Haskell Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Sürüm: 2.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Haskell Gold is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures maximum profitability while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by Haskell Gold is assigned its own stop-loss level, managed effectively with a Trailing Stop, offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies.
After years of meticulous development, Haskell Gold provides a proven and profitable trading strategy that thrives over long periods. It works best with reputable Low Spread ECN Brokers, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Why Choose Haskell Gold?
-
Precision Entry and Exit: Trades are initiated based on optimal timing and ideal scenarios. Our proprietary exit algorithms protect your profits and minimize losses by closing trades at the perfect moment.
-
24/5 Trading: Haskell Gold operates throughout the trading session, maximizing your profit-taking potential with every opportunity.
Key Features
-
No risky strategies like martingale, arbitrage, or hedging.
-
Advanced spread and slippage control for consistent performance.
-
Smart risk management module to safeguard your capital.
-
Automatic market analysis powered by proprietary indicators.
-
Non-linear money management algorithms for enhanced stability.
-
Multiple protective algorithms to secure your funds.
Usage Guidelines
-
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
-
Account Type: Compatible with all types
-
Leverage: Any leverage works fine
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Minimum Deposit: $30
-
Additional Tip: Using a VPS is recommended for optimal performance.