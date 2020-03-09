Golden Shield

The Golden Shield is not just a trading robot, it is a comprehensive solution for those who seek a stable income in the Forex market while minimizing risks. This robot, developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, combines advanced market analysis algorithms and strict money management rules, providing reliable and profitable trading in automatic mode.

The Foundation of Security: Risk Management

The heart of the Golden Shield is its advanced risk management. The robot does not simply open trades; it carefully evaluates potential risks and rewards using complex mathematical models and historical data. Built-in protection mechanisms such as stop-loss and take-profit ensure that each trade has clearly defined boundaries, preventing unexpected losses and locking in profits when target levels are reached.

The advisor's strategy is based on the indicators of the Gold Miner system, Golden Shield is a trading robot designed to make a profit on the gold market (XAU/USD), suitable for any currency pairs on the forex market. It will become a valuable tool for both beginners looking for automated systems and experienced traders who value accuracy and efficiency in strategies based on the order grid. Simplicity and flexibility of settings allows trading without using the grid and martingale strategy, all transactions are reliably protected by pre-set take profit and stop loss levels.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Timeframe M15

Currency pairs - Any.

To operate the advisor, set the settings according to the screenshot:


Max Trades Grid >0 (if we don't use the grid then = 1)



Money Management > 0

To use additional grid orders - Use Grid = true

StopLoss > Grid Step

Important note:

Trading on financial markets carries risks.

Before using Golden Shield on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account. Past results do not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of financial losses.

