Glimpse Hft US30 EA

1 – Strategy Name and Short Description

Glimpse HFT Strategy - US30

A high-speed, automated trading system engineered for ultra-short-term execution. Built to operate with minimal latency, it is ideal for prop firm challenge environments that support High-Frequency Trading (HFT) models.

⚠️ Important Usage Notice

This Expert Advisor is intended exclusively for prop firm accounts that explicitly allow HFT-style trading and challenge-passing automation.

❗ It does not perform reliably on demo accounts due to differences in commissions, taxes, and slippage behavior.

✅ Use only on PROPFIRM evaluation (PHASE 1 - PHASE 2 AND NOT ON LAST FUNDING) accounts provided by firms that support HFT and low-latency conditions.

2 – Key Features of the Strategy

Trading style : High-Frequency Trading (HFT), ultra-short-term execution

Main instruments : Any Forex pairs (based on the attached chart symbol)

Timeframes : Any — execution logic is time-independent

Trading hours : Designed for fast cycles, primarily around the New York open

Average trade duration : Each trading cycle completes in less than 30 minutes

Operation modes : Buy only, Sell only, or both (user-defined)

Automation: Built-in logic for dynamic stop-loss, trailing stop, and auto shutdown at target balance

3 – Core Logic and Concept

✅ Concept

Places BuyStop or SellStop orders based on configurable anchor points

Automatically manages trades via trailing stop logic

Trades are time-bound (Time_Input) to prevent overexposure

Once a target account balance is reached (Win_Percentage), the EA stops and notifies the user

✅ No Indicator Dependency

Relies on pure price action and execution timing , not traditional indicators

Focuses on capturing quick impulse moves after short-term triggers

📌 Entry and Exit Logic

Buy Entry Logic:

Place BuyStop at: Ask + Anchor_Point * _Point

SL: entry price − Stop_Loss_Distance

Activate if no current Buy trades or tickets

Sell Entry Logic:

Place SellStop at: Bid − Anchor_Point * _Point

SL: entry price + Stop_Loss_Distance

Activate if no current Sell trades or tickets

Exit/Trailing Logic:

Real-time trailing SL to lock in profits once price moves in your favor

Auto-cancel of trades if time limit expires (Time_Input)

Final trade deactivation when target balance (Win_Percentage) is reached

4 – Risk Management Rules

Lot size : Fixed (user-configurable); recommended to match 0.5–1% equity risk

Stop-loss : Adjustable in points; realistic levels required for consistency

Take-profit : None fixed — profits are protected by trailing SL and equity target logic

Trade duration : Maximum of Time_Input minutes

Equity protection: System halts once Win_Percentage target is met

5 – Suggestions for Usage

Market Conditions:

Best in high liquidity / fast execution periods (e.g., NY open)

Avoid use during news spikes, low-volume sessions (e.g., Asian session), or poor execution conditions

Sessions:

Optimal: Overlap of London/New York sessions

Monitoring:

Fully automated but recommended check every 30–60 minutes

Monitor execution quality and broker fills

Trader Mindset Tips:

Stick to predefined settings — do not interfere once the EA is live

Let the strategy complete its logic; avoid over-managing trades

Pause after account hits target — strategy is designed for short bursts, not all-day trading

6 – Suggested Brokers and Platforms

Broker Requirements:

ECN / STP brokers only — essential for precise execution

Ultra-low slippage and fast servers

Must support BuyStop/SellStop and trailing stop via EA logic

Recommended Platform:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — fully compatible with the EA

Ensure proper permissions and low-latency VPS setup if running live

7 – Financial Risk Disclaimer