Elvish Gold

 Elvish Gold is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading goldElvish Gold is a trading system based on medium-term impulse price fluctuations. Each trade is opened when there is a corresponding trend. EA conducts in-depth technical analysis of XAUUSD. The Expert Advisor does not use aggressive and dangerous trading methods and therefore is as stable as possible when using certain settings. With its unique filtering algorithm for false market entry signals, EA recognizes the best possible entry point to generate potentially more profit.


Usage Tips

  • Load the EA and trade using the chart buttons
  • Take only one initial trade per symbol -never two or more-
  • If the buy/sell buttons are not displayed, it means the EA is busy
  • The EA can trade many symbols independently at the same time
  • But be careful: never, ever, load the EA twice on the same symbol
  • There is no need to set a different Magic Number to trade different symbols
  • Trade from a VPS or leave your trading computer turned on 24/5
  • Try to never unload the EA to assure the atomicity of the process
  • In fixed spread accounts, using a small zone proves beneficial for performance


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 or any Time frame
Account   ECN 
Minimum deposit   50
With certain settings, you can get good results on other currency pairs. The best timeframe for trading is M5. For the most profitable trading, I recommend using brokers with low spreads.  When testing on history, it is important to use a fixed spread (up to 20), since all brokers have different spreads and this can distort the testing results. Use the recommended currency pair that has shown the best test results.


