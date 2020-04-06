Gold Predictor MT4

Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Buy Stop is a pending order that orders the broker to buy if the currency reaches a higher value. It is relevant if there are forecasts of a strong increase
Sell Stop is an order to sell the currency when it becomes cheaper. It is used if there is a forecast of a future decrease in value
Trading with pending orders has the following advantages: reducing risk on forex These orders, provided that the trader knows how to place them correctly, can not only give a break in active trading and automate the process, but can also be useful at times when sharp jumps occur, and when the speculator cannot react to them in time and correctly. By using orders placed in accordance with the trading plan and strategy, you can significantly increase profitability and reduce risks. Such trading gives the trader the opportunity to insure against unforeseen situations. So, if the price does not reach the pending position, but turns around and starts moving in the other direction, it will be enough to delete or move the order, avoiding a drawdown, which would have happened if the position had been opened immediately.

The advantages of trading with this tool include:

advantages of orders - Removal of psychological tension, lowering the stress level during active trading
Freeing the trader from sitting at the computer monitor around the clock waiting for the right moment
The ability to more thoroughly create a trading plan, because before placing a pending order, you need to develop a strategy, outline entry/exit levels, stop and profit taking. Trading ceases to be like gambling and is based on calculations, forecasts
More accurate work, no moments of braking with the push of a button, long deliberations. If everything is carefully calculated in advance, the order will allow you to instantly make a profitable deal, without even requiring the presence of a trader
Solving the problem of requotes, when a person physically does not have time to open a position at the desired level
Key features of Gold Predictor:

 No trading grid

 No Martingale strategy

 Conservative capital management

 Full automation - easy installation

 Currency pairs: XAUUSD, US30, major pairs.

 Timeframe: M1-M5 and higher.

Built-in risk management: Use built-in risk control functions, including stop loss and take profit levels. Protect your capital with strategic risk management even in conditions of increased volatility.

Customizable parameters: Adapt the advisor settings to your preferences and risk level. Customize the settings to suit your trading strategy, providing flexibility and personalization.

Regardless of your trading experience, Gold Predictor offers a reliable and effective solution to maximize profits and reduce potential risks.

 Important note: Trading on financial markets carries risks. Before using Gold Predictor on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of financial losses.

Önerilen ürünler
Ea 555
Aleksandr Nadein
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA works with pending orders.Recommended Currency Pair GPBUSD H1.With good market valontility gives a good profit.Advisor is fully automated for working in the market.It is also possible to use auto-management.It is possible to use the swap size, ideal for strong volatility or at night.When trading, two pending orders are placed, when one works, the second is deleted. Trading is not intermittent.
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Uzman Danışmanlar
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Ortalama Robotu
Yasin Ipek
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot çalışması istenen sembole yüklenir yüklenmez 1 adet Al ve 1 adet Sat pozisyonu açar. Piyasa hangi yöne giderse gitsin doğru yönde olan pozisyon karla kapatıp yanlış yönde olan pozisyona robot ayarlarında belirtirlen katsayı oranında çarpılarak yeni bir pozisyon açar. Açılan tüm pozisyonların lot ağırlıklarına göre ortalama maliyeti belirlenir ve bu ortalama maliyete yine robot ayarlarında belirtilen kar oranı eklenerek aynı yöndeki pozisyonlar karla kapatılır. Yani fiyat altta ve üstte bir
Gilded Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gilded Egg EA  is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading  XAUUSD  on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the ma
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Finance Craft mt4
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Finance Craft bot is suitable for everyone who was looking for a universal scalpel but cannot dwell on a specific product, because in all of them it notices flaws or does not understand the trading strategy. For those who fall into this category of searchers, there is good news - this bot is for you! In the description presented below, only essential information will be provided, and nothing superfluous. The first important point is that the bot works on both Netting and Hedging account typ
Bluey EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Bluey, the next evolution in automated trading technology. Bluey isn't just another run-of-the-mill trading robot; it's a sophisticated system engineered to redefine your trading experience. Powered by cutting-edge algorithms and state-of-the-art features, Bluey seamlessly blends technical analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to provide traders with accurate and profitable trading signals. Bluey's advanced technology excels at identifying lucrative trading opport
Winter
Ivan Akimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Принцип работы советника основан на открытии сделок при получении сигнала от своих индикаторов. Закрытие происходит при поступлении противоположного сигнала. Настройки упрощены до минимума, можно выставить только рабочий лот. Советник настроен на работу на паре EUR/USD, таймфреймы  M5, M15, M30, H1 Советник не  использует в торговле, мартингейл и усреднение. Мониторинг советника   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/795297
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Market structure trailing system
Dmitrii Pivovarov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The adviser trades within the local trend, before the formation of a new structural extremum (High/Low). The direction and strength of the trend does not affect efficiency, trade is carried out within the framework of the microstructure in the direction of the current movement from one extremum to another. Advisor for tools with a low spread on ECN accounts. Implemented: The restriction on the maximum spread (during the news and increased volatility, the adviser does not trade) Trading time l
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Stable Investment EA2
Denis Messias Rodrigues Dos Santos
Uzman Danışmanlar
•EA'MIZ, BÜYÜK OYUNCULARIN OLDUĞU DESTEK VE DİRENÇ SEVİYELERİNDE OPERASYONLAR GERÇEKLEŞTİREN SON TEKNOLOJİDİR. •BOLLINGER BANDLARI, RSI, ATR, ARZ VE TALEP GİBİ GÖSTERGELERİ FİLTRE OLARAK KULLANIYORUZ. •ÇOK FAZLA RİSK ALMADAN, İSTİKRARLI GELİR ODAKLI BİR EA'DIR. ÖNERİLER: •ÇİFT: AUDCAD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD •GRAFİK ZAMAN ARALIĞI: M15 •ÖNERİLEN YATIRIM: 1000USD •KALDIRAÇ: 1:200 VEYA DAHA YÜKSEK •GEÇMİŞ PERFORMANS, GELECEKTEKİ KÂRLILIĞIN GARANTİSİ DEĞİLDİR, EA'NIN NASIL ÇALIŞTIĞINI ÖĞRENMEK İÇİN DÜ
GoldMinerRobot
Burak Can Kislak
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni Yıl hediyesi ve “GoldMinerRobot”un piyasaya sürülmesiyle, bu robotu satın alan veya kiralayan ilk 5 kişiye, satın alma sürelerine orantılı olarak ücretsiz MQL5 - VPS verilecektir. Bu robotu 1 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 1 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız. Bu robotu 3 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 3 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız. Bu robotu 6 ay kiralarsanız, bizden HEDİYE olarak 6 ay "ÜCRETSİZ MQL5 VPS" alacaksınız. Bu robotu sınırsız olarak satın alırsanız veya bir
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Safe Series Manager
Oleksii Ferbei
Uzman Danışmanlar
SafeSeries Manager is a professional multi-currency trading robot for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for adaptive trading in volatile market conditions. Its core advantage lies in its intelligent order series management, powerful risk control tools, and flexible signal configuration system. SafeSeries Manager is focused on achieving consistent profits while minimizing drawdowns and maintaining disciplined trading behavior. The minimum recommended deposit is 10,000 units of base currency. RO
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Uzman Danışmanlar
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
Intelligent Machine
