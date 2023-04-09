ND Grid Pro
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Ngoc Dung
- Sürüm: 19.6
- Güncellendi: 9 Nisan 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
ND Grid Pro is an EA that uses averaging orders to reduce fixed losses. The EA uses the Wyckoff price wave analysis and the price/volume behavior analysis of the last trading session. Wyckoff chart patterns have long proven their effectiveness in analyzing and predicting results, so this is the rare case when an adviser using a grid of orders can be trusted with your deposit.
Live performance
Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD
Recommended timeframe: M15
Recommend using a good ECN broker.