverted Hammer or Shooting Star These patterns may indicate a trend continuation or its reversal, depending on the location of the patterns. Input parameters Distance - distance between the signal and the formed signal Note: the higher the timeframe, the greater the value should be used in Distance to display the signal correctly Indicator Features Suitable for any currency pair Operating timeframe:
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Indicator MT5 FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator is designed to detect high probability reversal patterns: Double Tops/Bottoms with fake breakouts . This is the FREE version of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29957 The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Double top and bottom patterns are chart patterns that occur when the trading instrument moves in a similar pattern to the letter "W" (double bottom) or "M" (double top). The patterns usually occur at the end of a trend and are used to signal tren
FREE
Trend Duration Forecast
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
Trend Duration Forecast It utilizes a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect trend direction and statistically forecasts the probable duration of the current move based on historical market behavior. Key Features Smooth Trend Detection:   Uses the Hull Moving Average (HMA) to filter noise while minimizing lag, providing clean Bullish/Bearish signals. Real-Time Duration Counter:   Displays a dynamic label at the start of the current trend showing the   "Real Length"   (number of bars the trend has b
FREE
Moving Average Cross Engulfing Alert Mt5
Paul Conrad Carlson
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This Mt5 Indicator Signals when there is two opposite direction bars engulfed by current bar.  has a recent Exponential Moving Average Cross and past bar was oversold/bought Expert Advisor Available in Comments  Free Version Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110114?source=Site&nbsp ; Full Alerts for mt5 terminal , phone , email, print to file, print to journal  Buy Signal ( blue line ) Past ema cross ( set at 30 bars back ) Past bar rsi is oversold ( level 40  ) Engulfing bar closes
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Phoenix Candlestick Pattern Monitor
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Göstergeler
Phoenix Şamdan Formasyonu Monitörü (MT5) MetaTrader 5 için gerçek zamanlı şamdan formasyonu algılama ve izleme aracı. Birden fazla sembolde klasik şamdan formasyonlarını otomatik olarak tanımlar ve görsel bir kontrol paneli aracılığıyla kapsamlı formasyon istatistiklerini görüntüler. Genel Bakış Phoenix Şamdan Formasyonu Monitörü, Doji, Çekiç, Kayan Yıldız, Boğa Yutan, Ayı Yutan, Sabah Yıldızı, Akşam Yıldızı, Üç Beyaz Asker ve Üç Kara Karga formasyonlarını algılar ve izler. Sistem, aynı anda
FREE
Previous High Low Daily Weekly
Marc Guy Verzotti
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Understanding the levels of the previous day or week is very important information for your trading. This indicateur allow to draw Previous day High/Low Previous week High/Low Congifuration High & Low for: Previous day, week Line Style, color Label position, size, color Any questions or comments, send me a direct message here  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mvonline
FREE
Wave Box Market Frenquency
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Totally linked to the result of a movement and the duration he had. Its height records how many ticks the asset walked during a given movement, its width shows us the duration that movement had. Its configuration must be in line with the Weis Wave Indicator configuration to observe the movement force and can indicate a possible accumulation or distribution of the movement;
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
RSI with alerts BDA
Laron Demetris Burrows
4.88 (26)
Göstergeler
Bu algoritma, fiyattaki kısa vadeli değişiklikleri% 86 * doğrulukla öngörür. ATR tarafından belirlenen büyük bir hareket olduğunda, aşırı alım veya aşırı satım durumu sırasında gösterge sizi uyaracaktır. Fiyatın sinyal mumundan daha yüksek veya daha düşük olup olmayacağını tahmin eder. Daha büyük zaman dilimlerinde ortalama geri dönüş ticareti, ikili opsiyonlar veya vadeli işlem sözleşmeleri için mükemmeldir. Gösterge, 5 yıllık verilerle geriye dönük olarak test edildi ve zaman içindeki fiyat g
FREE
Japan CandleStick Patterns
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Japanese candlestick analysis has been in existence for hundreds of years and is a valid form of technical analysis. Candlestick charting has its roots in the militaristic culture that was prevalent in Japan in the 1700s. One sees many terms throughout the Japanese literature on this topic that reference military analogies, such as the Three White Soldiers pattern Unlike more conventional charting methods, candlestick charting gives a deeper look into the mind-set of investors, helping to establ
