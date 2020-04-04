Gold Heavy

 Gold Heavy is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The system focuses on capturing medium-term impulse price movements and executes trades only when a clear trend is identified, ensuring precision and consistency.

With its proprietary filtering algorithmGold Heavy effectively eliminates false signals, providing optimal entry points for potentially higher profits.

Usage Tips

 No dangerous trading strategies – No Martingale, No Grid, No over-risky scalping.
 Advanced technical analysis tailored for Gold (XAUUSD).
 Smart filtering system to avoid false entries.
 Stable and reliable performance when using the recommended settings.

 How It Works

  • Trades are opened only in confirmed market trends.

  • Avoids overtrading by applying strict entry conditions.

  • Built for long-term consistency, not aggressive high-risk methods.

Usage Instructions

  1. Attach the EA to your chart and use the built-in Buy/Sell buttons for manual confirmation.

  2. Load only one EA per symbol – never run two EAs on the same pair.

  3. If Buy/Sell buttons are not visible, the EA is processing an active order.

  4. The EA can trade multiple symbols independently at the same time.

  5. No need to change Magic Numbers when using on different symbols.

  6. Run on a VPS or keep your terminal active 24/5 for uninterrupted operation.

  7. Do not remove the EA during active trading to ensure smooth order handling.

  8. On fixed spread accounts, using a smaller trading zone improves performance.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5 (recommended) – works on other timeframes as well.

  • Account Type: ECN

  • Minimum Deposit: $30

  • Broker: Prefer brokers with low spreads for better results.

  • When running backtests, always use fixed spread (≤ 20) to avoid distorted results caused by variable spreads.

  • The EA can also work on other currency pairs with optimized settings, but XAUUSD M5 provides the most reliable results.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Grail Gold FE
Huynh Van Cong Luan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
Gold Community
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Community   is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader. This is a completely new approach to trading. During real trading, he does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances. Gold Community   uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working imme
Gold Trading EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trading EA  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Gold Trading EA  is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It ana
Gold Expert VR
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution! Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of   low market volatility . This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.   Key Features of Gold Expert VR: Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms:   Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters f
Elvish Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elvish Gold   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Elvish Gold  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recognizes th
Asisster Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Maximize Your Profits with Asisster Gold – The Advanced Scalping Forex Robot Asisster Gold   is equipped with an Advanced Smart Breakout System, designed to expertly analyze market conditions for scalping. This innovative feature ensures   maximum profitability   while keeping drawdowns to a minimum. Each trade opened by  Asisster Gold  is assigned its own  stop-loss level , managed effectively with a  Trailing Stop , offering you a robust combination of smart and safe trading strategies. After
Gold Promotion
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Promotion   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold .  Gold Promotion  is a tra ding system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of  XAUUSD . The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,  EA  recogni
Virtual Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
It's an automated Forex strategy and programmed analytical system that allows you to sit back, relax and simply watch the Robot do its trick. After the parameters, scales and limits of your transactions have been provided by you, the Robot takes over and handles all the trades for you. This permits you to take control while focusing your energies on other important matters as well. This EA is especially designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold pairs). It works best with M5 timeframe. The trading so
Ultimate Scalper EA
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ultimate Scalper EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  GBPUSD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using Ultimate Scalper  is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like Ultimate Scalper  you can instantly start trading, a wor
Positive Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Positive Gold  EA  is an automatic trading robot to trade  XAUUSD . Using advanced calculations it opens and manages trading for you automatically. Its a strategy based on a series of indicators that measure the strength of the market to enter trades, when market conditions allow it. No experience is required and it’s easy to set up.  Using   Positive Gold  is a way to improve your trading result instantly. With an Expert Advisor like   Positive Gold  you can instantly start trading, a working
Protocol Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Protocol Gold  is a volatility scalper that trades efficiently, the algorithm has been designed to work best on   XAUUSD . Feel free to test and experiment with other currency pairs. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals,   Protocol Gold  recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit. Can work on
Gold Assassin
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Assassin   is an automatic trading robot to trade   XAUUSD . The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerou
Gold IBM
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold IBM  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies . The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event.  It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direc
Gold Balance
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Balance   is an automatic trading robot to trade   XAUUSD . The algorithm includes a filter of behavioral factors, it analyzes the depth of market, and makes a decision about entering the trade based on the analyzer's filter data. Thus, the Expert Advisor finds optimal points to enter the market, filtering out false entries not supported by stable market behavioral patterns. This allows the Expert Advisor to achieve a large number of profitable trades. The algorithm does not use dangerou
Reserve Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reserve Gold   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a very advantageous
Energy Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Energy Gold – Fully Automated Trading Solution Energy Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments. Whether you are just getting started or already experienced, Energy Gold EA offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.  Key Advant
