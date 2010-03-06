Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner

Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5

The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision.

Core Functionality

The scanner utilizes a sophisticated detection engine to monitor price action across any timeframe or asset. It specifically focuses on identifying multi-candle sequences where sentiment shifts are most prominent. To maintain chart clarity and high performance, the indicator features a user-defined history limit and dynamic object placement.

Key Features

  • Precision Pattern Recognition: The engine identifies a comprehensive suite of institutional-grade patterns, including Engulfing candles, Harami, Morning and Evening Stars, and Three Black Crows/White Soldiers.

  • Sequential Logic Filtering: Unlike basic scanners that repeat labels on every candle, the Neural-Link logic ensures that multi-candle patterns are only signaled once upon completion, preventing visual clutter during extended moves.

  • Dynamic Visual Offsets: The indicator uses Average True Range (ATR) calculations to place arrows and text labels. This ensures that symbols remain close to the candle wicks without overlapping price data, regardless of the asset's volatility.

  • Customizable Input Suite: Every pattern can be toggled on or off individually through the settings menu, allowing traders to tailor the scanner to their specific strategy and preference.

  • Performance Optimization: An integrated "Max Bars" history limit ensures the scanner remains fast and responsive, preventing unnecessary CPU load by focusing only on the most relevant recent data.

Included Candlestick Patterns

  • Engulfing Patterns: Detects bullish and bearish body-to-body engulfing sequences.

  • Harami: Identifies strict body containment patterns indicating potential exhaustion.

  • Three Black Crows / White Soldiers: Signals the completion of three consecutive advancing or declining candles.

  • Morning / Evening Stars: Identifies three-candle reversal clusters with specific mid-candle "star" body-ratio requirements.

  • Piercing Line / Dark Cloud Cover: Monitors for significant price penetration into the previous candle's median.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5.

  • Visualization: OBJ_ARROW and OBJ_TEXT with adjustable font sizes and colors.

  • Resource Management: Automated cleanup of chart objects upon indicator removal or timeframe change.

  • Asset Support: Compatible with Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Use Case

The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is designed for price-action traders who require a disciplined approach to pattern identification. It serves as an essential validation tool for entries and exits, effectively removing the subjective guesswork from candlestick analysis and ensuring traders only act on mathematically confirmed structures.