Önerilen ürünler
William Percent Range with Simple Moving Average
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when the SMAs cross and when the WPR has left overbought/oversold areas. The SMAs are also programmed to close the trades if the trend changes. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is NZDUSD and the recommended timeframe to operat
FREE
SMC Hybrid
Ryan Ferdyansyah Kurniawan
Uzman Danışmanlar
An intelligent EA built with systematic strategy and logic, designed to analyze Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) in combination with various indicators to detect potential reversal signals. Although it's a single-pair EA, it includes a mechanism to limit the total number of open trades across multiple pairs. So, even if you attach it to several pairs, it will manage the total exposure efficiently. The EA calculates the risk-reward ratio based on a percentage of your acco
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
ScalpingLegends
Jesus Alberto Tomas Martinez
Uzman Danışmanlar
This s peacial discount will the end in 25.12.2023 !  or for 2 next buyers, Price will increase to 299$ after sale off the end. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107985 This EA is trade GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, and most curency pairs, It is an excellent scalping trading system developed and researched with great care, using intelligent algorithms combined with in-depth candlestick indicators. with careful study of market information before choosing waves to trade with the be
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
TradeButterfly
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 trading advisor calculates the formed Gartley Butterfly shapes and makes a decision at the start of trading. "Butterfly Gartley" - one of the figures of graphical analysis, popularized by technical analyst Larry Pesavento, taken from the author's publication "Profit in the stock market", published in the mid-thirties. To date, there are 12 basic "Gartley patterns" - graphic figures with the construction, based on the application of Fibonacci levels and ratios. The algorithm of trackin
Ginsetucho
Yoshiteru Taneda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tek pozisyonlu scalping EA “Silver Snowbird”. Alım Satım Para Birimleri: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD Ticaret tarzı: scalping İşlem zaman dilimi: M1 Genel Bakış. Endeks duyuruları vb. sırasında durma önerisi yoktur. Piyasadaki aşırı alım ve aşırı satımın ve piyasanın ortalama geri dönüş doğasının farkında olan aykırı bir yöntem. Tek pozisyon tipi riski sınırlamayı kolaylaştırır. Yöntem özellikle menziliyle ünlü Okyanusya para birimi için uygundur. Parametreler (varsayılan değerler). Sihirli
FlySystemEA Pro
Nikolaos Pantzos
3.08 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfect on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use expert. Pairs and Time Frame Pair: eurusd Time frame: M1 Default settings are good for eurusd. Information Please test expert on demo account first, before uses it on real account. Have on your mind, all scalpers are sensiti
FREE
The Midnight Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
2 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
FREE
Algo Edge MT4
Niklas Templin
3.75 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algo Edge EA  Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  EA work with high and low from Last Candle. AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent = The Robot will i
FREE
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Uzman Danışmanlar
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
AlphaX Investment King
Michael Martens
Uzman Danışmanlar
Beschreibung Der Handelsautomat nutzt saisonale Muster. Es sind insgesamt sieben Strategien implementiert. Die Strategien A, B und AB und Christmas Run können mit verschiedenen Sets gefahren werden, für den Turnaround Tuesday lassen sich die gleitenden Durchschnitte variieren. Für die Witchcraft Wonder Strategie lassen sich Ein- und Ausstiegszeitpunkte anpassen. Weiterhin existiert ein variabler Filter, um Einstiege zu optimieren. Unterstützte Märkte AktienIndizes (bspw. S&P 500, DAX) Gold (
Milch Cow Multi Pro
Mohamed Nasseem
Uzman Danışmanlar
Milch Cow Multi Pro EA   "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes. It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals the smart proces
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
NeuralProfit
Vladislav Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeuralProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the eventuality indicator. NeuralProfit- - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of hig
Super VIP EA1
Tran Cao Cho
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Uzman Danışmanlar
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SWmax EA - Meta Trader 4 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker.
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SDmax EA   - Meta Trader 4 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
ProbabilityRiskManagedEA
Pranav Sanghadia
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Probability and risk management based trading algorithm EA. This EA works on any timeframe, in fact it does not take the timeframe in account. Please backtest and generate the optimized values for your MT4 broker.  Please use the optimized input parameters only for the given currency pair and don't modify TP or SL once the trade is placed. As per the probability of coin flip the buy and sell orders will be equal in some time, the EA remains profitable because of the optimized parameters. 
FREE
News Advisor MT4 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT4. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT5 version of this expert: News Advisor MT5 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the
US30 Break Scalp
Vitor Manuel Goncalves Pinto
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings). The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input. Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
CDS Asian Fakeout Ultimate
Muammar Cadillac Sungkar
Uzman Danışmanlar
*LIMITED SPECIAL PRICE* Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS) with the CDS Asian Fakeout EA - Ultimate Version The Ultimate Version: Trade Smarter, Not Harder. Unlock next-level control with a suite of professional tools, including advanced risk management, adaptive trailing stops, time-based exits, and intelligent profit-locking features, all designed to maximize your profitability and protect your capital. The way this EA works is made as simple as possible. The power of this EA lies in an elegant fusi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Uzman Danışmanlar
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Uzman Danışmanlar
