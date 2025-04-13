Alive Gold

The Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD, optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Working 24/7, it analyzes data, executes trades based on programmed strategies, and manages multiple accounts. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller



Alive Gold MT4 Expert Advisor Advantages

Alive Gold is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes trades in the foreign exchange (Forex) market without the need for human intervention. Here are some of the key benefits that make Alive Gold a powerful tool for both new and experienced traders:

1. Automated Trading

Alive Gold can execute trades without the need to constantly monitor market conditions. This automation allows traders to focus on other important aspects of their investment strategy while the EA works 24/7.

2. Efficiency

The EA is capable of analyzing huge amounts of data and making informed decisions based on pre-defined strategies, which greatly increases the likelihood of successful trades.

3. Objectivity

One of the main features of Alive Gold is its ability to make trading decisions based solely on programmed rules, eliminating the emotional biases that often affect human traders.

4. Portfolio Optimization

Alive Gold can manage multiple accounts simultaneously, allowing for better risk distribution and portfolio diversification, which can improve overall trading efficiency.

5. Fast Response

The EA is designed to respond instantly to market changes, allowing it to make critical decisions at lightning speed, which may be necessary in a fast-paced trading environment.

Key Features:

+ No trading grid
+ No Martingale strategy
+ No risky money management
+ Fully automated - just "set and forget"

Recommendations:

Currency pair: any

Timeframe: any

Minimum deposit: $20

Account type: any

Risk warning:

Please understand the risks involved before purchasing Alive Gold. Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability, and the EA may also incur losses. The backtests shown are highly optimized to find the best parameters, and therefore the results may not be directly applicable to real trading. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but its execution is still dependent on your broker.

