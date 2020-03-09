The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode.



The Foundation of Security: Risk Management



The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not simply open trades; it carefully evaluates potential risks and rewards using complex mathematical models and historical data. Built-in protection mechanisms such as stop-loss and take-profit ensure that each trade has clearly defined boundaries, preventing unexpected losses and locking in profits when target levels are reached.

The advisor's strategy is based on the indicators of the Gold Miner system, Golden Shield is a trading robot designed to make a profit on the gold market (XAU/USD), suitable for any currency pairs on the forex market. It will become a valuable tool for both beginners looking for automated systems and experienced traders who value accuracy and efficiency in strategies based on the order grid. Simplicity and flexibility of settings allows trading without using the grid and martingale strategy, all transactions are reliably protected by pre-set take profit and stop loss levels.

Timeframe M15



Currency pairs - Any.

To operate the advisor, set the settings according to the screenshot:



Max Trades Grid >0 (if we don't use the grid then = 1)







Money Management > 0



To use additional grid orders - Use Grid = true



StopLoss > Grid Step



Important note:



Trading on financial markets carries risks.



Before using Golden Shield on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of financial losses.