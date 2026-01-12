AURUS Gold Multi

The advisor uses multi-time trend analysis and opens trades only when market direction is confirmed on multiple timeframes simultaneously , which filters out noise and reduces the number of false entries.

Multi-term trend analysis

Opening trades only when a specified number of confirmations is reached

Adaptive risk management

Built-in protection against trading with increased spreads

Automatic calculation of position volume as a percentage of capital

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR

Position management

Limiting the maximum number of open positions

Compatibility and reliability

Does not use martingale, grids, averaging or hedging

Correct operation on 5-digit and 3-digit quotes

Full support for Netting and Hedging accounts

Trading signal filtering system

The advisor features a multi-level filter block designed to improve the quality of entries and reduce the number of trades in unfavorable market conditions.

Each filter works independently and can be enabled or disabled in the advisor settings.

Spark plug filter

Evaluates the structure of the last closed candle:

direction of the candle body;

body to total range ratio;

Confirmation of market intent without using indicators.

The filter allows you to exclude entries when the price movement is weak or uncertain.

Price Pattern Filter

Uses proven classic models:

absorption (Engulfing);

Pin Bar.

Patterns are analyzed only on closed candles, without redrawing and without reference to future data.

Pulse filter

Estimates the strength of the current movement:

comparison of the candle range with the current volatility;

filtering flat and low market activity.

The filter prevents trades from being opened during periods of no directional movement.

Indicator permissions

Used as a confirmatory level:

RSI – Directional Pressure Sensing;

ADX is an estimate of the strength of the current movement.

The indicators do not generate a signal on their own, but are used exclusively as resolving filters.

Flexible filter architecture

each filter is configured separately;

It is possible to use one or more filters simultaneously;

filters do not conflict with the main trend logic;

The logic is fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester.

Note

Filters are intended to improve the quality of entries and do not guarantee the absence of losing trades.

Results depend on the selected settings, trading instrument and market conditions.