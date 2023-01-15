Nice Trade Point

This  Nice Trade Point  indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.

It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.

This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.

The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.


    Features and Suggestions
  • Time Frame: H1
  • Works with all currency pairs
  • It does not need an additional indicator.
  • You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.
  • Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.
  • When the signal warns you, start trading.
  • The indicator is easy to use, simple and understandable.
  • In addition to reminders, there are email and mobile application alerts.


