Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential.





The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases trading efficiency.





🔹 Key features





Arrow signals for buying and selling





Blue arrows → buy signal





Red arrows → sell signal





Signal filter





The filterUP and filterDN parameters allow you to exclude false breakouts and noise, providing only reliable entry points.





Customizable analysis period (balaceperiod)





Allows you to adapt the indicator to any timeframe and instrument.





Does not redraw





Once the arrow appears, the signal remains on the chart.





Compatible with any currency pairs, indices, and cryptocurrencies





Easy setup and minimal intervention — just add the indicator to the chart and configure the filters.





🔹 How Quantum Balance works





Overbought/oversold analysis

The indicator checks whether the current price is in the extreme zone using WPR.





Trend confirmation via RSI

An arrow is formed only if the RSI confirms the strength of the movement.





Noise filtering

The filterUP and filterDN parameters check several previous candles to ignore false breakouts.





Signal output

The arrow appears on the chart simultaneously with the closing of the candlestick, showing the optimal entry point.





🔹 Trading strategy





Buy signal





A blue arrow appears below the candlestick.





WPR > -20, RSI > 50.





The price shows a strong upward reversal.





Ideal for use on M5–H1 timeframes for quick entries and H4 for medium-term trades.





Sell Signal





A red arrow appears above the candlestick.





WPR < -80, RSI < 50.





The price reverses downward with confirmation of the trend strength.





💡 Tip from the author:





To filter signals, you can combine it with trend indicators (e.g., moving average) or oscillators (MACD, Stochastic).





For beginners, the optimal balance is filter = 1–2 and period = 7–10.





🔹 Advantages of Quantum Balance





High accuracy of arrows thanks to double checking of indicators.





Reduction of false signals in volatile markets.





Simplicity and convenience: optimal entry points are immediately visible.





Works on any instrument and timeframe.





Compatible with automated strategies (Expert Advisors) for MT4.









🔹 Who is this indicator for?





Traders looking for a simple and accurate arrow indicator for entering the market.





Investors using medium-term and short-term trading.





Expert Advisors developers who need signals without redrawing.

