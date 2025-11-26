NEXA Gold Macro Strategy02 EA
NEXA Gold Macro Strategy EA is a premium automatic trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD) based on a multi-layered decision model:
M15 Trend Direction +
M5 Trigger Confirmation +
Swing-based SL/TP (1:3 RR) +
5-Factor Macro Filter +
Daily Risk Guard (V1.1)
This EA is built for high stability, reproducibility, and maximum protection in real trading conditions — not just backtests.⭐ 1. Core Strategy Overview
✔ Step 1 — M15 Trend Direction (Primary Signal)
The EA identifies a high-probability directional bias using:
-
EMA 8/20 trend structure
-
RSI (above 55 for BUY / below 45 for SELL)
-
Recent swing high/low breakout
-
ATR volatility expansion (ATR > 1.10× past average)
-
ADX ≥ 20 (strong trend filter)
➡ Only when M15 confirms strong momentum, the EA proceeds to the trigger phase.
✔ Step 2 — M5 Trigger Confirmation (Entry Filter)
Trade entries require additional validation:
BUY Trigger
-
EMA8 > EMA20
-
RSI ≥ 50
-
Higher-Low structure (HL)
SELL Trigger
-
EMA8 < EMA20
-
RSI ≤ 50
-
Lower-High structure (LH)
➡ Trend + Trigger must align together for an entry.
✔ Step 3 — Swing-Based SL/TP (Risk-Reward 1:3)
-
SL = Recent swing (M15) ± buffer
-
TP = SL distance × 3
This creates a structured, consistent risk profile and avoids random SL/TP placements.⭐ 2. Smart Wave Management (Stage 1 → 3 Profit System)
After entering a position, the EA uses a three-stage management system:
Stage 1 — 1.0R ~ 1.5R
-
Trend strength validation
-
No modification yet
Stage 2 — 1.5R
-
Close 50% position
-
Move SL → Break-Even (BE)
Stage 3 — 2.0R+
-
Trail SL to +0.5R
-
Full TP at 3.0R
➡ This combination allows maximum profit extraction during strong trends while protecting gains during choppy markets.⭐ 3. Advanced Macro Filter (5-Factor Global Model)
To prevent false signals, the EA analyzes global macro assets:
1️⃣ Risk Assets (NASDAQ / US100 / US500)
-
Risk-ON = Bearish for GOLD
-
Risk-OFF = Bullish for GOLD
→ If macro sentiment conflicts with trade direction → ENTRY BLOCKED
2️⃣ Oil (WTI/BRENT/OILCash)
Tracks global liquidity & risk appetite
3️⃣ DXY – US Dollar Index (Auto-Detect)
-
Rising USD → Pressure on GOLD
→ BUY blocked when DXY is bullish
4️⃣ US 10-Year Yield
-
Rising yield = GOLD bearish
→ BUY blocked if yields rise
5️⃣ VIX Volatility Index (Auto-Detect)
-
Rising VIX = Risk-OFF = GOLD bullish
→ SELL blocked during VIX surges
➡ This macro system greatly reduces unnecessary or risky trades.⭐ 4. Risk Guard System (V1.1 — Real Trading Safety Layer)
This EA includes a professional-grade risk management layer:
✔ Daily Loss Limit
Stops all new entries once daily drawdown exceeds 4%.
✔ Spread Filter
Blocks entries during high-spread periods (default: 500 points).
✔ Max Entries Per Direction Per Day
-
1 main entry + 1 re-entry allowed
-
Prevents over-trading in trending markets
-
Resets daily (00:00 server time)
➡ Ideal for protecting accounts in real market volatility.⭐ 5. Trading Time Filter
(Server Time)
-
Trading allowed: 10:00 – 23:00
-
Forced management/exit at 23:30
This avoids low-liquidity zones and excessive spreads.⭐ 6. Recommended Setup
|Category
|Recommendation
|Instrument
|GOLD / XAUUSD
|Lot Size
|0.01~0.05
|Account Type
|RAW / ECN / Low-Spread accounts
|VPS
|Highly recommended
|Minimum Deposit
|$300–$500
|Leverage
|1:500+
🟡 General
-
Symbol: GOLD / XAUUSD
-
Lots: 0.01
-
Trend TF: M15
-
Trigger TF: M5
🟡 Indicators
-
EMA 8/20
-
RSI 12
-
ADX 14
-
ATR volatility multiplier
-
Swing lookback: 6 bars
🟡 Macro Filter
-
Risk Asset #1: US100
-
Risk Asset #2: US500
-
Oil: WTI/BRENT
-
DXY: Auto-detect
-
VIX: Auto-detect
🟡 Risk Guard
-
Daily Loss Guard
-
Spread Guard
-
Max 2 entries per direction per day
-
Use 1-minute OHLC or Every Tick
-
At least 3–10 years of data recommended
-
Realistic spread improves accuracy
-
This EA is designed for high reproducibility in both backtest & live trading
✔ Combines trend, momentum, volatility, and macro environment
✔ Blocks low-quality entries using multi-layer filters
✔ Dynamic wave management captures bigger moves
✔ Professional risk guard avoids catastrophic losses
✔ Designed for long-term stability and consistent performance
I provide fast support, ongoing updates, and professional guidance.
My focus is to deliver stable, reproducible, and safe GOLD trading automation.
Thank you for choosing NEXA EA.