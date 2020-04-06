Glimpse Hft US30 EA

Overview
Glimpse Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for short-term execution using pending stop orders and time-based controls.
It places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders at a configurable distance from the current price and manages trades with Stop Loss and optional trailing logic.
The EA is intended to run on the symbol chart where it is attached and can be set to Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions.
Because this style depends on execution quality, behavior can vary between brokers and symbols.

What the EA Does
The EA reads the current Bid/Ask and places a pending stop order using an Anchor distance (points).
Direction can be restricted to Buy only, Sell only, or Both (user-defined).
If a trade is triggered, the EA manages it with the configured Stop Loss and optional trailing stop rules (if enabled).
A time limit can cancel pending orders and/or close positions after a defined duration to reduce prolonged exposure.
Some builds may include an optional account-level stop condition to suspend new trading after a threshold is reached.

Key Features

  • Pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop entries using an Anchor distance (points)

  • Direction modes: Buy only, Sell only, or Both

  • Configurable Stop Loss distance

  • Optional trailing stop management (if enabled)

  • Time-based control for orders/positions (per cycle)

  • Optional account-level trading stop condition (if provided in the build)

  • Designed to operate on the chart symbol where it is attached

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible. This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Short-term execution can be affected by spread spikes, slippage, requotes, and fast price movement.
Pending orders may be rejected if broker stop/freeze levels or trading conditions do not allow the requested distance.
Always verify margin requirements and use conservative lot sizing for your account type and symbol.
If you enable trailing or time-based closing, the terminal must remain running so management can execute.
Test in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before using the EA on a live account.

Inputs
Trading

  • MagicNumber (if available): trade identifier for this EA instance

  • DirectionMode: Buy only / Sell only / Both

  • LotSize: fixed lot sizing (as provided)

  • Time_Input: maximum trade/order duration (minutes)

Entry

  • Anchor_Point: pending stop distance in points

  • Order placement rules: based on current Bid/Ask (as implemented)

Trade Management

  • Stop_Loss_Distance: Stop Loss distance in points

  • TrailingStop: enable/disable and trailing parameters (if available)

  • Time-based cancel/close rules (as implemented)

Limits

  • Account-level stop/limit threshold (if available; naming may differ by build)

Setup

  1. Copy the EA file to MQL4/Experts and restart MT4 (or refresh the Navigator).

  2. Open the symbol chart you want to trade and attach the EA.

  3. Enable AutoTrading and allow live trading in the EA settings.

  4. Set DirectionMode, LotSize, Anchor_Point, Stop Loss, and Time_Input.

  5. If trailing is enabled, configure trailing parameters and keep MT4 running.

  6. Check the Experts and Journal tabs for broker restriction messages (stop level, margin, trade context).

Recommended Evaluation
Use Strategy Tester as a historical simulation to confirm pending order placement, time-limit behavior, and trailing logic.
Then forward-test on a demo account to observe real-time spread, slippage, and order acceptance on your broker.
Evaluate during different liquidity conditions (active sessions and quieter periods) to see how execution affects behavior.
Adjust Anchor_Point and Stop Loss to fit the symbol’s typical volatility and your broker’s stop-level constraints.
Change one input group at a time and keep notes so you can compare behavior consistently.

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol: works on the chart symbol where it is attached (broker specifications apply).
Timeframe: logic is primarily order-state and time based; any timeframe can be used for monitoring.
Execution quality (latency, slippage, spread) can materially change outcomes.

FAQ
Q: Does the EA use classic indicators?
A: No. It focuses on price levels, pending orders, and timing rules.

Q: Why can results differ between brokers?
A: Spreads, execution speed, commissions, stop levels, and liquidity can differ.

Q: Why were pending orders rejected?
A: Common reasons include stop/freeze level restrictions, insufficient margin, or trading conditions.

Q: Can I restrict it to one direction only?
A: Yes, set DirectionMode to Buy only or Sell only.

Q: Does trailing work if MT4 is closed?
A: No. Trailing and time-based management require the terminal to remain running.

Q: How do I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog
Version history is available in the Market Versions tab.

Produtos recomendados
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Cm limit
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Strategy: A grid Expert Advisor that collects profit in any direction of price movement! We catch the initial price movement with stop orders. The exact guidance of the order is carried out by a trawl (pulling it up behind the price). Next, a grid of limit orders is placed at a specified distance (Step) from each other. Moreover, the distance is dynamic and can adjust to the market. The lot is set as a fixed or as a percentage (RiskPercent) of available funds.  The essence of the strategy is t
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gold Expert VR
Huynh Van Cong Luan
Experts
Gold Expert VR – Your Ultimate Automated Scalping Solution! Gold Expert VR is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously designed for scalping during periods of   low market volatility . This EA integrates self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements to optimize trading decisions while minimizing risks.   Key Features of Gold Expert VR: Advanced Self-Adaptive Algorithms:   Automatically identifies bespoke entry points and utilizes multiple advanced filters f
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Estratégia: Os Expert Advisors usam seu indicador integrado Zig Zag para determinar as tendências de preços e calculam o sinal para decidir abrir posições de compra ou venda. Ele envia uma ordem, fecha ou move a posição de perda Trailing Stop conforme o indicador funciona. Você pode definir o período de tempo de cada dia da semana em que o EA não deve negociar (o momento ruim para negociar). Geralmente o período do dia em que as notícias de impacto são publicadas. Entradas Gerais: F
Night Trader EURUSD
Ugur Oezcan
4.21 (29)
Experts
The EA can trade multiple currencies. Please check our signals ( https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ugur-edin/seller ) for detailed information. No grid or martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits als
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (41)
Experts
Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
FREE
Blue Dollar EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Blue Dollar EA is based on a multifunctional template and is designed for intraday trading with all major currency pairs on any timeframe. The strategy is based on analysis of price action within the daily volatility range for a given period. The EA has a vast set of features - it can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot, but a multifunctional flexible designer. The EA applies order placement levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisibl
LL Grid EA MT4
Leopoldo Licari
Experts
********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectable
EA Golden King
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
Golden King Expert Advisor é um programa de negociação automatizado projetado especificamente para o mercado Forex com uma estratégia de scalping exclusiva focada principalmente na negociação de ouro (XAU/USD). Este EA foi projetado para traders que procuram uma maneira rápida e de alta frequência de ganhar dinheiro com as flutuações do preço do ouro. As principais características do "Rei Dourado": Estratégia de Scalping: Este EA utiliza uma estratégia de scalping, o que significa que abre e
Advanced Semi Auto trading
Antonis Michos
3.67 (6)
Experts
-40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Experts
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
News Advisor MT4 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT4. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT5 version of this expert: News Advisor MT5 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the
KingKong MT4
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 O Expert Advisor (EA) "KingKong" é um algoritmo de negociação sofisticado projetado para o mercado Forex, aproveitando uma estratégia de breakout que é ativada durante períodos de maior liquidez do mercado. Este EA foi elaborado para capitalizar movimentos de preços significativos que ocorrem quando o volume de negociação aumenta, garantindo que as negociações sejam executadas
Trendless Scalper
Jaspreet Singh Saini
Experts
As the name says, Trendless Scalper doesn't care for what trend is going on in the currency pair. It opens one trade as selected by user and then keep on adding trades according to direction itself. It don't have very complicated parameters. Simply apply on any chart and it works. It is recommended that the spread of the account should be low, but it dont have any restriction for accounts with high Spread too. It can trade any chart and any timeframe. This EA works for those accounts which can h
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Experts
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Santa Scalping
Morten Kruse
2.84 (19)
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably w
KumoJoy
Mick Prater
Experts
Overview Discover the power of automated scalping with KumoJoy , a smart Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4. KumoJoy blends the trusted Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with dynamic scalp zones to capture fast price reversals in active forex markets. Designed for traders who want hassle-free trading, KumoJoy delivers high-probability trades with low costs and built-in risk controls. With KumoJoy, you’ll enjoy: Easy Setup : Simple settings for beginners and pros alike. Live Insights : Chart labels
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Experts
Correlation Beast V2.5 – Eleve seu Trading no Forex às Alturas! Liberte o poder das correlações entre pares de moedas com o Correlation Beast V2.5 , o Expert Advisor definitivo para MetaTrader 4! Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e lucratividade , este EA utiliza estratégias avançadas de correlação para identificar operações com alta probabilidade de acerto. Seja você iniciante ou experiente, essa ferramenta é a chave para dominar o mercado Forex! Por que escolher o Cor
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff é um EA projetado especificamente para o comércio de ouro. O trabalho é baseado na abertura de ordens no indicador Gold Stuff, portanto, o consultor trabalha na estratégia "Trend Follow", o que significa seguir a tendência. Importante! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para obter instruções e bônus! Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso indicador Strong Support e Trend Scanner, envie uma mensagem privada. a mim! Os resultados em tempo real podem ser vist
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Experts
O EA Trend Ai foi projetado para funcionar com o indicador Trend Ai, que realizará sua própria análise de mercado combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão, assumindo todos os sinais do indicador de forma totalmente automática! O EA contém diversos parâmetros externos totalmente ajustáveis e permite que o trader personalize o especialista de acordo com sua escolha. Assim que o ponto verde aparecer, o EA se preparará para uma operação de com
