Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner

Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5

The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision.

Core Functionality

The scanner utilizes a sophisticated detection engine to monitor price action across any timeframe or asset. It specifically focuses on identifying multi-candle sequences where sentiment shifts are most prominent. To maintain chart clarity and high performance, the indicator features a user-defined history limit and dynamic object placement.

Key Features

  • Precision Pattern Recognition: The engine identifies a comprehensive suite of institutional-grade patterns, including Engulfing candles, Harami, Morning and Evening Stars, and Three Black Crows/White Soldiers.

  • Sequential Logic Filtering: Unlike basic scanners that repeat labels on every candle, the Neural-Link logic ensures that multi-candle patterns are only signaled once upon completion, preventing visual clutter during extended moves.

  • Dynamic Visual Offsets: The indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) calculations to place arrows and text labels. This ensures that symbols remain close to the candle wicks without overlapping price data, regardless of the asset's volatility.

  • Customizable Input Suite: Every pattern can be toggled on or off individually through the settings menu, allowing traders to tailor the scanner to their specific strategy and preference.

  • Performance Optimization: An integrated "Max Bars" history limit ensures the scanner remains fast and responsive, preventing unnecessary CPU load by focusing only on the most relevant recent data.

Included Candlestick Patterns

  • Engulfing Patterns: Detects bullish and bearish body-to-body engulfing sequences.

  • Harami: Identifies strict body containment patterns indicating potential exhaustion.

  • Three Black Crows / White Soldiers: Signals the completion of three consecutive advancing or declining candles.

  • Morning / Evening Stars: Identifies three-candle reversal clusters with specific mid-candle "star" body-ratio requirements.

  • Piercing Line / Dark Cloud Cover: Monitors for significant price penetration into the previous candle's median.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.

  • Visualization: OBJ_ARROW and OBJ_TEXT with adjustable font sizes and colors.

  • Resource Management: Automated cleanup of chart objects upon indicator removal or timeframe change.

  • Asset Support: Compatible with Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Use Case

The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is designed for price-action traders who require a disciplined approach to pattern identification. It serves as an essential validation tool for entries and exits, effectively removing the subjective guesswork from candlestick analysis and ensuring traders only act on mathematically confirmed structures.


Altri dall’autore
BTC Apex Equity Accelerator
Vishnu Bajpai
3 (2)
Experts
BTC APEX EQUITY ACCELERATOR: L'evoluzione dell'HFT Scalping SEI PRONTO PER UN'OPPORTUNITÀ IRRIPETIBILE? Smetti di guardare il tuo saldo scendere a causa di indicatori lenti. BTC Apex è un motore cinetico ad alta frequenza (HFT) progettato per scalare piccoli conti verso rendimenti professionali sfruttando la volatilità del Bitcoin. La Strategia: Momentum Cinetico. Identifica l'esatto millisecondo in cui il volume crea un vuoto di liquidità. Caratteristiche Elite: Filtro per il flusso tossico (an
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug-and-Play Auto-Optimized Session Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is a fully automatic, session-aware trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that intelligently adapts to the symbol, instrument type, and broker trading session — with zero manual configuration required . Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the traded instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time automatically Applies the cor
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Opening Range Breakout Pro Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders . The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low , along with multiple target levels above and below the range , allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart. This too
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
FREE
Echo Pulse Neural Link
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Neural-Link Engine: High-Performance Pattern Projection for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Engine is an advanced technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that utilizes historical pattern recognition to project future price action. Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this system employs a K-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) inspired approach to identify mathematical similarities in market structure and visualize a potential path forward directly on the chart. Core Functionality The engi
FREE
Multi Time Period Charts
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Multi-Time Period Charts: Professional Multi-Timeframe Visualization for MT5 The Multi-Time Period Charts (MTPC) indicator is a sophisticated market structure visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to overlay higher-timeframe price action directly onto their current lower-timeframe execution chart using precisely rendered, semi-transparent boxes. This eliminates the need for constant window switching while maintaining a clear, non-intrusive view of the broader market context. Cor
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilità
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicatori
Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
HFT Propfirm Auto
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
HFT PropFirm Pro EURUSD-Only High-Frequency Prop Firm Challenge EA (MT5) HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered exclusively for EURUSD and optimized for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts. This is a true plug-and-play HFT EA — no indicators, no over-tuning, no martingale, no grid. Only speed, precision, and disciplined EURUSD execution. Overview HFT PropFirm Pro is designed around EURUSD’s liquidity prof
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
GBPUSD velocity pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
GPBUSD Velocity Pro 200 copies already sold, next price increase after 400 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized) GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable) . It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability. This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is rea
USDJPY gopher blitz
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
USDJPY Gopher Blitz 200 copies already sold already, next price increase after 200 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized) USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY . Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremel
EURUSD propflow scalper
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper 350 copies already sold, next price increase after 200 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor , engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges , not chase reckless growth. Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance , making it particularly
Big Daddy Nasdaq Turbo Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
BIG DADDY NASDAQ - TURBO PULSE: IL DOMINATORE SUPREMO DEL MERCATO Il "Big Daddy" di tutti gli EA per NASDAQ è qui. Progettato per l'ambiente ad alta velocità dell'indice US Tech 100, Turbo Pulse rappresenta l'apice dello scalping algoritmico basato sul momentum. Il sistema utilizza dati tick grezzi per catturare i rapidi cambiamenti del mercato prima che appaiano sui grafici standard. Metriche di Performance Istituzionali Deposito Iniziale: 500.00 Profitto Netto Totale: 45,148.64 Fattore di Prof
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor Sistema automatico per Ethereum basato su liquidità e momentum Ethereum offre una maggiore frequenza di opportunità rispetto a oro e Bitcoin. Il sistema opera senza indicatori tradizionali, senza martingala e senza griglie, concentrandosi sulla struttura reale del prezzo. Risultati: Profit Factor: 2.82 Drawdown massimo: ~4.6% Operazioni totali: 6,613 Percentuale vincenti: 57.42%
Vantage US500 Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
English Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500 Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols. Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability: Net Profit: Generated 1
Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
L'Apice del Trading Multi-Valuta è arrivato! Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth è una soluzione di trading algoritmico ad alte prestazioni progettata per lo scalping d'élite basato sulla velocità dei tick ad alta frequenza, offrendo una crescita del capitale di 10X in soli 3 anni. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza un'architettura proprietaria di scansione sincronizzata per monitorare e negoziare simultaneamente quattro principali coppie di valute — EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY e USDCAD — da u
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel  — non esiste nessun altro EA come questo sul mercato!! Motore di trading cripto duale di livello istituzionale per MetaTrader 5 Ether Bit Dual Growth Sentinel non è un Expert Advisor MT5 convenzionale. È un sistema di esecuzione a doppio asset progettato per operare Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH) simultaneamente, in modo indipendente e continuo all’interno di un unico EA. A differenza della maggior parte degli EA, questo sistema è costruito per gestire due cript