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA’s unique algorithm calculates the average price (reflected in the form of a trend line on the chart), which is the center of price attraction in the framework of the traded timeframe. At times of increasing volatility, the adviser begins work with the goal of fixing profit in the region of the center of attraction of the price. Advisor does not use dangerous trading methods. It is recommended to install a trading expert on a remote server (VPS). Recommended Trading Instruments (TF 5M)
Fatmaw Modifier
Chusnul Mubarok
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses indicators to move the level line, the rules are if the price is below the level line then it is a buy signal, and if the price is above the level then a sell signal, trailing stop is to modify the stop loss, or to bring up a stop loss if previously sl = 0, this EA can accept manual orders via Android or home PC. if the condition is floating you can help this ea using manual orders which you think are good...
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to
News Scalps
Tolulope Aanuoluwapo Bello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing News scalp: The Premier News Scalping Expert Advisor And Arbitrage In the realm of forex trading, seizing fleeting opportunities amid market turbulence demands precision and speed. Enter News scalp, the pinnacle of news scalping Expert Advisors (EAs) designed to excel in the high-stakes arena of news-driven trading. With its innovative features tailored specifically for rapid-fire scalping strategies,   News scalp   promises to revolutionize how traders navigate volatile market con
Ai Captain EA MT4
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125970 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
EA Sky7 Golden
Maulana Bin Ibrahim
Uzman Danışmanlar
For Pair Gold Only Martingle or Single Entry Type. Setting : Layer Entry Style : 1. Pip Step Entry (Recommended for Martingle type) =  Recommended  250 points 2. Instant Entry (Recommended for Single Entry type but no SL) Take Profit option : 1. By Golden Ratio Fibonacci Retracement 2. By Smart Averanging PIPS Lot Size Style : 1. Lot Size Auto 2. Lot Size Manual (Recommended) 3. Lot Size Percentage (Still Working on it) TimeFrame Signal Switch (Auto Scanning) : 1. M5 2. M15 3. M30 4. H1 I'm usi
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper
Pappathi Murugesan
Uzman Danışmanlar
KingMaker Ultimate Scalper Expert Advisor TimeFrame - 5 Mins Minimum Balance - 200$ Pairs - Major Currency Pairs , Like - EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY .... etc Run Low Spread Forex Broker Or ECN Broker Money Management Adjust Risk Management SafeMode - True/False Setting : You Have Deposit 200$ , Run EA On 2 or 3 Currency Pairs Only  Automatic Increase And Decrease Lot Size 
Banker Pro
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
Vision Fx v
Samuel Nancwat Isaac
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the Vision fx EA, a sophisticated trading robot designed to capitalize on the dynamic interplay of short-term and long-term reversal patterns within the Forex market. Unlike other robots, this EA avoids grid, or arbitrage strategies, ensuring a secure and calculated trading experience. Perfect for traders of all backgrounds, whether seasoned or beginners, the vision fx EA accommodates all skill levels. This versatile trading system comes packed with features, including guarding aga
Green Frog EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtım: En İyi Profesyonel EA Uzmanı - Green Frog EA Forex ticaretinin hızla ve kararlı bir şekilde hareket ettiği dünyada, yanınızda güvenilir bir müttefik bulunmak fark yaratabilir. İşte karşınızda Green Frog EA: eşi benzeri olmayan bir hassasiyet ve verimlilik sunan en iyi profesyonel Expert Advisor (EA). Green Frog EA, forex endüstrisindeki yılların deneyimiyle birleşen son teknolojik ilerlemelerin bir kanıtıdır. Uzman traderlar ve yazılım mühendislerinden oluşan bir ekip tarafından geli
Optimus Prime Pro Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Optimus Prime Pro, tu aliado en el emocionante mundo del trading de divisas! Optimus Prime es un asesor experto meticulosamente diseñado para la plataforma MT4, con un enfoque especializado en el par de divisas EUR/USD en el marco de tiempo H1. Este robot de trading automático ha sido creado con precisión y eficiencia para ayudarte a aprovechar al máximo las oportunidades del mercado, llevando tu experiencia de trading al siguiente nivel. Características Destacadas de Optimus Prime: Optimización
FREE
Market Trast
Snanislav Nagornyuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Предлагаю ознакомиться с первым моим советником. Много писать не буду. Советник простой. Скриншот тестирования есть под описанием. Рекомендации: Работает на паре EURUSD Таймфрейм - М1. Торговый терминал - MetaTrader4. Минимальный рекомендованный депозит - $10000 для лота 0.01. Минимальное рекомендованное кредитное плечо торгового счёта - 1:500. Параметры - по умолчанию. Но при желании можно экспериментировать на демо-счёте.
Martingale Master Pro
Toh Chong Wei
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is to implement advanced Martingale strategies while managing risk meticulously. Start with Micro/Cent Account (Swap free account preferable) . Starting with 0.1 lot size, EA will have multiplier of 1.15 with every Martingale strategy level. Capital stop loss is optional. Check out my signal before purchasing the signal. Disclaimer : While I aim to provide consistent and profitable trading opportunities, please remember that trading Forex involves risk, and past performance is not indica
Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ve Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Do
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Ai Medusa