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tüccar için minimum riskle, uzun vadeli ve gerçekçi kazanç sağlamayı amaçlayan karmaşık bir yaklaşımın özü. Temelde, birbirini etkili bir şekilde güçlendiren ileri seviyedeki ticaret konseptleri ve makine öğrenimi bulunmaktadır. Bir diğer benzersiz özellik ise sistemi optimize etmeye gerek olmamasıdır, çünkü bu işlev benim sunucularıma yüklenmiştir. Sistem, minimum kayıplarla ve uzun süreli pozisyon koruma ile muhafazakar ve uzun vadeli ticaret gerçekleştirir. ÜCRETSİZ DENEMEK .SET dosyaları ti
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Uzman Danışmanlar
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor للتداول الآلي تنويه : الأداء السابق أو الأهداف الافتراضية لا تضمن النتائج المستقبلية. التداول في الأسواق المالية ينطوي على مخاطر، وقد يؤدي إلى خسارة رأس المال. يُنصح باستخدام إدارة مخاطر مناسبة واختبار الإكسبيرت على حساب تجريبي قبل التداول الحقيقي. الميزات الأساسية : يعمل على جميع أزواج العملات بما في ذلك الذهب (XAUUSD). فلترة ذكية لجلسات التداول: آسيا – لندن – نيويورك. إدارة أموال ديناميكية تناسب الحسابات الصغيرة والكبيرة. دعم Trailing Stop وحماية متقدمة
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.05 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Velora EA – Grid ve Uyarlanabilir Trailing Breakout Sistemi Velora, Anında Volatilite Çıkışı (IVB) temelinde tasarlanmış, uyarlanabilir bir Grid Motoru, dinamik takip mantığı, kısmi kapanış mekanizmaları ve otomatik volatilite tabanlı girişlere sahip yüksek kaliteli bir Uzman Danışmandır. Saldırganlık, güvenlik ve uyum sağlama yeteneğinin bir karışımını arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Velora, yalnızca tepkisel değil, aynı zamanda duyarlıdır. Temel Güçler IVB Breakout Motoru:   Gelişmiş oyna
Gold Trend Ai Ea
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend_EA_BOT is an automated trading software designed to maximize forex trading profits using advanced algorithms and risk management techniques. In order for the expert to work well with you and get the best results The indicator must be loaded with the news filter and  setfile   Link to download the news filter and indicator with setfile https://shorturl.at/pLT48    Recommendations : Use on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe  You can start to trade with $ 1000 Minimum initial Deposit The recommend
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCIPIO AI, finans piyasalarında 20 yılı aşkın deneyimden sonra oluşturduğum Otomatik işlem BOT'umdur, TİCARET faaliyetinin, girişin, yönetimin, zarar durdurmanın %100'ünü otomatikleştirir, gün geçtikçe TİCARETÇİNİN hiçbir şey yapması gerekmez. Bu EA aynı anda yalnızca 1 TİCARET açar ve hemen DURDURMA KAYBINI çok yakına ayarlar, ızgara veya martingale kullanmaz, her seferinde bir işlem yapar, böylece büyük DRAW DONW'dan kaçınır. Son birkaç günün davranışına göre TİCARETİ (UZUN + KISA) açmak iç
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Reaper King
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Özet Reaper King , MT4 için kendini optimize eden kırılım EA’sıdır . Her yeni mumda yalnızca bir kez çalışır, önemli zirve/dip seviyelerine bekleyen emirler koyar ve pozisyonu bar bazında yönetir. Tam otomatik (0–2 giriş) Set dosyası yok · Optimize etmeyin Rejim-uyarlamalı (ATR/spread) Artıları Her zaman dilimi için kendi kendine optimizasyon : Auto-Snap + ATR’ye dayalı uyarlanabilir mapping → dış optimizasyona gerek yok Zirve/Dip kırılımı + uyarlanabilir tampon Üst zaman dilimi trend f
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Apex Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Apex Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT4 In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold Advisor stands out as a tool designed to provide high accuracy of market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, this advisor is a powerful solution for traders looking to maximize their profitability while minimizing risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Apex G
Aurus Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Aurus Gold" is a program that can automatically analyze and trade on the foreign exchange market (Forex) without human intervention. This innovative tool for decisions about buying or selling currency pairs. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The main task of Aurus Gold is to maximize profits and minimize risks for investors. It is able to work around the clock, based on predetermined parameters and trading rules. The main benefits
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
Golden Fairy
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN FAIRY – Gold Trading Platform on MetaTrader 4 (MT4) (XAU/USD) Dive into the exciting world of trading, where technology becomes your faithful ally! GOLDEN FAIRY is an innovative trading advisor created for reliable and effective interaction with the gold market. It is based on powerful artificial intelligence algorithms, which, combined with deep analysis of market trends and strict risk management principles, allow you to extract maximum benefit from each transaction. the full list fo
Gold Fish Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Fish Scalper Advisor for gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system created specifically for trading gold assets (XAU/USD). Typically, such robots use algorithmic methods to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This program uses built-in formulas to process data in real time, effectively adapting to changes in the market and provid
Golden AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Gold AI EA for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them t
Black Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Advisor called Black Gold EA is an advanced solution for automated trading on the XAUUSD (gold to US dollar) currency pair. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advantages of the Black Gold EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without emotional factors, fast decision-making and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profit and requires careful configuration and monitoring
Alive Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Alive Gold
Golden Raider
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Raider MT4 Gold Trading Advisor is an automated trading robot designed to make profits in the gold market (XAU/USD). It uses complex algorithms and technical indicators to analyze price charts and identify potential entry and exit opportunities. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Golden Raider analyzes volatility, trends, and support/resistance levels, adapting to changing market conditions. The EA has customizable parameters, a
Gold Axis
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Axis Gold Trend MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Axis Gold
