Black Gold MT4

The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring to achieve optimal results.



Analyzes the global trend: Opens trades strictly in the direction of the trend.

Safe methods: Aggressive strategies such as martingale, grids or locking are excluded.

Fixed stops: Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit, without cumbersome stop parameters.

Easy to install: Works with basic settings, only the selection of the trade volume or activation of automatic risk calculation is required.

Suitable for prop companies: Meets strict risk management criteria.



Requirements for Black Gold EA MT4:



Currency pair: XAU/USD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5.

Minimum deposit: $50 (recommended).

Broker: Any reliable broker will do.

Account type: Any (standard, ECN, etc.).

VPS: Optional, to ensure smooth operation of the advisor.



Important:

Trading with advisors is associated with risk. Past results do not guarantee future profitability. It is recommended to use the advisor on a demo account before trading on a real account.