Aleksandr Makarov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusively available on the MQL5 Marketplace. Developed over a period of 5 years (since 2020) Ai Medusa   -  This is a real trading algorithm. The results are a very stable growth curve. Completely safe and reliable, the most powerful robotic system in the world. Does not use dangerous trading methods.Works with 28 major and cross currency pairs. Powered by   DeepSeek + BlackBox.AI Always sets   Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Breakeven. -------------------------------------------------------------
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
AurumMind
Tatsiana Mironava
Uzman Danışmanlar
Робот рассчитывает с помощью математический моделей точки поддержки и сопротивления цены, после этого определяет тренд и его силу. Текущий ордер, который открыт, робот сопровождает с помощью ТрейлингСтопа, постоянно подтягивая СтопЛосс следом за движением цены. Скачайте демо версию робот с этого сайта, запустите тестер стратегий и протестируйте робота на паре XAUUSD. Торговые рекомендации: таймфрейм любой. пара XAUUSD (GOLD) минимальный депозит 100$ максимальный рекомендуемый спред до 25 пунктов
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tüccar için minimum riskle, uzun vadeli ve gerçekçi kazanç sağlamayı amaçlayan karmaşık bir yaklaşımın özü. Temelde, birbirini etkili bir şekilde güçlendiren ileri seviyedeki ticaret konseptleri ve makine öğrenimi bulunmaktadır. Bir diğer benzersiz özellik ise sistemi optimize etmeye gerek olmamasıdır, çünkü bu işlev benim sunucularıma yüklenmiştir. Sistem, minimum kayıplarla ve uzun süreli pozisyon koruma ile muhafazakar ve uzun vadeli ticaret gerçekleştirir. ÜCRETSİZ DENEMEK .SET dosyaları ti
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
FIFO Beater
Pejman Alanjari
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully FIFO compliant EA that performs money management as well as risk management. It is ideal for American residents who deal with FIFO limitations and low 1:50 leverage. The EA entry point is fully customizable and traders can conveniently modify the inputs to serve their own risk apatite. Here is the signal I created to track the progress of this EA live: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1491511 Since it uses martingale strategy, a gradual delay strategy is defined in the EA that clo
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA (Uzman Danışman), piyasa New York seansı sırasında hareket etmeye başladığında (daha yüksek hacim) bir pozisyon açar. Bu şekilde, momentum hacim tarafından korunur ve yüksek bir olasılıkla hızlı bir şekilde Kar Al (Take Profit) seviyesine ulaşabiliriz. Sinyal (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 New York Seansı Sırasında Momentum Bazlı Giriş EA, düşük zaman dilimlerinde FVG'ler (Fair Value Gap) aracılığıyla gizli bir impuls tespit eder. Eğer impuls, New York seansı
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThraeX – M1’de Scalping Roma döneminin disiplininden ve hassasiyetinden ilham alan ThraeX , MetaTrader 4 için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir uzman danışmandır (Expert Advisor – EA) . Özellikle 1 dakikalık grafik (M1) üzerinde yüksek frekanslı alım satım (High-Frequency Trading) için geliştirilmiştir. Piyasanın ani dalgalanmalarını yönetmek, kısa vadeli fiyat hareketlerini yüksek hız ve uyarlanabilirlikle tespit edip bunlara tepki vermek için tasarlanmıştır. Temel Özellikler: ️ M1 Scalping Mantığı
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding res
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the fore
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades accordin
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:  Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy: Merlin
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Master Expert Advisor  is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pharaoh Gold  is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accuracy. Th
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility and sensi
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time.  Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action strate
Golden Shield
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode. The Foundation of Security: Risk Management The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not s
Gold Legion
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Legion is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform to provide stable and profitable trading in the Forex market. This Expert Advisor offers a flexible approach to trading, allowing you to use both the Martingale strategy and single trades, making it suitable for various trading styles and risk levels. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Gold Legion: Dual Trading Mode: Th
Gold x25
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD 25 – The Gold Standard of Algorithmic Gold Trading (XAU/USD)  You are one of the first who can take advantage of the PRICE 555 promotion, it will be valid for only two weeks and then the robot price will be 999  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller To find the best moments to open positions, the expert uses a variety of technical tools, including, in particular, moving averages, Bollinger bands and channels. In addition, the tradi
XAU Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold has always attracted traders with its volatility and potential for profit. However, manual gold trading requires significant time investment, deep market knowledge and iron endurance. That is why trading robots, especially scalping algorithms, are becoming increasingly popular among those who seek to maximize their profits in the XAU/USD market. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The essence of gold scalping Scalping is a strateg
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt