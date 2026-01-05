BTC PropPulse Sentinel
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Sürüm: 1.65
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
BTC PropPulse Sentinel (M1)
Plug-and-Play Bitcoin Scalping EA for Crypto Prop Firm Challenges
BTC PropPulse Sentinel is a professionally engineered Bitcoin (BTC) scalping Expert Advisor built specifically to help traders pass crypto prop firm challenges with minimal drawdown and high consistency.
The EA is fully optimized internally and designed as a true plug-and-play system.
No parameter tuning, optimization, or broker-specific adjustments are required.
Verified Backtest Performance (USD-Based, Broker-Neutral)
-
Initial Balance: $5,000
-
Net Profit: ~$12,940
-
Gross Profit: ~$15,426
-
Gross Loss: ~$2,485
Risk & Stability Metrics
-
Max Balance Drawdown: ~1.97%
-
Max Equity Drawdown: ~2.48%
-
Profit Factor: 6.21
-
Recovery Factor: 78.4
-
Expected Payoff: ~19.4
Trade Statistics
-
Total Trades: 667
-
Winning Trades: ~68%
-
Losing Trades: ~32%
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 13
These metrics confirm exceptional risk control, making the EA well-suited for strict crypto prop firm evaluation rules.
(Backtest screenshot attached for transparency.)
True Plug-and-Play Design
No Optimization Required
-
All parameters are pre-optimized and locked
-
No curve-fitting or manual tuning
-
Same behavior across brokers and environments
Broker-Independent Execution
-
Works regardless of:
-
Double-digit or triple-digit pricing formats
-
Broker-specific SL/TP point scaling
-
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated in USD terms, not points or pips
-
Ensures consistent risk behavior across all BTC brokers and prop firms
Built for Crypto Prop Firm Challenges
Ultra-Low Drawdown Focus
-
Equity drawdown kept under 3% in testing
-
One active position at a time
-
No exposure stacking
-
Designed to respect daily and maximum loss limits
High Probability BTC Impulse Trading
-
Trades only strong BTC price impulses
-
Filters out low-quality and noisy market conditions
-
High win-rate structure reduces recovery pressure
Evaluation-Safe Logic
-
No martingale
-
No grid
-
No averaging
-
No recovery trading
-
Fixed, predefined risk per trade
Execution & Trade Management
-
USD-based Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Optional intelligent trailing stop
-
Spread filtering to avoid poor crypto fills
-
Automatic detection of broker execution mode (FOK / IOC / RETURN)
-
Margin and volume validation before every trade
Key Feature Summary
-
Designed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC)
-
Fully optimized and ready to run
-
Plug-and-play deployment
-
Broker-agnostic SL/TP handling
-
Extremely low drawdown profile
-
High profit factor and recovery factor
-
One-trade exposure only
-
Prop-firm–safe execution behavior
Recommended Setup
-
Instrument: BTC (as per broker symbol)
-
Lot Size: Adjust according to prop firm rules
-
Broker: Crypto-enabled MT5 broker or prop firm
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for execution stability
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders attempting crypto prop firm challenges
-
Users seeking low drawdown, high consistency
-
Traders who want a hands-off, plug-and-play BTC EA
-
Anyone avoiding martingale or grid-based crypto systems
Important Notes
-
Strategy logic is proprietary and intentionally protected
-
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance
-
Always size positions according to your prop firm’s risk limits