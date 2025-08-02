Gold Legion is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform to provide stable and profitable trading in the Forex market. This Expert Advisor offers a flexible approach to trading, allowing you to use both the Martingale strategy and single trades, making it suitable for various trading styles and risk levels.

Key Features of Gold Legion:



Dual Trading Mode: The Expert Advisor allows you to switch between Martingale and Single Trades. In Martingale mode, the Expert Advisor increases the size of each subsequent trade after a losing one to compensate for losses and make a profit. In Single Trades mode, the Expert Advisor opens only one trade at a time, allowing for a more conservative approach to trading.



Adaptive to the Market: Gold Legion uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze market conditions and adapt its trading strategy. The Expert Advisor takes into account various factors such as volatility, trends, and support and resistance levels to make optimal trading decisions.



Customizable Parameters: Gold Legion offers a wide range of customizable parameters that allow traders to tailor the EA to their individual needs and preferences. Traders can customize the lot size, Martingale multiplier, stop loss, take profit, and other parameters.



Optimized for Gold: Although Gold Legion is designed for forex trading in general, it is specifically optimized for gold trading (XAU/USD). Gold is a popular asset for trading due to its volatility and trends, making it attractive for use with EAs like Gold Legion.



Benefits of Using Gold Legion:



Trading Automation: Gold Legion automates the trading process, eliminating the need for traders to constantly monitor the market and make decisions manually.



Stability and Profitability: With its sophisticated algorithms and adaptability to the market, Gold Legion aims to provide stable and profitable trading.



Flexibility and customizability: The ability to switch between Martingale and single trade modes, as well as a wide range of customizable parameters, allow traders to tailor the EA to their individual needs.



Gold Legion is a powerful and flexible trading EA that can help traders achieve success in the Forex market. Whether you are an experienced trader or a beginner, Gold Legion can provide you with the tools and capabilities you need to trade profitably.



Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD). US30

Timeframe M1 - M5 >>>



Capital from $500

Broker any broker

Account type any, preferably with a low spread

Leverage from 1:500

VPS is desirable, but not necessary





If your deposit is not several thousand USD, we strongly recommend moderate stop loss and reasonable trailing, tests on screenshots show that it is possible to make a profit. For a grid strategy, the amount recommended is more than 200 USD.



🛡️ Important note: Trading on financial markets carries risks. Before using Gold Legion on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of financial losses.