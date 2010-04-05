Gold Community is a fully automatic robot that has the level of a professional trader.

This is a completely new approach to trading. During real trading, he does not look towards history and acts according to circumstances.

Gold Community uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss.

Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings.

The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart.

Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resistance levels. They are reset when all positions of the given symbol are closed.

The robot has no external settings. All these parameters are located in the control unit. They are interconnected and dynamically change their values during trading all the time.





For example, such parameters as support / resistance levels, virtual pending orders, Stop Loss (SL), as well as Trailing Stop, which is used to transfer positions to breakeven.

Recommendations: Main symbols: XAUUSD/GOLD and other pairs

Account currency: USD/EUR/BTC/RUB/JPY

Timeframe: any Account Type: Standard/Pro recommended, no commission.

Minimum deposit: $100 or more. Recommended $100 or more

Leverage - Starting at 1:30 or more. Recommended 1:100 - 1:500



