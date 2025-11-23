TEC Hybrid AI
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Rodrigo Jr Donato
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Developed by The Engineer’s Code (TEC)
TEC Hybrid AI is an automated trading system designed to assist traders in managing trades on supported instruments. The system uses algorithms to analyze market movements, identify trends, and manage trade levels.
Features
🧠 Trend Detection
TEC Hybrid AI evaluates price movements to detect potential trends and trade directions. It monitors higher highs, lower lows, and momentum changes to support trade decisions.
🔄 Trailing Stop Loss and Take Profit Adjustment
The Expert Advisor can adjust stop loss and take profit levels during the trade based on market movement. This provides structured management of open positions.
💰 Money Management (Fixed Lot)
TEC Hybrid AI uses fixed lot sizes. The recommended minimum account balance is 200 USD, with a minimum lot size of 0.01.
Lot size scaling (manual adjustment):
-
For every additional 200 USD in the account, increase lot size by 0.01
-
Examples:
-
200 USD → 0.01 lot
-
400 USD → 0.02 lot
-
600 USD → 0.03 lot
-
800 USD → 0.04 lot
-
1000 USD → 0.05 lot
-
2000 USD → 0.10 lot
🌐 Multi-Asset Support
TEC Hybrid AI can operate on:
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Silver (XAGUSD)
-
GSOIL-DEC25
-
ITCash
-
Major and minor Forex pairs
⚙️ Intended Use
TEC Hybrid AI is intended to assist traders with trade execution and management. Users should monitor their accounts and adjust settings as needed.
ℹ️ Notes
-
The product does not guarantee profits.
-
Performance depends on market conditions and user settings.
-
Users are responsible for risk management.