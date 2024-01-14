Reverence Gold Ultimate EA

Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital.

The basis of this Expert Advisor is "Reverence", but with improved profitability, stability and additional strategies added.


👉For the best results it's recommended to use this broker: https://forextime.com/?Referral=38370.


How the EA works:

Several complex strategies are built into the EA. The EA on each bar checks whether at least one of the strategies sends a trade signal, waits for certain market conditions and then puts pending orders with fixed stops. When pending orders are activated the EA manages them with trail-stop. 

Recommended timeframes are H4-D1.


How to work with the EA:

Using the advisor is very simple. Other than changing a few inputs (such as orders magic number), nothing else needs to be changed as the EA uses optimal settings.(However, in the near future, the adviser may have much more settings, because it is constantly updated).

The Expert Advisor will be improved and supplemented with new strategies. The goal is to create a safe but profitable Expert Advisor with powerful tools and support for orders. Therefore, the purchase of this adviser will be an excellent solution for the further development of your investment portfolio and for increasing your capital.


Inputs:

  • Comment - a comment for your orders.
  • Magic Number- an indetificator number for the orders that the EA will open, so it's doesn't interfere with orders of other EAs.
  • Stop-loss         - fixed stop-loss in points.
  • Trailing-start   - fixed trailing-start in points. Amount of requied points to initialize the trailing function.
  • Trailing-stop    - fixed trailing-stop in points. Amount of points before the current price is required to move stop-loss.
  • Trailing-step    - fixed trailing-step in points. Step in points with which the trailing stop will move
  • Money mangement type: 
    1. Fixed lot - specified fixed lot for orders.
    2. Percent   - percentage risk per trade from your balance
    3. Balance per lot - lot for specified amount of balance you have. (for example, if you set 1000$ per 0.01 lot, then with a balance of $6,000, the lot for orders will be 0.06.)
  • Panel x,y offset - offset of the visual panel from the edge of your open chart.


Join our group for the best forex information.