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Göstergeler
The "Order Block Indicator for MetaTrader 5" is an advanced trading tool designed to help traders identify key order block zones in the financial markets. Order blocks are areas of institutional buying and selling, often marking significant price levels where market reversals or continuations are likely to occur. This indicator provides a visual representation of these zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to make more informed trading decisions. Key Features: Accurate Order Block Identi
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
The 3 Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple meth
FREE
Rainbow MT5
Jamal El Alama
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
FREE
ThreeM Quantum Tunneling
Nguyen Duc Quy
3.6 (10)
Göstergeler
There is a science, named Quantitative Finance, that allows to study the financial derivative pricing models using the methods of theoretical and mathematical physics. Lately I came across a paper that describes a new indicator for technical analysis that combines ideas from quantum physics and brings them to finance. I got interested in it and decided I would teach how to implement indicators based on a scientific papers in MQL5.  The original Moving Mini-Max paper [2] is written by Z.K. Silaga
FREE
Higher Highs and Lower Lows
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.86 (7)
Göstergeler
"Spotting emerging trends, defining correction periods, and anticipating reversals can benefit your trading in many ways..." So be it: Higher Highs & Lower Lows indicator. This is an indicator created by Vitali Apirine and presented to the public through the article "Time To Buy. Time to Sell - It's a Stochastic, Higher Highs & Lower Lows" in the Stocks & Commodities magazine . This is a Momentum indicator that helps determine the direction of a trend. Higher Highs and Lower Lows are two indicat
FREE
WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Göstergeler
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Göstergeler
OmniSignal Navigator – Önemli Seviyelerde Akıllı Scalping Scalping ve hassas çıkış ticareti için tasarlanmış bu günlük/haftalık Yüksek-Düşük-Kapanış göstergesiyle bir Profesyonel Gibi Ticaret Yapın. Neden İşe Yarıyor Scalping için Mükemmel: M2, M3, M5, M15 zaman dilimlerinde önemli bölgeleri (PDH/PDL/PDC ve PWH/PWL/PWC) hedefler. (Daha Kısa Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Fazla Sinyal, Daha Yüksek Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Az Sinyal) Grafik Analizine Gerek Yok: Sadece Anlık Bildirimleri (telefon
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Forex Time
Yuriy Ponyatov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
An indicator for visualizing time ranges of key trading sessions: Asian, European, and American. The indicator features functionality for setting the start and end times of each trading session, as well as an adjustable timezone of the trading server. The main advantages of the indicator include the ability to operate with minimal CPU load and memory usage. Moreover, it offers the option to specify the number of displayed historical days, providing the user with flexible market dynamics analysis
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Power Candles – Tüm Piyasalar İçin Güce Dayalı Giriş Sinyalleri Power Candles , Stein Investments’ın kanıtlanmış güç analizini doğrudan fiyat grafiğinize taşır. Sadece fiyata tepki vermek yerine, her mum gerçek piyasa gücüne göre renklendirilir. Bu sayede momentum birikimleri, güç hızlanmaları ve net trend geçişleri anında görülebilir. Tüm Piyasalar İçin Tek Mantık Power Candles tüm işlem sembollerinde otomatik olarak çalışır. Gösterge, mevcut sembolün Forex mi yoksa Forex dışı bir piyasa mı old
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesi ve EA Desteğini Alın  Doğrudan indirme — Buraya tıklayın [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment, Elliott Dalga Teorisi’ni Trading Chaos teknikleriyle birleştiren trader’lar için geliştirilmiş özel bir MT5 aracıdır. Bill Williams’ın tanımladığı kaotik piyasa ortamıyla senkronize olarak fiyat hareketlerindeki gizli ve normal uyumsuzlukları tespit eder. Ana Özellikler Elliott Dalgası Uyumlu Uyumsuzluk: Dalga yapılarıyla uyumlu boğa ve ayı uyumsuzluk
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Göstergeler
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro – Gelişmiş Çoklu Filtreli Scalping Gösterge Sistemi SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend ile çok sayıda akıllı onay filtresini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping gösterge sistemidir. Gösterge M1’den H4’e kadar tüm zaman dilimlerinde verimli çalışır ve özellikle XAUUSD, BTCUSD ve ana Forex pariteleri için uygundur. Bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret stratejilerine esnek şekilde entegre edilebilir. Gösterge, hız ve yavaş EMA’lar, trend belirleyen üç EMA, EMA e
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Profesyonel No-Repaint / Gecikmesiz Trend Sinyal Sistemi, Olağanüstü Kazanma Oranı ile | MT4 / MT5 için Temel Özellikler: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition, özellikle trend bazlı işlemler için geliştirilmiş akıllı bir sinyal sistemidir. Yalnızca güçlü, yönlü ve gerçek momentum destekli piyasa hareketlerini tespit etmek amacıyla çok katmanlı bir filtreleme yapısı kullanır. Bu sistem zirve veya dip noktaları tahmin etmeye çalışmaz. Aşağıdaki üç koşul aynı anda kar
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro, trader'ların giriş noktalarını belirlemesine ve riski etkili bir şekilde yönetmesine destek olmak için tasarlanmış MetaTrader 5 için profesyonel bir göstergedir. Gösterge, sinyal tespit sistemi, otomatik Entry/SL/TP yönetimi, hacim analizi ve gerçek zamanlı performans istatistikleri içeren kapsamlı bir analiz araçları seti sunar. Sistemi anlamak için kullanım kılavuzu   |   Diğer diller için kullanım kılavuzu ANA ÖZELLİKLER Sinyal tespit sistemi Gösterge, price action a
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yü
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Göstergeler
MetaForecast, fiyat verilerindeki harmonileri kullanarak herhangi bir piyasanın geleceğini tahmin eder ve görselleştirir. Piyasa her zaman tahmin edilemezken, fiyatlarda bir desen varsa, MetaForecast geleceği mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde tahmin edebilir. Benzer ürünlere göre, MetaForecast piyasa eğilimlerini analiz ederek daha kesin sonuçlar üretebilir. Giriş Parametreleri Past size (Geçmiş boyut) MetaForecast'ın gelecekteki tahminler oluşturmak için kullandığı çubuk sayısını belirtir. Mo
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
MT4 / MT5 için Astronomi Göstergesini Tanıtıyoruz: En İleri Göksel Ticaret Arkadaşınız Ticaret deneyiminizi göksel seviyelere yükseltmeye hazır mısınız? MT4 için devrim niteliğindeki Astronomi Göstergemizi arayın. Bu yenilikçi araç karmaşık algoritmaları kullanarak eşsiz astronomik içgörüler ve hassas hesaplamalar sunmak için geleneksel ticaret göstergelerini aşmaktadır. Bilgi Evreni Parmaklarınızın Ucunda:   Göksel verilerin hazinelerini açığa çıkaran kapsamlı bir paneli gözlemleyin. Gezegenl
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Göstergeler
Uygun sürümler:   MT4   ve   MT5 . Market Structure Patterns kanalına katılın – çalışma materyallerini indirin ve ek bilgiler edinin. İlgili gönderiler: Market Structure Patterns – Giriş Şimdi %50 indirimle edinin | Önceki fiyat 90 $ | Kampanya 31 Aralık tarihine kadar geçerlidir | Büyük bir güncelleme yakında geliyor ve orijinal fiyat güncellenecektir. Market Structure Patterns , smart money concepts (akıllı para kavramları) temelinde geliştirilen ve SMC/ICT öğelerini grafik üzerinde gösteren
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BTC Apex Equity Accelerator
Vishnu Bajpai
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC APEX EQUITY ACCELERATOR: HFT Scalping'in Evrimi HAYATINIZIN FIRSATINA HAZIR MISINIZ? Eski göstergelerle sermayenizin erimesini izlemeyi bırakın. BTC Apex, küçük hesapları Bitcoin volatilitesiyle profesyonel seviyelere taşımak için tasarlanmış bir yüksek frekanslı (HFT) kinetik motorudur. Strateji: Kinetik Momentum. Likidite boşluklarını milisaniye düzeyinde tespit eder. Seçkin Özellikler: Toksik Akış Filtresi (makas açılmasına karşı), Dinamik Vektör Takibi ve Termal Aşırı Yük Koruması (intik
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug-and-Play Auto-Optimized Session Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is a fully automatic, session-aware trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that intelligently adapts to the symbol, instrument type, and broker trading session — with zero manual configuration required . Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the traded instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time automatically Applies the cor
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Opening Range Breakout Pro Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders . The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low , along with multiple target levels above and below the range , allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart. This too
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
FREE
Echo Pulse Neural Link
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Neural-Link Engine: High-Performance Pattern Projection for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Engine is an advanced technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that utilizes historical pattern recognition to project future price action. Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this system employs a K-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) inspired approach to identify mathematical similarities in market structure and visualize a potential path forward directly on the chart. Core Functionality The engi
FREE
Multi Time Period Charts
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Multi-Time Period Charts: Professional Multi-Timeframe Visualization for MT5 The Multi-Time Period Charts (MTPC) indicator is a sophisticated market structure visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to overlay higher-timeframe price action directly onto their current lower-timeframe execution chart using precisely rendered, semi-transparent boxes. This eliminates the need for constant window switching while maintaining a clear, non-intrusive view of the broader market context. Cor
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
Vishnu Bajpai
Göstergeler
Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
HFT Propfirm Auto
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT PropFirm Pro EURUSD-Only High-Frequency Prop Firm Challenge EA (MT5) HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered exclusively for EURUSD and optimized for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts. This is a true plug-and-play HFT EA — no indicators, no over-tuning, no martingale, no grid. Only speed, precision, and disciplined EURUSD execution. Overview HFT PropFirm Pro is designed around EURUSD’s liquidity prof
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
GBPUSD velocity pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GPBUSD Velocity Pro 200 copies already sold, next price increase after 400 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized) GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable) . It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability. This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is rea
USDJPY gopher blitz
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
USDJPY Gopher Blitz 200 copies already sold already, next price increase after 200 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized) USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY . Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremel
EURUSD propflow scalper
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper 350 copies already sold, next price increase after 200 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor , engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges , not chase reckless growth. Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance , making it particularly
Big Daddy Nasdaq Turbo Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
BIG DADDY NASDAQ - TURBO PULSE: PİYASANIN TEK HAKİMİ NASDAQ EA'larının "Babası" geldi. US Tech 100 endeksinin yüksek hızdaki ortamı için tasarlanan Turbo Pulse, momentum tabanlı algoritmik scalping'in zirvesini temsil eder. Sistem gecikmeli göstergelere değil, ham tick verilerine ve fiyat darbe analizine dayanır. Kurumsal Düzeyde Performans Metrikleri Başlangıç Bakiyesi: 500.00 Toplam Net Kar: 45,148.64 Kar Faktörü: 3.17 Geri Kazanma Faktörü: 334.29 Maksimum Düşüş (Drawdown): Sadece %0.39 ($135.
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor Likidite ve momentum tabanlı Ethereum otomatik işlem sistemi Ethereum, altın ve Bitcoin’e kıyasla daha sık kısa vadeli fiyat hareketleri sunar. Bu EA, gösterge, martingale veya grid kullanmaz. İşlemler piyasa yapısı doğrulandıktan sonra açılır. Öne çıkan veriler: Net kâr: 8,904.56 Kâr faktörü: 2.82 Maksimum düşüş: ~4.6% Toplam işlem: 6,613
Vantage US500 Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
English Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500 Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols. Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability: Net Profit: Generated 1
Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !! Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30%  Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, a
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel
Vishnu Bajpai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel - There is no other EA like this in the market !! Institutional-Grade Dual-Crypto Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Ether Bit Dual Growth Sentinel  is not a conventional MT5 Expert Advisor. It is a   dual-asset execution system   engineered to operate Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)   simultaneously, independently, and continuously   under one unified EA instance. While most EAs are limited to single-symbol logic or require multiple charts and robots, this system i
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt