Inekk Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Sürüm: 1.26
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Inekk Gold is a specialized trading system designed exclusively for gold trading ( XAUUSD ) on the H1 timeframe. The algorithm is based on a classic trend scalping strategy, adapted to the high volatility of the precious metal.
Main characteristics:
- Strategy type: Trend impulse scalping.
- Working timeframe: H1 (1 hour).
- Recommended asset: XAUUSD (Gold).
- Risk limitation: Strictly one order in the market at a time.
- Security: The advisor does not use dangerous money management methods such as martingale, grid trading, or averaging. Each trade is protected by a fixed stop loss and take profit.
Entry algorithm:
The advisor focuses on qualitative rather than quantitative entries. It doesn't "spare" opening positions, waiting for ideal conditions:
- Trend Determination: Using built-in filters, the robot determines the direction of the global trend on higher timeframes.
- Impulse entry: Entry into the market occurs at the moment of a sharp surge in volatility (impulse) in the direction of the main trend after a short-term consolidation.
- Noise Filtering: By working on an hourly chart (H1), the system cuts out market noise typical for minute intervals, which increases the accuracy of signals.
Advantages:
- Low deposit load: The absence of grids and position accumulation makes drawdowns manageable and predictable.
- FIFO Compliant: Suitable for use with all brokers, including US regulated ones.
- Easy to set up: Optimized parameters are already built into the code; simply select the lot size or % risk per trade.
Technical requirements:
- Minimum balance: $100 (or equivalent in cents).
- Account type: ECN or Raw Spread with minimal spread on gold.
- We recommend using VPS for 24/5 uninterrupted operation.
Inekk Gold is a reliable solution for traders who prefer a conservative approach and clear execution logic without unnecessary market fuss.
Warning: Past results do not guarantee future profits. Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test it on a demo account.