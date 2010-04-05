Gold Trading EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Huynh Van Cong Luan
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Gold Trading EA is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies. Gold Trading EA is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels. Also, one of the key priorities of this EA is to keep the account balance safe. This maximum accuracy backtests show a high payout rate and good resistance even in an unexpected market event. It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and patterns, a simple algorithm, decides the inputs and the direction of the order. If you do not have experience using EA, you can use the default setting with small capital.
Usage Tips
- Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
- Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
- If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
- The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
- But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
- There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
- Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
- Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
- In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance
- However, a safe zone for variable spread accounts is +100 pips
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5 or any Time frame
|Account
|ECN
|Minimum deposit
|100
Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).