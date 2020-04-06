Overview

Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls.

It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic.

The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions.

Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can vary between brokers and symbols.

What the EA Does

The EA reads the current Bid/Ask and places a pending stop order using an Anchor distance (points).

Direction can be restricted to Buy only, Sell only, or Both (user-defined).

If a trade is triggered, the EA manages it with the configured Stop Loss and optional trailing stop rules (if enabled).

A time limit can cancel pending orders and/or close positions after a defined duration to reduce prolonged exposure.

Some builds may include an optional account-level stop condition to suspend new trading after a threshold is reached.

Key Features

Pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop entries using an Anchor distance (points)

Direction modes: Buy only, Sell only, or Both

Configurable Stop Loss distance

Optional trailing stop management (if enabled)

Time-based control for orders/positions (per cycle)

Optional account-level trading stop condition (if provided in the build)

Designed to operate on the chart symbol where it is attached

Risk Management & Safety Notes

Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.

Short-term execution can be affected by spread spikes, slippage, requotes, and fast price movement.

Pending orders may be rejected if broker stop/freeze levels or trading conditions do not allow the requested distance.

Always verify margin requirements and use conservative lot sizing for your account type and symbol.

If you enable trailing or time-based closing, the terminal must remain running so management can execute.

Test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before using the EA on a live account.

Inputs

Trading

MagicNumber (if available): trade identifier for this EA instance

DirectionMode: Buy only / Sell only / Both

LotSize: fixed lot sizing (as provided)

Time_Input: maximum trade/order duration (minutes)

Entry

Anchor_Point: pending stop distance in points

Order placement rules: based on current Bid/Ask (as implemented)

Trade Management

Stop_Loss_Distance: Stop Loss distance in points

TrailingStop: enable/disable and trailing parameters (if available)

Time-based cancel/close rules (as implemented)

Limits

Account-level stop/limit threshold (if available; naming may differ by build)

Setup

Copy the EA file to MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator). Open the symbol chart you want to trade and attach the EA. Enable AutoTrading and allow live trading in the EA settings. Set DirectionMode, LotSize, Anchor_Point, Stop Loss, and Time_Input. If trailing is enabled, configure trailing parameters and keep MT4 running. Check the Experts and Journal tabs for broker restriction messages (stop level, margin, trade context).

Recommended Evaluation

Use Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm pending order placement, time-limit behavior, and trailing logic.

Then forward-test on a demo account to observe real-time spread, slippage, and order acceptance on your broker.

Evaluate during different liquidity conditions (active sessions and quieter periods) to see how execution affects behavior.

Adjust Anchor_Point and Stop Loss to fit the symbol’s typical volatility and your broker’s stop-level constraints.

Change one input group at a time and keep notes so you can compare behavior consistently.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

Symbol: works on the chart symbol where it is attached (broker specifications apply).

Timeframe: logic is primarily order-state and time based; any timeframe can be used for monitoring.

Execution quality (latency, slippage, spread) can materially change outcomes.

FAQ

Q: Does the EA use classic indicators?

A: No. It focuses on price levels, pending orders, and timing rules.

Q: Why can results differ between brokers?

A: Spreads, execution speed, commissions, stop levels, and liquidity can differ.

Q: Why were pending orders rejected?

A: Common reasons include stop/freeze level restrictions, insufficient margin, or trading conditions.

Q: Can I restrict it to one direction only?

A: Yes, set DirectionMode to Buy only or Sell only.

Q: Does trailing work if MT4 is closed?

A: No. Trailing and time-based management require the terminal to remain running.

Q: How do I get support?

A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

Version history is available in the Market Versions tab.