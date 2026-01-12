AURUS Gold Multi
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Versão: 1.26
- Ativações: 5
AURUS Gold Multi-TF EMA is a fully automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for trading gold ( XAUUSD ) and other highly volatile instruments.
The advisor uses multi-time trend analysis and opens trades only when market direction is confirmed on multiple timeframes simultaneously , which filters out noise and reduces the number of false entries.
Key Features
Multi-term trend analysis
Simultaneous analysis of 9 timeframes : M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1
Triple Exponential Moving Average ( EMA ) System
Opening trades only when a specified number of confirmations is reached
Optional reverse mode for counter-trend strategies
Adaptive risk management
Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit based on ATR
Automatic calculation of position volume as a percentage of capital
Fixed lot support
Intelligent check of minimum acceptable stop-loss
Built-in protection against trading with increased spreads
Position management
ATR-based Trailing Stop support
-
Limiting the maximum number of open positions
Daily limit on trades
Automatic closure of conflicting positions
Using a unique Magic Number
Compatibility and reliability
Full support for Netting and Hedging accounts
Optimized for MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester
Correct operation on 5-digit and 3-digit quotes
Does not use martingale, grids, averaging or hedging
Trading signal filtering system
The advisor features a multi-level filter block designed to improve the quality of entries and reduce the number of trades in unfavorable market conditions.
Each filter works independently and can be enabled or disabled in the advisor settings.
Spark plug filter
Evaluates the structure of the last closed candle:
direction of the candle body;
body to total range ratio;
-
Confirmation of market intent without using indicators.
The filter allows you to exclude entries when the price movement is weak or uncertain.
Price Pattern Filter
Uses proven classic models:
absorption (Engulfing);
Pin Bar.
Patterns are analyzed only on closed candles, without redrawing and without reference to future data.
Pulse filter
Estimates the strength of the current movement:
comparison of the candle range with the current volatility;
filtering flat and low market activity.
The filter prevents trades from being opened during periods of no directional movement.
Indicator permissions
Used as a confirmatory level:
RSI – Directional Pressure Sensing;
-
ADX is an estimate of the strength of the current movement.
The indicators do not generate a signal on their own, but are used exclusively as resolving filters.
Flexible filter architecture
each filter is configured separately;
It is possible to use one or more filters simultaneously;
filters do not conflict with the main trend logic;
-
The logic is fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester.
Note
Filters are intended to improve the quality of entries and do not guarantee the absence of losing trades.
Results depend on the selected settings, trading instrument and market conditions.
Recommended settings
Timeframe: M5 – M15
Symbol: XAUUSD
Minimum deposit: depends on the broker and the chosen risk level
Recommended risk: 0.5–1% per trade
Important information
Trading in financial markets involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future profits.
Before using the advisor on a real account, testing and optimization are recommended.