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
3 (2)
Experts
O Game Change EA é um sistema de negociação de acompanhamento de tendências baseado no indicador Game Changer. Vende automaticamente sempre que se forma um ponto vermelho e continua na direção de venda até que apareça um X amarelo, o que sinaliza um possível fim da tendência. A mesma lógica se aplica às negociações de compra. Quando aparece um ponto azul, o EA começa a comprar e fechará o ciclo de compra assim que for detetado um X amarelo. Este EA é adequado para qualquer par de moedas e qualqu
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Experts
Capivara EA é um sistema avançado de acompanhamento automatizado de tendências baseado no indicador Hama. Se o mercado ficar em baixa e o indicador ficar vermelho, o EA venderá; se o mercado ficar em alta e o indicador ficar azul, o EA comprará. O EA pode detectar com precisão o início das tendências de alta e de baixa e controlará as negociações abertas em um estilo martingale/grade até atingir TP. Pares recomendados: Todos os pares principais como eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd e também pares
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp é um sistema de scalping bidirecional de curto prazo que tenta extrair lucros rapidamente com entradas altamente precisas. Sinal ao vivo do Scalp Unscalp em breve! O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 99 USD Sem grid, sem martingale. Cada operação é realizada de forma independente Stop loss fixo disponível, com sistema virtual de trailing stop dinâmico Painel de negociação interativo e configurações precisas de tamanho de lote Recomendado Gráfico: EURUSD, GBPUSD,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combina uma estratégia de breakout e de seguimento de tendências com um máximo de duas negociações por dia.  Contacte-me imediatamente após a compra para obter um bónus pessoal!  Você pode obter uma cópia gratuita do nosso forte apoio e indicador de Scanner de tendência, por favor pm. Eu!   Por favor, note que eu não vendo meus EA ou conjuntos especiais no telegram, ele só está disponível no Mql5 e meus arquivos de Conjunto estão disponíveis apenas no meu blog aqui.  Tenha cuid
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
O BB Scalping Expert é minha mais recente e poderosa obra-prima em operações de breakout/scalping e sem martingale, operando ouro com precisão! Este sistema opera em breakouts usando a banda de Bollinger e o indicador Zig-Zag em combinação. Várias ordens pendentes são colocadas na máxima e na mínima das bandas de Bollinger. Quando acionadas, há um trailing stop seguindo o preço de breakout até que as ordens sejam interrompidas. O EA utiliza o indicador Zig-Zag para stop loss dinâmico, protegend
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
Mais do autor
Gold Hyper Scalper M5
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview XAU Hyper Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) designed for M5 charts in MetaTrader 4. It uses a rule-based approach that combines Parabolic SAR direction filtering with Bollinger Bands conditions to manage entries and exits. Optional spread and news-time blocking can pause new entries during selected conditions. The EA requires user-defined risk settings and broker-appropriate parameters. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD on M5 and evaluates market direction u
Euro Pulse EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Euro Pulse EA (Alpha Structure FX) Overview Prop Firm Robot is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades 5 minute timeframe using a multi-indicator confirmation model and built-in protection limits. Entries are filtered by several standard indicators and are evaluated on new bars. The EA includes spread/position limits, daily loss and drawdown limits, and account equity protections that can suspend new entries when triggered. An optional news filter can pause new entries around sc
Nasdaq Apex EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Nasdaq Apex EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for NASDAQ-100 index symbols provided by your broker (e.g., US100, NAS100, USATECHIDXUSD). It is intended for H1 charts and uses a trend-continuation breakout approach with directional filters. Entries are placed as stop orders at recent structural highs/lows when both the daily bias and SuperTrend agree. The EA includes fixed SL/TP, optional trailing stop, and time-based expiry rules to avoid stale entries. What t
US30 Quantum EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview US30 Quantum EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for trading the Dow Jones index symbol provided by your broker (e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M15 charts and uses a rule-based trend and volatility confirmation approach. The EA combines Keltner Channel, Hull Moving Average, and SuperTrend conditions, with ATR-based trade management. It is designed to run as a single-instance EA on one symbol, with no grid and no martingale logic. What the EA Does The
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe. It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA). Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups. The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic. What the EA Does The EA monito
Aegis Vortex US30 EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Aegis Vortex US30 EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for US30-type index symbols (broker naming may vary, e.g., US30/DJ30/USA30). It is intended for M5 charts and uses a rule-based approach that targets mean-reversion behavior near volatility extremes. Entries are placed using pending stop orders and are filtered by regime/confirmation conditions to reduce activity when criteria are not aligned. The EA includes fixed SL/TP and an ATR-based staged trailing option
Gold Regime Shift EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Regime Shift EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe. It detects volatility expansion and potential “regime shift” conditions using two Bollinger Band frameworks. When the rules confirm directional alignment, the EA places stop orders to participate in the move. The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA Does The EA monitors XAUUSD M30 and evaluates price behavior against two Bolling
Gold Liquidity Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Liquidity Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands and swing reference points to prepare stop-entry orders at adaptive distances. Orders are intended to trigger only when price movement confirms direction after a defined setup condition. The EA places fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit levels and removes pending orders after a set bar limit if they are not triggered. What the EA Does The EA monit
Gold Linear Alpha EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Linear Alpha EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines a Linear Regression directional bias with limit entries around a LWMA(50) reference level. Entry spacing adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width from a higher-period band. Trades use fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional fixed trailing stop (when enabled). The EA is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging. What the EA
Gold Expansion Capture EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Expansion Capture EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It follows a rules-based approach that looks for daily range expansion conditions and then seeks pullback entries. Directional bias is derived from prior-day reference levels with a Bollinger-based confirmation. Entries are placed as pending limit orders anchored to Keltner Channel levels. Trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, with an optional ATR-based
German Index Thrust EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview German Index Thrust EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GER40 / DAX-type symbols on the M5 timeframe. It uses a rule-based intraday approach anchored to the daily open and places pending stop orders when conditions align. Directional bias is derived from a DeMarker cross, and entry distance adapts to volatility using Bollinger Band Width. The EA is designed for one position per signal, with no grid-style layering and no martingale logic. What the EA Does At t
Alpha Gold Minute EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Gold Minute is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a structured entry layer (momentum/confirmation filters and time controls) with position-building logic that can add orders at configured distances. The EA includes minimum-distance checks between orders, optional indicator confirmations, and day/time filters. It supports symbol suffix handling and ECN-style order flow (send order first, then modify SL/TP if required by the broker). Tradin
Alpha Cerberus Manager
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Cerberus Manager is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 4. It runs on a chart and helps you place and manage trades with risk-based calculations and on-chart controls. The panel does not generate trade signals and does not trade on its own. All actions are initiated by the user (buttons/controls). It can assist with position sizing, order placement, partial closes, and management tasks such as break-even and trailing stop (when enabled). What the Tool Does The panel calculates l
Gold Session Limits EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Gold Session Limits EA is an automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It is built around time-based breakout rules and uses broker server time for all session logic. The EA can run two independent modules: a Previous Day High/Low breakout and a London range breakout into the New York session window. It uses pending orders, level checks, and optional filters to help avoid entries after early level breaks. What the EA Does The EA reads defined price ranges (yesterday’s
Alpha Trading Sceduler
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Trading Scheduler is an MT4 tool that helps control when automated trading is allowed inside one terminal. It does not open trades by itself. Instead, it evaluates your weekly schedule and publishes a “trading allowed / blocked” status. The status is shared through terminal Global Variables so your other Expert Advisors can follow one centralized time plan. Optional functions can close positions and/or cancel pending orders at the end of allowed periods (when enabled). Use it to a
Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Price Trap Support Resistance EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It is designed around a break-and-retest approach on support and resistance zones. The EA detects zones from price structure, waits for a confirmed break on candle close, then places a limit order in the retest area. Risk controls include percentage-based sizing (if available), structural Stop Loss placement, and configurable filters (trend, time, spread, volatility). It can be used on Forex symbols
Alpa Crossover Strategy EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Crossover Strategy is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on an EMA crossover model (EMA 50 and EMA 200). It is designed to trade directional signals when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA (Golden Cross / Death Cross). The EA works with one active market direction at a time and can close an opposite trade when a new signal appears. Lot sizing can be fixed, with an optional Martingale mode available for users who understand the related risk. What the EA Does The EA m
Alpha FX News Filter
Andreas Smigadis
Indicadores
Overview Alpha News Shield is an MT4 indicator designed to help you plan and reduce trading activity around scheduled economic events. It displays upcoming events on the chart (panel, countdown, and optional vertical lines) and can control terminal-wide protection using global variables. When the protection window is active, the indicator can set a “trading allowed” flag that other Expert Advisors can read before sending new orders. Optional auto-close rules can close positions before selected e
Alpha Silver Cross EA
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview Alpha Silver Cross V2.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades a moving-average crossover with an ATR-based volatility confirmation. It is designed to run on the chart where it is attached and evaluates signals on new bars. The EA supports configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus optional indicator-based exits. Built-in protections include spread and exposure limits, daily limits, and account-level equity protections. An optional news filter can suspend new entries around
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals
Andreas Smigadis
Indicadores
Overview Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows. Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter. An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias. Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle. What the Indicator Does The indicator scans historical and
The 2 to 10 Algorithm
Andreas Smigadis
Experts
Overview The 2 to 10 Algorithm is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for EURUSD on the M1 timeframe. It evaluates signals on closed candles and uses a combination of EMA trend direction, RSI extremes, and an ATR volatility condition. Entries are placed as pending limit orders with a short validity window to reduce late fills. The EA includes a spread filter, optional time controls, and optional money management (including a martingale-style mode). What the EA Does It checks t
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário