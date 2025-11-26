NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA

NEXA Gold Macro Strategy EA is a premium automatic trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) based on a multi-layered decision model:

M15 Trend Direction +

M5 Trigger Confirmation +

Swing-based SL/TP (1:3 RR) +

5-Factor Macro Filter +

Daily Risk Guard (V1.1)

This EA is built for high stability, reproducibility, and maximum protection in real trading conditions — not just backtests.

✔ Step 1 — M15 Trend Direction (Primary Signal)

⭐ 1. Core Strategy Overview

The EA identifies a high-probability directional bias using:

EMA 8/20 trend structure

RSI (above 55 for BUY / below 45 for SELL)

Recent swing high/low breakout

ATR volatility expansion (ATR > 1.10× past average)

ADX ≥ 20 (strong trend filter)

➡ Only when M15 confirms strong momentum, the EA proceeds to the trigger phase.

✔ Step 2 — M5 Trigger Confirmation (Entry Filter)

Trade entries require additional validation:

BUY Trigger

EMA8 > EMA20

RSI ≥ 50

Higher-Low structure (HL)

SELL Trigger

EMA8 < EMA20

RSI ≤ 50

Lower-High structure (LH)

➡ Trend + Trigger must align together for an entry.

✔ Step 3 — Swing-Based SL/TP (Risk-Reward 1:3)

SL = Recent swing (M15) ± buffer

TP = SL distance × 3

This creates a structured, consistent risk profile and avoids random SL/TP placements.

⭐ 2. Smart Wave Management (Stage 1 → 3 Profit System)

After entering a position, the EA uses a three-stage management system:

Stage 1 — 1.0R ~ 1.5R

Trend strength validation

No modification yet

Stage 2 — 1.5R

Close 50% position

Move SL → Break-Even (BE)

Stage 3 — 2.0R+

Trail SL to +0.5R

Full TP at 3.0R

➡ This combination allows maximum profit extraction during strong trends while protecting gains during choppy markets.

⭐ 3. Advanced Macro Filter (5-Factor Global Model)

To prevent false signals, the EA analyzes global macro assets:

1️⃣ Risk Assets (NASDAQ / US100 / US500)

Risk-ON = Bearish for GOLD

Risk-OFF = Bullish for GOLD

→ If macro sentiment conflicts with trade direction → ENTRY BLOCKED

2️⃣ Oil (WTI/BRENT/OILCash)

Tracks global liquidity & risk appetite

3️⃣ DXY – US Dollar Index (Auto-Detect)

Rising USD → Pressure on GOLD

→ BUY blocked when DXY is bullish

4️⃣ US 10-Year Yield

Rising yield = GOLD bearish

→ BUY blocked if yields rise

5️⃣ VIX Volatility Index (Auto-Detect)

Rising VIX = Risk-OFF = GOLD bullish

→ SELL blocked during VIX surges

➡ This macro system greatly reduces unnecessary or risky trades.

⭐ 4. Risk Guard System (V1.1 — Real Trading Safety Layer)

This EA includes a professional-grade risk management layer:

✔ Daily Loss Limit

Stops all new entries once daily drawdown exceeds 4%.

✔ Spread Filter

Blocks entries during high-spread periods (default: 500 points).

✔ Max Entries Per Direction Per Day

1 main entry + 1 re-entry allowed

Prevents over-trading in trending markets

Resets daily (00:00 server time)

➡ Ideal for protecting accounts in real market volatility.

⭐ 5. Trading Time Filter

(Server Time)

Trading allowed: 10:00 – 23:00

Forced management/exit at 23:30

This avoids low-liquidity zones and excessive spreads.

Category Recommendation Instrument GOLD / XAUUSD Lot Size 0.01~0.05 Account Type RAW / ECN / Low-Spread accounts VPS Highly recommended Minimum Deposit $300–$500 Leverage 1:500+

🟡 General

Symbol: GOLD / XAUUSD

Lots: 0.01

Trend TF: M15

Trigger TF: M5

🟡 Indicators

EMA 8/20

RSI 12

ADX 14

ATR volatility multiplier

Swing lookback: 6 bars

🟡 Macro Filter

Risk Asset #1: US100

Risk Asset #2: US500

Oil: WTI/BRENT

DXY: Auto-detect

VIX: Auto-detect

🟡 Risk Guard

Daily Loss Guard

Spread Guard

Max 2 entries per direction per day

Use 1-minute OHLC or Every Tick

At least 3–10 years of data recommended

Realistic spread improves accuracy

This EA is designed for high reproducibility in both backtest & live trading

⭐ 6. Recommended Setup⭐ 7. Key Input Parameters (Summary)⭐ 8. Backtesting Notes⭐ 9. Why This EA Works

✔ Combines trend, momentum, volatility, and macro environment

✔ Blocks low-quality entries using multi-layer filters

✔ Dynamic wave management captures bigger moves

✔ Professional risk guard avoids catastrophic losses

✔ Designed for long-term stability and consistent performance

🙋‍♂️ Developer Note

I provide fast support, ongoing updates, and professional guidance.

My focus is to deliver stable, reproducible, and safe GOLD trading automation.

Thank you for choosing NEXA EA.