RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
- Göstergeler
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Sürüm: 3.1
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time.
When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for managing risk across multiple open positions, even when trading different instruments simultaneously.
Indicator Details
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Category
|
Risk Control – Trading Tools
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Proficiency Level
|
Intermediate
|
Type
|
Entry Management – Exit Planning
|
Supported Timeframes
|
Multi-timeframe
|
Suitable Strategies
|
All Trading Approaches
|
Markets
|
Forex – Crypto – Commodities
Overview
Effective risk management is essential for consistent trading success, and a key component is maintaining a clear risk-to-reward ratio. Traders who struggle to accurately measure SL and TP distances can rely on this indicator for a precise visual reference, making capital preservation and profit targeting easier to manage.
Risk to Reward in Buy Positions
For example, consider a Bitcoin (BTC) chart on the 15-minute timeframe. A long position is entered at $54,578, with SL below and TP above the entry price. The indicator calculates a risk/reward ratio of 1:2, meaning the trader risks $80 for a potential profit of $160.
This visualization reinforces the principle of aiming for higher rewards than risks in each trade.
Risk to Reward in Sell Positions
In another example, a Binance Coin (BNB) chart on a 30-minute timeframe shows a short position opened at $502, with TP below and SL above the entry. The indicator calculates a risk/reward ratio of 1:3, representing a $50 risk for a possible $150 gain.
Such clarity helps traders make informed decisions and manage downside exposure efficiently in short trades.
Indicator Settings
Display Options
- Theme: Choose between dark or light interface
- Order Management:
- Symbol Mode: Monitor a single instrument
- Use Magic Number: Enable/disable for trade tracking
- Magic Number Value: Specify identifier for trades
- Use Comment: Enable trade labeling
- Comment Text: Enter desired label
Visual Box Configuration
- Display Corner: Bottom-left of the chart
- X Coordinate: 10 (horizontal offset)
- Y Coordinate: 35 (vertical offset)
- Box Size: Width and height set to 80 pixels
- Font: Style and size adjustable for readability
- Font Color: Black
- Background: White
- Border Color: Blue
- Background Display: Optional overlay
Summary
The Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 indicator is a powerful tool for improving money management across all trading markets. Assessing potential reward relative to risk before entering a trade is critical. Experienced traders often maintain minimum ratios of 1:2 or higher as part of a disciplined strategy.
This indicator automates the calculation, ensuring precision and supporting long-term trading profitability.