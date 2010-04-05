Gold Trading EA is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Gold Trading EA is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event. It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.





Usage Tips

Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons

Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-

If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy

The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time

But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol

There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols

Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5

Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process

In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance



However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips









RECOMMENDATION



Symbol

XAUUSD

Timeframe M5 or any Time frame Account ECN Minimum deposit 100 Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).