Gold X5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MT4 Forex Expert Advisor called Gold X5 EA is an advanced automated trading solution for the XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar) currency pair. The advantages of the Gold X5 EA MT4 include 24/7 trading without the emotional factor, fast decision making, and the ability to test on historical data. However, like any trading robot, it does not guarantee profits and requires careful setup and monitoring to achieve optimal results. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding
Smart Gold EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold EA for MT4 is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Smart Gold EA Advantages Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in th
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price moveme
Gold Fox MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold AI EA for gold trading in MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specially designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Its ability to interact contagiously with market volatility gives confidence to even the most cautious traders, opening up new horizons for them to achieve su
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and execute
Gold Aliance AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The foreign exchange (forex) market is the world's largest and most liquid financial market, with currencies traded 24 hours a day, five days a week. Currency trading offers both experienced and novice traders alike the opportunity to profit from exchange rate fluctuations. However, successfully navigating the forex market requires a deep understanding of the factors that influence currency movements, technical analysis skills, and risk management strategies. the full list for your convenience i
Gold Ai Ea
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Ai Ea is not just an advisor, it is a virtuoso of short-term trading, born to conquer highly volatile markets with minimal spreads. At its core is the beating heart of a unique multi-component algorithm that processes market data in real time at lightning speed. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Next price 999 : Price increases depending on the number of licenses sold This scalping master, like a predator, opens trades acco
Merlin Scalp
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merlin Scalp EA – MT4 Expert Advisor Specializing in Gold Merlin Scalp EA is an automated trading robot designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Its goal is to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. Key Features: Specialized in XAU/USD: The EA is designed to take into account the unique features of gold price behavior, such as its volatility and susceptibility to global economic events. Adaptive Strategy
Aurum Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Master Expert Advisor is designed for efficient trading of gold and any currency assets, minimizing risks and maximizing profit potential. The advisor actively adapts to changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of predictive accuracy. This allows you to determine the optimal points for opening and closing positions, striving for maximum potential profit. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/
Pharaoh Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pharaoh Gold is carefully designed for effective trading of gold and any currency assets with an emphasis on reducing risks and increasing potential profits. Trading is carried out by pending orders in the direction of the trend. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor is able to adapt to the constantly changing market dynamics, identifying statistically significant price patterns with a high degree of forecasting accurac
Falcon Gold
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Falcon Gold is a high-frequency EA with relatively low risk. The scalping algorithm is designed to detect high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that each trade is executed with the highest chance of success. The optimal currency pair to work with this scalping robot is XAUUSD (Gold vs. US Dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer an active trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller MT4 version Key features:
Advanced Gold Sniper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advanced Gold Sniper is an automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features: Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movements, including its volatility an
Gold Predictor MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Predictor is a high-frequency expert with a moderate risk level. Its scalping algorithm is designed to find entry and exit points with a high probability of success, ensuring maximum efficiency of each trade. The currency pair most suitable for working with this robot is XAUUSD (gold to the US dollar). It is ideal for traders who prefer a dynamic trading environment. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Buy Stop is a pending order
Golden Cheetah
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Cheetah is not just a trading robot, but an expert in short-term trading, created to work in volatile markets with low spreads. It is based on a complex multi-component algorithm that instantly analyzes market information in real time. Next price 1399 : The price increases depending on the number of sold licenses the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This scalper, like a hunter, opens trades according to the Price Action st
Gold Legion
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Legion is an advanced Expert Advisor designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform to provide stable and profitable trading in the Forex market. This Expert Advisor offers a flexible approach to trading, allowing you to use both the Martingale strategy and single trades, making it suitable for various trading styles and risk levels. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Gold Legion: Dual Trading Mode: Th
Gold x25
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD 25 – The Gold Standard of Algorithmic Gold Trading (XAU/USD)  You are one of the first who can take advantage of the PRICE 555 promotion, it will be valid for only two weeks and then the robot price will be 999  the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller To find the best moments to open positions, the expert uses a variety of technical tools, including, in particular, moving averages, Bollinger bands and channels. In addition, the tra
XAU Master
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold has always attracted traders with its volatility and potential for profit. However, manual gold trading requires significant time investment, deep market knowledge and iron endurance. That is why trading robots, especially scalping algorithms, are becoming increasingly popular among those who seek to maximize their profits in the XAU/USD market. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The essence of gold scalping Scalping is a strateg
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt