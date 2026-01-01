🔹 What is SMC Market Structure Pro?

SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis.

The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market, focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals.

🔹 How Does the EA Work?

The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action:

Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure

Detects lower highs & lower lows for bearish structure

Executes trades only when a clear structural condition is confirmed

All trading decisions are made automatically according to predefined rules, without emotional intervention.

🔹 Trading Strategy Overview

SMC Market Structure Pro focuses on:

Trend continuation based on structure

Breaks in market structure

High-probability directional trades

The strategy is non-repainting and uses closed candles only, ensuring stable and reliable execution.

🔹 Risk & Money Management

The EA includes built-in money management features:

Risk-based lot calculation (% of balance)

Fixed lot option as a backup

Maximum lot safety limit

Automatic margin validation before placing trades

This ensures the EA adapts safely to different account sizes and broker conditions.

🔹 Key Features

Smart Money Concept–based logic

Market structure trading strategy

Fully automated execution

Non-repaint logic

Spread and trading condition filters

Safe money management system

Netting & Hedging account compatible

Optimized for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD)

🔹 Recommended Usage

Timeframe: H1 (M15–H1 supported)

Symbols: All symbols (best performance on Forex & Gold)

Account Type: Netting or Hedging

Minimum Balance: Depends on risk settings

🔹 Important Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.

Trading involves risk, and losses may occur.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

SMC Market Structure Pro is suitable for: