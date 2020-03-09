Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk.

the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller





The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding results even in conditions of high volatility. Unique strategic approaches underlying the advisor allow it to adapt to various market situations, making it an indispensable tool for traders of any skill level.



Some features:



Recommended timeframe: M5.

Currency pair : Any



Do not use any dangerous trading methods: no grid, no martingale,...



The order is always protected by a stop loss



Optimize the EA with default settings - Ease of use



Risk warning:



Before buying Gold of the Incas, understand the risks involved.

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).

The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.

This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.